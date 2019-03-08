Cavana's Secret Auto Loan And Low Variable Cost Business Model

We believe its low-cost model is fueling strong growth and will continue to be disruptive to the market.

1. The recent drop in Carvana(CVNA)’s stock resulted from their competitors’ moves to match their service.

What a rollercoaster run for the stock!

Carvana’s stock declined from a peak of $72 to a low of $29.84 in December of 2018. It has recently rebounded to $51. The latest earning report shows its continued success in grabbing a major market share. However, the stock market seems to be hesitating, with the stock hovering at $51.

What’s behind the move?

We believed that the volatility of the stock can be attributed to Carvana’s latest strategy that has been adopted by its major competitors, Carmax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN). Check the news on Seeking Alpha:

On December 4, 2018, CarMax launches a new ‘customer-driven buying experience’ in Atlanta that it aims to scale nationally. The company says the omni-channel experience will allow customers to ‘customize’ their car-buying decisions from home or in stores. The Atlanta launch is only the beginning. We plan to continuously improve the new omni-channel offering and scale nationwide. “We anticipate having this new buying experience available to the majority of our customers by February 2020,’ says CarMax CEO, Bill Nash.

On December 11, 2018, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) was the lead investor in a $146M Series G funding round by online car retailer Vroom. T. Rowe Price, L Catterton, General Catalyst Partners, Fraser McCombs Capital and individual investors also participated in the round, according to TechCrunch. Vroom is described as an online platform for buying and selling refurbished, pre-owned cars.

The market believes that Carvana’s success is built on its 7-day guaranteed return and delivery service, providing a solution for customers to avoid the endless negotiation process and inevitable trust issue with dealers. Thus, since Carmax and AutoNation are matching the convenience service initiated by Carvana, the company will no longer have an advantage. Since both Carmax and AutoNation are on a larger scale, they have the cost advantage. Thus, Carvana faces strong competition and its high growth story may end. However, we still think Carvana will be immune to the competition and remain successful long term, given its low-cost business model compared to peer. We will explain how Carvana used the advantage to break into existing used car market and grew its revenue 4500% from 2014 to 2018. Its stock is way undervalued at the current price.

What is it about the used car industry?

U.S. used car unit sales were around 40 million in 2018. Using an average used car sale price of $19,000, a 760 billion market is implied. Carvana grew its revenues from 41 million in 2014 to 1.9 billion in 2018, while the used car industry experience stagnant growth during that period. The market seems to attribute the company’s success to the customer convenience rendered by a 7-day guarantee return and delivery service. However, it is not the entire story. The used car industry is capital-intensive as indicated by the recent criticism from Spruce Capital has issued a comprehensive strong sell on Carvana. Compared to a normal stock analysis, the used car valuation method is relatively standard and employs a combination of replacement cost estimates and market comparable, referring to various appraisal sources such as the Kelly Blue Book. In addition, the used car industry is relatively fragmented and the players have limited pricing power. As a result, the ability to control purchase costs and speedily turn inventory determines the competitiveness of a used car dealer.

2. We believe its low-cost model is fueling strong growth and will continue to be disruptive to the market.

Carvana’s average days to sale a vehicle was significantly reduced from 117 in 2014 to 64 in 2018.

Source: Carvana presentation

The secret behind Carvana’s continuous improvement in inventory turnover is that the company has successfully increased the auto financing penetration rate. Contrary to many market skeptics, we believe that online auto financing is the key to significantly boosting the turnover rate. Using the originations of finance receivables in its cash flow statement divided by revenue, we reached Carvana’s loan penetration rate. We clearly see that Carvana increased its loan penetration rate from 58% in 2014 to 71% in 2018, supporting the story behind the improvement of the average day-to-sale number and its tremendous growth.

Source: Company’s 10K

Used Cars financing is under-penetrated

According to Experian, the percentage of used vehicles with financing in the U.S. was only 54.7% in Q2 2018, much lower than new cars at 86.1%.

