The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - February 2019: 'One Of The Best Results, Time Frame I Have Experienced'

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of February 1, 2019.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 33.26% 9.30% 0.9 4% 7.27% 8.36% 28% 1.75% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 18.96% 8.43% 1.9 28% -2.50% 15.94% 31% 1.14% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 17.69% 7.05% -0.2 24% 10.35% -0.47% 28% 1.03% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 17.31% 17.93% 3.9 0% -28.58% 14.98% 25% 1.81% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 10.79% 20.00% -0.5 5% -1.84% -3.19% 0% 1.20% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 10.26% 20.11% -0.2 6% -1.31% -1.38% 0% 1.19% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 8.36% 11.23% 0.0 50% 2.49% -0.18% 0% 1.28% (BST) BlackRock Science and Technolo Global Equity 7.76% 5.74% 0.7 -5% 3.28% 2.22% 0% 1.07% (ETV) EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opps Covered Call 7.54% 8.88% 3.8 6% 0.07% 4.60% 0% 1.10% (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences U.S. Health/Biotech Equity 6.64% 5.95% 1.0 4% 7.78% 3.82% 0% 1.13%

Top 10 highest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -34.69% 0.52% -2.1 #DIV/0! -10.09% -5.33% 0% 2.51% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.33% 7.25% -0.6 7% -10.94% -1.26% 0% 1.43% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Eequity -23.07% 5.38% -1.4 -3% -14.52% -4.10% 0% 2.66% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -22.28% 7.52% -1.4 33% 13.21% -2.66% 31% 1.90% (EGIF) Eagle Growth & Income Opportun Global Growth & Income -18.33% 6.71% -0.3 72% -6.22% -0.34% 30% 2.07% (CET) Central Securities Corporation U.S. General Equity -18.22% 2.87% -0.5 10% 0.54% -0.65% 0% 0.73% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.44% 4.31% 0.4 -8% -1.06% 0.43% 38% 1.74% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -16.84% 5.01% -1.0 -7% -23.62% -1.72% 0% 1.66% (PEO) Adams Natural Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -16.68% 2.43% -0.8 34% -13.63% -0.54% 1% 0.77% (GAM) General American Investors U.S. General Equity -16.59% 2.55% -0.8 -2% -5.49% -0.51% 15% 1.23%

Top 10 highest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 45.29% 10.66% 1.2 70% -7.02% 11.02% 19% 1.48% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 42.19% 8.63% 1.6 86% 4.25% 10.42% 68% 0.97% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 38.50% 11.41% 1.2 61% 5.14% 10.59% 26% 0.89% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 28.09% 5.40% 1.5 84% 3.74% 9.67% 51% 1.15% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 26.61% 15.29% 3.2 65% -4.23% 16.68% 34% 3.29% (MPV) Barings Participation Invs High Yield 17.98% 6.95% 3.1 32% 7.84% 10.43% 9% 1.47% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 17.02% 16.80% 1.0 55% -13.05% 4.59% 33% 1.84% (PDI) PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multisector Income 16.04% 8.22% 1.8 108% 6.69% 6.62% 40% -2.02% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 15.99% 5.78% 1.7 85% 4.65% 5.22% 48% 1.05% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 15.09% 9.51% -0.3 78% 5.98% -1.77% 28% 0.82%

