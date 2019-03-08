Trading Abercrombie & Fitch's Rally

The overall retail environment has remained challenging and heavily promotional over the last two years. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a name that we had discussed over in our chat service as one that deserved to trade higher and should be considered at the $20-21 level, with earnings as a catalyst. We have traded this name several times in the past, and taking a cue from competitor reports, we felt ANF could rally on a quarter that met or slightly exceeded expectations. We had confidence in the company to produce meaningful comparable sales increases while simultaneously continuing to shutter underperforming stores. We believed it was tempting to buy the stock yielding nearly 4% and to play it for a rally. The trade has worked out thus far following earnings, but is there more room to run? We believe shares could continue to run higher based on optimism for future growth. Let us discuss.

Recent price action

Shares have been really reliable for trading over the last few months and were in a valley when we identified the name as a possible play:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chat Room

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the trading action was solid for brief stints long and short. The volatility led to being able to move in commons or play options for successful trades. Since we like to play short-term moves to the upside with the use of call options often, gains are often magnified. However, the rally in shares was above our expectations and well beyond implied volatility in the options market.

From a fundamental standpoint for the stock, with positive momentum and strong performance, we think the name can continue to rally higher than before. This is especially true when we consider our expectations for 2019 going forward.

Performance and thoughts for 2019

There is no doubt that, over the last few quarters, the performance of the name has been strong, but some uncertainty still remains for the name, and for the retail sector, in general. Overall, ANF's performance once again flies in the face of those that claim traditional brick and mortar retail is dead, especially if they are anchored to malls. That said, the company has worked extremely hard to improve digital sales as well, and the results were quite clear that this has been successful. While online sales are strong, we simply do not believe that quality retailers, based in malls and outlets especially, are dying. There are a few key takeaways to be aware of from the most recent quarter.

The top-line numbers were solid

Let us start with the revenue side of the equation. Sales were very strong. There is indeed a long way to go to get back to the dominance once seen by the clothing retailer, but we believe the worst is behind the company. While total revenues were down 3.7% year over year, they exceeded our expectations for $1.10 billion in the holiday quarter. We were slightly more conservative than the Street consensus of $1.13 billion, but the company delivered a top-line result of $1.15 billion, and much of this strength came from both online and in-store sales. We were impressed.

It is quite clear that performance is on the mend when we consider the transformation of the company over the last few quarters beyond just the overall top line. In fact, when we look at the key metrics within revenue drivers, the company looks to continue improving steadily. Of course, this performance must be sustained and improved upon going forward, but we strongly believe that what we are seeing in the stock is a result of investors trusting that this turnaround is real. The largest positive is that the company continues to deliver positive same-store sales growth.

With the results this quarter, we were fascinated that this was the 6th quarter in a row of positive comparable sales, which helped confirm our thesis on the name in late 2017 and 2018. We had predicted that sales would improve in 2018 into 2019, but this result blew away our expectations for 1-2% growth in sales for the year. Sales for the year grew over 3%, on the back of strong 3% comparable sales for the year. For the quarter, our expectations were crushed by nearly $50 million.

We were looking for small gains in comparable sales. A rise of 3% this quarter brought home a strong 2018 and continued a streak of growing comparable sales. Very few clothing retailers that are brick and mortar based in malls can boast these kinds of results. Upping comparable sales is a top priority for retail in our opinion, so this result is incredibly impressive. So, many retailers are getting crushed on comparable sales. To even be looking for the possibility of continued positive comp improvements going forward is a testament to management's efforts.

Segment comments

If we have to nitpick on sales, we would caution on the Abercrombie side of things. Comparable sales at Hollister were up a strong 6%. Hollister has continued to be a bright spot for the company since we initiated coverage. In the other segment, the Abercrombie line, comps were down 2%. This was a bit disappointing but not overly surprising, given the shift in year (extra week last year) experienced and the focus to really push online improvements. Regionally, we think the trend of rising sales continues in the U.S. heading into 2019. Comparable sales had been persistently weak in early 2017 and part of 2018, but started turning around. In the United States, comparable sales were up 5% in the quarter and 6% on the year, exceeding our expectations for growth of 3-4%. Perhaps the only weak spot was that international sales continue to be flat, but the growth in online is promising.

