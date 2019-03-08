43 Upcoming Dividend Increases - Are You Kidding Me?

18 have at least a 10% increase. The benefits of lower taxes continue to drive very strong increases.

A monster 43 companies this week (up from 24 last week). This may be the biggest list all year!

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 10 Challenger 29

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Carter's, Inc. (CRI) 7 2.15 11-Mar-19 11.11% Challenger Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) 9 1.97 12-Mar-19 20.00% Challenger Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 8 2.88 12-Mar-19 13.04% Challenger Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 8 1.65 12-Mar-19 12.50% Challenger Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) 10 4.71 13-Mar-19 1.03% Contender Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) 10 2.95 13-Mar-19 32.04% Contender Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) 9 3.17 13-Mar-19 11.11% Challenger Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 8 0.98 13-Mar-19 50.00% Challenger Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) 8 3.93 13-Mar-19 1.35% Challenger CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 2.15 13-Mar-19 5.95% Challenger Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) 57 3.52 14-Mar-19 2.56% King Walmart Inc. (WMT) 46 2.16 14-Mar-19 1.92% Champion Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (TDS) 45 2.11 14-Mar-19 3.13% Champion T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 33 3.1 14-Mar-19 8.57% Champion Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 24 1.7 14-Mar-19 9.85% Contender RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 24 0.94 14-Mar-19 3.03% Contender Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Shares (RBCAA) 21 2.44 14-Mar-19 9.09% Contender Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 16 2.94 14-Mar-19 6.58% Contender NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 15 3.32 14-Mar-19 4.55% Contender Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 15 3.84 14-Mar-19 6.93% Contender Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 10 3.17 14-Mar-19 11.67% Contender Service Corporation International (SCI) 9 1.76 14-Mar-19 5.88% Challenger Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) 9 5.2 14-Mar-19 3.05% Challenger Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9 2.5 14-Mar-19 10.00% Challenger Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 8 3.54 14-Mar-19 3.33% Challenger WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 8 3.07 14-Mar-19 6.90% Challenger Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 8 3.6 14-Mar-19 20.69% Challenger First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 8 3.69 14-Mar-19 16.67% Challenger Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 8 3.34 14-Mar-19 4.17% Challenger FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 8 2.76 14-Mar-19 4.30% Challenger Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 8 2.47 14-Mar-19 6.67% Challenger SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 8 4.36 14-Mar-19 5.56% Challenger Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 7 1.05 14-Mar-19 18.18% Challenger Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 7 1.47 14-Mar-19 14.58% Challenger Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) 