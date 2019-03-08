Will Tesla Ever Post Another Profit?

Given the current price cuts, it is hard to see how Tesla can post another profit; even significant operating cost reduction would not make up the difference.

Tesla posted profits in both Q3 and Q4 last year; CEO Musk now guides for a loss in Q1 2019, with a return to profitability expected in Q2.

Tesla has cut prices three times already this year in response to flagging demand for its vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) shocked pretty much everyone when it posted a substantial profit in Q3 2018. When the electric car company posted another, smaller, profit the next quarter, bulls were ecstatic.

Yet, things have not been going nearly so smoothly in Q1 2019. In response to softening demand in the United States and weaker-than-anticipated demand in international markets, Tesla has been forced to cut prices repeatedly across its vehicle lineup.

On January 2nd, Tesla cut the prices of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X by $2,000. This cut came in response to the halving of a federal tax credit at the start of the year. On February 7th, Tesla cut the price of the Model 3 by another $1,100. Another across-the-board cut came at the end of February, with a range of reductions across all vehicles and variants. The highest-end Model S and Model X received the steepest cuts, especially in China, but the starting variants also received cuts between $12,000 and $18,000.

Severe margin compression will make profitability challenging for Tesla going forward. Indeed, it may never post another profit again.

Looking Behind

To understand the impact of the price cuts to Tesla’s bottom line, let us consider the following question: If today’s prices were in effect during Q3 and Q4 of last year, would Tesla have made a profit?

Obviously, there are so many variables at play that we could derive a whole table of different outcomes. Yet, we can get a pretty good grasp of the best-case scenario, thanks to analysis by Seeking Alpha’s CoverDrive, which shows Tesla grossing about $9,000 less per vehicle sold during Q3 and Q4, based on the price cuts and product mix.

In Q3, Tesla sold 83,775 vehicles. A reduction of $9,000 in average per-vehicle revenue would result in a total revenue reduction of $754.0 million. Tesla reported a $312 million GAAP profit for the quarter. Yet, if today’s prices had prevailed at the time, all else remaining equal, Tesla would have faced a $442 million loss.

We can apply the same counterfactual to Q4. Tesla sold 90,700 vehicles during the quarter, resulting in a GAAP profit of $139.5 million. The lower profit on higher volume of sales was understandable, as Tesla had introduced a cheaper mid-range Model 3 during the quarter. A lower average sale price compressed per-vehicle margins that higher volume failed to overcome. This effect would be far worse if they were sold at today’s prevailing prices. If it had, Tesla would have brought in $816.3 million less revenue, resulting in a GAAP loss of $676.8 million.

Looking Ahead

With much lower margins in Q1, Tesla will likely face a nasty loss. CEO Elon Musk has already acknowledged as much, though he did not acknowledge the cause to be thinning margins:

"Given that there is a lot happening in Q1, and we are taking a lot of one time charges, there are a lot of challenges getting cars to China and Europe, we do not expect to be profitable. We do think that profitability in Q2 is likely.”

Unfortunately, this is far from a one-off issue. Price cuts have already eaten into margins, and there are few remaining demand levers Tesla can pull. At the same time, demand appears to have fallen off a cliff during the first two months of the year. To meet analyst estimates, March sales will have to beat all previous records. The introduction of the $35,000 Model 3 may help to juice up flagging demand somewhat, but it will come at the price of even more severe margin compression.

It should be clear to investors at this point that Tesla is in significant financial trouble. Price cuts have eaten away at margins, and it looks increasingly likely that Tesla will not be able to make money going forward with its current product lineup. Tesla’s recent moves, such as shifting all sales online and firing more workers, may help marginally, but will not make up the difference to the bottom line. Q3 2018 will likely be the high-water mark of Tesla profitability.

Musk claims profits will return in Q2 2019. That seems like wishful thinking, given the clear evidence of collapsing margins and weakening demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.