Fennec Pharma Secures Loan In Preparation For Pedmark Marketization

In the event Fennec does go it alone, Pedmark, because it serves a crucial need in a niche market, is likely to bring long-term value to investors.

While the loan signals Fennec intends to go it alone, I have different thoughts about it.

Introduction

Within my exclusive marketplace, The Formula, I follow transitioning biotechnology companies, backed by smart money (institutions), that possess one or more assets with therapeutic differentiation & competitive advantages.

Amongst my conviction ideas include Fennec Pharma (FENC) who is in sole possession of a valuable and needed asset, Pedmark. Below, I reiterate my thesis in a Fennec investment and update readers on recent event[s].

Conviction Idea Thesis

Price Target Relevant Events > $16 Secure wide label approval in US and EU

Be acquired, post-approval, for premium price

An investment in Fennec Pharma (FENC) is attractive for an array of reasons.

Their lone product, PEDMARK, is highly effective, safe, and crucially needed. PEDMARK will the first of its indication and face no competition for years in an orphan market. Fennec has no apparent intention to market their sole product. Fennec's management/Board of Directors has a solid history in M&A. Value in Fennec can be easily calculated - even conservative estimates have current shares trading at steep discounts. Risk in a Fennec investment is low over a long timeframe, even in the event of them going to market alone. Assuming swift uptake of Pedmark, Fennec should be cash flow positive within 2-3 years.

Investment Update

Fennec takes on debt to prep for Pedmark marketization

The U.S. operating subsidiary of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Bridge Bank, securing a $12.5 million debt facility with a maturity date of October 1, 2023, which will be funded upon New Drug Application (NDA) approval of PEDMARKTM in the U.S. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the loan to provide working capital for commercialization activities for PEDMARKTM upon NDA approval. Source: Fennec

Fennec secured a favorable interest rate for the loan:

Interest under the Term Loans shall bear interest, on the outstanding daily balance thereof, at a floating per annum rate equal to the Effective Interest Rate (as defined in the Loan and Security Agreement) which is equal to the sum of the Prime Rate published in the Wall Street Journal (currently 5.50%) plus one percent (1.00%). The debt facility is to have interest-only monthly payments due for the first eighteen months from the funding date and then monthly principal and interest payments are due through the remainder of the term which has a maturity date of October 1, 2023 Source: Fennec

My take: While this may signal Fennec is planning to "go it alone", I believe it's just the business reality of having to operate as if things "won't work out". If running a business like Fennec's, you have to operate as if you are, indeed, going it alone, even though you intend to sell the company because you realize that future deals aren't guaranteed.

Investors did not respond negatively to the news, as shares in Fennec saw decent upside in the days following the news and appears to be primed for more.

Financials

As of September 30, 2018, Fennec has ~$24M in cash & investments. Fennec burns ~$2-3M in cash per quarter. We can expect this to number to rise as Pedmark commercialization nears. The loan should enable Fennec to operate well into Pedmark's commercialization.

Summary

As previously mentioned, Fennec is attractive not only as a prime acquisition target, but as a go-it-alone biotech too. Pedmark provides therapeutic differentiation in an indication with no current treatments. Pedmark has a clear competitive advantage over existing drugs (none) & drugs in development. Because Fennec serves a niche market that is in dire need of a product like Pedmark, the costs of getting it to patients should not be high. We can, therefore, project that Fennec will be cash flow positive within 2-3 years.

Fennec remains a conviction idea heading into key events (e.g. FDA-approval, M&A, marketization).