Top 10 highest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan -16.05% 11.94% 0.0 0% 0.00% #VALUE! 0% 0.00% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -15.87% 5.75% -0.6 103% 3.97% -0.70% 24% 1.08% (NBO) Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni New York Munis -15.14% 4.11% 0.2 970% 2.47% 0.22% 41% 4.23% (NNC) Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income North Carolina Munis -15.13% 3.53% -0.2 111% 2.33% -0.17% 38% 1.06% (NUM) Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income Michigan Munis -14.86% 4.16% 1.0 98% 3.61% 0.76% 39% 1.00% (NBW) Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni California Munis -14.69% 4.29% 0.0 91% 2.83% -0.02% 42% 1.27% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -14.64% 4.07% -1.3 90% -0.63% -2.23% 28% 0.99% (NTX) Nuveen TX Quality Muni Income Texas Munis -14.60% 4.19% -0.6 100% 2.78% -0.93% 37% 1.03% (NQP) Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income Pennsylvania Munis -14.52% 4.43% 0.7 106% 4.48% 0.51% 40% 0.99% (NKG) Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income Georgia Munis -14.47% 3.65% 0.0 113% 2.56% -0.05% 38% 1.08%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 3.9 17.31% 17.93% 0% -28.58% 14.98% 25% 1.81% (ETV) EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opps Covered Call 3.8 7.54% 8.88% 6% 0.07% 4.60% 0% 1.10% (MXF) Mexico Fund Latin American Eequity 3.7 -11.45% 6.84% 8% -12.99% 2.01% 0% 1.61% (HTD) JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 2.7 -3.66% 7.00% 75% 10.39% 3.76% 33% 1.21% (APF) MS Asia Pacific Asia Equity 2.6 -1.95% 1.02% 10% -17.69% 9.95% 0% 1.34% (EMF) Templeton Emerging Markets Emerging Market Equity 2.0 -9.50% 5.25% 2% -11.86% 2.70% 0% 1.31% (TDF) Templeton Dragon Fund Asia Equity 1.9 -10.02% 11.42% 7% -15.78% 2.72% 0% 1.34% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 1.9 18.96% 8.43% 28% -2.50% 15.94% 31% 1.14% (CHN) China Fund Inc Asia Equity 1.9 -7.07% 0.88% 23% -18.23% 2.16% 2% 1.82% (THW) Tekla World Healthcare Fund U.S. Health/Biotech Equity 1.8 -6.26% 10.75% 6% 0.91% 2.12% 22% 1.50%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (ETW) EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps Covered Call -2.1 -2.97% 8.90% 24% -6.70% -6.78% 0% 1.09% (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -2.1 -34.69% 0.52% #DIV/0! -10.09% -5.33% 0% 2.51% (EXG) EV Tax-Managed Global Fund Covered Call -1.9 -3.89% 9.35% 9% -6.41% -4.56% 0% 1.07% (NYSE:ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income -1.9 -9.95% 15.49% 10% -5.66% -3.67% 27% 2.05% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income -1.8 2.47% 13.08% 27% -8.48% 2.21% 28% 1.56% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.6 -7.08% 9.56% -3% -1.91% -2.57% 0% 1.19% (NRO) Neuberger Berman Real Est Sec U.S. Real Estate -1.6 -11.24% 10.30% 39% 10.56% -4.47% 32% 1.39% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -1.5 -10.14% 9.52% 0% -8.89% -4.17% 33% 1.82% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Eequity -1.4 -23.07% 5.38% -3% -14.52% -4.10% 0% 2.66% (DEX) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc Global Growth & Income -1.4 -12.80% 11.41% 43% -10.76% -5.05% 30% 1.56%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PAI) Western Asset Invest Grade Inc Investment Grade 3.8 2.85% 4.66% 96% -1.10% 8.26% 0% 0.73% (JCO) Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target High Yield 3.4 0.84% 5.89% 119% 1.17% 4.50% 30% 1.12% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 3.2 26.61% 15.29% 65% -4.23% 16.68% 34% 3.29% (MPV) Barings Participation Invs High Yield 3.1 17.98% 6.95% 32% 7.84% 10.43% 9% 1.47% (VLT) Invesco High Income II High Yield 3.0 -9.24% 8.35% 80% 0.73% 3.35% 27% 1.12% (VPV) Invesco PA Value Muni Pennsylvania Munis 2.8 -8.87% 5.70% 90% 2.47% 3.55% 42% 1.02% (MGF) MFS Government Markets Income Multisector Income 2.8 -4.25% 7.53% 36% 2.15% 1.84% 0% 0.71% (MCI) Barings Corporate Investors High Yield 2.8 5.93% 8.58% 32% 8.66% 5.71% 9% 1.57% (JHB) Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 targe High Yield 2.8 -1.02% 5.73% 100% 2.81% 2.71% 26% 0.94% (CCA) MFS California Municipal Fund California Munis 