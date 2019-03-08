New Media: The Plan Still Isn't Working

A short remains difficult, given headline multiples and yield, but NEWM's story simply isn't playing out the way management insists it is - and will.

In theory, I understand the bull case for New Media (NEWM). New Media's strategy is to buy up newspapers in small- to mid-size markets. The company has made over $1 billion in acquisitions since its 2014 spinoff from Newcastle (now Drive Shack (DS)).

Obviously, the print business is in secular decline. But New Media can pick up assets cheap - it targets a price between 3.5x and 4.5x LTM Adjusted EBITDA - while cutting costs and benefiting from shared resources across a portfolio that as of the end of 2018 included 146 daily newspapers. Those assets still throw off a good deal of cash, while digital efforts - including the company's UpCurve subsidiary - potentially drive growth.

Looking closer, however, the story falls a bit short. New Media offers a seemingly attractive 11.7% dividend yield - but the payouts aren't supported by that free cash flow, but by a steady stream of stock offerings. The company pays former owner Fortress Investment Group (now owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY)) handsomely for those offerings as well, with management fees and incentive compensation paid to Fortress totaling over $20 million in 2018, per the 10-K.

UpCurve is an intriguing asset - and an increasingly important part of any bull case - but overall digital growth actually is somewhat muted. New Media management continues to insist that organic revenue growth is around the corner - but there's little evidence of that in the numbers. The fact that the same strategy, under the same CEO, led predecessor GateHouse Media into bankruptcy adds further cause for skepticism.

I've made this case for some time, most recently arguing in July that NEWM was a short waiting on a catalyst. As it turned out, weak second-half results proved to be the spark for a downward move, with the stock touching a four-year low late last year. Even with a recent bounce, the short case here seems a bit thin, particularly from a valuation standpoint.

Still, this story is not working out - and there are real risks here. Unless something notably changes, it's hard to see the YTD rally in NEWM going much further.

2H 2018 Problems

The hope for newspaper publishers in recent years has been that a shift from print to digital would eventually get to the point where revenue declines - and growth would resume, if likely off a lower base. Former McClatchy (MNI) CEO Patrick Talamantes half-jokingly called that point the "Holy Grail" back in early 2016.

Increasingly, it looks like that's not going to be the case. Digital advertising competition from Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Yelp (YELP), and myriad other players is too intense. The loss of high-margin classified and preprint ad revenue is too great, and digital ads (in part due to that competition) provide much lower pricing. In the second half of 2018, investors seemed to come to that realization:

Data by YCharts

Little in New Media's recent performance suggests the sell-off was an overreaction. In context, Q3 numbers weren't terrible: organic revenue declined 4.8%, with strength at UpCurve (+51% excluding the effect of accounting changes) and in commercial printing (growth of 5.9% on an organic basis, per the Q3 call). Fourth quarter performance was more concerning, however, with organic growth at -6.6% (with 60 bps of impact from natural disasters) and some deceleration in overall digital growth.

Looking closer at the second-half performance, the risks here become more clear. New Media continues to insist that it has a path to get back to same-store sales growth; Reed on the Q3 conference call projected it would take two years. And the company argues that a decent chunk of the business is growing, or at least stable:

source: New Media Q4 presentation

Per that presentation, 59% of revenue comes from categories that are stable or growing (including the above plus digital advertising and some other small offerings). The problem is that ~half of that 59% comes from circulation - and that category was not stable or growing in 2018, particularly the second half.

That's a big problem for New Media. Organic revenue declined 5.3% in 2018 (adjusting for the accounting change) and 5.9% the year before. That's with decent circulation performance: an organic decline of 0.4% in 2017 followed by 2018's -2.2%.

But the trend clearly is worsening. The drop was 3.3% in Q4 after a 1.8% decline in Q3. New Media is touting digital subscriptions - but a year-end total of 145,000 is dwarfed by the 1.6 million print subscribers. An effort to consolidate circulation sales into a single call center isn't helping - and may be hurting. Volumes, per both the Q3 and Q4 calls, actually are down high single-digits, with pricing hikes offsetting some of that pressure.

New Media's strategy for years now has been to use pricing to support circulation revenue - and that strategy has been a risk I've called out for some time (including in July). There likely is some room left to do so, particularly with the recent move via M&A into mid-sized markets like Austin, Oklahoma City and Columbus, as Reed noted on the Q3 call. But even what Reed has called "less aggressive" pricing strategies still imply mid-single-digit annual increases. That simply can't last forever - or even for that long. And a notable stepdown in performance - particularly in Q4 - suggests that problem may be coming home to roost.