Source: Experian

There is still high demand for used car financing because (1) financing lowers the upfront cash required to buy a car and (2) used car financing is less likely to be underwater.*

* When you owe more on your car loan than the vehicle is worth, it is called being underwater on your loan. It’s sometimes referred to as being upside-down or having negative equity. Whatever you call it, being underwater on a loan can be devastating if the car is stolen or declared a total loss after an accident. You could be required to continue paying money on a car you don’t have anymore. Because you are likely to have a smaller loan and a car that is depreciating more slowly than a new car, you’re much less likely to go underwater on your financing.

Using a similar calculation, we arrive at a 41% financing penetration rate for Carmax,. But wait! Carvana has outperformed its peer and entire industry in loan penetration rate.

Carvana enjoys lower variable costs compared to its major peer

We believe the story behind Carvana’s high grow is the ability to offer more loans to customers. In the following section, we explain step by step how Carvana is able to hit an auto financing penetration of 71%.

First glance, we compare cost structures and clearly see that Carmax has the lowest SG&A per unit cost, while Carvana has the highest.

Source: Companies’ 10k

Then we go deeper using time series analysis through calculating the correlation between unit sale and each SG&A components, finding that compensation, advertising and other overhead costs are fixed in nature at Cavana, while they are variable costs for Carmax and AutoNation. We conclude that Carvana has the lowest variable cost at $503 per unit, significantly lower than Carmax at $1,045 and AutoNation at $4,575.

Source: Companies’ 10k

It is not hard to understand the logic behind our view as Carvana is an online platform in nature while Carmax is an omni-channel and AutoNation is a brick and mortar model.

Source: Carvana presentation

The connection between the low cost model and loan origination

Market skeptics question the quality of the financing receivables. However, we believe that Carvana derives a value benefit from its low variable cost business model by facilitating better quality customer loans. As discussed, the pricing of a used car is determined by replacement cost and comparable. Carvana reduces replacement cost by (1) its self-servicing tool, (2) automation and (3) data observation. In addition, Carvana is not just a lower variable cost car dealer but also an integrated lending platform.

Source: Carvana presentation

Source: Carvana presentation

Source: Carvana presentation

Carvana’s customers can obtain a financing decision in seconds generated by a proprietary credit scoring based on structuring algorithms for every car in inventory. This is a short process that only requires 11 fields that will not impact the customer’s credit unless they complete a purchase and finance transaction. Thus, compared to Carmax or a traditional dealer, Carvana, through its integrated and automated lending platform, save on financing, overhead and dealer management.

From the chart below, you can see that the benefits of a low-cost car dealer and lender lower the intrinsic value of the car. Carvana returns the low cost to customers with lower retail prices.

Further, through working with the lender, it can facilitate more loans, especially for the high-risk borrower. Source: Carvana presentation

The nature of auto financing is collateral lending. Collateral plays an important role in credit decisions than the borrower’s credit history in subprime lending. Lenders are better protected by collateral if the loan to value ratio is low enough. In the event of default, banks can sell the collateral back to the auction market.The chart below shows that Carvana has experienced a lower net loss than the general securitization market.

Source: Carvana presentation

Carvana recognizes its loan origination advantage

It is no secret that most large dealers’ main profits come from their financing programs. However, traditional dealers engage in the financing option during the last stage of a purchase decision in the physical space. The consumer usually goes through a lengthy conversation with the salesperson at the dealership and may even travel between locations to test a few cars before making a final decision. The auto financing conversation usually happens after the consumer finally makes a purchase decision on a particular car.

Carvana’s seamless online integrated platform not only provides more loans to consumers who previously would not be able to attain one elsewhere, but it also cleverly changes the typical purchase decision flow with its novel website design. We can see Carvana’s intent from the design of its website. We know that Carvana prioritizes and brings up the financing option to consumers right after collecting the customer’s personal information.

