GNC: Asset And Equity Sales As Fig Leaves For Poor Performance

GNC (GNC) reported fourth quarter results on Tuesday, March 5, ahead of the originally announced date. The announcement was – for the second time in as many quarters – conveniently timed to coincide with the announcement of a cash generative corporate transaction that appears to us intended to boost perceptions in the face of poor operating results. The announcement was met – also for the second time in as many quarters – with a severely negative reaction in the market. The poor performance was also not helped by the fact that it took significant income tax benefits for the company to achieve even those results which only brings the company’s underlying operating condition into further question.

GNC continues to underperform on multiple metrics. The company’s same store sales results remain negative, especially in domestic locations, and free cash flow (absent a significantly inflated benefit from changes in current asset account relative to the prior year) again met our expectations by falling below the company’s forecasted range.

GNC has in essence become a story of asset and equity sales as fig leaves attempting to cover the ongoing challenges of the business.

We intend to update our financial models based on the company’s most recently announced transaction – the agreement to effectively sell the manufacturing segment in stages over the next four years. In the meantime, in light of significant changes, we are suspending our previous valuation range of $3.25 to $6.50 per share for obvious reason.

However, our initial perspective is that in selling off the company’s best assets, the remaining business becomes ever more heavily weighted towards a franchise and retail operation which is far less compelling – and far more volatile – than the original integrated company.

The Manufacturing Segment

In our view, the greatest surprise was the announcement of the staged sale of the company’s manufacturing segment. The proceeds from the sale – projected to total approximately $176 million – consist of an immediate $101 million payment (which reduces GNC’s interest in the resulting joint venture to 43%) with the balance, subject to performance adjustments, paid over the next four years as the company sells the balance of its interest in the joint venture. In this sense, joint venture is used somewhat euphemistically given the agreement incorporates the sale of the entire manufacturing unit.

We’ve previously argued that the manufacturing segment is probably the most highly valued and sought after asset in the company’s portfolio, commanding a valuation multiple significantly higher than the company’s domestic and international franchise and retail operations. In reports only a year ago about the challenges the company was having in finding a suitor, one of the key issues highlighted was that potential acquirers were interested primarily in the brand and manufacturing operations and had little interest in the franchise and retail segments.

Indeed, the announced sale price of $176 million – nearly half of which is payable over the next four years and is subject to performance adjustments – appears to be a bargain basement valuation. The price implies a valuation multiple of EBITDA in the range of 6-8, depending on future performance assumptions, based on the company’s statement that the sale will impact EBITDA by between $25 million and $30 million a year. In comparison, as we noted in our earlier articles discussion the valuation of the company’s segments, valuations of previously completed transactions of nutraceutical and supplement companies (particularly by Chinese acquirers) generally resulted in a valuation multiple around 10 times EBITDA, implying a valuation closer to $250 million to $300 million.

Granted, the comparable transactions all occurred more than a year ago making this data somewhat stale, but it is nonetheless the most recently available valuation metric for a comparable manufacturing operation other than Vitamin Shoppe’s (VSI) divestiture of its own loss generating manufacturing business last year. In addition, the slowing in the Chinese economy coupled with increasing capital controls making it difficult to transfer capital out of the country may have reduced competition in the marketplace for similar transactions. However, despite these considerations, it’s difficult to objectively consider the announced sale price reasonable for one of the company’s core operations.

The announcement was also accompanied by statements regarding the potential for increased operating efficiencies as a combined entity due to additional purchasing power and other factors. However, with GNC retaining only a 43% interest and ultimately surrendering its entire interest in the manufacturing operations within four years, it’s questionable to what degree these operating efficiencies will ultimately benefit GNC.

The only material benefit we immediately see from the sale of the manufacturing segment – aside from the obvious reduction in high cost debt – is that the completion of the sale will allow the company to accelerate the date at which it is no longer burdened by the new corporate interest expense deductibility limitations for tax purposes. The reduction in EBITDA associated with the transaction is far smaller than the annual interest expense benefit the company will receive through repayment of debt, reducing the company’s future cash flow burden.

Nonetheless, the ultimate result is a company that will essentially become a retailer with domestic and international franchise operations, a model which we consider significantly less compelling for shareholders.

Free Cash Flows

In terms of free cash flows, the company’s headline result exceeded our June annual free cash flow estimate of $80 million in exactly the manner we predicted would be the case in our article from November 11 – through significant reductions in current asset accounts. Indeed, were the fourth quarter contributions from current asset accounts in the current year to match those from the prior year, free cash flows (with a generous allowance adding back third party refinancing costs to free cash flows) would have been $78.9 million – almost exactly in line with our projections.

