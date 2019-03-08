Precision BioSciences IPO: Early Stage Genome Editing Business

The company does not expect to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay debt or acquire shares from existing shareholders.

With very sophisticated investors behind Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) and tons of cash in the balance sheet, many institutional investors should be attracted by this new IPO. Having mentioned these beneficial features, the research is still at an early stage. The company's lead candidate - PBCAR0191 - should commence Phase 1-2a in the first half of 2019, and it may take more than 11 months. As a result, there may be lack of stock catalysts in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Investors should wonder whether waiting a few months before investing is more appropriate on this name.

Business

Founded in 2006, Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a genome editing company using a proprietary genome editing platform named "ARCUS." Precision intends to develop new solutions for allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in-vivo gene correction, and food.

The development is still at a preclinical stage, which most investors may not appreciate. It intends to initiate a Phase 1-2a clinical trial in the first half of 2019 and submit three INDs in 2019 and 2020 among other developments. The image below provides further details on the company's pipeline:

Very recently, the FDA accepted the investigational new drug of the company's lead candidate, allogeneic CAR T cell, targeting B-lymphocyte antigen CD19, also called CD19 molecule. Precision expects to develop a treatment for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Many well-known investors provided financing, so investors should carefully study the research executed by Precision. According to the prospectus, the new platform could represent a new method for producing allogeneic CAR T-cells at a big scale in a cost-effective manner. The image below provides information on the molecule developed by Precision BioSciences along with certain details on the amount of time needed to create the company's platform:

The lines below taken from the prospectus provide additional information on how the new platform could represent a new cost-effective method of managing DNA. Please understand that what seems to matter in the genome editing industry is that manufacturing new molecules is quite expensive and slow. The platform of Precision BioSciences seems to be able to offer a new solution in this regard.

As noted in the lines below, the company is able to produce anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T-cells very quickly at huge scale. This seems to be what have seduced investors.

"Over the last twelve months, we have manufactured our lead anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate at a multi-billion cell scale consistently, and our best manufacturing runs have yielded over one hundred doses of drug product at a dose of 1.0 x 106 CAR T cells/kg, which is one of the expected dose levels in our planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with R/R B-cell precursor ALL and R/R NHL." - Source: Prospectus

The company's product candidate PBCAR0191 is being developed as an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R B-Cell precursor ALL and R/R NHL. Precision BioSciences reported promising results in three preclinical studies in mice aimed at establishing therapeutic efficacy. The company was able to show that PBCAR0191 cells were able to kill CD19+. In addition, Precision BioSciences was able to observe T-cell receptor knockout control. T-cells generated from the same donors did not proliferate in response to CD19+ target cells.

The results obtained from the preclinical studies in mice can be seen below:

The company expects to have 9-18 patients in the Phase 1. They will be studied for a period of 11 months. In this regard, investors should understand well that there may not be many stock catalysts till Precision does not release the results from this trial. This is not ideal.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the total amount of cash equals $103 million comprising of 74% of the amount of assets. The amount of property worth $21 million and intangible assets of $1.4 million are not that large, but they seem to be growing at a large pace. Property and software increased by 159% in 2018. The company seems to be at an early stage, acquiring equipment and tools to execute R&D development. The image below provides the list of assets as reported in the prospectus:

Deferred revenue worth $82 million represents the largest liability, 83% of the total amount of liabilities. This revenue is recognized thanks to agreements with Gilead (GILD) and Servier that investors should appreciate quite a bit. The company could receive milestone payments of more than $1.5 billion in the future.

Note that the company did not report any financial debt in December 2018, but there are certain notes sold in March 2019. With 6% interest rate per year, they should not represent a problem as they will be converted into shares as the IPO goes live. Please see below:

Below is the list of liabilities as reported in the prospectus:

The cash flow statement shows that Precision BioSciences has burnt $24 million and $51 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Since the company is still at an early stage, the cash burn rate does not seem that elevated. Investors should expect it to increase quite a bit after the IPO.

Equity Structure

The equity structure right before the IPO is shown in the image below. Note the large amount of convertible preferred stock sold by Precision. It may worry certain investors who may not be that experienced investing in these types of transactions.

Like large initial public offerings, the company expects to convert all its convertible preferred stock outstanding. This is ideal as shareholders will not have to worry about potential stock dilution.

"As of December 31, 2018, there were 47,606,095 shares of our convertible preferred stock outstanding. Upon the closing of this offering, all outstanding shares of our convertible preferred stock will convert into 47,606,095 shares of our common stock." - Source: Prospectus

Stockholders And Financing

Very well-known financing institutions helped Precision BioSciences sell preferred stock. The following names were given in the prospectus:

"Across our preferred stock financings, we received investments from venBio, F-Prime, ArrowMark Partners, Franklin Templeton, Cowen Healthcare, Gilead, Brace Pharma, Portfax AgTech, OCV Partners, Adage Capital, RA Capital, Amgen Ventures, Vivo and Ridgeback Capital, among others." - Source: Prospectus

Before the offering, there are two funds specialized in healthcare that own more than 9.7% stake in the company. The directors own 30.1% stake of the company. This equity structure should please investors. It seems clear that the research executed by the company pleased institutional investors. This feature should draw the attention of more investors.

With regards to the amount of money paid by shareholders, they paid an average price per share of $1.51 by acquiring approximately 81.5 million shares. The table below was included in the prospectus:

Use Of Proceeds

The expected use of proceeds seems another feature to be appreciated. The company does not expect to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay debt or acquire shares from existing shareholders. The company may need additional financing to finish the phase 3 of any of its product candidates. The new money should serve to finish the Phase 1-2a clinical trial of the company's CD19 CAR T cell product candidate.

Conclusion

With a good amount of cash in the balance sheet and brilliant investors behind the business, Precision BioSciences attracts the attention of institutional investors by focusing on healthcare and other areas. In addition, the company is targeting products not only for allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, but also in-vivo gene correction and food. It means that the market opportunity should be equal to many billions of dollars.

Having said so, the largest issue on this name is that the research is still at an early stage. Investors may have to wait for a long time until stock catalysts show up. The stock price does not have many reasons to increase in the next year.

Furthermore, the company expects to have only 9-18 patients in the PBCAR0191's Phase 1, which may take approximately 11 months. This is not a large amount of patients, so the market may not react a lot to the results obtained from this first clinical trial. To sum, this is a great business model, but it may not be the right time to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.