Source: Carvana website

On the financing page, Carvana claims that 82% consumers choose its in-house auto financing, while the company also offers the choice to bring in one’s own financing partner. In this way, the consumer gains more trust because it is easy to compare financing deals online. In addition, after the consumer provides personal information, Carvana runs its proprietary credit model for a soft credit check and then provides down payment and monthly payment information under each car on the platform. It thereby fulfills the demand of budget-limited consumers who needs a car but do not care about design and special features. The essence of an ecommerce cashless business in consumer psychology is that it solves the consumer’s pain point while making purchasing decisions with one-click rather than taking cash out of pocket. Hence, we clearly see how Carvana successfully accelerates the entire car purchase decision process by including quick auto financing with its painless one-click feature.

Source: Carvana website

Market skeptics on loan quality

We want to point out some of the market skeptics on its financing receivables. Carvana’s loans are originated under the standard process through the company’s financial partner, Ally financial. We monitored the quality of loan assets of Ally financial. Ally is the second largest auto financing bank in U.S. going by auto loan asset size.

Ally’s auto loan net charge off rate is on the rise at 1.3% in 2018 but still below the industry average of 1.49%. Auto loan is secured by collateral. Ally’s 1.3% delinquent rate is still acceptable. Ally financial still originates loans with industry standards.

Source: Experian

Carmax and AutoNation are chasing the wrong tail

Both Carmax and AutoNation mistakenly see the 7-day guarantee return and delivery service as Carvana’s competitive advantage. Two companies continue to expand their offline presence. We believe this move will cause both companies higher SG&A expenses. Carvana’s low cost variable model will not be impacted, and its ability to originate more loans should continue to impress.

3. The valuation is still cheap.

Where is Carvana heading?

We used the company’s assumptions as the supporting basis to forecast and examine their historical performance.

Source: Carvana presentation

Market potential

Carvana targets a long-term penetration of 1.94% of the total U.S. market, implying 2 million unit sales long term. The company sold 94,000 cars in 2018. U.S. used car unit sales were 40 million in 2018. This indicates a market share of 0.2%.

Source: Carvana presentation

We see the company continues to grab market share in existing markets. The market share in Atlanta (the oldest) has reached 1.94% in 5 years. We believe the company’s low-cost model and ability to originate better loans will be disruptive to the market. The company intends to expand to additional 50-60 markets in 2019. Therefore, we believe the assumption is not too aggressive or unreasonable.

Source: Carvana presentation

Gross margin could expand due to various initiatives

The company’s gross margin assumption is supported by its seven gross-profit-per-unit expansion opportunity.

Source: Carvana presentation

At a Glance:

Reduce average days to sale:

The industry average is about 30-45 days, while Carvana’s average day to sales is 64 day. We think the company’s 7-day guarantee return, delivery service and loan products provide a better shopping experience than traditional car dealers. Hence, an improvement is average days to sale is likely.

Increase retail cars sourced from customers:

Scale provides cost of sales efficiency. Carvana’s platform continues to attract traffic because of its superior customer experience. We think the platform provides a good entry for customer to sell and trade-in their cars. The trade-in function also helps to lower the consumer’s down payment. In addition, the company could achieve even more savings by offering more loans through its automation trade-in process. The consumer should not only get higher change to get financing approved but also enjoy the convenience benefit of the pick-up service. We think this rationale is reasonable.

Increased wholesale cars sold:

Carvana currently has a majority of its cars purchased through its wholesale channel (84%). However, the company continuously increases its sourcing directly from the retail customer. Sourcing from the retail customer should increase the percentage of unqualifying cars and Carvana usually disposes them through wholesale channel. Hence, we think it is a reasonable assumption.

Increased conversion of existing products:

We believe that through data analytics and central inventory management, Carvana will improve its inventory geographic allocation strategy. Thus, the improved matching efficiency for consumer demand and inventory should increase the conversion of existing products. The company will gain more efficiency as it expands to more markets.

Lower cost of funds on financing:

The company estimates that a 1% lower cost of financing funds could improve the gross profit per unit by $300. Carvana currently has a CCC+/B3 rating from S&P/Moody’s compared to the BBB-/Baa3 rating at AutoNation, denoting the higher financing cost of the facility. We believe that as the company improves in scale and profitability, the funding cost could be further reduced through an improved credit rating.

SG&A cost could further be reduced through leveraging fixed cost

The company outlines its strategy to improve SG&A cost below.

