Continental's (CTTAF) Management on Preliminary Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) Preliminary Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernard Wang – Investor Relations

Wolfgang Schäfer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raghav Gupta – Citigroup

Ashlee Ramanathan – Redburn

José Asumendi – JPMorgan

Henning Cosman – HSBC

Christian Ludwig – Bankhaus Lampe

Bernard Wang

Thank you, operator, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our Preliminary Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. With me is our CFO Wolfgang Schäfer, who'll lead today's presentation. Also with me in the room are my colleagues from Investor Relations, media relations and finance and treasury. As we have not done so already, the press release and presentation for today's call are available for you to download from our Investor Relations website.

Before starting, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call is for investors and analysts only. If you do not belong to either of these groups, please kindly disconnect now. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for sell-side analysts to provide a chance for all the asked questions, we would ask you to limit yourself to two questions. This will help us conclude our call on time.

With this, I would like to hand you over to Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Thank you, Bernard. Welcome to everybody in the call before I move to the presentation and we do sometimes summary of – summarizing comments. 2018 was a demanding year for our business and the industry we serve, a thing as you're aware of. Automotive markets, vehicle production declined significantly, which made it even more probable and difficult for us a very short lead time in the second half of the year, particularly in China and in Europe and unfortunately though it was less impacted during the cost deviations, specifically in ContiTech and Powertrain added in the first of all to the pressure on profitability. In the end, we were able to achieve our revised 2018 targets from August.

As we reacted on these challenges in four-separate fields of activities, we immediately started to adjust variable production costs. The process is ongoing. We implemented a group-wide higher increase to ensure that fixed cost headcount will be in line with lower business activities, exception specifically for R&D have to be approved by higher levels at Continental. We initiated cost reduction preference for selected business units to be fully effective in 2020. These are the programs we talked about in the third quarter conference call and, of course, we started the program to adjust working capital and invest. So far the first month of 2019 has begun similarly to how 2018 ended. Vehicle production levels in China and in Europe remained weak though we continue to expect a slight year-on-year improvement in growth in the second half of the year.

The same is true for non-OE markets. Uncertainties around tariffs between U.S. and China, U.S. and Europe and the Brexit remains potential risk. Even this situation, we remain focused on increasing efficiency and maintaining strict cost discipline in all areas of the company. However, as both savings and the market recovery will take some time to materialize, we expect margins to be under pressure during the first and the second quarter of this year. One last general comment, we announced this morning that the former Powertrain division will be known going forward by its new name, the Vitesco Technologies. As for Vitesco's capital markets plans, preparations for the planned partial IPO in the second half of 2019 remains on track.

And with these comments, I now will move on to the formal results presentation and I start with Slide 3, summarizing the most important KPIs for the year 2018. Sales were up 0.9% to EUR 44.4 billion. This makes up for an organic sales growth of 3.1%, including negative FX of EUR 1.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT was down 13.3% to EUR 4.1 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3%. This includes – it excludes PPA of EUR 173 million and special effects of positive EUR 80 million.

Net income after tax amounted to EUR 2.9 billion, down 2.9%. Reported earnings per share at EUR 14.49, both the positive financial results and the favorable tax rate of only 23.3% made up for this difference of net down 2.9% and adjusted EBIT down 13.3%. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 1.9 billion before acquisitions and before the net effect of U.S. pension funding. Gearing ratio improved to 9%, equity ratio improved to 45%. And value creation at, the trailing ROCE was down to 17%.

The other topics to mention, order intake in the Automotive Group was again at around EUR 40 billion lifetime sales. Dividend increases to EUR 4.75 for the full year 2018. And this is our recommendation to the Annual Shareholder Meeting, and we redeemed EUR 500 million bond with an 0.5% coupon annually in February of this year.

Now these are the numbers on a full year group level. I move on to briefly discuss the Q4 numbers on the group level on Page 5. Sales in 2018 fourth quarter achieved EUR 11.23 billion with an organic sales growth at minus negative – sales development of minus 0.4%. As a reminder, when consolidated, at the same time, world car production was down about 5 percentage. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 10.1% versus the prior year number of 11.7%. As always, the numbers are more interesting when you split them in Automotive and in Rubber, and it is shown on Page 6.

Left chart, the Automotive Group; sales achieved EUR 6.65 billion, which is the reduction – organic reduction in sales of 2.2% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.6%, 90 basis points versus prior year balance. Main reason for this reduction in the margin were the lower sales level, same numbers for the Rubber Group. Sales achieved EUR 4.59 billion, which is an organic sales growth of 2.3%. And while, obviously, the OE business was very reliable group, it is a lower percentage. Truck business and industry business as well as replacement tire markets were favorably supporting this growth number. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 14.6% versus prior year numbers of 16.9%.