If circulation revenue turns south, the story here starts to fall apart relatively quickly. Advertising revenue still drives 48% of total sales, though the figure continues to shrink. Digital advertising, per figures from the Q4 presentation, is a tiny portion of that, at $84 million, about 5.5% of total revenue and ~11% of advertising sales. Its growth is not that impressive: the absolute figure rose less than 2% in 2017, while a 23% increase in 2018 both benefited from M&A and includes a disappointing ~10% rise in Q4.

Meanwhile, print advertising declines are accelerating. On a same-store basis, print ad revenues fell 13.8% in Q3 and 15% in the fourth quarter, according to the respective conference calls. The obvious secular pressures are being amplified by customer weakness, notably bankruptcies in retail and lower print spend from automotive manufacturers and dealers.

From a broad standpoint, the last two quarters seem to support the bear case here. If circulation starts to turn south, then 70%+ of the business is declining, not the currently cited 41%. Digital advertising isn't large enough to move the needle at the current pace of growth. Commercial Print revenues are growing, but decelerated in Q4 (1.5% organic vs 6.3% the quarter before). There's even margin impacts from higher newsprint costs (driven by tariffs), an estimated $20 million annual hit that New Media hopes to get under $10 million (still almost 5% of pro forma EBITDA) through mitigation strategies.

In the context of that performance, too, long-running management questions resurface. Reed's insistence that organic revenue growth would turn positive in two years seems questionable at best given rising weakness in print advertising and circulation. (It's worth noting that Reed and New Media have made similar predictions for years now, though I don't recall the CEO previously putting in a hard timeline.)

On the third quarter call, Reed talked up the fifth consecutive increase to the dividend. At an annualized rate of $1.52, New Media should distribute about $90 million in cash in 2019. That's after the company raised $110 million in April by issuing stock - and, as per the management agreement, issued options to Fortress in conjunction with that raise. The dividends aren't really distributions: indeed, they're taxed as return of capital. They essentially represent forced liquidations through shareholder dilution.

All told, there's little, if anything, to suggest much in the way of confidence of late - and particularly in the second half. Weakening trends in the print business suggest continued pressure on the model here. And it leaves New Media reliant on a tiny part of the business to support the equity value.

The Way Out

I've long believed that New Media's goal of returning to positive same-store sales was far too optimistic. Second half results provide further support for that stance.

To be fair, that doesn't mean NEWM is headed to zero - or should be there already. The existing media properties still have value. 2018 free cash flow, as defined by the company, was $132 million. There's an additional $191 million in 2018 acquisitions that haven't been lapped; roughly half comes from the larger Q2 2018 purchases in Austin and Palm Beach. Assuming a low-4x EBITDA multiple, pro forma free cash flow probably is in the $160 million range, suggesting a sub-5x P/FCF multiple.

There's obvious "cigar butt" potential in the existing portfolio, even if organic trends stay negative. But New Media has additional assets. An events and promotions business probably has some value, as does commercial printing: 'commercial printing and other' revenue last year was $127 million, the bulk of that from third-party printing. (GateHouse Live, the events business, reported 2018 revenue of $26 million, and Promotions about $20 million, according to footnotes in the Q4 presentation.)

And then there's UpCurve, the company's technology solutions business for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses). UpCurve offers both marketing services and cloud-based tools for HR, CRM, and website management. And it's starting to look like an exceedingly valuable business. 2018 revenue was $95.8 million, per the 10-K, rising 43% year-over-year excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606.

New Media hasn't disclosed profit figures, but Reed said on the Q3 call that both businesses (ThriveHive, the marketing business, and UpCurve Cloud) were "EBITDA-positive". Well-known investor Leon Cooperman (who owns 9%+ of the company) asked on that call if New Media was considering a spin-off of the business. Reed replied that "in the next 24 months it really becomes a discussion...whether it's a spin or a sale or some other way to transfer that value to New Media shareholders".

And so there's an intriguing case here, at least on paper. The newspapers (and their digital ops) should throw off cash flow for at least a few more years. UpCurve is going to clear $100 million in revenue next year - implying at least a material contribution to a market cap currently at $730 million. $260 million in net operating loss carryforwards (most of which are not subject to Section 382 limitations) mean cash taxes will be zero for the foreseeable future.

Yet with another pullback, NEWM looks cheap. EV/EBITDA based on 2018 numbers is 5.5x, which is a modest premium to newspaper peers. But pro forma for the incremental contribution from the 2018 acquisitions, that multiple heads toward 5x. Perhaps more importantly, so does the P/FCF multiple, owing to leverage (which still is under 2x) and 70%+ conversion of EBITDA to cash flow (thanks to limited capex and near-zero cash taxes).

