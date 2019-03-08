Whiting Petroleum Is Growing Production Double Digits In 2019

As a result, I see similarities between WLL and top E&Ps in that they are growing production in challenging environments while improving their financial profiles, and I remain long the sector.

Redtail production is declining but should be more than offset by Williston growth.

The company is unlocking new locations to add to core inventory through generation 4.0 and generation 5.0 completions techniques.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) deserves credit for working through tough conditions in Q4 2018, which included widening differentials in the Bakken, gruesome weather at minus 34 degrees, power outages, and lower oil prices.

Other problems persisted, such as problems at their Redtail asset, which could be what drove the stock down sharply on earnings. This problem for WLL would look eerily similar to Sanchez Energy's Comanche asset in the Eagle Ford Basin, except WLL is a much larger producer in the Bakken that has other projects in the Williston Basin to offset production declines at Redtail.

More importantly, WLL has new gen 4.0 and gen 5.0 completions techniques that are unlocking new territory. Now, what was once called Tier 2 acreage is now moving to core acreage for WLL, and their premium well inventory has now expanded as a result.

Previously, older 3.0 completions techniques were able to create additional efficiencies with the available rock, such as controlling spacing and using less sand per well that could save up to almost a million per well.

Now, new gen 5.0 completions techniques are even able to unlock Tier 2 rock. All of these completions techniques will provide additional production growth for WLL in 2019, and offset production woes at Redtail.

Consequently, I do feel risk is high in individual E&Ps like Whiting since wells can come up dry or underperform. Therefore, I do expect WLL's share price to recover due to its premium acreage position in the Bakken and superior completions techniques, but will stay long the sector, instead, through various ETFs.

4.0 And 5.0 Completions To Act As Catalysts For 2019 Production

Investors can see below that WLL had a solid 2018. The company managed to grow production 8% yoy, free cash flow grew to $280 million, costs fell significantly yoy, over double-digits in fact through efficiencies gained, and new completions techniques invented were able to increase the company's top-tier inventory. Source: Whiting Petroleum

In addition to an overall strong 2018, WLL plans to grow oil production 15% in 2019, and plans to POP more wells than it is drilling (146 POP vs. 132 drilled), as seen below.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Not only should production grow double digits for WLL, but now new completions techniques, such as the gen 4.0 and gen 5.0, should be able to unlock new areas that were previously not viable for the company.

For example, WLL is seeing their Northern, Cassandra asset (below) outperform peers using similar proppant levels due to new these Gen 5.0 techniques being utilized.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

To give readers an idea of how WLL's completions designs are evolving, just take a look at how their generation 1.0 wells and generation 4.0 wells compare to each other.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

From 2010 to present day, the amount of sand used has essentially doubled, even though some ranges of sand usage with respect to a certain designs can vary.

More fluid is also being pumped. But, the key difference between gen 1.0 wells to gen 4.0 wells seems to implementing the use of diverters, and using larger geometry completions to stimulate more surface area, which depends on where the proppant is placed. Source: Whiting Petroleum

Generation 5.0 wells do not seem to be much different from gen 4.0 wells except that they use increased fracture intensity. The range of sand amounts used seems to drop with this completion technique over generation 4 completions, but this can mean substantially more cost savings for a company.

Whiting's Mallow, Loken, and Stenehjem wells, for example, are performing well due to these new optimized completions. The way WLL is placing the proppant in these wells is apparently driving stellar results, and is creating more stimulated surface area within the target intervals.

Most importantly, because of these new 4.0 and 5.0 completions employed by Whiting, more acreage is now accessible. Previously deemed, unviable, land surrounding WLL's assets can now be brought into the fold and considered premium acreage vs. Tier 2 acreage. In the Williston Basin, alone, over 450 gross locations were added to top tier inventory.

Not only do these developments mean more production is possible for Whiting in the coming years, but the value of their assets should also be re-priced higher, which allows for increased book value and multiple expansion in the future.

Financials

Once again, WLL generated $280 million total of free cash flow in 2018, including $19 million in the fourth quarter, despite challenges that were widely reported throughout the industry.

The company paid down debt by $100 million during the year, which gets the company closer towards their goal of getting from $2.8 billion in debt down to $2 billion.

CapEx that was related to infrastructure did increase as more capacity was needed at WLL's gas plant to take on additional volumes. However, this investment is needed in order to narrow differentials which, in turn, increases margins.

Risks

Risks to WLL’s story include lower oil prices and widening differentials, both of which hurt the company's margins last quarter. Another risk for all E&Ps lies in production declines, or dry holes resulting from bad wells.

Take WLL’s Redtail asset, for example, where production is declining rapidly, over 40% in 2019, in fact. Whiting is keeping this asset, since selling it would possibly punish shareholders, and instead are getting the most they can out of the acreage by maximizing production from 15,000 BOEs per day to 20,000 BOEs per day.

However, by the year end in 2019, Redtail volumes are expected to decline to 9800 BOEs per day, which is a far cry from 20,000 BOEs per day, indeed. So, this is exactly the kind of risk E&Ps like Whiting, or even Sanchez face.

Sanchez has production issues at their Comanche wells in a similar way to WLL and Redtail. I am not sure if Catarina is enough to offset Comanche for Sanchez.

But, I believe WLL has enough growth coming from their Williston Basin to more than make up for their production declines at Redtail (oil growth 15%, stated above, and over 57 wells put on production in Northern Williston, alone).

Conclusion

Whiting is growing production double digits in 2019, despite production declines at Redtail. The company has also extended their core drilling inventory by using new, gen 4.0 and gen 5.0 completion techniques.

These completions strategies are converting what was previously Tier 2 acreage into what is now apart of Whiting's premier, core drilling inventory. This event will have numerous benefits for WLL, including increased production, which will come from longer laterals that are made possible by the new cored acreage.

Increased production could also allow the company to lower its leverage to only 2x, which would make the company's debt profile have a much more stable outlook for the future.

Therefore, I continue to believe many top E&Ps like Whiting will grow production in 2019 double digits while either paying down debt or rewarding shareholders in other ways, and am staying long the sector as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.