7 0.9 14-Mar-19 14.29% Challenger Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) 6 1.21 14-Mar-19 28.57% Challenger Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 6 3.02 14-Mar-19 10.42% Challenger Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) 5 4.87 14-Mar-19 4.35% Challenger Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 5 3.75 14-Mar-19 5.00% Challenger Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) 5 1.75 14-Mar-19 20.00% Challenger Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 15 1.54 15-Mar-19 10.00% Contender Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) 9 6.48 15-Mar-19 2.35% Challenger Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 9 1.09 15-Mar-19 6.67% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CRI 0.45 0.5 11.11% TXRH 0.25 0.3 20.00% EVBN 0.46 0.52 13.04% AGO 0.16 0.18 12.50% ROIC 0.195 0.197 1.03% HD 1.03 1.36 32.04% NRIM 0.27 0.3 11.11% NSP 0.2 0.3 50.00% HOG 0.37 0.375 1.35% CSGS 0.21 0.2225 5.95% KO 0.39 0.4 2.56% WMT 0.52 0.53 1.92% TDS 0.16 0.165 3.13% TROW 0.7 0.76 8.57% ALB 0.335 0.368 9.85% RNR 0.33 0.34 3.03% RBCAA 0.242 0.264 9.09% XEL 0.38 0.405 6.58% NWE 0.55 0.575 4.55% DLR 1.01 1.08 6.93% CMA 0.6 0.67 11.67% SCI 0.17 0.18 5.88% TCO 0.655 0.675 3.05% RS 0.5 0.55 10.00% FNF 0.3 0.31 3.33% WSBC 0.29 0.31 6.90% AGM 0.58 0.7 20.69% FHN 0.12 0.14 16.67% FISI 0.24 0.25 4.17% FFG 0.46 0.48 4.30% SFNC 0.15 0.16 6.67% SPTN 0.18 0.19 5.56% DPZ 0.55 0.65 18.18% ICE 0.24 0.275 14.58% CARO 0.07 0.08 14.29% ALLE 0.21 0.27 28.57% PLD 0.48 0.53 10.42% LAMR 0.92 0.96 4.35% FFIC 0.2 0.21 5.00% OLBK 0.1 0.12 20.00% SLGN 0.1 0.11 10.00% CHS 0.085 0.087 2.35% ANTM 0.75 0.8 6.67%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CRI 93.15 75.66 118.22 15.42 23% Off Low 21% Off High TXRH 60.94 55.75 75.24 27.63 9% Off Low 19% Off High EVBN 36.07 30.61 49.23 10.83 18% Off Low 27% Off High AGO 43.74 34.21 44.14 9.43 28% Off Low 1% Off High ROIC 16.78 15.44 19.8 46.46 9% Off Low 15% Off High HD 184.5 158.09 215.43 18.96 17% Off Low 14% Off High NRIM 37.88 29.66 45.4 13.2 28% Off Low 17% Off High NSP 122.14 67 132.5 38.06 82% Off Low 8% Off High HOG 38.21 31.36 46.79 12.05 22% Off Low 18% Off High CSGS 41.3 30.4 47.97 20.51 36% Off Low 14% Off High KO 45.46 41.45 50.84 30.31 10% Off Low 11% Off High WMT 98.27 81.78 106.21 43.11 20% Off Low 7% Off High TDS 31.32 24 37.29 26.75 31% Off Low 16% Off High TROW 98.06 84.59 127.43 13.53 16% Off Low 23% Off High ALB 86.35 71.89 108.74 13.66 20% Off Low 21% Off High RNR 144.67 117.35 147.85 29.23 23% Off Low 2% Off High RBCAA 43.38 35.17 50.7 11.66 23% Off Low 14% Off High XEL 55.09 41.99 55.36 22.3 31% Off Low 0% Off High NWE 69.21 50.46 69.73 17.66 37% Off Low 1% Off High DLR 112.56 100.05 125.1 92.22 13% Off Low 10% Off High CMA 84.57 63.69 102.66 11.75 33% Off Low 18% Off High SCI 40.91 35.19 47.09 17.12 16% Off Low 13% Off High TCO 51.97 43.44 65.5 55.27 20% Off Low 21% Off High RS 88.14 68.62 97.41 10.12 28% Off Low 10% Off High FNF 35.07 29.5 42.52 15.52 19% Off Low 18% Off High WSBC 40.39 34.14 51.12 13.88 18% Off Low 21% Off High AGM 77.75 55.64 99.11 8.79 40% Off Low 22% Off High FHN 15.19 12.3 20.53 9.2 23% Off Low 26% Off High FISI 29.98 24.49 34.35 12.57 22% Off Low 13% Off High FFG 69.47 63.66 85.7 18.55 9% Off Low 19% Off High SFNC 25.88 22.64 33.45 11.14 14% Off Low 23% Off High SPTN 17.45 16.08 26.99 18.83 8% Off Low 35% Off High DPZ 