2.8 -10.04% 3.76% 120% 1.82% 4.67% 42% 1.80%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (WIA) Western Asset Infl-Lnkd Income Government Bonds -1.5 -13.68% 3.77% 101% -0.30% -1.82% 28% 0.94% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -1.3 -14.09% 4.07% 90% -0.63% -2.23% 28% 0.99% (DBL) Doubleline Opportunistic Cred Multisector Income -1.2 -1.55% 6.72% 105% 4.27% -3.53% 23% 1.53% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income Convertibles -1.2 -13.25% 5.67% 1% 4.20% -2.07% 19% 1.18% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -1.2 -11.86% 6.23% 96% 1.73% -4.01% 35% 1.27% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -1.1 -11.83% 6.07% 102% 0.61% -3.42% 30% 1.20% (BHV) BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Virginia Munis -1.1 3.45% 4.20% 100% 1.69% -6.41% 41% 1.86% (EFF) EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund Senior Loan -1.1 -13.38% 6.17% 100% -0.61% -3.24% 36% 1.43% (FCT) First Trust Senior FR Inc II Senior Loan -1.1 -12.94% 6.12% 94% 0.92% -3.03% 29% 1.25% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -1.1 -11.81% 6.13% 105% 0.42% -4.15% 29% 1.19%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 20.11% 10.26% -0.2 6% -1.31% -1.38% 0% 1.19% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 20.00% 10.79% -0.5 5% -1.84% -3.19% 0% 1.20% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 17.93% 17.31% 3.9 0% -28.58% 14.98% 25% 1.81% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 15.62% -10.70% 0.7 0% -27.71% 1.02% 0% 1.43% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 15.49% -9.95% -1.0 10% -5.66% -3.67% 27% 2.05% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 15.12% 0.98% 0.0 0% -13.07% -0.05% 38% 2.14% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 13.82% -3.56% -0.4 8% -5.95% -1.71% 11% 1.29% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 13.29% 1.62% 1.0 3% -16.06% 2.78% 0% 1.21% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income 13.08% 2.47% 0.5 27% -8.48% 2.21% 28% 1.56% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 13.08% -0.17% 0.8 -1% -5.94% 1.10% 21% 1.38%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.80% 17.02% 1.0 55% -13.05% 4.59% 33% 1.84% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 15.91% 2.52% -0.4 114% 14.83% -1.81% 37% 4.35% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 15.29% 26.61% 3.2 65% -4.23% 16.68% 34% 3.29% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 14.29% 7.00% 1.5 63% -13.27% 5.37% 33% 1.94% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategi Multisector Income 12.95% -5.35% 1.1 41% 1.51% 2.01% 26% 1.80% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income 12.73% 8.18% 0.8 67% -5.79% 2.46% 27% 1.24% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 12.58% 10.91% 0.7 80% -5.37% 2.35% 28% 1.21% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 12.33% -7.82% -0.4 51% -8.73% -2.00% 29% 1.74% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 12.28% -8.22% -0.2 103% -8.56% -0.62% 31% 2.33% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan 11.94% -16.05% 0.0 0% 0.00% #VALUE! 0% 0.00%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.33% 7.25% -0.6 7% -10.94% -1.69 -1.26% 0% 1.43% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -22.28% 7.52% -1.4 33% 13.21% -1.68 -2.66% 31% 1.90% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -10.70% 15.62% 0.7 0% -27.71% -1.67 1.02% 0% 1.43% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income -9.95% 15.49% -1.0 10% -5.66% -1.54 -3.67% 27% 2.05% (DEX) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc Global Growth & Income -12.80% 11.41% -1.4 43% -10.76% -1.46 -5.05% 30% 1.56% (KMF) Kayne Anderson MidstreamEnergy MLPs -13.44% 10.69% -1.1 0% -7.18% -1.44 -4.01% 29% 2.68% (SPE) Special Opportunities Fund U.S. General Equity -11.77% 11.12% -0.4 0% -6.03% -1.31 -0.51% 28% 1.90% (INF) Brookfield Glo List Infr Inc Global Equity -15.66% 8.27% -0.7 15% 0.08% -1.30 -1.26% 28% 1.88% (IFN) India Fund Inc Asia Equity -10.60% 12.10% 1.3 -1% -11.24% -1.28 1.66% 0% 1.25% (DPG) Duff & Phelps Global Utility U.S. Utilities -12.78% 9.86% -0.7 4% 0.30% -1.26 -1.33% 31% 1.63%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan -16.05% 11.94% 0.0 0% 0.00% -1.92 #VALUE! 