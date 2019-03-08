Is It Time To Buy Some Zijin Mining Shares To Replace Nevsun?

On January 11, almost two months ago, Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) (OTCPK:ZIJMY) announced that it was able to acquire 286,347,562 common shares of Nevsun Resources (NSU) which represents more than 95% of outstanding shares. As a result, the process of compulsory acquisition of remaining Nevsun shares has begun. Although no news has been released since January 11, the completion of the compulsory acquisition of remaining shares and final completion of the whole transaction is only a question of time. Some of the former Nevsun investors are maybe still looking for a replacement for Nevsun in their portfolios. One potential candidate is also Zijin Mining.

Over the last five years, Zijin Mining outperformed Nevsun Resources quite notably. Its share price grew by slightly more than 100%, which compares very favorably to Nevsun's 24%. Moreover, Nevsun experienced a notable share price appreciation only during 2018, due to the Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) unfriendly acquisition attempt and the Zijin Mining friendly acquisition.

Zijin Mining is a much bigger and more experienced company than Nevsun. Its current market capitalization is around $9.7 billion. Zijin is the largest Chinese gold and zinc producer and third largest copper producer. As of the end of 2017, it controlled resources of more than 42 million toz gold, more than 69 billion lb copper, 17 billion lb zinc, 1.5 billion lb molybdenum and almost 17 billion lb tungsten. However, it is important to note that the above-mentioned volumes are attributable only to the "Group's major mines," it doesn't include giant copper resources from Kamoa-Kakula (Zijin owns 39.6% of the Kamoa-Kakula project and 9.7% of outstanding shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF)) and obviously, it doesn't include the reserves and resources of Timok Upper and Lower Zone or the resources acquired together with the Bor Mining Complex.

Right now, Zijin Mining operates 18 mines in China (Zijinshan, Liba, Shuguang, Shuiyindong, Shanggong, Dongping, Ashele, Deerni, Duobaoshan, Wulagen, Miaogou & Sanguikou, Malipo), Australia (Paddington), Tajikistan (Zeravshan), Kyrgyzstan (Taldybulak), Papua New Guinea (Porgera), the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kolwezi) and Russia (Kyzyl-Tash). It also owns a copper, a gold and a zinc smelter.

In 2017 (the 2018 results haven't been released yet), Zijin Mining produced 6.87 million toz gold, however, its own mine production equaled only 1.2 million toz. The copper production equaled 1.4 billion lb copper, however, Zijin's mine production equaled only 458.5 million lb copper. Zijin Mining produced also other metals such as zinc, lead, iron ore or silver, but their contribution to the overall results was significantly lower.

The table above shows some of the key financial indicators of Zijin Mining (the values were converted in USD using the average RMB/USD exchange rate for a particular year). The data show that over the last five years, Zijin was able to grow its operating income by 75%. The net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to $520 million in 2017, which is more than 50% above the 2013 level. The EPS has improved, from $0.016 to $0.024. The positive trend continued also in 2018. Over the first three quarters, Zijin Mining generated EPS of $0.022. It means that the total 2018 EPS should be around $0.029, which is 20% better compared to 2017.

The Bright Future

Zijin Mining's current operations look good, but based on the estimated 2018 EPS of $0.029 and the current share price of $0.42, the P/E ratio equals to 14.5 which is a relatively normal value that is in line with other diversified miners such as BHP Billiton (BHP) and is slightly higher compared to Rio Tinto (RIO) or Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF). It means that looking only at the current operations, Zijin Mining isn't too attractive. It's the future of the company that makes it attractive. Zijin owns or at least partially owns several world-class projects. Namely Kamoa-Kakula, Timok, and Rio Blanco. Together with the newly acquired operating Bor Mining Complex, the company is primed for strong growth over the next decade.

The Kamoa-Kakula project is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is one of the biggest and highest-grade undeveloped copper projects in the World. It contains indicated resources of 80.6 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 2.64% and inferred resources of 12.2 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 1.76%. However, the deposit is still open in several directions and the recent drill results indicate that the resource growth is far from over.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines

A recently completed PFS and 18 Mtpa PEA envision an impressive development plan (chart above). The peak production should be reached in year 12, at 740,000 tonnes copper (1.63 billion lb). Zijin Mining directly owns 39.6% of Kamoa-Kakula. Moreover, it owns also a 9.7% stake in Ivanhoe Mines that owns further 39.6% of the Kamoa-Kakula project. However, Ivanhoe Mines owns also 68% of an ultra high-grade Kipushi zinc project and 64% of the South African Platreef PGM-gold-copper-nickel project, construction of which is well under way. It means that Zijin Mining indirectly (through its ownership of Zijin Mining) owns also 6.6% of Kipushi and 6.2% of Platreef. And 9.7% of Ivanhoe's 100%-owned Western Foreland property that is located right next to the Kamoa-Kakula property and where a new high-grade copper discovery was made last year.