Having said this, the Page 7 gives some more detail on the growth profile of our different areas. Automotive Group, organic sales growth of Continental was 3%. This compares to a global car production of minus 1%. And to remind you again, Q4 for Continental was minus 2% while Q4 worldwide was at minus 5%. So all these numbers, when consolidated, so far outperformance in the range of 3% to 5%.

Europe, North America and China saw a market decline of 3%. Passenger and light truck tire volume growth at Continental was flat worldwide. As for in Europe replacement tire volume growth was at 2% and North America at 3%. A rounded performance in this area is, as we had already discussed in earlier calls, mainly due to the minus 3% shown from Continental in the first quarter that our pricing was adjusted in the end of Q1 into the market requirements.

ContiTech saw an organic sales growth of plus 3%. Always hard to compare, comment and making order quotes compared to the production growth. Passenger car and light truck, minus 1% compared to the GDP growth of advanced economies of 2.3% still and shows that we are in line or better in both comparables. Commercial vehicle tire volume growth at Continental was at 5% with very strong increase in Q3 and Q4, specifically in North America, 7% growth, while Europe was slightly negative with minus 1%.

Some more information on the Corporation on the next page. The adjusted EBIT bridge answering the question which effects did we adjust for the reported EBIT to the adjusted EBIT. It's always the same elements: PPA consolidation, impairments, restructuring and then other special effects. Now this year, the bridge grows from the EUR 4.28 billion in reported EBIT to EUR 4.118 billion to the adjusted EBIT difference of only EUR 90 million, which we net adjusted for. And PPA is the biggest element of EUR 173 million, and you see the details of the division under the second to the left bar. Mentioned biggest one is ContiTech, not surprising as they had the majority of the major part of our acquisitions in the last years.

On consolidation effect, asset impairment and the restructuring, I see small numbers, nothing big to elaborate on. Bigger number, and this time negative of minus EUR 120 million is other special effects. So this is a minus EUR 120 million, which we've used the reported EBIT as a bridge to the adjusted EBIT.

We don't have this very often, and you see that Interior is mentioned with minus EUR 153 million. This is the big negative effect in there, and this is mostly related for the new interior joint venture with Osram where we had to record our stake in the joint venture, according to market values IAS 28 next to this additional profit, which we adjusted for in the adjusted EBIT.

Second number to mention there is Powertrain, EUR 32.3 million. This is an adjustment, not a negative number, a positive number in adjustment, and these are the carve-out costs, which occurred in the Powertrain division and which we have adjusted for.

This leads to some comments on the value creation on Page 9. The line, it's showing the return on capital employed. And if you look at the Q4 number, it ended up at 17% compared to the 20.6% Q4 number in 2017. Now both factors, which are in the end deciding on this number, profitability and the operating assets were negatively affecting this number.

The reported EBIT was down about EUR 500 million as we saw in the beginning of the presentation. And the level of operating assets was up EUR 1.5 billion. Now this EUR 1.5 billion are made up out of two effects. One is additional machinery and equipment. This includes the buildup of two new tire factories, one for truck tires and in high-end focus in passenger tires.

And the second element is M&A activities. It includes now our participation in here. It includes our acquisition of the KTAS business tire distributed 275, 257 outlets in Australia, and it includes the joint venture Osram, as mentioned before.

A comment on dividends and earnings per share, including the payout ratio on the following page. The earnings per share achieved EUR 14.49, which is a reduction versus prior year of only 2.9% only because, as we had seen before adjusted, EBIT was down 13.3%. So what made up for this difference? I mentioned briefly already in two factors, both tax and financial result helped.

The tax rate achieved 23.2% in 2018. Same number for 2017 was 28.7%. There was, overall, the profit mix to low-tax countries was improved. And now we can include the U.S. according to our revenue and definitions in the lower-taxed countries, which makes out 60% of our taxable profits being in these lower-taxed countries.

The U.S. tax reform has contributed to that. And we had a smaller positive effect from the funding of the U.S. pension plans. Overall, you can expect that the tax rates from the tire level we had in the years before will be more on the level in – around 24% if the profit mix stays on the level, which we see at the moment.

2019, we see that level will be higher because we have those costs for the Powertrain, car cost and the tax rate. The financial result was improved as indebtedness was further down and as we had some favorable valuation effects in derivatives. I mentioned, we have decided to recommend to the Annual Shareholder Meeting an increase in the dividend to EUR 4.75, which leads or moves the payout ratio from 30.2% up to 32.8%.

This is slightly out of our corridor of 15% to 30% payout ratio. We decided to recommend this increase in dividend as we include the share price development in our dividend recommendations.

