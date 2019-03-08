W&T Offshore: Headwinds Over The Gulf Of Mexico?

WTI ought to be traded short term. The stock seems fairly priced now.

W&T Offshore anticipates production for first-quarter of 2019 between 2.9 MMBoe and 3.2 MMBoe due to downtime in two fields (Mahogany and Main pass 698-72).

Revenues increased 11.1% to $143.42 million in the fourth quarter from $129.10 million a year ago but down 6.5% sequentially. WTI beat consensus on EPS and revenues.

Investment Thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a small US independent offshore oil and gas producer founded in 1983. Its business is primarily located in the US Gulf of Mexico (shallow and deepwater). The company produces from assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water,) representing about 45% of the daily production of oil or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water), which represents over 50% of the daily output.

The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been taking care of the business for about 35 years and is still leading the company today. He said in the conference call:

So over the past 35 years, we have many success significant achievements and milestones and I'm proud of how well we executed on our strategy, achieved those goals that we set for ourselves in 2018. This past year, we meaningfully grew reserves, thanks in large part to the robust drilling results we've had as well as through positive revisions for well performance that continues to exceed forecasted expectations.

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG, which represents 82% of the total revenues and natural gas, which represents 17.2% as we can see in the graph below.

Three critical takeaways characterizing the company:

1 - W&T Offshore entered in a joint-exploration program with Baker Hughes (BHGE) for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico at a drastically reduced CapEx for the company.

2 - W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well, as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

3 - W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" oil and gas company which moves in correlation with oil and gas prices:

The Production for 4Q'18 was 35K Boe/d or 3.2 M Boe at a realized composite price of $46.16 per Barrel of oil-equivalent.

W&T Offshore Inc. - Q4 2018 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 115.21 124.39 123.32 110.28 129.10 134.21 149.61 153.5 143.4 Net Income in $ Million 16.48 23.24 31.94 −1.30 22.47 227.50 36.08 44.40 133.61 EBITDA $ Million 67.89 68.00 76.14 52.23 72.27 77.15 88.10 95.00 189.23 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 14.3% 18.7% 25.9% 0 17.4% 19.7% 24.1% 28.9% 93.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.65 0.17 0.23 −0,01 0.17 0.19 0.25 0.32 0.96 Cash from operations in $ Million 23.35 81.18 −15.60 64.74 29.09 74.98 40.21 179.66 26.91 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 24.54 24.19 20.46 35.34 50.99 21.12 27.30 27.52 47.03 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −1.20 56.99 −36.06 29.40 −21.90 53.86 12.91 152.14 -20.11 Total Cash in $ Million 70.24 126.10 72.32 106.16 99.06 130.71 129.44 339.06 33.29 Total LT Debt in $ Million 1,020.73 1,018.98 995.48 993.76 992.15 970.34 985.83 983.94 633.54 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.33 137.51 137.55 137.58 137.83 138.85 138.93 138.97 139.26 Oil Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 40.3 42.7 43.1 36.5 37.5 37.0 37.6 36.5 35.0 Realized price ($/Boe) 30.83 32.12 31.10 32.43 36.79 39.92 43.38 45.32 44.16

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil-equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues

Revenues increased 11.1% to $143.42 million in the fourth quarter from $129.10 million a year ago but down 6.5% sequentially. WTI beat consensus on EPS and revenues. Tracy Khon said in the conference call:

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $32 million or $0.22 per share, that's up significantly from $24.2 million or $0.17 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $82.308 million, up $9.43 million, or 12.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The company's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 57% for the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 56% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Note about the tax refunds: The company has received only $11 million so far from the $65 million expected due to some delays in the IRS on reviewing and finalizing the structure of agreements. WTI still has $54 million to be received, and Tracy Khon hopes to get that amount in the first half of 2019.

2 - Free cash flow W&T Offshore has generated positive free cash flow and made $196.79 million in 2018 and minus $20.12 million for 4Q'18.

WTI passed the test FCF.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production of oil-equivalent was down year over year and sequentially, primarily due to Hurricane Michael and an additional downtime totaling approximately 1K Boe/d. Despite these issues, fourth quarter production came in near the midpoint of the company guidance range.

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 62% of the fourth-quarter production, up from 61% in the third quarter.

