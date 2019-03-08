The Chinese Exports Plunge Is Misleading

It's misleading for a known reason, but this reason had near-optimal timing in 2019 to produce the maximum possible distortion.

The Lantern Festival, 15 days after the Chinese New Year. In 2019 it also fell in February, though in this case it's not a public holiday.

Sure, there's some weakness in China. That’s pretty evident from things such as the collapse in Chinese auto sales. However, today’s data on the Chinese trade balance for February 2019 is highly misleading.

What China reported was a massive 20.7% drop in exports for February 2019 when compared to February 2018. This is being taken as sure proof that things are falling apart in China.

Leaving aside the fact that these are exports, so things would actually be falling apart outside of China, the number itself is massively misleading.

Lots of analysts already know why this is so. It has to do with China’s New Year celebrations. Perhaps for Westerners this is counter intuitive, but the Chinese New Year jumps around a lot. In 2018 it fell on Feb. 16. In 2019 it fell much earlier, on Feb. 5.

This movement has tremendous consequences, because the Chinese New Year celebrations start a bit before, and then run for several days after, the Chinese New Year.

Here’s how that schedule looked in 2018:

Source: Timeanddate.com

Now here’s how it looked in 2019:

Source: Timeanddate.com

Right away, you’ll notice that New Year celebrations started much earlier in 2019. Furthermore, you’ll notice that they started right after a weekend, so China literally came into February “stopped” and stayed stopped for more than 1/3rd of the month.

Now, since the country’s businesses know, ahead of these celebrations, that they’ll happen, they plan accordingly. Trade gets shifted ahead of the celebrations before everything stops. In 2018, the shift will have happened mostly within February itself, thus keeping February trade levels elevated.

In 2019 this was very different. Since the country stopped right at February’s start, the whole shift will have been into January. Actually, 2019 represented near-perfect conditions for that January shift to happen (there was a single working day in February, before the country came to a standstill).

Although analysts often caution that two-month (January+February) or three-month (January+February+March) aggregates need to be used to eliminate these effects, this year’s February data still appeared radical enough to affect “receptive sentiments.” Indeed, the timing was so perfect that expectations itself were highly distorted (the expectation was for just a 4.8% drop)

When we do combine January and February, though, things look much milder, with a 5% drop in exports. This is so because January had been predictably very strong due to the same effect (+9.1% growth in Chinese exports).

Finally, due to New Year celebrations February also is a much smaller trade month, which also exacerbates these swings.

Conclusion

It’s too early to be saying things like “overall trade data come in much weaker” or “Chinese exports slump as slowdown deepens.” When minimally adjusted (January+February), things don’t look much different from December (exports down 4.4%).

The huge 20.7% drop in Chinese exports is massively misleading. Moreover, although any drop in exports would end up punishing China’s production base, it would actually be much more indicative of weakness elsewhere than in China.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 58% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.