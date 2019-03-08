CVS Health: High Risks, But Also A Great Investment Opportunity

And the stock is trading at such low multiples with so much negativity and fear priced in, that we are looking at a real bargain.

As a result of the Aetna acquisition, CVS has high amounts of debt and goodwill on its balance sheet, which is creating a high risk for the next few years.

Many medical distributors and pharmaceutical retail companies are still extremely under pressure and are trading at multi-year lows. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are three examples of companies with stock prices still under pressure. CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a fourth company belonging in that category and has seen its price cut almost in half during the last few years. At least on the surface, CVS Health seems to be a great buying opportunity and trading at an almost six-year low right now. I already recommended CVS as a great buying opportunity, but that article was written before CVS officially announced it will acquire Aetna. Post-acquisition, the “new” company and its stock definitely deserve a closer look again.

The following article will be split in two main parts. First, we will argue why Mr. Market is right for sending the stock on a downward trend (which has lasted for more than three years). Following that, we will argue why investors might be right in the short term, but are completely missing the long-term opportunity for the above average returns CVS is currently providing. In the end, we will reach a conclusion and try to decide if CVS is a good investment or not.

Why Mr. Market Is Right

Since its highs in summer 2015, CVS has been in a constant downtrend and although Mr. Market is prone to overreactions by being overly optimistic or overly pessimistic, it is hard to believe that CVS is falling for no reason. And when taking a closer look, we find several aspects about the company that should alarm investors. The slightly declining margins, the pressure from eCommerce and the shift toward online delivery, and the horrible balance sheet of the company are all reasons to be concerned.

I) Margins

A first aspect that should make investors sit up and take notice are the company’s margins. Over the last decade, the three important margins are showing a slight decline. Gross margin declined constantly from 21% in 2010 to about 16% right now. Operating margin declined from 6.5% in 2009 to 5.2% right now. We could say that margins are pretty stable and only fluctuated about 130 basis points, but when operating in a low margin business, this can be quite the difference. Or to put it a little differently: Over the last ten years, operating margin declined 20%.

Data by YCharts

If we leave out the last few quarters during 2018 (that were affected by the acquisition), net income margin is fluctuating a bit, but is showing stability overall. During the last decade (leaving out 2018), it was as low as 3.00% in 2016 and as high as 3.74% in 2009, but is showing no downward trend like the other two margins.

Data by YCharts

The reason for the declining margins is probably the ongoing pressure from companies that are trying to enter the healthcare sector, which is extremely lucrative. Like it has always been, high profit attracts new competitors. CVS is especially facing competition from the online retail segment and competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that are also showing ambitions to enter that market. Additionally, the ongoing discussion about drug prices being too high, the discussion about the opioid crisis, and potential consequences from lawmakers should also be considered.

Right now, the margin decline is not dramatic, but is sending a small warning sign that the company might be under pressure. While margins look rather like a smaller problem, the high debt levels as well as the overall balance sheet are a reason for concern.

II) Debt and Balance Sheet

CVS has a horrible balance sheet right now. The company has more assets than liabilities (which is good), but the assets are mostly goodwill ($78.7 billion) and intangible assets ($36.5 billion). Adding up those two, we get $115 billion (58.6% of total assets), which are rather worthless in case of liquidation. Positive are the $4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, the $2.5 billion in short-term investments and the $11.7 billion in long-term investments.

On the liabilities side, we see extremely high debt levels due to the Aetna acquisition. To finance the deal, the company used its cash reserves and issued 274.4 million new shares of stock, but also issued $40 billion in senior notes. Including Aetna’s debt, the total transaction value was about $78 billion. As a result, CVS has currently $71.4 billion in long-term debt. Comparing that number to the shareholders' equity of $58.5 billion leads to a D/E ratio of 1.22 – which is not so dramatic. But when looking at the 2017 operating income of $9.5 billion (as we don’t want to take the horrible 2018 operating income), it would take about seven and a half years to repay the debt, which is a really long time. When using the company’s own adjusted operating income guidance for 2019 ($15 billion), it would still take almost five years to repay the debt. Additionally, CVS is facing high interest expenses. In 2019, the company expects about $3.1 billion in interest expenses for the full year.