Source: W&T offshore presentation

Production averaged about 13.3MM barrels of oil equivalent in 2018.

Reserves 2018 up 13.2% year over year:

As of Dec. 31, 2018, W&T Offshore reported proved reserves of 84 MMBoe, which was an increase of 13.2% from 74.2 MMBoe in 2017.

Tracy Khon said in the conference call:

With total 2018 production of 13.3 million BOE, we were able to achieve a pretty impressive reserve replacement rate of 174%, driven by robust drilling results as well as through significant positive revisions of our 18.8 million barrels of oil equivalent from impressive well performance that continues to exceed forecasted expectations... The increase in reserves and pricing led to a meaningful increase in period-end of our proved reserve. At year-end 2018, our SEC proved reserve value increased 45% from 2017 to $1.4 billion. So this certainly demonstrates the significant value of our premier Gulf of Mexico assets.

Production Guidance 1Q'19 and year 2019:

W&T Offshore anticipates production for first-quarter of 2019 between 2.9 MMBoe and 3.2 MMBoe due to some downtime in Mahogany field and Main pass 698.

For 2019, W&T Offshore expects production in the range of 12.9-14.3 MMBoe. Tracy Khon said in the conference call:

Our CapEx - our capital expenditure budget for 2019 is expected to be around $120 million. We also expect to spend about $25 million on asset retirement obligations, which is in line with the $28.6 million, spend on ARO in 2018. We believe that we will be able to increase production 2 to 3% in 2019 versus our full year 2018 production rate of around 36,500 BOE per day. This does not include acquisitions and we are anticipating more acquisitions in 2019.

4 - Net debt is now $600.25 million According to Morningstar, the net debt is about $633.54 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x which is down significantly from the precedent quarter.

The joint venture program provides more financial flexibility to the company. WTI will spend less on exploration CapEx. As a result of establishing a JV drilling program, the company has revised its 2018 CapEx program downward to $75 million from $130 million as previously reported.

On October 18, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on a crucial debt refinancing, which reduced total debt principal outstanding from $903 million to $625 million plus $21 million drawn on a revolving bank credit facility (down from $61 million), simplified the capital structure, and extended the maturities of its revolving bank credit facility and high yield debt to 2022 and 2023, respectively, while maintaining strong liquidity in excess of $200 million. The company has $9.6 million of letters of credit outstanding.

Note: Total liquidity is $252.7 million at year-end 2018. Total liquidity consists of an unrestricted cash balance of $33.3 million and $219.4 million with the revolver.

Note: Update on the Apache lawsuit appeal (10K filing):

We filed an appeal of the trial court judgment in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and provided oral arguments in December 2018. Prior to filing the appeal, in order to stay execution of the judgment, we deposited $49.5 million with the registry of the court in June 2017. Oral arguments occurred on December 4, 2018, but as of the filing date of this Form 10-K, a decision had not been rendered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

W&T Offshore is doing well with this oil prices environment, but the market is still hesitant to commit fully to the stock after the min-oil crash which started in October 2018 where the stock reached almost $10. Since then, the stock free-fell to a low of $3.70 in December 2018 and subsequently recovered a bit in correlation with crude oil WTI prices.

The problem is that the US Shale is producing a considerable amount of oil and contributes to an unbalanced between demand and supply and no sign that it will slow anytime soon.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending February 22-the latest information available-averaged 12.1 million barrels per day -another high for the United States.

So far, the geopolitical disturbances (Iran, Venezuela, and reduced production from OPEC+) are holding oil prices at a decent range, but I believe it is only temporary, and gravity will win the contest in the end. I am not very bullish on the oil prices entering H2 2019. Hence, it is essential to approach WTI cautiously and trade short-term the stock expecting another possible correction later.

Technical Analysis

WTI is developing an intermediate ascending broadening wedge pattern, with line resistance at $5.80 (I suggest selling about 25% of your position assuming a profit and depending on future oil prices) and line support at $5.00 (maybe a cautious buying here, but not recommended because oil prices are not supportive enough).

Ascending broadening wedge patterns are more often considered as bearish, which means that a decisive negative breakout may happen with a re-test of the $4 support (at which point, I recommend buying and accumulating again). On the plus side, WTI could eventually re-test the long-term resistance at $6 (I suggest selling about 40% of your position).