The Timok project is located in Serbia. It consists of a very high-grade Timok Upper Zone and a larger but lower-grade Timok Lower Zone. After the Nevsun acquisition is completed, Zijin will own 100% of the Upper Zone and 60.4% of the Lower Zone. However, the Lower Zone ownership will decline to 46% after the Upper Zone feasibility study is completed, with the remainder owned by Rio Tinto (RIO). The Lower Zone contains inferred resources of 31.5 billion lb copper and 9.6 million toz gold, at a copper equivalent grade of 0.96%. The Upper Zone contains reserves of 1.96 billion lb copper and 1.8 million toz gold, at a copper grade of 3.3% and gold grade of 2.1 g/t.

According to the 2018 PFS, the Timok Upper Zone mine should be able to produce 175 million lb copper and 52,000 toz gold per year on average, over the initial 10-year mine life. The C1 cash cost was estimated at $0.92/lb copper. What is important, the initial capex should be less than $600 million and due to the huge production volumes over the first three years, the after-tax NPV (8%) of the project is estimated at $1.8 billion and IRR at 80%.

And there is a potential wild card too. Nevsun has identified several exploration targets and its management has stated that it believes that there is a high probability to discover several Upper Zone-like deposits. Moreover, Zijin has gained a 63% ownership in the Bor Mining Complex that is situated near the Timok property. The Bor acquisition not only boosts Zijin's current copper production, but it also provides some additional land package for exploration and it is possible to expect also some synergies with the Timok Upper Zone and Timok Lower Zone projects.

Rio Blanco is probably the least attractive of Zijin's main growth projects, however, in comparison to Kamoa-Kakula and Timok, the vast majority of mining projects look unattractive. Rio Blanco is a Peruvian copper-molybdenum project, 45%-owned by Zijin Mining. The resources contain 7.41 million tonnes copper (16.34 billion lb) and 280,000 tonnes molybdenum (617.3 million lb). The project is in the feasibility study stage right now. It is expected that after the open-pit mine gets in full production, it should be able to produce approximately 200,000 tonnes (441 million lb) copper and 3,000 tonnes (6.6 million lb) molybdenum per year.

The Risks

It is important to mention also some risks that are related to a potential investment in Zijin Mining. First of all, Zijin is a Chinese company. It means that the regulations, as well as corporate culture, are different in comparison to the common western mining companies. Although the English version of Zijin's webpage has improved notably in recent years, it is still relatively complicated to get to some information. And some increased political risks may arise, depending especially on the relations between China and the U.S. However, the company may be negatively affected also by some potential internal Chinese political tensions.

Another risk is related to Zijin's operations. For example, back in 2010, Zijin Mining caused an environmental disaster in southern China, when leakage at its Zijinshan mine contaminated a local river and killed 2,000 tonnes of fish. Some sources claim that Zijin hasn't reported the leakage for 9 days and later, it tried to bribe some journalists to overlook the accident.

Another problem may be caused by Zijin's financing needs. Although Zijin Mining is profitable, the recent acquisitions are not cheap, moreover, additional financial resources will be needed to finance the Timok Upper Zone mine development and Zijin's share of the Kamoa-Kakula and probably also Rio Blanco development. As of the end of Q3, Zijin Mining's long-term debt equaled RMB18.34 billion ($2.7 billion) and it held cash & cash equivalents of RMB4.9 billion ($730 million). To finance the Nevsun acquisition, Zijin decided to make equity financing. It will issue A-shares worth RMB8 billion ($1.19 billion). Given the current share price, it is reasonable to expect approximately 13% share dilution. It is not a disaster, but it may weigh on the share price in the near term.

Conclusion

The former investors of Nevsun Resources who want to maintain exposure to the Timok project should consider an investment in Zijin Mining. The Chinese company, despite some specific risks, offers not only an extensive portfolio of operating and profitable gold, copper, and zinc mines and smelters. It offers also exposure to several world-class development projects, including Timok Upper and Lower Zone, Rio Blanco and especially the giant Kamoa-Kakula project. These projects should enable Zijin Mining to grow its annual production and profitability significantly over the next decade.