Move now to more details on the Automotive Group on Page 11 and starting with the division Chassis & Safety. On the left graph, the left bar, showing the organic growth of Chassis & Safety of 0.5%, leading to EUR 9.588 billion in sales. The number is actually comprised of five different developments.

One, ADAS, which saw volume growth again of around 30%, so very positive. While at the same time, we saw in vehicle dynamics and HBS on our breaks, electronic or mechanic, we saw very weak development. This was not a loss of any order. It was due to two factors.

One, a very high sales share in China of the division of all Chassis & Safety, so they were more than 20%, so they were more effective than other divisions from these weaker Chinese markets in the second half of the year. And secondly, quite strong reliance on one bigger model range of one American OE, which was performing very, very weak, not only in China but as well as in Europe.

Specifically, the second factor is unfortunately is continuing. We don't expect this to recover, so expect this negative effect on the growth rate of Chassis & Safety to continue for the next two quarters and, partly, see it in Q3 until the baseline is basically adjusted and from then on, we can come back to the normal growth rates.

Profitability in Chassis & Safety business are in the right graph, the left bar was 8.2%, down from 9.2% in the prior year. If you argue more on the technical basis, this is due to increasing R&D costs. R&D quota was up 1.2 percentage points and actually had sales come in as we originally had expected bigger part of this R&D increase would have been covered by additional revenues and their contribution, the overall lower sales volume and amazing set in the end made up for and bigger part of this reduction in profitability. We are working on, as I mentioned before, capacity adjustment on the fixed and variable area.

I move back to the left graph, Powertrains saw an organic growth of 2.9%. This includes the sales of HEV of EUR 169 million. Actually, this number is up 30% versus prior year. We saw as well some growth in the engine systems and sensor actuators up in between 1% to 4%, varying from product to product.

EBIT, again, back to the right bar was 2.6%. Significantly lower than the 6.1% in the prior year. This includes two effects on the one hand side, still even slightly increasing investment losses in the HEV business. If I adjust for the HEV business, the adjusted EBIT margin of Powertrain was above 7% compared to the above 9% in the year before.

What added besides this HEV to the reduction and profitability were the warranty topics, which we talked about already in the Q3 call. More than EUR 100 million of those were attributable to the Powertrain business and some performance topics where they have actually started and are continuing this business reviews on these levels.

I move back to interior, 6.3% in organic growth. ID and IC saw the forward connectivity topics, including a display for driving. The growth was very strong in the beginning of the year but throughout the year. And the division managed to transfer this into EBIT profitability. The R&D quota actually in this division was in the first time, I think, and they're all now down 0.4 percentage points.

Overall, automotive achieved 7% profit margin is, in the end, addition, including consolidation of the three business – three divisions, which is down 120 basis points versus prior year. Just to mention, for the total number as well R&D quota was still up from 10.1% to 10.3%, but this is a lower growth than we had seen in prior years. Actually, the only division, which was increasing R&D quota was Chassis & Safety as explained before. And the other two divisions we saw even a slight reduction.

Page 12, is showing the Q4 regards of automotive. In the end, I think I have commented most of this already on the previous chart. We saw a decrease of EUR 153 million, which is an organic sales reduction of minus 2.2% due to the end-market weakness, as discussed already and the lower demand for Chassis & Safety in this U.S. customer programs. And adjusted EBIT decreased by EUR 73 million, and it's both due to the lower sales volumes to the fixed cost adoption, which will be required to – for us to come and the – still EUR 20 million of warranty, which we announced in the third quarter of 2018. I mentioned already improvement programs, adjustments to this new market environment are initiated.

The Page 13 is showing the outperformance of our passenger car automotive business. And more than four percentage points, we achieved in 2018. The left graph is showing this on a quarterly basis for all three divisions, so 6% Continental growth. This is how you read. The orange bar, too, have led world-car production number. And our outperformance Q1, 6%; Q2 shows an outperformance of 8% to 5%, 3%; Q3 of 2% to minus 3%, 5%; and Q4 minus 2% to minus 5% and still 3%.

This is now in the last twoquarters and more in the fourth quarter, including the specific topic, Chassis & Safety, already mentioned twice. I mentioned already as why that this will last until Q3 of this year. Q3 not fully affected anymore. And so expect our outperformance in Q1 and Q2 of this year to be more in the range of folding onto 3% before we are back to that 3% to 5%, which we are used to. And we will see that in the quarters to follow that this is specifically a Chassis & Safety topic.

Now you see there's Chassis & Safety on the right graph, and it was minus 6% in Q4 while lower car production as you saw on the other chart was on – originally of minus 5%, so even a little bit growth in both car productions. Powertrain is plus 1% and a clear outperformance and interior will reflect development as well, a clear outperformance in Q4 versus the Q4 2018. Anyway, outperformance for divisions on the whole year.

