Entercom: Strong Growth, Cheap Valuation, And A Bright Future

Its future seems bright with radio picking up as an effective advertising medium and Entercom's Analytics proves this to advertisers with data.

A few days ago Entercom (ETM) released its results for Q4 and the full 2018. The results were exactly on point and confirm the revenue and profit expansion thesis I laid out last summer. Let me give you a brief overview of the results before we move on to some crucial trends for the future. All the data presented in this article are from the company's latest earnings press release, the earnings call, and its 10-K for 2018.

In summary, Entercom's results were great. Revenues grew even at the CBS legacy stations that the market saw as "damaged". Synergies continued to be realized and thus operating costs continued to fall. These trends seem to continue into Q1, 2019 as well. Furthermore, the company completed the announced asset sales and has used the proceeds to pay down debt.

And now for the longer version:

Entercom's revenues for Q4, 2018 grew by 4% (or 2% excluding political ads). Both the legacy Entercom and the legacy CBS stations were up and continue to pace higher in the first quarter of 2019. Company-wide Q1, 2019 seems to be pacing up at 3% with two-thirds of that coming from the traffic segment. The company's total cash operating expenses were down 2.4% in Q4 on a same-station basis and expect further cost-savings in Q1, 2019.

This revenue and expense combination led to a 27% increase in adj. EBITDA on a same-station basis. Management expects to have a double-digit increase in adj. EBITDA for Q1, 2019 as well.

Entercom had $192 million of cash on hand at the end of the year. Net debt was $1.7billion and the company's total leverage was at 4.5X. The company was well within its leverage limits on a compliance basis and its weighted average cost of debt at the end of 2018 was 5.7%. In February 2019 the company used $160 million of its cash to pay out debt and it currently has about $20 million outstanding.

There was a $465 million non-cash impairment charge on the value of its broadcasting licenses and goodwill. While this may sound terrible, the reason behind this charge according to management was a sustained decrease in the company's stock price.

And the good news continues. The sources of ad revenue for Entercom are shifting in a big and favorable way. Consumer products that are traditionally a paltry ad spender for radio, is growing quite significantly. And the upside, if this trend persists, is enormous. Other sources of strong growth were e-commerce, home improvement. entertainment, professional services and gambling (including casinos and lotteries). Auto ad spending was flat.

In the digital front, Radio.com is the fastest growing digital audio app in the US (whatever that means) and user engagement is increasing. Minutes per user are now double what it was at the time of the Entercom-CBS merger. The platform is becoming more and more populated with valuable content with the latest agreements being with Bonneville and Cox, CNN, Bloomberg. There were also distribution deals with Honda and Microsoft and Radio.com was a launch partner for Google and their new news initiative for Google Assistant.

Procter & Gamble (PG) continues to be the fastest growing radio advertiser in the country. Entercom's CEO mentioned the following quote by P&G’s CMO Marc Pritchard:

Radio is a great platform for us. That’s one area where we have been increasing recently because what we have found is that consumers are pretty engaged with radio. We were able to find ways to reach consumers in a far more effective way and on a real local scale as well.

Entercom also launched Radio.com Sports, a new national digital and broadcast sports platform with Mercedes-Benz being the first launch partner. This launch has two goals. First, it aims at providing an easier and scalable way for national advertisers to reach sports fans in their local domain. Second, it will further leverage Entercom's already existing content. Plus, it allows the company to attract advertisers from the new, legalized, sports betting market.

One other interesting initiatives are the Entercom Audio Network and Entercom Analytics. The first is an advertising platform for advertisers that want national coverage and packages. Dell, Walgreens, Capital One, Discover, Kohl’s, Macy’s, CBS, Hilton Hotels are such advertisers and have joined the platform.

Entercom Analytics is an effort by Entercom to provide transparency into the efficiency of radio advertising. Through this tool, advertisers can extract quantitative data on their advertising and thus determine if it is working or not. This is especially important as it will convince more and more advertisers of radio's effectiveness and will give them the confidence to try it out if they haven't already. Entercom has more than 5,000 advertisers connected to this analytics platform and they account for roughly 10% of the company's revenues. A lot of these advertisers that were with Entercom in 2017 have seen through the analytics platform that their web traffic rose due to their radio ads and have increased their spending in 2018 by 11%.

And to a big existential worry. On the call an analyst asked a question regarding Spotify's (SPOT) newly established presence in the podcast space (emphasis mine):

Curry Baker Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for the question. So, Spotify has entered the spoken word category with two investments in podcasting and plan to spend up to $500 million of podcasting this year. How do you see this changing the competitive landscape overall? And specifically, has it changed your strategy for Radio.com this year? David Field - CEO So, a couple of things. First of all, it is great to see all the attention and energy in the audio space, right? As we’ve talked about, audio is clearly hot right now and it’s good to see all that. We’re excited that based upon our scale, we’re participating in a number of audio spaces including the podcast area. I think you’re aware of the fact that we own roughly 50%, just under 50% of Cadence13. And podcasting is an interesting part of our business and we continue to look at ways to accelerate our participation in growth in that area. Spotify, it’s a competitive landscape out there today, there’s no question about it, lots of people out there. But what’s most important is that if you look at the macro statistics, audio radio is the number one reach medium in the United States today and radio remains that is broadcast radio remains far and away the largest player in the audio space with the lion’s share of listening coming to AM and FM radio stations. Rich Schmaeling - CFO And we should say our content differ in kind than Spotify, we are local primarily, and so it’s a different use case and different kind of content.

This was not a good answer. Management was unprepared for this but their last point is solid. Entercom through its large portfolio of stations and the variety of its shows has access to a wide variety of content produced by well-known personalities. Radio shows and podcasts are the same type of content distributed differently.

Which means that Entercom is actually ahead in this as they have access to a wide variety of content that already has an established audience. And through the Radio.com platform, they have caught up with the new means of distribution. And as far as delivering content and ads go they are the best solution by far.

Not to mention that the stock is dirt cheap. At just below 8 times its adjusted net income ($117mil) and a 5.9% dividend rate Entercom is just too cheap to ignore.

Join the "Cautiously Greedy Investor" and discover some of the best stocks in the market across all industries and market cap sizes. In our era of overwhelming information, finding the right investment ideas is a serious challenge. The "Cautiously Greedy Investor" helps you address this problem by offering you 1 or 2 actionable ideas every month. Each idea is carefully vetted through very specific criteria: It must be misunderstood or out of the market's view for a specific reason (or set of reasons). Such reasons could be a recent IPO or spin-off, the high uncertainty that comes with a cyclical stock, a temporary business setback and many more. It must have a very asymmetrical risk/reward ratio. A low-risk high-uncertainty situation with multi-bagger potential. My first step is to find investments that have no catastrophe risk and very low chances of a permanent loss of capital. From this group, I choose those with the greatest potential. It must have a time horizon of up to five years. Click here for a FREE two-week trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.