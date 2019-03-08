Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment Grade REIT For Any Portfolio?

As of Q4 2018, all bank loan and senior covenants were in even better condition than they were in my last report from Q3 2016.

The portfolio size has increased from $3 billion (2013) to over $6.8 billion over the course of the last five years (2018).

At the end of 2016, I wrote an article on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) (here) and determined that the REIT was likely to become an industry stalwart given the strength of its portfolio and balance sheet. Unfortunately, HTA's performance since then has been anything but stellar by averaging a capital return of roughly 0% during the last two years.

At the time I wrote my first article, HTA had averaged returns of 10%/year over the course of the last decade. While their stock price over the last two years has reflected very different results, it should not detract investors from seeing the strong execution led by HTA's skilled management team.

With the facts in that HTA wasn't my best pick two years ago, I ask myself the same question as I did before: Is HTA honestly still an investment grade medical REIT for any portfolio? Compared with my first article, the real answer is more complicated than I originally stated and I provide my suggestion at the end.

The King Of Medical Office Building REITs

Among the Healthcare REIT industry, the risk profile associated with each company largely has to do with the type of facilities it primarily operates. To demonstrate what I am referring to I will be utilizing an illustration from the original article I wrote.

Although some of the companies on this chart may have shifted since it was first created, the general idea still holds true that practically every medical REIT has a portfolio that falls somewhere within these four quadrants.

Medical Office Buildings (MOB) typically represent critical infrastructure that is capable of supporting a diverse tenant mix and is usually located in close proximity to college campuses or other large medical facilities (even more specifically, HTA classifies their real estate as either On-Campus/Adjacent or Core Community Outpatient and maintains a 68%/32% balance of gross leasable area, respectively). HTA takes its MOB infrastructure one step further by requiring it to fit the classification of core-critical, which means that they provide an indispensable function or service to the medical facilities around them. In other words, the goal of HTA's portfolio is to provide the anchor buildings that are capable of delivering services that will draw additional medical services and specialists to that area.

MOBs benefit from nearly every aspect of America's current healthcare system which includes an emphasis on increasing outpatient trends and an aging demographic that is more likely to use the services supplied by this type of infrastructure. Given the number of advantages that MOB REITs (like HTA) have it is important to consider that these factors are likely to decrease the overall yield associated with companies that are exclusively focused on a portfolio of MOBs. Look no further than a comparison of dividend yields to gain a better perspective on which companies have a higher risk profile.

Companies that focus on MOBs typically demonstrate the least amount of risk and therefore come with the lowest yield. Senior Housing is also considered to be a less risky investment which demonstrates why companies like Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) come with a yield that is slightly better than a pure-play MOB REIT. Skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) represent the greatest risk because they are highly dependent on government reimbursement and can experience significant swings in its patient population. For the record, the only reason that a mixed company like Sabra (SBRA) is less safe than Omega Healthcare (OHI) is that SBRA is currently experiencing a number of challenges that are testing the current dividend.

Compared with SNFs, HTA has demonstrated a more gradual growth path that is not characterized by dramatic upswings/downswings. HTA is currently a holding for my client John and the dividend safety plus consistent growth is a major reason why.

Source: HTA - Dividend Growth Q4 2018

Management

It's not very often that you will see me praise management which is because I have learned to reserve praise for when you see people go above and beyond and not for doing what is already expected of them. Management is already being compensated well so I need to see real results that benefit the shareholder before I even begin to consider praise. Here are a few instances that have led me to have faith in the direction HTA's management has taken the company.

Stock Repurchases - During 2018, HTA's management repurchased 2.6 million shares at an average price of $26.12/share. Share count has grown significantly over the years but the acquisitions have proven beneficial for shareholders as funds from operations growth have outpaced the issuance of new shares.

Duke Realty MOB Asset Acquisition - HTA's acquisition of Duke Realty's (DRE) MOB Assets took HTA from an investment grade healthcare REIT to a Sleep Well At Night investment grade healthcare REIT. What I found impressive about HTA's deal with DRE was that 85% of DRE's MOB assets were in HTA's existing markets and further enhanced their economies of scale in those regions. Orchestrating this deal allowed HTA to jump ahead of some major players and easily made them the largest pure-play MOB REIT in the United States.

Source: February 2019 - Investor Presentation

Management has shown that it is willing to build up HTA's assets in a way that is not only healthy (low-leverage/reasonable debt) but they are focused on acquiring core-critical infrastructure that already fits within their existing gameplan. This is also why we have seen HTA achieve the following milestones over the last five years:

More than double in portfolio size ($3.0 billion in 2013 to $6.8 billion in 2018).

HTA had only 3 markets in 2013 with more than 1 million sq ft and has tripled that to 9 markets in 2018.

HTA has focused on growing its core markets from 12 markets with over 500k sq ft to 24 markets with over 500k square ft.

HTA had 63% of GLA in its top 20 markets in 2013 and has increased that to 75% in 2018.

Conservative Balance Sheet - HTA's covenants and fiscally sound practices continue to be one of the strongest reasons to consider owning HTA stock.

Source: Q4-2018 Supplemental

Compared with the previous article I wrote, every metric on the bank loan and senior note covenants has improved. Yes, all nine measurements indicate that HTA's finances actually continue to improve even after the acquisition of DRE.

Source: Q3-2016 Supplemental

What does all of this mean? HTA has built a fortress balance sheet that continues to only get stronger and demonstrates that management is willing to grow the company while simultaneously protecting its investment grade status.

Should Potential Investors Consider HTA?

The answer to this question has more to do with your optimism for the economy over the next few years than it does with any of the specific statistics I just mentioned (debt covenants, DRE acquisition, etc.). HTA is known for having a steady business because its core business focuses on the safest and most conservative segment of the medical REIT industry. One look at the forecast should help investors understand that steady but slow growth is the most likely scenario for HTA over the next two years.

Source: FastGraphs - HTA Forecast

Dividend growth looks extremely predictable because it cannot increase in a significant way until FFO per share begins to make larger increases. I predict that the dividend is likely to keep on the same path of increasing by $.005/quarter or a total of $.02/share per year. Shares are currently trading at 17.4x P/FFO which is exactly in line with the five-year P/FFO for HTA. Heavy support exists around 15.6x P/FFO which is the most optimal entry point for investors.

By the end of 2021, the pace of growth is expected to increase and I'm guessing this is because HTA expects to have maximized their economies of scale. If this continues to be the expected scenario, I can honestly say that I would be more inclined to acquire shares at that point in time.

At this point, HTA remains an excellent investment for retirees and those who are looking to generate a consistent and reasonable amount of income. For those who are primarily interested in capital growth, I would highly suggest looking elsewhere (at least for the next two years) as I expect HTA's share price to remain in limbo. Given these assumptions, I am NEUTRAL on HTA at its current P/FFO 17.4x but would say that HTA is an absolute BUY under 16.0x or roughly $26.40/share.

My Clients John and Jane are long the following: HTA, WELL, and VTR.

