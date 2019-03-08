FibroGen: Every Chance Of Success Despite Seemingly High Valuation

Targeting anemia in CKD patients, roxadustat is a novel molecule that has aced all its various trials.

FibroGen (FGEN) has major catalysts this year. After years of extensive trialing, its lead drug roxadustat will have its date with the FDA probably later this year. An NDA should be filed in the first quarter, and a critical safety study will produce results as well.

Roxadustat efficacy beat competing ESAs in a number of studies, but that is hardly the story. The main story, the principal investment angle, is that ESAs have a number of deadly side effects that, it appears, roxadustat may be able to avoid. If it can do so, then, despite a new, less expensive ESA biosimilar appearing in the market, roxadustat will take a grip on the CKD anemia market in all its varieties. That is a multibillion dollar market.

Catalyst

FibroGen has a diverse and interesting portfolio. Its high market cap, despite having no approved products in the US, seems amply justified not merely by the breadth but also the quality of this pipeline. The pipeline comes with multiple drugs in multiple indications and with multiple ongoing late stage trials. Overall, you come away plenty impressed with it all.

Lead drug Roxadustat has an upcoming NDA submission in 2019, for the treatment of anemia in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent CKD patients. Pooled MACE safety data analysis (dialysis, non-dialysis) from the associated study is anticipated in the first half of 2019. MACE, as you know, is major adverse CV event study. This is therefore the nearest major catalyst.

Besides this, Roxadustat has another ongoing phase 3 trial in Anaemia in Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Phase 3 data is due 2H 2020.

The company's other drug, Pamrevlumab, has an ongoing phase 2 trial in Pancreatic Cancer. Phase 3 trial to be initiated 1Q 2019.

The same drug has another ongoing phase 2 trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Phase 3 trial to commence 2H 2019.

Another catalyst for FGEN is phase 2 data in the first quarter of 2019 for Pamrevlumab in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Previous trial data

Roxadustat, an inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl hydroxylase activity (HIF-PHI), went through three global trials: ANDES for anemia in non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, HIMALAYAS in incident (newly initiated) dialysis patients, and SIERRAS in dialysis-dependent (DD) CKD patients. There were two others, appropriately named Olympus and Rockies. These trials cover the gamut of anemia in CKD patients. The drug met its primary efficacy endpoints in all of them.

It is not necessary for your average investor to go into the details of each of these trials. It is probably enough to understand that half the purpose of all these trials was to show that roxadustat was at least equivalent to ESA in terms of efficacy. This, the trials thoroughly proved. In fact, the trials did more than that - they proved that a pill for anemia is actually better efficacious than these injectable drugs.

The trick, now, is to prove that the pill is also safer than ESA. Individual trials have produced safety data which has been generally decent. Now, before the NDA submission, we will have pooled analysis of the MACE data from all these various trials. If the CV risks data is better than ESA, which has notoriously poor CV data, then we have a winner. If not, all that efficacy data is not going to be worth a lot because ESA efficacy has never been in doubt, although roxadustat does seem to do better.

So that's why the upcoming data is a major catalyst.

To understand the implication of this MACE study and other safety data, we must first understand some of the limitations of the ESAs. The ESAs are all large proteins which are given parenterally, and bind to erythropoietin receptors. These proteins tend to lose efficacy in high inflammatory conditions associated with severe CKD. To counter that, if higher dose is given, such high ESA dose is associated with increase in mortality and CV events. ESA also exacerbates thromboembolism because it increases platelet number and can activate platelet and endothelial factors. Moreover, ESA needs iron supplementation in DD-CKD patients which can cause inflammation by increasing hepcidin levels. It can also cause allergic reactions, like anaphylaxis, and increase both mortality and morbidity. These are some of the basic safety issues with ESA.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $4.97B, a cash balance of $678M as of the September quarter, and operating expenses of roughly $8.2M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

There are a few actual sales, and mostly option exercises; but what surprises me again is the complete lack of insider purchases. Also, hedge funds seem to be abandoning ship before the major data readout and NDA submission. That could be exit strategy; but that doesn't look good to this author.

Another angle to remember here is that FibroGen does not get roxadustat's entire revenue in most of the important geographies, it simply gets royalties. Now, according to FibroGen's 10-K, page 12-13, ESA sales totaled $8bn globally. Moreover, roxadustat may be useful for anemia patients in NDD-CKD, where ESA does not work. This is also a larger market than DD-CKD. So we are probably looking to double the market potential, to about $16bn, for the entire market potential. Adding anemia in other indications, for example in MDS where roxadustat has an ongoing trial, I think we would be safe to say we are looking at a peak market potential of $20bn.

Astellas has rights to Roxadustat in Japan and Europe and a few other countries, and will pay FibroGen lower 20% royalties. AstraZeneca has rights in the US and China, and will broadly pay FibroGen lower 20% royalties. Total other considerations including milestone payments equal to almost $2.5bn, out of which about $800mn have been paid by the two companies together.

Assuming peak sales of, say, $8bn for roxadustat per year, we are looking at royalty revenues of almost $2bn per year for FibroGen. This does not include the rest of its pipeline, new indications, new markets and so on. Patient coverage broadly extends up to 2033 for roxadustat.

Competition

There are two sorts of competition here. One is ESA, and we are aware that there's even a new biosimilar that has been approved a while ago, which raises the bar in terms of pricing power vis-a-vis safety. Then we have the pipeline drugs- Akebia's (NASDAQ:AKBA) vadadustat, GSK's (NYSE:GSK) daprodustat, and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) molidustat.

While roxadustat is in the lead by at least a year, these drugs, especially Akebia's, is in late stage trials, and are fast catching up.

As to ESAs, one deal-clincher would be if the MACE study showed reduced CV risks in CKD patients. Now, cholesterol is a major contributor to CV issues, and roxadustat reduces cholesterol irrespective of whether statin is used or not.

Source

One of the top selling ESA is Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Epogen, and roxadustat bettered Epogen is a direct head-to-head competition in the Sierras trial.

Opinion

FibroGen has quite a high market cap for a company without a drug in the market. Everything is now leading up to the MACE data, which makes this entire show a very pivotal binary event. The lack of insider sales and the hedge funds exiting are also telling. Moreover, we have Pfizer's ESA biosimilar, whose much lower price reduces roxadustat's pricing power unless it can show extremely strong CV risks data. Even then, the drug will face some difficulty with insurers, I am sure. We also have competition that's fast catching up, and the matter of the royalty angle we discussed previously.

Given all these, I would normally avoid a company like FGEN, which, although promising, might not seem as attractive as other stocks at this market cap.

However, FibroGen has a number of strong positives - it has a strong cash balance, its second major drug candidate Pamrevlumab has done quite well in its trials, and data from the IPF trial has been quite decent. Roxadustat has a lead over pipeline competition, and for risk-takers, this MACE study binary event, if successful, will probably see a 50% spike in the stock price. I say 50% because of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), about which I posted a very positive article in late February, where I said the trial is likely to succeed, except that, at almost $1.5bn, the company seemed highly valued. The trial did succeed, and in this buoyant market, ASND now has a market cap of almost $3bn - and this all happened overnight. So we may expect something similar for FGEN in the immediate aftermath of a very successful MACE trial. That's for the risk taker who wants to enter now.

Bottom line here is, FGEN may likely succeed, but I wouldn't usually advice buying this at these prices. However, for the risk savvy, there's an opportunity to make some decent money quickly. And the strong pipeline mitigates some of that risk in case of not-so-good data.

In the long run, FGEN looks like a very strong candidate with a stellar product pipeline that could, in about 5 years or so, become a mid to large cap biopharma company.

