Amgen Remains Attractive Despite Expected Step-Back

On top of that, the company is returning cash to shareholders in the form of a growing dividend and stock buybacks.

Amgen has been a long-time player in the pharmaceutical industry. Some of its mature blockbusters are facing increased competition causing some to question its growth prospects.

Pharmaceutical giant Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) has traded lower since releasing end-of-year results in late January that included guiding to reduced revenues in fiscal-year 2019. Existing blockbusters including Enbrel - the company's top-selling product - are losing steam, and will continue to do so in 2019. Despite this short-term step-back, there are a number of reasons to like Amgen over the long-term. Stellar performance metrics, a strong balance sheet, a growing dividend, and solid growth prospects combine to offer investors a high-quality pharmaceutical play that is currently trading at an attractive valuation.

Strong Performance

Amgen is a seasoned veteran of the industry. Having been around since 1980 and carrying a market cap of $117 billion, it is a large player in the pharmaceutical business. This hasn't been by coincidence either. Amgen boasts a strong track record of performance that has led to its success.

Source: YCharts

The business is incredibly profitable with operating margins in excess of 44%, and the company is converting more than $0.20 of every revenue dollar into free cash flow. This is double the benchmark (10%) that we typically look for in an investment. The company's cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI) of 43% is very strong and indicates that the company is well run by management. It also signals that the business possesses a strong competitive "moat" - which makes sense when you consider that pharmaceutical drugs are typically patent protected.

Strong Balance Sheet

With a high degree of sustained profitability, the company has been able to build up its cash hoard despite having to invest rigorously in R&D. While the company does carry about $33.9 billion in debt on its balance sheet, it also carried $29.3 billion in cash as of Q4 FY18. This leaves a net debt position of just $1.6 billion, giving Amgen ample financial flexibility.

Source: Amgen

Dividend & Buybacks

Amgen has also been aggressively returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. Management drastically increased its buyback program recently, with a whopping $17.79 billion in buybacks over the past 12 months. This is great for shareholders in the near-term, but we don't like to see buybacks exceed cash flow over the long term. We want that balance sheet space freed up for potential acquisitions.

Source: YCharts

Meanwhile, Amgen has been growing its dividend payout over the past nine years. The quarterly dividend that totals $5.80 per year offers investors a solid yield of 3.17% on the current share price. This exceeds what 10-year US Treasuries are offering (2.66%), making Amgen potentially attractive to income-seeking investors.

Source: YCharts

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 22.9% over the past five years, and the most recent increase of 9.8% signals continued strong growth - even as the dividend begins to settle in. A growth rate of almost 23% is unsustainable over the long-term and is more reflective of initial "ramping up" efforts by management. The dividend is also just a third of cash flow, but with such large buybacks, it will be interesting to see how management balances spending between the two moving forward.

Pipeline Outlook

Revenue for a pharmaceutical company can be difficult to consistently grow. Sales are based on a portfolio of limited products. While a new blockbuster drug can energize an entire company, the opposite effect can occur when an existing blockbuster drug faces competition, or even loses exclusivity. This is the largest risk to any pharmaceutical company, and we are beginning to see that play out some with Enbrel - Amgen's best-selling drug. Sales for the drug are down 8% year over year, and continued negative momentum is expected moving forward as competitors begin to rise up outside of the US.

Source: Amgen

After finishing 2018 with total revenues of $23.7 billion, management is forecasting a contraction in sales for 2019. The expected drop to between $21.8 and $22.9 billion is largely driven by increased competition faced by Enbrel and some of the company's other maturing products (Sensipar, Aranesp, and Neulasta). These drops will be compensated for, as newer products continue to grow such as Aimovig and Repatha, as well as some new biosimilars, and an oncology portfolio that is gaining steam.

While these are solid developments, a strong acquisition may be necessary in time to really take growth to that next level. That is why it is important that Amgen retains financial flexibility and doesn't over borrow to fund shortsighted actions such as massive stock buyback programs. Investors will want to really monitor this over the next 24 months or so. By then, we will have a better idea as to how new drugs are growing and what may be needed as far as the size and scope of a potential acquisition.

Is There Opportunity In The Stock?

Amgen's stock has cooled off a bit over the past couple of months, now trading at approximately $182 per share.

Source: YCharts

Management is guiding 2019 earnings at between $13.10 and $14.30 per share. The midpoint of this range places the stock at an earnings multiple of 13.3X. This is a 17% discount to the stock's 10-year median multiple of just under 16X. This is also factoring in the downtick in revenues.

Amgen's great profitability means that it continues to generate strong cash flow, and the suppressed stock price results in a strong FCF yield that approaches 9% (an indicator of value considering strong fundamentals of the business).

Source: YCharts

Given the above information, we find that the stock is oversold and represents a solid value at its current share price. While we are warm on the company's organic growth prospects/pipeline, we like the company's strong cash flow metrics, balance sheet room for a notable acquisition, and long track record of success. These positive traits fully flesh out our bull thesis on Amgen as a long-term investment.