Last chart and information – last one, information on the Automotive Group regarding the order intake. The order intake achieved EUR 40 billion in 2018. This is on prior year level. And these EUR 40 billion are now including, obviously, the assumptions for lifetime sales volume which is adjusted to the new lower expectations which we have for the future growth. We were as well more selective in order intake in Chassis & Safety to reduce the stress on the required R&D resources and cost.

The order intake, if I take it all together, still clearly confirms our guidance of 3% to 5% outperformance. I mentioned the exceptions for the first two quarters of this year. But it clearly confirms there's a 3% to 5% outperformance as again we achieved a book-to-bill ratio, which was about 1.5 times for all three divisions versus actual sales.

Some highlights on the divisions. In Chassis & Safety, the book-to-bill in advanced driver assistance systems was higher than the average, in Chassis & Safety. In Powertrain, the HEV order intake was at about EUR 2 billion. And overall, the order intake was containing more than 70% of electric and electronic power fleet levels, which we believe are the growth drivers for the future business and Powertrain. Interior, the infotainment and connectivity, again, were the strongest order intake. And I think you all know, always keep in mind that interior is including partly aftermarket business. And for aftermarket business, we don't record any lifetime sales order intakes, so the numbers are always a little bit understated.

The order intake was well balanced as shown on Page 15, with right graph, Asia accounting for 41% of this order intake. This was not only China, it was, as well, Japan and, gladly, Korea; Europe 40%; and North America 18%. And this is a showing that we are more moving in the intended direction to further strengthen our Asia share to more than the 28% as shown on the left graph and move it more in the direction which is in line with the split of the both car production worldwide.

Now switching topics to Rubber Group, same numbers for the Rubber Group, left graph to the left bar, ContiTech growth, organic growth 3.2%. We saw in ContiTech growth led auto business but a 6% growth in industry and aftermarket. In the auto business, seat covers were even weaker with very high sales share in China and impacted by that. The earnings was 7.6%, the right graph, 98 points down versus the 8.7% of the prior year. Now we talked about this already in prior call. We initiated cost recovery program in multi-fluid and conveyor belt, which should deliver EUR 150 million in cost improvement in 2020, majority of it in 2020. Main topics around the safety right now, the logistics side, and they are in process improvements.

Tires, we saw growth of 3.1% and just to read the tire bridge, we have it in the charts, volume more or less flat as we saw before. Price mix was up 3.1%, more than compensated by a fix, which was minus 3.3%, and then we had consolidation of other effects of plus 0.4%. This leads to the reported sales growth of 0.2%. If we do the same exercise for the right graph of the margin, 19% prior year, 16.8% achieved in 2018. And if you look that volume did not have any positive or negative impact. Price mix was at plus 0.8%.

The FX effect was minus 1.3%, and we saw fixed cost about EUR 100 million, increased 1.1%, and then raw materials is 0.5% due to the 2.1%. Fixed cost is a mix of mainly seller increases, which we saw in developing countries, strong seller increase on blue-collar specifically and the buildup of our new tire factories, which has another addition to fixed cost. And only, they're starting to be recovered in 2020 when we start production in those areas.

Page 17 is showing the same numbers for the fourth quarter. I think the same logic applies as what I mentioned to the whole year, so I will not comment on that. And this is true as well for Page 18. I have mentioned this already.

Page 19, it's showing a quarterly breakdown of volume, price-mix and FX effects. We saw price is up in the beginning of the year. If I just concentrate on some of these numbers, 4%, we saw in the effect of so far true costs for their e-business, which lowered the price effect in some of those quarters. FX was very strong in Q1 2018, and then with a reduced number in the quarter so far.

Mix in the Rubber Group was strong. Here, for this, I'm showing some average numbers and unit growth – unit sales growth in the bigger 18-inch tires, 18% stronger; 17-inch tires, 11%; and winter tires as well strong growth. This is an average number, the number for 2018 with new record winter tires is 23.3 million tires, which was, I think, about 4% up versus the prior year.

We expect raw material prices, as shown on Page 21, to move up for Continental. Total effect will be about EUR 50 million in 2019, a negative impact. Natural rubber moving upwards again recently, expected to rise about 7%. Synthetic rubber price dropped in the last quarter of 2018, should recover during the course of the year.

And therefore, we expect this to be for our P&L cost neutral. Carbon black and chemicals on an elevated level and if you take it altogether, as I mentioned, it should have a negative impact of about EUR 50 million in 2019. This negative effect will be more sort of in fourth quarter back-end projects.

So much to our businesses in more detail. I continue with some information on indebtedness and cash flow for the group, starting on Page 22, free cash flow before acquisition. Free cash flow decreased because of increase in CapEx. If you look at the first bars, first two bars, the cash flow from operating activities actually was quite stable, down minus EUR 76 million, if you exclude the pension funding of EUR 167 million.