0.0% 0.00% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -13.72% 10.12% -0.5 53% -4.94% -1.39 -0.92% 32.4% 1.16% (EDD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Emerging Market Income -14.20% 8.86% -0.4 36% -9.55% -1.26 -0.99% 33.5% 1.72% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -12.28% 9.89% -0.5 35% -1.34% -1.21 -0.80% 40.9% 1.27% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -13.43% 8.85% -0.1 85% -0.67% -1.19 -0.23% 20.2% 1.19% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -13.08% 8.78% -0.8 105% 0.25% -1.15 -2.07% 29.1% 1.93% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -13.01% 8.65% -0.3 96% -1.59% -1.13 -0.46% 32.0% 1.31% (FAM) First Trust/Aberdeen Global Global Income -13.29% 8.42% 0.1 84% -6.21% -1.12 0.08% 29.7% 1.83% (HNW) Pioneer Diversified High Inc High Yield -13.29% 8.24% 0.2 117% -1.78% -1.10 0.26% 31.0% 1.47% (EAD) Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp High Yield -11.73% 9.26% -0.1 78% 2.13% -1.09 -0.19% 27.0% 0.92%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -22.28% 7.52% -1.4 33% 13.21% 2.35 -2.66% 31% 1.90% (DEX) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc Global Growth & Income -12.80% 11.41% -1.4 43% -10.76% 2.04 -5.05% 30% 1.56% (NRO) Neuberger Berman Real Est Sec U.S. Real Estate -11.24% 10.30% -1.6 39% 10.56% 1.85 -4.47% 32% 1.39% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Eequity -23.07% 5.38% -1.4 -3% -14.52% 1.74 -4.10% 0% 2.66% (KMF) Kayne Anderson MidstreamEnergy MLPs -13.44% 10.69% -1.1 0% -7.18% 1.58 -4.01% 29% 2.68% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income -9.95% 15.49% -1.0 10% -5.66% 1.54 -3.67% 27% 2.05% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -10.14% 9.52% -1.5 0% -8.89% 1.45 -4.17% 33% 1.82% (CEM) ClearBridge Energy MLP MLPs -10.02% 11.06% -1.3 0% -9.62% 1.44 -5.19% 32% 1.62% (JEQ) Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Asia Equity -14.36% 7.13% -1.3 #DIV/0! -20.81% 1.33 -1.97% 0% 0.80% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP MLPs -7.65% 11.76% -1.4 0% -5.82% 1.26 -5.26% 32% 2.49%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.24% 7.87% -1.1 96% 0.38% 1.06 -3.04% 30% 2.13% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -11.96% 8.15% -1.0 106% -0.30% 0.97 -2.62% 34% 2.24% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -13.08% 8.78% -0.8 105% 0.25% 0.92 -2.07% 29% 1.93% (EFF) EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund Senior Loan -13.38% 6.17% -1.1 100% -0.61% 0.91 -3.24% 36% 1.43% (PHD) Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Senior Loan -12.98% 6.95% -1.0 112% 1.11% 0.90 -2.72% 32% 1.20% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income Convertibles -13.25% 5.67% -1.2 1% 4.20% 0.90 -2.07% 19% 1.18% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -12.12% 7.43% -1.0 104% 1.23% 0.90 -3.08% 39% 1.44% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -11.86% 6.23% -1.2 96% 1.73% 0.89 -4.01% 35% 1.27% (FCT) First Trust Senior FR Inc II Senior Loan -12.94% 6.12% -1.1 94% 0.92% 0.87 -3.03% 29% 1.25% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -11.81% 6.13% -1.1 105% 0.42% 0.80 -4.15% 29% 1.19%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -6.31%, a massive increase from -8.17% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts contracted by 83 bps to -6.92%, while fixed income CEF discounts contracted by 241 bps to -5.94%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 7.12%, a large decrease from 7.57% in the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.55% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.32% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.35, a large increase from -0.76 a month ago and which is also a 12-month high. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of -0.11, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +0.65.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here's the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z substantially outperform the average for all equity CEFs at 3 months, and slightly outperform at 6 months.