Online continues to be strong

While brick and mortar stores being far from dead, the company has invested heavily to increase its online presence. The company is effectively competing for online business, even with massive online stores, and every other competitor selling online (or nearly everyone). A digital strategy is an absolute must in order to stay competitive in 2019, and Abercrombie is delivering. Direct to consumer sales have been increasing every year. Digital sales were $1.1 billion out of the $3.6 billion in 2018. This translates to 30.5% of total revenues. That is impressive, up from 20% last year.

Profit power

The rally still doesn't make sense, even with the strong sales. Perhaps, earnings were off the chart? Well, with strong sales and overall well-managed expenses, the bottom line was incredibly strong, way above our expectations and that of analysts. We mentioned to members that we thought a strong quarter would see $1.20 in earnings (adjusted). Well, on a reported basis, the company saw an earnings per share of $1.42. Making adjustments, the company brought in $1.35 per share, well above our expectations and $0.20 above consensus. What is more, EPS for the year nearly doubled. While this performance is strong, the key concern we have now is whether we can expect this going forward.

Outlook is strong

The company performed much better than expected. We were initially looking for a bounce back to the $24 area, but $25 has been a resistance level, so if the stock can stay above this mark, it is quite bullish. There remains upside for bulls if this is the case. Can the name move higher?

It will depend on performance of the company. We think the name can power even higher in coming sessions. Performance wise, as we look forward to 2019, the yield is still generous at 3.3%, but it's far below the 8.3% we were looking at when we initiated coverage. Still, that dividend helps. The yield protection is gone, but investors are still getting a great price and great yield while they wait.

The turnaround is real. We have gone from negative comparable sales to positive comparable sales. If comparable sales start to recede again, be prepared for selling, and that selling would be more than warranted. But we think they continue to be positive. So, what are we expecting as we move forward?

Well, first, we like the aggressive nature of management to shutter losing operations. By closing underperforming shops and strategically placing new ones, the company is protecting the bottom line. It is our opinion that the company must continue to shutter underperforming stores, even at the risk of reducing the top line, so long as it improves profitability. Nothing wrong with that at all. And so far, it has been closing net shops while upping gross profit. That is winning. Further, the company has a great balance sheet. Abercrombie ended the quarter with $723 million in cash and cash equivalents and gross borrowings under the company's term loan agreement of $253.3 million. Both cash and debt improved on the year.

Finally, for the year 2019, we are maintaining our outlook for improved performance on the name. We see sales rising 2-5% for the year, on the back of comparable sales rising 2-3% for the year. We believe these comparable gains are likely as losing stores have been closed, and the company has focused heavily on improving sales in Hollister. We hope to see Abercrombie catch up but expect Hollister to lead the action. We think Hollister sees 4-6% positive comps, while Abercrombie is -3 to -1%. Finally, we would love to see some of the cash on hand be used to expand buybacks and increase the dividend. Both moves would be very bullish.

Take home

All things considered, this rally is being driven by very positive comps and hope for the future. With all key metrics outperforming, investors are betting that this strength continues in 2019. We believe it will as well, and although you may have missed the initial rebound, let shares come down a bit and consider some buying. We remain bullish.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

This type of article is what we discuss at BAD BEAT Investing, where we are among the top trading services on Seeking Alpha. We find beaten-down stocks and profit from reversals. Our chat service is available all day during market hours, and we offer thoughts as needed. We employ a practice that minimizes losses, and locks in upside. This week we are offering an additional 20% off our 46% annual discount! Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for $1 a day. Subscribe now and secure yourself one of our last discounted spots. Click here to get started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.