The cash flow used for investing activities was still up, EUR 337 million. Well, there are two factors. One are these two new factories in the Rubber Group on the one hand side and then new ramp-ups which we saw in automotive for HEV, for pumps, for other product, even VED products. And unfortunately, the volume was down in the end of the year.

New programs, we try new machinery and equipment. Not all products can be produced, even not fully loaded existing machineries. We are working on limiting this. We have already, in the last two, three years, working on it. But we could not avoid this increase in 2018. It was occurring due to, as I mentioned, to ramp-ups. It leads to free cash flow of EUR 1.9 billion. And now I'm always looking here now on this dotted line because this is including M&A activities and as well pension funding, EUR 1.936 billion were achieved.

Related to net indebtedness, great bridge from Page 23. EUR 2,048,000,000 net indebtedness at a gearing ratio of 13% end of 2017, we paid out dividend, EUR 900 million. We had CapEx of EUR 3.285 billion and had acquisition finishes at EUR 418 million. We had a net inflow from working capital of EUR 137 million. And then depreciation and amortization, changes in payable – amortization and depreciation of EUR 2.2 billion. Other free cash flow, basically the net income, led to EUR 1.66 billion and a 9% gearing ratio.

Page 24 is showing the historic development of this data, and Page 25 is showing the cash conversion rate over the last years. I mean, not surprisingly, the number in 2018 was down to 61%, mainly EBIT-driven together versus the high OE investments we have seen on the pages before.

That leads to the outlook, Page 26. On the different markets, we expect the following development. For Europe, left graph, we expect stable production numbers, 21.7 million, same number as in 2018, starting with minus 5% in the first half of the year and then moving up 6%, respectively, 4% in Q3 and Q4.

We are still seeing some WLTP effect in the first quarter, expect this to discontinue in the second quarter and by then, expect that the numbers are easing to these growth numbers which we see here. Just to put that in perspective, if you read the export numbers expected in Q3 and Q4, they are still below the export numbers in the same quarter of 2017. So this is an increase versus 2018, but we saw minus 7% and minus 5% decline in 2017, which are hardly compensating them with the growth in 2019.

North America, we see a sideways development, a slight reduction in the third quarter compensated with growth in the second quarter and then the same development for the second half of the year, 17 million cars, our expectation for this market.

And for China, we do expect a reduction of about 400,000 cars to be produced. Very big Q1, it was minus 11%. Actually, January number was even worse. We expect minus 8% in the second half of the – in the second quarter and then growth being back, 3% and 9% in Q3 and Q4.

Same comments as in Europe. This number is for Q3, absolute numbers. So it looks like a percentage growth of 3%. It's still 2% below the numbers of 2015. And the Q4 number growth of 9% is still 9% below the fourth quarter number of 2017.

Overall, these numbers lead to a flat worldwide development. Specifically, as we see, India and Asian countries still to grow overall. Next page, Page 27, worldwide production to stay flat. And the only world region where we expect some growth is South America. Asia, as I mentioned, is mix of, on the one hand side, reduction in China, but on the other hand side, India and the other Asian countries to be with some upward – upside development.

Passenger car and light truck replacement tire market, I expect it to be growing about 2% in all world regions. And the commercial vehicle production, we expect a slight decrease of 1%. Strong in South America; but Europe and North America, flat; and Asia, minus 3%. This is not true for commercial vehicle replacement tire market. There, we expect the market to increase by about 2% basically in all world regions.

Now this leads to our outlook for the Continental Corporation overall for 2019. Actually, no change to what we had shown in January in our first outlook for 2019 but with more details. So we still expect an increase of our top line to about EUR 45 billion to EUR 47 billion, constant FX rates assumed with an about 8% to 9% adjusted EBIT margin.

For the Automotive Group, we expect about EUR 27 billion to EUR 28 billion again at constant FX rate but then about 6% to 7% adjusted EBIT margin. And for the Rubber Group, the numbers are EUR 18 billion to EUR 19 billion at constant FX with about 12% to 13% adjusted EBIT margin.

The question, I think, is how much of assurance, of risk is included in these numbers. Well, they are obviously based on those market assumptions which I gave before. Now adding some of the expectations up probably gives more feeling of the equity or the variance which is accounted for in these numbers.

If you look at the Automotive Group, we basically guide for flat to plus 4% growth. When you assume, as I mentioned before, that with the weaker outperformance in H1 and the normal outperformance in H2, the average of the year could be an outlook for the market of 2% to 4%. I think the guidance of top line flat to plus 4% shows that there is included somewhat weaker development of the markets, and our assumption is – was shown on the prior pages.

