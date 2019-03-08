Crescent Point: The Discount Justifies The Share Buyback

Management highlighted the accretive aspect of the share buyback program. Considering the discount to my fair value estimate, I agree.

In the context of depressed Canadian oil prices, the company generated breakeven total netbacks.

Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) reported mixed Q4 earnings results. In the context of depressed Canadian oil prices, the company recorded an after-tax impairment of C$2.73 billion.

But thanks to its exposure to oil hubs in Saskatchewan, the impact of low Canadian oil prices was limited. The company generated breakeven total netbacks.

Management indicated the share buyback program started in January 2019. Considering the valuations I will present in this article, repurchasing shares at the current stock price below C$4 is accretive to shareholders. But before getting into the details, let's have a look at the Q4 results.

Image source: Crescent Point

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

2018 production increased by 1% year-over-year and exceeded the top end of the guidance range of 177,000 boe/d to reach 178,166 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Due to its exposure to the LSB prices, the company was less affected by the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 than many other Canadian producers. As shown below, 45% and 25% of the oil production is exposed to LSB and U.S. prices respectively.

Source: Presentation March 2019

The graph below illustrates the higher prices the company realized compared to the WCS prices during Q4.

Source: Presentation March 2019

As a result, the realized prices amounted to C$48.28/boe. The total per-unit costs represented C$47.37/boe. Thus, Q4 realized oil and gas prices are a good approximation of the prices needed to keep the production flat while not spending more than the cash flow.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thanks to the 2019 guidance and the 2018 reserve report, the replacement costs (DD&A) can be estimated with reasonable accuracy. As shown below, the three-year average PDP and proved F&D costs amount to C$20.97/boe and C$21.17/boe.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

The 2018 guidance indicates a capex in the range of C$1.2 billion to C$1.3 billion for a target 2019 production of 172,000 boe/d. Taking the divestiture of some assets into account, the guidance implies a flat production. Thus, the 2019 estimated capex corresponds to the sustaining costs. For a conservative estimation of the per-unit replacement costs, I expect the sustaining capex will amount to C$1.3 billion. Thus, the guidance suggests the per-unit replacement costs amount to C$1.3 billion / (172,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$20.7/boe.

To summarize, I estimate the replacement costs at C$21/boe as the different estimations gravitate around this number.

Net debt stayed stable year-over-year, and net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow was 2.3x. Based on current strip commodity prices and guidance, management expects the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio to reach 2x by the end of 2019.

The share buyback program started during January 2019, and management insisted on the accretive aspect of this decision. As we all know, a share buyback program makes sense when the stock is undervalued. So, with the help of the Q4 earnings, the 2019 guidance, and the reserve report, let's have a close look at the valuation.

Is it a good time for a share buyback?

Management provided its estimation of the NAV/share. See the table below:

Source: Presentation March 2019

This estimation is conservative as it assumes a constant WTI price of US$55/bbl. Other Canadian producers usually communicate the NAV that independent evaluators calculate based on more optimistic oil and gas assumptions. For instance, the table below highlights the oil price assumptions for the next five years an independent company is using to arrive at a 2P NAV of C$24.41/share.

Source: Annual Information Form 2018

With a stock price below C$4, the market values the company at a 25%+ discount to the conservative PDP NAV estimation management provided.

From a flowing barrel perspective, the market values Crescent Point at a discount compared with Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) and Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF).

Source: Author, based on company reports

We have seen that during Q4, the three producers generated comparable netbacks. And these companies produce a similar mix of oil, NGL, and gas.

Source: Author, based on company reports

From a reserve perspective, the RLI (Reserve Life Index) is comparable. The valuation ratios of the reserves show that the market prices Torc's reserves at a premium compared with the two other producers. The higher part of oil for Torc explains - at least partly - this difference.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, Crescent Point doesn't look expensive compared to Whitecap Resources and Torc Oil & Gas.

The table below summarizes my estimation of fair value. Considering the netbacks generated over the last few quarters, I assume Crescent Point will generate a total netback of C$6/boe over the long-term.

I apply a 12x multiple to the corresponding profit generated with a flat production, taking into account the midpoint of the 2019 production range.

Source: Author, based on company reports

My estimation of fair value amounts to C$8.22/share, which is close to the developed producing NAV of C$8.02/share management communicated.

We can also use the book value. Following the C$2.73 billion impairment the company recorded during this quarter, management indicated:

"Post-impairment, Crescent Point's balance sheet reflects a better approximation of the fair value of its asset base". - Source: Q4 2018 press release

After this impairment, the book value per share amounts to C$12.02/share.

In any case, all valuation methods show a discount to the estimated value, even when using conservative assumptions.

Thus, considering the discount the stock price represents at about C$4, the share buyback program is a great tool to enhance shareholders' returns.

Also, considering the discount the market offers to my intrinsic value estimate, I'll sell at-the-money puts. I'm already a shareholder, but I'll be happy to keep the extra shares if my puts are exercised.

Conclusion

Thanks to its exposure to different hubs, Crescent Point didn't generate negative total netbacks during Q4.

Management indicated the share buyback program started in January 2019.

With the discount of the stock price to different valuations, the share repurchases are accretive to shareholders. And, as the market offers a 50%+ discount to my estimation of fair value, I'll sell at-the-money puts to accumulate shares at a cheaper price.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.