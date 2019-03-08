Vivendi: Proposed Partial Sale Of Universal Music Group Strikes A Chord

Conducting a Deal

On the 18th of February, it was reported on Reuters that Vivendi SA (OTCPK:VIVEF) was in the process of finding investment banks to match it with buyers of a partial stake in its Universal Music Group (UMG) subsidiary. Vivendi management has stated that it would want to retain control after the sale, but at the same time, they have not ruled out a potential willingness to grant a path to eventual control for the buyer. Formal appointment of advisor banks is expected sometime in March 2019. A further report on Reuters on the 28th of February revealed that informal discussions are taking place with interested parties being Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), along with some private equity funds.

The Reuters article mentions a price of up to €20 billion for up to 50% of UMG being considered. If this report is accurate, then the implication is that UMG is valued, by a strategic buyer, at €40 billion as a whole. The reports lack detail regarding the valuation and there will be due diligence and rounds of negotiation, and so it is possible the final price could be more in line with the consensus if the deal goes ahead. A formal sales process is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2019, so until then, we have to deal with uncertainty.

UMG is the world's biggest music label ahead of Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music, and collectively, these can be considered the big three in the western world. However, even with that in mind, the valuation is substantially higher than what analysts have come up with. The consensus is that under a cloudy skies scenario, something like €26 billion would represent the value of UMG and under clear skies, €37 billion would be a sensible valuation. So, at the reported price, this is a very good deal for Vivendi shareholders.

Tencent Offers Clear Synergies

TME would bring definite synergies to UMG. It owns the top three music streaming platforms in China and is growing at a rapid rate. Like the rest of the big three labels, UMG is underweight in Asia. Together, the big labels account for about 75% of the total listening time in the western world but less than 30% in Asia. UMG and TME already have an agreement in place to allow access for TME to UMG's catalog and to together develop artists and open recording studios in China.

TME does have less extensive agreements with the other majors, for exclusive content in China and has sold equity stakes to them, but consider if TME gets a large piece of equity in UMG, then this partnership would be driven even further. UMG benefits from expansion in the Asian market, TME benefits from the development of artists to put behind its streaming paywalls and vertical integration.

KKR would not bring the specific synergies of TME, as it is a global diversified investment firm, but reports suggest that it is willing to provide funding for UMG's global expansion. It appears that of the two named potential bidders, TME should be the preferred choice, but there may also be others announcing interest.

In Tune with Existing Plans to Reward Shareholders

Vivendi announced in its presentation of its fiscal year of 2018 results it would seek approval at its AGM in April 2019 to repurchase up to 10% of share capital at a maximum price of €25 per share in the open market and conduct a tender offer for a further 15-20%, at the same maximum price. The company had already identified inefficiencies in its capital structure - having gross debt, but net cash - and the repurchase plans are designed to deal with this inefficiency.

The stock is currently trading around that maximum repurchase price, up from around €21 per share at the start of 2019, which suggests investor confidence that approval will be delivered and that the company has the willingness to do this. There was a planned repurchase of 5% of capital in 2018 at €24 per share, but the company did not follow through on this. There has been concern from shareholders that the net cash would have been squandered on poor, overpriced projects, especially after the failed repurchase. Vivendi management's plans here have seemingly rebutted this with an aggressive buy-back being announced. Also, the partial sale of UMG has been met with skepticism from shareholders, but it is looking likely to go ahead, subject to all the usual hurdles inherent in a deal like this; but management looks to be trying. The company has indicated that the proceeds would be earmarked for a further repurchase program in 2020, and the 2019 repurchase program is not contingent on the sale of UMG going ahead.

Moreover, those concerns about squandered cash can be questioned. In recent times, the scale of acquisitions has been relatively small, ranging from €600 million for video game developer Gameloft (OTCPK:GLOFY) in 2016, through €900 million for publishing group Editis in 2018, and €2.4 billion for 60% of advertising and PR company Havas (OTC:HVSYY) in 2017. However, over that period, Vivendi has sold its stake in video game developer Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) for €2 billion, netting a capital gain of €1.2 billion, and its stake in private company Havas is doing well with that company reporting solid growth. Moreover, so, while perhaps the rationale for these acquisitions could be questioned, the deals do not represent wasted cash.

Conclusion

The current repurchase plan is supporting the stock price at present, which is around €25 per share. However, further increases in share price beyond that should follow as the float of available shares decreases and expansion of per share metrics such as earnings and cash flow occurs, assuming operations do not deteriorate. There is further upside potential if the UMG sale occurs, offering somewhere in the region of an additional €7.9 per share in earnings, and management has stated that the realized cash may again be used to make further repurchases in 2020, repeating the cycle.

There are risks, of course, but Vivendi is a stock worth owning at present. Specific risks are the planned repurchases not materializing and the sale of UMG falling though, along with more general ones including weakness in recorded music sales and lackluster performance across Vivendi's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.