Doing the same comments for the Rubber Group. We are here nominally showing a 2% to 8% growth, 18 billion to 19 billion versus 17.6 billion. Now we have to include that we have positive acquisition effects of the KTAS, I mentioned already, Australian tire distributor, and the vibration control business, roughly EUR 400 million. So again, this is a guidance which is from basically flat to plus 6%. If you include that our expectation for the replacement tire market, trucks and passenger car, is plus 2% that there is an industry component in there for the ContiTech business which see stronger growth again. And this is – there is some room for markets to develop somewhat weaker than I was showing on the previous chart.

We expect raw material cost impact mainly to be about a burden of EUR 50 million for the Rubber Group. We see special effects of about EUR 200 million, which includes carve-out effects of roughly EUR 100 million for the powertrain business. Financial results at about EUR 220 million, FX rate including IFRS 16 effects and the tax rate to be at about 27%. This is including three to four percentage points on the tax rate of the powertrain carport.

CapEx, about 8%. This is again the new accounting standard of IFRS 16. It's making up for 0.7 percentage points on this number. So we basically see a five plus percentage development in the CapEx. PPA amortization somewhat around EUR 200 million. Free cash flow before acquisition, expected to be at about EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.6 billion before carve-out effect. And the net indebtedness, just to mention, this year, where we're again negatively impacted by IFRS 16, which basically has an effect of around EUR 1.7 billion in addition to the shown indebtedness of 2018, at the 1 of January 2019.

And with this, I conclude the presentation, and we are open now for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Raghav Gupta, Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Raghav Gupta

Thank you. Good afternoon. Two topics – thanks for taking the question. Two topics, the order book firstly and then R&D capitalization. On the order book, I was struck by the magnitude of the decline of orders in both Chassis & Safety and powertrain. I heard what you said, Mr. Schäfer, about being more selective. But flat orders versus 2016 would suggest the majority of the growth, and also, it's going to come from the Interior Division. Well, I guess can I first ask you to confirm the decline in orders is not owing to cancellations from customers, please?

Wolfgang Schäfer

It is not owing to cancellations. So that's the question. No, it is not. No, I mean, you should concentrate on the book-to-bill ratio that we have already mentioned before as well with the 1.4 to 1.5 and the materialization of these orders in between two to four years and the years to come. And this is a clear reconfirmation of the outperformance which we can achieve on the market of the 3% to 5%. And so this is, I think, how now you should read it. We had, in 2017, in both actually, in powertrain and Chassis & Safety, we had always one bigger order which made these numbers look a bit bigger. But overall, 11.4 billion, as an example in powertrain with a book-to-bill of 1.5, 1.4 and Chassis & Safety with 1.4 as a number, which reconfirms our outperformance.

Raghav Gupta

Okay. And then I guess one last point. When I look at the growth in interior orders, it was exceptional, kind of 25% or something in 2018. Should we view that as extraordinary? And when I look back historically, that division has shown a very clear translation of orders into revenues every three years. Is your expectation that those will translate into revenues in a three-year period?

Wolfgang Schäfer

I mean, this the same comment as I made before. The only additional comment is sort of what I mentioned as well, is that this order intake is not including order intake for the aftermarket business, which is always a short-term business. And by that, the number is a little bit understated. This 1.5 is a little bit understated. And this was true. That's why we made the same comment for the 1.3 in 2017. But you can adjust for that. So this book-to-bill is the best of the three divisions, and by that, you can expect that the growth of this division is higher.

Raghav Gupta

Okay. And the margins on these products, you're confident that the margins will be kind of at the 10% level that you kind of reported for 2018. Is there anything to be said on kind of your expectation for the margins in this division?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, we do not compromise on margins on the order intake. They are in line with the margins which we have seen in the prior years.

Raghav Gupta

Okay, very well. Thank you. And then on R&D capitalization, I noticed that your capitalization rose slightly and placed your EBIT margins by around 30 basis points in the year. Is this a trend we should expect to continue? And I guess what's the basis to this change in policy, albeit only a small change? But interested to hear your comments on that, please.

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, no change in policy. It would have to be mentioned actually in our annual reporting if we have anything about that. It is just the fact that we have more software – pure software business in our order intake now, and the pure software order intake, we have no chance not to capitalize it. So our policy for the rest is unchanged. We don't want the R&D to be burdened, honestly.

Raghav Gupta

Fine. Understood. Okay. Let me squeeze one in on working capital, if I may. The fourth quarter inflow is kind of much higher than normal. It looks to be you incurred lower receivables, if I'm not mistaken. Can you just kind of talk about sustainability of that? Thank you very much.