The reason for this unfavorable mix of assets – high amounts of goodwill and intangible assets – and the liabilities is the high price CVS paid for Aetna. At $212 for every Aetna share, the company was trading at a P/E of 37 (using the full year EPS from 2017) and the chances are high that CVS overpaid for Aetna.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

When looking at the company’s debt maturity schedule, there are several years during the next decade where the amount of debt that needs to be repaid is quite high. Especially 2021 will be a challenge for CVS as the company has to repay over $10 billion in outstanding debt and is also facing $3 billion in interest payments as well as $2.6 billion in dividend payments. When also considering the taxes CVS has to pay, the operating income might not be enough in 2021, 2023 and 2025. But CVS can save some cash in the years between and therefore CVS should be able to meet its debt obligations. It is reassuring that CVS is clearly focused on repaying the high amount of debt as quickly as possible and is suspending the share repurchase program (although the stock price would be quite cheap) while keeping the dividend flat.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Overall, the debt seems manageable, but the risk for CVS remains quite high for the next few years. As long as the acquisition and CVS’ business strategy is working out as planned, the company will manage its debt levels quite well. But in case of a potential recession or troubles following the Aetna acquisition, CVS might run into big troubles very quickly. Moody’s, for example, lowered the credit rating to Baa2 with a negative outlook as a consequence and Moody’s Vice President Mickey Chadha stated:

"The combination of CVS and Aetna will create a one of a kind vertically integrated healthcare company with huge scale and mark an industry shift towards a more seamless approach to managing healthcare costs as it brings together the overall management of a patient's medical bills and prescription drugs under one umbrella […] However, the transaction will result in significant weakening of CVS' credit metrics as it will be financed with a large amount of debt and will come with high execution and integration risks"

CVS and Aetna seem to match quite good and this could become a great business in the coming years. But the integration of CVS is also a challenge as CVS has to integrate a company that is different from its own business.

Why Mr. Market Is Wrong

Mr. Market sure had his reasons to send the stock down, but there are several factors that imply the downward trend might already be an overreaction.

I) Dividend

A first argument for investing in CVS is the dividend. According to Seeking Alpha, CVS has been paying a dividend since 1997 and has raised the dividend in many years (but not every year). Since 2017, CVS is keeping the dividend stable and the company also kept the dividend stable between 1998 and 2003. Over the last ten years, the dividend increased more than 20% annually, but we shouldn’t expect a similar development over the next few years (as mentioned above, CVS will keep the dividend stable until debt levels are at a more reasonable level).

Currently, CVS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.50 for the foreseeable future. An investor won’t get a dividend raise over the next few years, but we can also be pretty sure that CVS won’t cut the dividend either and dividend investors can lock in a 3.7% yield. Considering the low payout ratio, CVS might be able to increase the dividend in the double digits again, when debt levels are reduced to a more tolerable level. Overall, the company is definitely an interesting investment for any dividend investor.

II) Innovation

CVS is facing challenges from Amazon or Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) as well as many other companies and is trying to get ahead of these competitors be trying to own the healthcare process. CVS is also remodeling its stores and sees the potential to allocate up to 20% of the space to health care service offerings by scaling back on underperforming categories and products while simultaneously scaling up on new categories. CVS wants to add clinical services in its stores, including additional screening and nutritional counseling. In the end, CVS want to simplify the patient journey and keep the customer in the store as long as possible and make it possible for customers to get all the processes done within one store.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

For the MinuteClinic, that was a great success for CVS so far; the company is also launching new pilot programs. CVS will schedule a follow-up within 14 days post-discharge when the patients are unable to see a provider. CVS will also deploy specialized enhanced services to support Aetna members with cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, patients should be able to check out if they have diabetes, CVS wants to offer weight-loss classes and sell hard medical goods like canes. In the end, the goal is to get away from being a convenience store and transform to a medical health provider.

Right now, CVS is piloting its new concept in three stores, which is a smart move before the company rolls out the new concept to its 10,000 stores all over the country. The idea sounds pretty convincing, but as mentioned by Dan Kline on a podcast episode, the problem might be execution. Although the MinuteClinic was a success and brought medical access to many neighborhoods where medical service was missing, not every CVS store is well-run and it might be a challenge for CVS to execute the new strategy properly.