I can see a case here that the legacy business, valued like a classic "cigar butt", supports the current market cap, or somewhere in the vicinity - even assuming management is wrong and declines continue at the operating level. From there, UpCurve offers upside - which depending on how an investor chooses to value it, could be material.

Cause for Skepticism

The long-running problem with the paper case here still holds, however. How do shareholders get the cash from the legacy business?

The dividend here - since the spin-off - has been funded by equity offerings. All of the cash generated by the assets essentially is going into more M&A. Yet that spend is just keeping overall profits in place:

source: author. Data from New Media quarterly presentations

To be fair, these figures don't include the pro forma contributions from 2018 acquisitions. (New Media's pro forma figures historically have only included major moves, like the sale of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.) Adding that back, TTM EBITDA probably is over $200 million, and there has been some progress.

But not much. As Reed himself pointed out in recent calls, New Media has spent over $1 billion on acquisitions since the spin. It had nearly $100 million in EBITDA before that. The average multiple, per the Q4 presentation, is 4.1x, meaning New Media has acquired something like $250 million in cash flow - in addition to starting with $90 million-plus.

Yet, pro forma, the TTM figure now is about 60% of that total, maybe a bit higher. These are declining businesses - which is fine, if New Media is going to treat them like declining businesses. Yet that doesn't appear to be the case. Reed has been asked about share repurchases on the last two calls; he said after Q3 that below $15 "we're moving closer to where the math makes sense to repurchase shares". But on the Q4 call, he argued that the rate of return at $12 was below the rate of return from buying newspapers at 4x EBITDA - which, the CEO, pointed out, provided a 25% unlevered yield that moved above 30% including synergies.

The problem is those yields are going to decline - as New Media's own performance shows. Cash flow is going to shrink over time. Managed as such, that can drive value - but it requires that the declining cash be returned to shareholders. Simply recycling the same strategy as earnings for the industry as a whole continue to shrink doesn't work. To stretch a metaphor, the point of a "cigar butt" is to smoke it: to get a few puffs. Reed seems to be trying to tape a bunch of cigar butts together so he can say he has a fresh cigar.

Capital allocation continues to be a significant problem. If Reed is correct that the yields in newspaper M&A are so attractive, why pay a dividend at all? Surely, NEWM investors don't have second-best investment ideas yielding 30%+. Yet not only does New Media distribute cash (for which it has to give options to Fortress and accept a discount to market price to execute a secondary), it's paying out ~two-thirds of 2018 free cash flow. Either M&A is hugely attractive - in which case New Media should focus its capital there - or it's not. Paying Fortress over $20 million a year (which, to be fair, includes Reed's compensation) on that type of profit base doesn't help the cause either.

As for UpCurve, it combined with valuation and the dividend probably preclude a short at the moment. There's value there. But the idea of a spin-off seems close to preposterous. The businesses appear to be rather labor-intensive, and likely low-margin. Gannett's (GCI) ReachLocal is more than four times bigger and was EBIT-negative in 2018, per the GCI 10-K. It might be easy, given the top-line growth, to suggest a 3x or 4x revenue multiple that could cover half the current NEWM market cap. But Gannett paid 0.5x revenue for ReachLocal. There's no doubt value in the business, but UpCurve alone can't drive the valuation here. It's also not clear to what extent the existing newspapers are providing lead funnels for the business - which could undercut the value of UpCurve as a standalone entity.

To be sure, the argument here is relatively similar to that which I've been making for years. And I'll grant that on paper, the case actually might be a bit better. UpCurve has performed more strongly than I thought (and actually better than management projected: top-line growth was above the company's target in 2018). The balance sheet still is in reasonably good shape. Valuation is more reasonable, even if NEWM gets a modest premium to peers on an EV/EBITDA basis. (Lee Enterprises (LEE) and Gannett are in the low 5s; MNI is under 6x but that's pretty much all debt at this point.)

The moves into mid-sized market could be seen as strategy creep, given that New Media differentiated itself at the time of the spin by citing its focus on "hyperlocal" coverage which in theory couldn't be duplicated elsewhere. But there is a case that the niche can hold up longer - and drive better performance in the other businesses, including UpCurve.

Yet the core question remains: how does value get to shareholders? An UpCurve spin still seems a way off and far from guaranteed. Cash flow will continue to go back into M&A as long as Reed believes that valuations are attractive (as seems to be the case). Any bounce in NEWM shares may be undercut by another equity offering.

This is a declining business still being managed as if a turnaround is on the horizon. Until that changes, it will be very difficult to recommend NEWM at any price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.