Wolfgang Schäfer

That is a good observation. We had, I would say, about 100 million type of tailwind in the overall working capital as we saw from our point of view as surprisingly well being disciplined with our customers. And in the end, this had to achieve the 1.9 billion. There will be a little bit of burden in 2019 though. So it's about 100 million or so where the fourth quarter it's actually the year-end numbers are overstated. More than expected customers paid in time and did not pay on January 2 or 3, as we see it sometimes and saw it in the prior years.

Raghav Gupta

There's no receivables factoring or anything like that?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, no, no. No receivables.

Raghav Gupta

Okay. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes.

Operator

The next question is from Ashlee Ramanathan, Redburn. Your line is now open.

Ashlee Ramanathan

Hi, thanks for taking my question. It's Ashlee from Redburn here. Firstly, can I ask a question on the medium-term target? So this time last year, there were some slides put up at the CMD in Vegas where you outlined two topics. First of all, to reach EUR 50 billion of revenues by 2020 in automotive – sorry EUR 50 billion of revenues at the group level and then EUR 39 billion roughly of revenues by 2022 in autos. Today's presentation, there's no mention of that.

Can you clarify where you stand on those two targets? Because, of course, top line growth is crucial to the automotive investment case. And if you have indeed stepped back from these medium-term targets, what – can we expect an update on that? That's my first question.

And secondly, just on the profitability of the recently signed contracts that now sit in the order backlog, any comments here around profitability of these relative to the mature ICE contracts that you're delivering on now? What I'm trying to get at is, is there any structural reason why the auto business should not be printing 8% margin through cycle? Thank you.

Wolfgang Schäfer

So I'll start with the target we talked about in prior calls for 2020. Actually, I always said this was calculated on about 100 million cars to be produced in 2020. I don't see this number anymore. So we have to adjust this now accordingly. And secondly, we had last year the – we don't see this for this year, but the negative FX effects of about EUR 1.2 billion, EUR 1.3 billion is something which – this is for the whole group and losses for the whole group which is missing the sales target as well. And we have always had business based on 100 million cars produced and before FX effects. So you have to adjust the number by that type.

I am not in a position at the moment to give a new number there. When we are first seeing the volumes and trying to see what volumes 2019 is going to bring before new targets [indiscernible]. And the order book is confirming that the automotive profitability through this cycle can achieve this 8%. And what we see at the moment is obviously a more difficult situation where we're basically seeing some quarters seeing a very low growth.

And in those quarters, there is always the – on the one hand side, we have the price down to our customers. On the other hand side, we have this still salary and wage increases, which are required in strong and developing countries, sometimes double digits and some – and for us important countries. And basically, we try to work on that with all possible means and with even stronger surveillance now in additional efficiency increases. But it will require some better top line growth to come back to that number. So I mean, this is what you asked. Is it over the cycle and cycling through the down and upturns, yes.

Ashlee Ramanathan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from José Asumendi, JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

José Asumendi

A couple of questions, please. José, JPMorgan. The first one on R&D expenditure for the Auto Division. Can you talk a bit about how you're spreading it across the three divisions and any meaningful capitalization or R&D trends mainly for the outlook for 2019? And then second question, please, on the auto adjusted EBIT margin guidance. Can you talk a bit about maybe how you see the three auto divisions in 2019? Are you assuming any margin improvement for powertrain in 2019 versus 2018? Thank you.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, we had – after this increase in the R&D quarter in Chassis & Safety, Chassis & Safety was about, I think, 11%. It was showing the highest R&D quarter, which is due to this specific very much other high order book, other driven business. The interior business was down. I mentioned the number already before. And the powertrain business anyway was somewhat lower level. We saw that this increase is going to be reduced. I mentioned already that we see this stronger growth of these R&D quotas to come to more to a limit. And sorry, the second part of the question.

José Asumendi

Margin guidance for 2019, if you could speak about the three auto divisions and whether you're assuming any margin improvement for powertrain in 2019 year-on-year.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, we – I mean, powertrain had the burden, as mentioned before, of the onetimers, the warranties. We have as well established some cost improvement programs, too, cost improvement programs, as mentioned in some other calls. And I'm confident that margin will improve. For the rest, I mean, you'll see in our guidance that our margin expectation for the automotive business is on a level of 6% to 7%. And that includes – and is basically driven by the volume assumptions, which we had and I have mentioned before, first quarter will be volume-wise [indiscernible] quarter. We have seen the Chinese numbers. Q1, expected to be 11% down versus prior year and expect the automotive margin to be in the first quarter below this – its range of 6% to 7%. And actually, you can expect the group in the first quarter to be below this level of 8% to 9%. But this is included in our guidance, full year guidance.

José Asumendi

Got it. And in your budget, I assume that you're planning for Chassis & Safety and Interior to be best case in line with 2018, slightly before 2018 margins?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes.

José Asumendi

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Henning Cosman, HSBC. Your line is now open.