248.64 220.31 305.34 29.75 13% Off Low 19% Off High ICE 74.9 67.7 82.65 21.8 11% Off Low 9% Off High CARO 35.5 27.62 45.58 15.86 29% Off Low 22% Off High ALLE 89.44 73.85 94.3 19.53 21% Off Low 5% Off High PLD 70.16 55.21 71.92 24.71 27% Off Low 2% Off High LAMR 78.87 61.36 80.68 25.63 29% Off Low 2% Off High FFIC 22.38 20.27 28.79 11.65 10% Off Low 22% Off High OLBK 27.44 24.51 35.72 15.95 12% Off Low 23% Off High SLGN 28.61 22.24 29.78 14.23 29% Off Low 4% Off High CHS 5.41 4.42 10.9 8.55 22% Off Low 50% Off High ANTM 294.51 215.52 317.99 20.74 37% Off Low 7% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CHS 6.48 3 3.4 7.2 13.7 TCO 5.2 4.8 5.1 5.5 4.7 10.7 LAMR 4.87 9.9 9.9 ROIC 4.71 4 4.7 5.4 10.1 SPTN 4.36 9.1 10.1 15.5 13.7 19.9 HOG 3.93 1.4 6.1 12 1.4 15.9 DLR 3.84 6.5 5.2 4.9 12.3 8.7 FFIC 3.75 11.1 7.7 9 4.4 12.8 FHN 3.69 32.4 25.1 23 -5.7 26.7 AGM 3.6 61.1 53.6 37 19.2 40.6 FNF 3.54 49.6 24 23 5.9 26.5 KO 3.52 5.4 5.7 6.9 7.5 10.4 FISI 3.34 10.6 5.5 4.9 5.7 8.2 NWE 3.32 4.8 4.6 7.7 5.2 11 CMA 3.17 70.4 30.9 22.8 -3.5 26 NRIM 3.17 18.6 11.3 9.8 4.4 13 TROW 3.1 22.8 10.4 13 11.3 16.1 WSBC 3.07 10.8 7.5 8.3 0.1 11.4 PLD 3.02 9.1 8.1 11.4 2.1 14.4 HD 2.95 15.7 20.4 21.4 16.4 24.4 XEL 2.94 5.6 6 6.4 4.8 9.3 EVBN 2.88 15 8.5 13 1.7 15.9 FFG 2.76 4.5 4.8 28.8 13.9 31.6 RS 2.5 11.1 7.7 9.7 17.5 12.2 SFNC 2.47 16.2 8.1 6.7 4 9.2 RBCAA 2.44 10.3 7.1 6.8 7.2 9.2 WMT 2.16 2 2 2.7 8.3 4.9 CRI 2.15 21.6 26.9 30.3 32.5 CSGS 2.15 6.3 6.3 13.3 15.5 TDS 2.11 3.2 4.3 4.6 4.6 6.7 TXRH 1.97 19 13.7 15.8 17.8 SCI 1.76 17.2 15.6 20.3 15.6 22.1 OLBK 1.75 18.8 21.9 18.9 12.2 20.7 ALB 1.7 4.7 5 6.7 10.7 8.4 AGO 1.65 12.3 10.1 9.9 13.5 11.6 SLGN 1.54 11.1 7.7 7.4 8.9 8.9 ICE 1.47 20 18.3 49.2 50.7 ALLE 1.21 31.3 28.1 ANTM 1.09 11.1 6.3 14.9 16 DPZ 1.05 19.6 21.1 22.4 23.5 NSP 0.98 39.1 23.5 18.7 12.8 19.7 RNR 0.94 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.7 4.2 CARO 0.9 35.3 24.2 55.9 56.8

Bonus Charts

Coca-Cola gets the spotlight this week. Being a Dividend King comes with certain honors and privileges of course. Coca-Cola also needs no introduction. Shares currently sport a 3.5% yield, though the increase coming is only 2.5%. I know some investors felt snubbed when the company has been able to average a 5-7% hike for some time now. That said, the company is facing some challenges it is working through, so it's prudent to only raise to what it can afford safely. You don't get 50+ years of increases through risky management.

In any event, shares are perennially expensive. That can be the price for a steady Eddy stock however. Last time shares were under 20x earnings was back in 2015.

From SimplySafeDividends, the company understandably scores in the top echelon of all companies with a safety score of 87. Growth is about middle of the pack at 47, and the yield score of 61 is better than 60% of dividend-paying companies.

Running a stock return calculation between KO and SPY since March of 2010, the S&P has beaten Coke by about 3.5% per year, which compounds into a 70% better return. That said, Coke has offered better income than the S&P.

The blue trendline for KO spent much time above the S&P as it held up better during the recession and coming out. By about 2014, however, the S&P began pulling away and besides a brief blip in 2015, the market has been a better total investment. Again, the dividends on Coke were better.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.