Slate Office REIT: The Dividend Cut Can Be A Blessing In Disguise

Dividend cuts are an income investor's worst nightmare. But what if you're an investor of many hats depending on what opportunities the market offers you? Sometimes, you can be an income investor. Other times, you can be a total returns investor.

When a company cuts its dividend, it may be time to shop for value, especially if you didn't own the stock in the first place.

The bad news comes first... Slate Office REIT [TSX: SOT.UN] (OTC:SLTTF) cut its cash distribution by almost a half from CAD$0.75 to CAD$0.40 per unit.

The good news? The dividend cut may actually be a blessing in disguise.

Lower Cost Leads to Higher Returns

Slate Office has improved its efficiencies and returns. Since 2015, it has greatly reduced its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

Data by YCharts

The expense cuts have led to a boost in returns on equity ("ROE") and returns on assets ("ROA"). Slate Office managed to maintain ROE and ROA at about 10-13% and 4%, respectively, in the past few years.

Data by YCharts

If Slate Office can maintain these kinds of returns, the stock could be a value opportunity after 11% was shaved off from the stock price.

The cut dividend frees up CAD$26 million of capital annually. Initially, Slate Office plans to use the capital to reduce its debt levels so as to increase the financial flexibility for future opportunities and investments. It's a good time to deleverage seeing as there are signs that we are near the end of a business cycle.

Quick Business Overview of Slate Office

At the end of 2018, Slate Office generated income from 41 office properties, had an occupancy of 87.6%, and had a weighted average lease expiry of 5.8 years. The weighted average lease expiry was at least 5.3 years in all areas of operation. These should help the REIT generate stable cash flow over the next 5 years.

Most of Slate Office's properties are in Canada. In 2018, the REIT's net operating income diversification was as follows: 46.6% in Ontario, 37.7% in the Atlantic provinces, 7.2% in western Canada, and 8.5% in the United States.

As of writing, the REIT's market cap on the Toronto Stock Exchange was CAD$424.34 million.

Financial Health

At the end of 2018, Slate Office had net debt of CAD$1,168.6 million and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 12x, which was a tad bit higher than the 11.9x at the end of 2017. Although still sufficient to cover for interest payments, the REIT's interest coverage worsened to 2.3x compared to 2.7x at the end of 2017.

Slate Office's loan-to-value ratio was 63.1% at the end of 2018, indicating higher leverage than 2017's ratio of 58.3%.

At the end of 2018, Slate Office's weighted average debt interest rate was 4.3%, which had edged higher every quarter since 3.6% from a year ago. Slate Office estimates about 90% of its loans will be subject to a fixed rate. So, there should be little surprises in the interest expense for 2019.

The Dividend is Much Safer Now

Slate Office's FFO payout ratio was 98.7% in 2018. That was cutting it really close. After cutting the dividend (beginning for this month's cash distribution that's payable in April), the REIT's 2019 FFO payout ratio will be much more sustainable at about 64% based on 2018 FFO per unit.

The big buffer is needed because 2019's FFO per unit is estimated to decline due to the reduced interests in the 6 Greater Toronto Area assets (discussed in the next section). The FFO per unit that will be generated during Q2-Q4 will give a sense of the FFO generation power of Slate Office's assets.

The REIT now offers a much more sustainable cash distribution. At CAD$6.07 per unit, it offers an above-average yield of nearly 6.6%.

Valuation

Slate Office is selling a 25% interest in 6 office properties (in a Greater Toronto Area joint venture portfolio) to an investment fund managed by, Wafra Inc., a global private equity and alternative asset investor, for CAD$131.8 million (suggesting the full value of the properties is worth CAD$527.2 million).

The sale is expected to close in Q1 2019 and represents a levered internal rate of return of 19% on the properties that Slate Office has held for 2-6 years. The REIT estimates to get net proceeds of about CAD$53.9 million from the transaction.

With the above as a part of the valuation calculation, Slate Office estimates a net asset value per unit (NAVPU) of CAD$8.55, which remained stable from 2017's CAD$8.48. Based on the NAVPU, at CAD$6.07 per unit, the stock trades at a 29% discount.

Source: Slate Office Q4 2018 results

Back in 2016, Slate Office had traded above CAD$8.50 per unit. In 2017, it had traded at the CAD$8 level for some time. And, in 2018, it had traded at more than CAD$7.50 level most of the time.

So, I think it's more down-to-earth to expect the stock to potentially trade in the CAD$6.80-7.50 level over the next 12 months for 12-24% near-term upside potential while getting a yield of nearly 6.6%.

Risks

Slate Office has a short trading history. We haven't seen the stock go through a recession yet. However, as we've seen, higher interest rates have resulted in an increased borrowing cost for the REIT.

With most of its debt now subject to fixed interest rate going forward, its borrowing cost should be more predictable. Moreover, with the REIT planning to reduce its debt levels, over time, the interest expense should decline and the interest coverage ratio should improve.

Most of Slate Office's portfolio is in Canada. If Canada experiences economic distress, particularly, in Ontario or in the Atlantic provinces, the REIT will be negatively impacted by a decline in occupancy or lower rental income.

The investment thesis in this stock relies more or less on management maintaining its stable ROA and high ROE. With leverage expected to decline, the ROE would probably decline as well, at least in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

There are 2 main reasons for Slate Office's dividend cut.

Higher interest rates increased the REIT's interest expense and reduced its interest coverage ratio to 2.3x. With a greater cost of borrowing, it's more prudent for the REIT to reduce its debt now rather than later and the easiest way to get capital is from cutting the dividend. The FFO payout ratio was simply too high before the cut. That left too small a margin of safety for the dividend.

At the current juncture, it's better to wait three quarters to get a better picture of the REIT's cash flow generation and its progress on debt reduction before considering a purchase. Alternatively, wait for consolidation in the stock before thinking of buying.

Interested investors should buy the stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where the stock is more liquid, with the ticker TSX: SOT.UN. Yahoo Finance indicates an average volume of 252,456.

Personally, if I do end up buying the stock, I wouldn't bet big on it because of the risks discussed. However, I think a small position may be warranted for a speculative short-term trade for higher-risk investors. You get a pretty safe 6.6% yield while you wait.