Henning Cosman

Hi, good afternoon. Can you please talk about the order book again? I think you said that the level of the order book reconfirms the 3% to 5% outperformance. In fact, that actually implies more than 10, if my math is correct, and the fact that they have exemplary underperformance, if you like, also of 3% to 5%. Can you just discuss what that means for the remaining order book? Because eventually then, if none of that is canceled and none of that is delayed, you would have to see years of above double-digit top line growth, right? Is that the way you look at it? Or is this somehow otherwise getting spread out over a longer timeframe? Can you just please explain how you see that? Is it effectively all pent-up revenue that will materialize at some point? That's my first question.

And then secondly, please, I'm still struggling a little bit with what looks like a negative contribution margin. At the midpoint of your guidance, you're obviously still guiding for organic growth but with the margin contraction anyway, which I'm struggling to understand a bit, especially when I think of, say, at least EUR 300 million of negative one-offs of 2018 not continuing as I think of the April profit warning, the FX effect and inventory effect and then the EUR 151 million increase. So if we were adding this back, we would obviously get to a much higher number even though at zero operating leverage. So if you could, please, explain that again.

Wolfgang Schäfer

By the order book, I mean, I don't see how you get to these numbers you were mentioning. It always depends obviously on how long the specific orders in the order intake are accounted for, and this is different from model to model, from OE to OE, specifically as well from the certain products. And products change the mix a lot of time on the car. Others are in for the whole items. So I think this calculation is difficult. But we have seen – I mean, we have had many, many years where we had the roughly 1.5, 1.6 times book-to-bill ratio. And in the end, this has led to this outperformance, which we have seen, of 3% to 5%. Fair enough. I mean, we had many years and quarters in between where the number was out of that range.

So I still think it is correct and confirm the 3% to 5% outperformance out of that. It might be in the one other quarter in the years to come. It might be a little bit higher. I don't see and I don't expect 10% or more. But if you look at, what you mentioned, the higher than shown overall margin for automotive, I mean, I mentioned already the lower sales volume than originally expected. And the growth rate which is in automotive led to, in the best case, plus 4% according to our guidance. For a business like ours, it's a challenge. Slow growth rate. At the same time, price comes to the customer. And at the same time, [indiscernible], as mentioned, even if you do, and we do this, I think we work very hard on cost improvements now in all areas.

It's a challenge to keep the margin. And even if you add some onetimers from last year to that, the outcome is as we show it here in the 6% to 7% of the EBIT margins. Specifically, when you consider that we see some quite weak Q1, still a very weak Q2 numbers and Q3 and Q4 are higher, that's just the average, of course, is the right cost number. And I think stronger sales down have a quite significant stronger impact on the profitability because on short term, not everything can be recovered.

Henning Cosman

And that's also true for ramping up the cost? So like in relation to the order book, you have to add cost, which you couldn't stop with the relatively short visibility?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, partly.

Henning Cosman

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Christian Ludwig, Bankhaus Lampe. Your line is now open.

Christian Ludwig

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. I'll try to speed up. Going back also to the order intake. On the powertrain, you mentioned that EUR 2 billion of your order intake is HEV. So if I deduct that from the order intake, that basically means we have even more severe decline of the legacy business than the number industry suggests. Is that already an indication that you actually see demand for ICE-based technology slowly coming down? And could you also shed some light on the loss that the HEV business actually burdened the powertrain results? And final question, just a follow-on on Henning's. Do I understand it correctly, you need basically 4% growth, organic growth in automotive to keep your margin flat? Is that the way how we have to look at it?

Wolfgang Schäfer

These are many questions together. I'll start with the last one. I think what I mentioned is the 0% growth is very difficult for our margin, and we will not keep it flat. And I'm not saying it will not be 4%. There was as well a question on the timeframe you put behind it. But in the short term, yes, 4% is something that should allow us to keep the margin clearly on the same level. If you have more time, obviously we would and we will adjust cost to lower growth. But short term, anything below that is always more a challenge. It is true that powertrain will be stronger in the future, stronger, seeing growth in the area of the HEV according to the order intake, which we have reported over the last, already, I think, two years, three, order intake of the HEV business.

Christian Ludwig

Then the last figure for HEV in 2018?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Sorry?

Christian Ludwig

The last figure? How much was the burden from the HEV business?

Wolfgang Schäfer

I'm not giving a concrete figure, but I think you can do the math. If you look at the adjusted EBIT margin excluding HEV, it was about 7%. So the difference must be then the HEV business.

Christian Ludwig

Okay. Thank you.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Okay. Thank you.

Bernard Wang

All right. Thank you, everyone, and thanks again for participating in today's call and your interest in Continental. As always, the IR team is available at your service if you have any further questions. Thank you, and have a nice day.