Regardless, the reported $95.9 million in free cash flows still fell at the low end of the company’s original projection of annual free cash flows between $90 million and $110 million, a range which was reduced during the third quarter conference call to $90-$100 million.

The company boosted its reported free cash flow in the forth quarter through significant reductions in inventory and prepaids which, combined, contributed a combined $31.4 million during the fourth quarter. The quarterly swing to cash generation from these current asset accounts is especially notable given that as recently as the third quarter these accounts represented a net cash investment of $12.3 million, thus swinging by $43.8 million in the fourth quarter alone to the net contribution of $31.4 million. In comparison, the third quarter to fourth quarter swing in the prior year was only $26.8 million. Again, were the cash flow swing in the current asset accounts similar to the prior year, the company’s free cash flow (again including an add back for third party debt refinancing expenses) would have been lower by $17 million at $78.9 million – almost exactly on target with our projection of $80 million.

The bottom line, from our perspective, is that the company’s projections of free cash flows (and its ability to meet those projections) have consistently relied on significant current asset account reductions in the fourth quarter. The significant positive cash flow swings in the fourth quarter in the current assets accounts is a relatively recent phenomena for the company and while possibly the result of the company’s presently shrinking business, it also introduces the possibility of the company using the current asset accounts at the end of the year to achieve otherwise optimistic free cash flow projections.

Regardless, positive free cash flow benefits from reductions in asset accounts are an inherently unsustainable way to generate free cash flows over time, thus eroding the meaningfulness of the company’s ability to meet its free cash flow projections through reductions in inventory.

Disclosures

Finally, we are increasingly concerned about the company’s recent lack of disclosure related to corporate financial transactions. In the second quarter, the company implemented interest rate swap agreements on the majority of its variable rate debt, effectively converting the debt into fixed rate debt for the specified term. However, the company did not mention the swap agreements in the second or third quarter conference calls or press releases and only noted their existence in the debt section of the third quarter report (10-Q) and, even in the filing, failed to disclose key terms such as the fixed rate payable on the swap agreements.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported a gain – albeit currently only on paper – of nearly $89 million related to forward contracts associated with the company’s issuance of preferred stock. We have hurriedly reviewed the company’s prior disclosures and have, as yet, not been able to find a disclosure or reference to such forward contracts despite the reported gain being more than a third of the company’s entire market capitalization.

We’re cognizant of the limited requirements associated with disclosure of corporate transactions. Nonetheless, the lack of apparent disclosure related to critical and significant financial actions by the company such as these should be of concern to shareholders.

Conclusion

We’ve commented before about the relative simplicity of GNC’s business and finances absent corporate transactions. The company has relatively few opportunities to surprise beyond a sudden shift in same store sales or margins – both of which have been and remain highly unlikely – which yields a very straightforward and largely predictable financial model. The corresponding result is that valuation, through still an uncertainty, is not especially challenging.

It’s thus concerning - and perplexing - how often management has managed to overpromise and underdeliver over the last couple years. Indeed, management may be the biggest risk to the company due to the apparent excessive optimism and resulting lack of confidence in their ability to accurately predict, and therefore manage, the business. In combination with questionable transactions past and present, shareholders should be cautious about relying heavily on management projections.

The market therefore has good reason for its increasing loss of faith in the company. The recent tendency to match poor operating results with transaction announcements further undermines confidence by portraying management - whether fairly or unfairly - as unable to address the company’s core problems while seeking opportunities to financial engineer their way out of an existential crisis for the company. In a moment of pique, we might even suggest the company clean up its recent track record with a dash of its own (appropriately named) fig leaf infused all purpose cleaner.

Regardless, as a result of the changes to the manufacturing segment, we are withdrawing our prior valuation range for the company of $3.25 to $6.50 pending updating of our financial models.

Going forward, the fundamental question for shareholders is whether they want to remain invested in what is essentially a distribution and retail business absent the manufacturing operations. It’s possible that meaningful value remains in the company although, as we’ve stated on more than one occasion, we consider it more likely than not that it will take an extended period of time for the company to realize improved valuations. In the meantime, even given our prior valuation range, we find it difficult to justify a material position in the company when other far more compelling opportunities with significantly less execution risk exist in the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.