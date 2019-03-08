Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Uncertainty Prevails For Now

Concerns are elevated, given the recent sale of the top-selling royalty drug at a price which is not really convincing if you ask me, although better than Citron's assumption.

At the start of 2019, I looked at Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as I concluded that an interesting pharma play was on sale. In that article, I noted that the business model was both very distinctive and interesting, an observation shared by investors in the past few years, before a violent correction kicked in late 2018.

Despite the pullback, I could not put myself to buying more than just a symbolic amount of the shares (really ought to be seen as a place on the watchlist) as we have seen some interesting development early 2019.

The Original Thesis

Ligand has a distinctive business model as it observes that, despite the emergence of many blockbusters in the pharmaceutical industry, most research programs fail and are not equal in terms of risk-reward setup. By connecting patents, know-how, and data, Ligand aims to operate successfully in this business.

Ligand has developed strength in early research, discovery, data, patents, and new technologies. This strength means that it essentially places a lot of small bets on potential blockbusters, by making royalty agreements with the main developer of these drugs, with royalty payments often running at 3-10% of product sales.

The underlying portfolio of drugs which are marketed has seen product sales rise to $2.3 billion in 2018, a factor of 5 increase in a time period of roughly five years. The promise is that of a diversified pipeline with 178 potential drugs in development, of which many are in early stage (pre-clinical), although a third is actually in phase 1, 2, or 3. That, of course, is the promise, as expectations will have to be delivered upon.

The Results

Early February, Ligand reported its 2018 results as revenues came in at $251.5 million. The revenue composition requires some attention with $128.6 million coming from actual royalty revenues (somewhat recurring in their nature) $29.1 million from material sales, and license fees and milestone payments making up $93.8 million. The company reported very fat adjusted earnings of $167 million, actually north of $7 per share.

For 2019, the company already outlined a guidance in December, but it raised it within two months. Total revenues were now seen around $224 million, up from the previous guidance of $212 million. The composition of revenues will change a lot compared to 2018 with royalty sales seen at $154 million, material sales seen flattish at $27 million, and license fees and milestone payments seen at $43 million. Adjusted earnings are seen down a bit at roughly $6 per share (given the lower license and milestone payments), but this is up from the previous guidance around $5.50 per share.

The Troubles

Despite the hike in the guidance, shares have only tumbled further and now trade at $105 at the moment. With 21 million shares outstanding, that works down to a $2.2 billion valuation of the equity. The company furthermore holds $718 million in cash, besides an investment in Viking (NASDAQ:VKTX) and some derivative assets, and has $636 million in convertible debt, for a net cash position around $80 million. This values operating assets at around $2.1 billion.

Based on the adjusted earnings guidance of $6 per share, at around $125 million in actual dollar terms, multiples are largely in line with the market. Even after making a realistic $20 million correction for stock-based compensation expenses, earnings run at +$100 million, for essentially a 20 times multiple.

It should be said that, if shares trade higher, the diluted share count increases to 24 million shares, yet cash balances would increase a lot as well, but that is, of course, the result of the convertible debt.

A Big Deal

Shares of Ligand plunged another $15 to $105 in early March following some surprising news. Ligand has reached a deal to sell the IP rights licensed to Novartis (including royalties) on worldwide sales of Promacta to Royalty Pharma for $827 million in cash, expected to close immediately.

With 21 or 24 million shares outstanding (depending on the share price level), this is obviously a big windfall, yet it has some real implications as well. Full-year revenues are now seen at just $118 million, essentially being cut in half. That is concerning as the divestments are roughly equal to 40% of the enterprise valuation ahead of the deal, yet deal proceeds will be used for buybacks and new investments which entails some risk as the business will become a lot smaller, of course.

The update of the guidance is fully the result of changed royalties, with the outlook for material sales and license fees being left intact. Royalties are expected to fall from $154 million to $48 million in 2019. This is despite the fact that Promacta still contributed 2 months of royalties to 2019's results. The fact is that royalties from the main two other marketed drugs, notably Amgen's (AMGN) Kyprolis, are very low. Kyprolis brings in roughly $20 million in royalties per year, while Evomela and other drugs are simply very small in their contribution.

It is very questionable if these royalties + license payments and the materials + pipeline can justify a $1.3 billion valuation for the remaining operating assets.

A Word On Citron

Earlier this year, Citron Research made a contribution to the discussion about Ligand which was accompanied by a price target of just $35. The company points towards the declining revenue streams of the core royalty business and of interest was its pre-operating expense valuation of $25 per share for Promacta, with that business now sold closer to $40 per share.

Besides being critical on the valuation of the current royalty portfolio, Citron was very critical about the pipeline with potential further approvals generating additional royalty steams in the years to come. Furthermore, Citron seems (rightfully) in the observation that if the promise of the Viking collaboration is so big, as management claims, capital allocation dictates that it should buy that company outright.

The thesis of Citron now seems somewhat flawed as Ligand has a net cash balance larger than the price target of Citron and operating expenses of the business are not being that high. Nonetheless, there are some very interesting claims of Citron which normally is able to do better research than individual investors, although it might be a bit too bearish based on the price tag for the announced divestment for Ligand's crown jewel.

What Now?

Having been scared off a bit by the Citron report, and the modest sales price received for the company's most lucrative asset, I find myself having a cautious stance. Nonetheless, net cash amounts to $900 million as the business is cash flow positive and could theoretically pay out nearly $45 per share in cash, making Citron's $35 per share case probably a bit bearish.

On the other hand, reinvesting this net cash position is quite tricky, especially in the drug development business, while share repurchases are risky as well if the valuation is not accurately measured, and shares might be overvalued.

With valuations quite uncertain, management really has a lot to prove from here in terms of capital allocation as well as pipeline conversion. For now, I am not inclined to buy the dip just yet, as management really has something to prove following past comments being made, as well as large capital allocation decisions to be made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hold 5 shares ;)