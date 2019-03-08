United Technologies: More Valuable As A Result Of A Breakup

United Technologies (UTX) recently announced that it would be splitting the company into three different enterprises. The companies are to be United Technologies (Aerospace division), Otis (Elevators) and Carrier (HVAC & Refrigeration). The stock has come under pressure lately with the company announcing that restructuring costs related to the spin-offs will come in at close to $3B, which is a very significant cost. The spin-off is also expected to take around 18 months in total, meaning that the full restructuring may not even be completed until early 2020. The question for investors is, does this restructuring make the business more valuable? Let's evaluate each of the businesses individually and compute the intrinsic value of each.

Firstly, the UTC Aerospace Systems has $14.7B in sales with operating margins of 16.1% and $2.5B in profit. The UTC aerospace business is a very long-term business. This seems like the best business that UTC has by far, though its long-term aerospace contracts are subject to strict safety and performance regulations, which means that it can be difficult to manage costs and forecast revenues. The Rockwell Collins acquisition ties into this aerospace division and is part of a long-term ploy to consolidate the industry, leverage negotiating power, and ensure more business stability.

This business combines with Pratt & Whitney, which is among the world’s leading suppliers of aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. This division generates $16.8B in sales with an operating margin of 9.0% and net profit of around $1.7B. Like the UTC Aerospace systems, this division is cyclical. The financial performance of Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems is directly tied to the economic conditions of the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace industries and demand for aeroplanes.

Altogether, this is by far the most significant division of UTC Technologies with pro forma sales of over $39B and a total net profit of around $4.3B. It has also posted very strong growth numbers, with organic sales increasing by double digits in the recent quarter. With more pricing power and the reduction of operational overhang from being such a large conglomerate, I think that UTC Aerospace division could easily be valued at $80B. This would be assuming an earnings multiple of 17-18, which is in the middle of the range of fair value.

The first spin-off will be Otis. Otis is the world’s largest elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company. Otis designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a wide range of passenger and freight elevators as well as escalators and moving walkways. In addition to new equipment, Otis provides modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators as well as maintenance and repair services for both its products and those of other manufacturers. Otis serves customers in the commercial and residential property industries around the world. Otis sells directly to the end customer and through sales representatives and distributors.

This division generates around $12.3B sales with ~15% margins and around $2B in annual profits. Of the three separate companies, this is the weakest. It was also the worst-performing part of UTC in the most recent quarter, with adjusted operating margins down 2 percentage points. United Technologies warned that it now expects Otis operating profit to fall year over year. The company's market share and margins have been steadily declining as the company has been willing to cut prices to try to gain market share. Otis has European competitors such as Schindler Holding (OTCPK:SHLAF), which is smaller but has healthier margins and is growing at a much faster clip.

Otis generates regular recurring revenue and services over 2 million elevators globally, meaning that it could easily command an enterprise value of $30B. It is tricky to judge though, given that margins have been contracting over time. This business also looks like a strong buyout candidate.

The final spin-off is UTC Carrier comprising the UTC Climate, Controls & Security business. The company is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation products, solutions and services for residential, commercial, industrial and transportation applications. UTC Climate, Controls & Security provides a wide range of building systems, including cooling, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, fire and smoke detection, portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, gas and flame safety, intruder alarms, access control systems, video surveillance, and building control systems. UTC Climate, Controls & Security also provides a broad array of related building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring services.

This is a very strong business with annual sales of $17B, operating margins around 18% and $3.1B in profit. Like the UTC Aerospace division, certain UTC Climate, Controls & Security HVAC businesses are seasonal, and sales and service activity can be impacted by weather. This makes the business harder to value. Still, with a strong value-added service and the strength of the company's value add across a range of industries, it would seem likely that the business could command a minimum of a $45B market capitalization on a 15x earnings multiple, which is on the lower end of the spectrum, given that the business is cyclical.

United Technologies whole vs. sum of the parts

The total enterprise value for the sum of the parts would seem to be around $150B, while the company is currently trading for around $100B on the stock market. Things are not so straightforward, though.

The nature of the spin-offs and the capital structure with which each business will have to grow with will be crucial to the future success of the conglomerate. The company currently has $41B in intangibles and goodwill on the balance sheet arising primarily from the acquisition of Rockwell Collins. It also has $24B in long-term debt and a reasonably leveraged balance sheet, with a debt to equity ratio of 47%. Dependent on how this is divided across the three companies, there could be more fragility to the businesses as separate operations. This is particularly true, given the cyclical nature of operations.

Still, assuming that United Technologies is able to successfully coordinate the separation of the three businesses, it seems like there is value to be found with the breakup of this conglomerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.