Here's the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z outperform the average for all fixed income CEFs at 3 months and at 6 months.

Commentary

Global stocks staged a massive rebound rally in January. U.S. stocks (SPY) and international stocks (ACWX) posted gains of +8.01% and +7.53% respectively. High-yield bonds (JNK) rose +5.24%, while corporate bonds (LQD) gained +3.37%. A basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) beat all the major asset classes with a +9.62% return.

To illustrate just how "V-shaped" this recovery has been, let's add this month's data point to the intra-month discount chart that we presented in last month's report:

We're talking about a near 6% rebound in premium/discount valuation in a little more than a month, which is quite remarkable! I am very pleased that many of our members followed our advice to BUY during the December mayhem, allowing them to harvest substantial profits, e.g.:

Member X Feb 1, 2019 SC and company: I have had a bump and dump and pounce and bump in the past but the recent six months have been one of the best results, time frame I have experienced that I can recall which is limited but I can still recall a bit. More to come I am sure, but all of the group here is appreciated, thanks

Now would also be a great time to highlight again an absolutely fantastic call from our member Member Y during December:

If you have cash and invest for income. You have to be almost giddy. Long term you should do well reinvesting those dividends. Even if the market takes another leg down next month. Just save a little extra cash for January, just in case. ...I stay the course. And if time is on my side I just keep reinvesting the dividends. That is what it is all about. I have seen the end of the world come and go many times. But I am still here. Investors do a great job of scaring each other. Stop talking and focus on your reality and not the reality of others. That may mean turning off CNBC and focusing on your personal situation and dealing with it in a rational manner. It may mean turning over your finances to a professional. One final note and then I am off. No one seems to be positioned for any kind of market rally. So when one happens, that will make it quite remarkable because just like fear of the downside, there will be fear of missing the upside. But if you are not a trader, upside or downside should not be of concern to you, because you should be an investor. Isn't that why you subscribe to this service?

Where does this leave us now? The average discount of -6.31% is now back to September 2018 levels, before the CEF sell-off began. The average z-score of +0.36 is also a 1-year high. Moreover, the spread between equity CEF and fixed income CEF valuations reversed, thanks to a 241 bps contraction of fixed income CEFs last month (cf. 83 bps for equity CEFs):

After many months of equity CEFs being more expensive than fixed income CEFs (nearly all of 2018 in fact), the reverse is now true: fixed income CEFs are 98 bps more expensive than equity CEFs. This situation was what we saw for most of 2017, before interest rate fears in early 2018 put a damper on fixed income CEF valuations.

What does this mean for a CEF investor today? Certainly, CEFs are not the bargain that they were in December, and are now more expensive than during the general sell-off experienced during the final months of last year. Particularly, fixed income CEFs, having appreciated significantly in valuation last month, are less attractive. That said, CEFs aren't overvalued either, so I'm definitely not saying to sell everything - although no one can blame you if you want to take some profits off the table if you had gone overweight in December!

Overall, I'd be back to a cautious positioning now. I'd also be alert for opportunities to rotate out of relatively overvalued CEFs to relatively undervalued ones: the period of mass and indiscriminate selling followed by the period of mass and indiscriminate buying that we just experienced often generates dislocations and inefficiencies in price that the nimble CEF investor can take advantage of.

Lastly, I've decided to discontinue our monthly CEF picks. These picks were presented to illustrate the power of CEF mean reversion and our D x Y x Z methodology, but I believe that the new "D x Y x Z performance tracker" section does that sufficiently for us already (both equity and fixed income D x Y x Z lists beat the average over 3 and 6 months this month!). Moreover, our highest conviction ideas are already in our portfolios, and I'm not sure that the "picks" were, in and of itself, that useful for members since they were usually picked out of the D x Y x Z lists anyway and do not take into consideration risk tolerances, what else is in one's portfolio, etc. What do members think about this change, have the top 3 monthly picks been useful at all? I would have picked KMF, ARDC and ECF for this month's picks for those still interested - all come from the D x Y x Z lists.