Source: Carvana presentation

We think the long-term goal of 2.25%-2.75%, implying around $474 per unit, is likely because compensation is a fixed cost by nature for Carvana. Carvana decreased compensation per unit cost from $2096 in 2014 to $1400 in 2018, while its peer Carmax is currently at $1196 per unit. Carvana currently runs 4 IRC and each could support the sale of 50k in units. The current utilization rate is only 47%. If Carvana improves its utilization rate, the per unit cost is likely to achieve half of the current number and additional saving could be achieved by corporate overhead leverage.

Source: Carvana presentation

We think Carvana’s long-term goal of 1%-1.5%, implying a $220 per unit cost, is likely. Carvanae decreased its advertising cost per unit from $1937 in 2014 to $1182 in 2018. Newer market cohorts are being launched with lower ad expenses: for example in 2017 a cohort at $440 because of higher brand awareness and word of mouth. Carvana is expanding to another 50-60 market compared to its existing presence of 85 market. The new cohort should hit lower ad expenses. In addition, we continue to see that Carvana’s Google results are trending, implying improved online awareness. The $220 per unit cost assumption, close to that of Carmax, is not unreasonable.

Source: Google trend

. Source: Carvana presentation

Other SG&A costs are a component of fixed costs by nature for Carvana. Leveraging IT and software; and corporate expenses should help achieve Carvana’s goal when the company grows in scale. Assuming 2 million in unit sales long term, the other SG&A cost will be $159 per unit compared to Carmax at $359. Carvana is likely to achieve lower corporate overhead per unit cost compared to Carmax, considering the fact that Carmax’s brick and mortar model makes corporate overhead a variable cost component due to the additional costs of dealer management. We think the other SG&A assumption might be reasonable.

Valuation marks upside

We used Carvana's growth and margin assumptions to build DCF model. We assumed the company takes 10 years to complete its unit sale target of 2 million, gross margin target of 15%, SG&A leverage and finally improves its EBITDA margin to 9.6%.

Growth rationale:

Since the used car market is highly fragmented, the competition risk is low. However, we still conservatively projected further decelerated revenue growth from current level of 127% to gradually decrease to low twenty.

Margin rationale:

Please bear in mind that Carvana only took 3 years to improve its EBITDA margin from -24.5% in 2016 to -11.1% in 2018. We prudently assumed that Carvana takes 10 years to improve margin from -11.1% to 9.6%.

Free cash flow rationale:

Carvana should take 7 year to turn its free cash flow positive under our conservative assumption. The negative cash from operation arises from negative working capital cash flow. Carvana obtains floor plan facility from Ally Financial to support the working capital usage. We assumed that as long as Carvana continues to expand its business, Ally Financial or other lenders will continue to support the company.

Terminal value rationale:

For terminal value and DCF calculation, we use 10% WACC and a 3% terminal growth rate. We think the 3% growth rate is conservative because the company’s market share will only be 1.94% in 2028. There is still plenty of room to grow.

Using the assumptions above, we reach stock value at $81 per share, implying 60% on the upside.

In conclusion, we believe the current market values of used car stocks do not reflect the competitive landscape that will happen after Carmax and AutoNation make their moves. We think Carvana’s long- term growth story is intact and well supported by its low variable cost model.

Key Takeaway

Since used car dealer is a low gross margin business, as players have limited pricing power. (the largest player Carmax is 13.6%). Carvana, as a player only 1/10 size of Carmax, should cleverly choose a business model that cannot be replicated quickly so that it can compete with. As a result, Carvana chooses to build an online lending platform with higher upfront fixed costs such as IT, corporate overhead but should enjoy lower variable costs to expand since the company doesn't need to hire additional sales staff and set up dealerships at good traffic locations. Although Carvana current has operating expenses which are twice their gross profits, the company could increase profits by leveraging the fixed cost at scale. If Carmax and AutoNation establish their own websites, they will have additional omni-channel costs, thus higher SG&A cost per unit. Carvana could lower its retail price per unit to compete since the company could afford it long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.