III) Wide Moat

CVS is operating in a sector that will (probably) keep growing in the next few decades. According to a recent study, US healthcare spending is expected to rise about 5.5% every single year over the next decade reaching about $6 trillion in 2027 (19.4% of GDP). Considering these growth rates, it is not surprising that many companies push towards the healthcare sector.

While the pharmacy retail business is missing high levels of defensiveness, the pharmacy benefit manager has a very wide moat. Although not everybody can simply enter the pharmacy retail business, that segment is much easier to attack than the pharmacy benefit managers. The business is creating high switching costs for any customer and is particularly leading to cost advantages for CVS. The company states that it has unparalleled scale in the U.S. – both in terms of dispensed prescription volume and managed claims volume – to drive down costs. The company also claims that no PBM is better positioned to offer innovative cost management solutions that meet the needs of both plan sponsors and patients. By the integration of Aetna, CVS expanded vertically into the healthcare insurance sector and under the premise that the acquisition will be successful we might get one of the most powerful players in the healthcare sector that could create additional cost advantages.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Return on invested capital was about average in the last decade when comparing CVS to the whole healthcare sector (8.20% vs. 8.41% as RoIC), but it was below the sector average when comparing CVS to the drug retail sector (8.20% vs. 12.46% RoIC). Combing the declining operating margins mentioned above with the RoIC that shows high consistency but is only reflecting the industry average, we should not have too high expectations about the strength of the company’s moat.

IV) Valuation

A final aspect of why Mr. Market might be wrong in sending this stock further down is the valuation of the business. CVS seems to be really undervalued right now. For a company that was able to grow its revenue about 8% annually (without the acquisition of Aetna) and free cash flow even 12% annually (not considering the low free cash flow after the financial crisis, which would have made the growth rate even more impressive), a P/E of 12 (using the company’s own GAAP guidance for 2019) seems rather cheap. When using the non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2019, we get a P/E ratio of 8.5.

For 2019, CVS expects to generate about $10 billion in cash from operations. In the past few years, capital expenditures were about $2 billion annually, but for 2019 we expect capital expenditures of $3 billion (as Aetna is currently undergoing a transition phase which is capital-intensive). Using $7 billion free cash flow for the years to come, 1,297 million outstanding shares and CVS not being able to grow its free cash flow ever again would lead to an intrinsic value of $52 and therefore CVS is valued like a no-growth company right now. CVS might be facing difficulties and challenges, but not being able to grow ever again seems rather unrealistic. Even after including a high margin of safety, CVS can be described as undervalued at current prices.

What To Do

Since 1982, the stock grew a little more than 9% annually (not including dividends), which is definitely a solid result and good enough more most investors. If we look at the time between 1982 and 2015 (and leave out the current stock price decline), an investment would have generated an annual return of more than 12% (not including dividends).

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

In my last article, I drew a trendline connecting the lows after the Dotcom bubble with the lows after the financial crisis. The stock did bounce off that trendline and increased to about $80 again, but that increase was not sustainable. And although the stock is already rather cheap in my opinion, it is possible that we will see a further decline. When looking for support levels in the chart, we see the 200-month simple moving average (currently slightly above $48) and we also see that trendline connecting several lows since 1982, which is currently slightly above $40. At the same level, we also have the last temporary highs, which would create another solid support level. Both are strong support levels and potential entry points. While it seems realistic that the stock will drop to $48, I have my doubts if we will also see $40 again.

Investors have to decide if they are willing to accept the risks that come with an investment for the potential of high rewards. The risk an investor is facing are the high debt levels and also the possibility that CVS will have trouble with integrating Aetna and not be able to deliver high single digit growth rates as in the past. But on the other hand, we have the chance to buy a really undervalued company with a solid dividend yield and solid, above-average performance in the past.

Conclusion

CVS is still declining almost every day and hasn’t found its bottom yet. But as soon as we see first hints that the stock is forming a bottom, it might be a good chance to buy. CVS might not have the same extreme competitive advantage some other companies have, but it definitely has an economic moat and high levels of defensibility and is trading at a price that seems to be too good to miss for a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.