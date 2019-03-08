Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant

On Monday, March 4, 2019, refined products pipeline giant Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) gave a presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida. As is the usual case for presentations of this type, Magellan Midstream devoted most of its time to presenting an investment thesis in itself by discussing where it currently sits in the industry as well as some of the projects that it is currently working on to drive its forward growth. Interestingly, the company made little attempt to discuss any of the broader trends in the industry that are serving as tailwinds for the company's investment thesis. Thus, I will provide some discussion on these trends where relevant throughout this article. Overall though, Magellan Midstream Partners is a solid play on the transportation of refined petroleum products along with a way for investors to generate a solid 6.71% yield on their investment capital.

Magellan Midstream Partners is the largest carrier of refined petroleum products in the United States. The company's network consists of approximately 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 terminals, and 45 million barrels of storage. The pipelines themselves cover most of the central United States and connect directly to several large refineries in the region. Magellan also has various terminals in the southeast that are not directly connected to the company's pipeline network.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

As I have discussed in numerous previous articles on the midstream industry, the primary way that this business generates money for Magellan Midstream Partners is by charging a fee, known as a tariff, on the quantity of products moving through its network. The overall volumes are primarily a function of the demand for gasoline and diesel fuel (the two products that are responsible for most of the system's product volume). Tariffs, however, are largely a function of the Producer Price Index and are set annually based on the movement of this index. In this case, we see some overall good news for Magellan Midstream as it was able to increase tariffs by 4.4% on July 1, 2018. When considering the current action in the index, we should see a similar movement this year (Magellan itself projects a 4.3% increase). As might be expected, this has an overall positive impact on the company's revenue from the business.

In addition to its refined products midstream operation, Magellan Midstream Partners operates a crude oil pipeline system. This system is, however, much smaller than the company's refined products one as it only consists of approximately 2,200 miles of pipelines and 33 million barrels of crude oil storage. This network is also based around the central area of the United States with the company having a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, and around Cushing.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

One of the biggest developments in the North American energy market over the past few years is the surging production in the Permian Basin. This can be seen quite clearly here:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As Magellan Midstream's revenues are at least partially dependent on throughput volumes, it should be easy to see why the rising production in the Permian has proven to be a positive factor for the company. After all, those companies that are producing in the region need to get their production to market somehow. Magellan's crude oil network offers them a way to accomplish this, at least up until the point that it reaches full capacity. It is admittedly quite close to this level, as are all the other pipelines in the region.

Magellan Midstream is actively working to take advantage of this situation by expanding the capacity of its network carrying crude oil away from the area. One of the major ways that it is working to do this is through the construction of the Permian Gulf Coast Crude Oil Pipeline. This pipeline is 600 miles of 30-inch pipe that is designed to transport crude oil from the Permian Basin to the Nederland and East Houston hubs along the Gulf Coast.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

As is frequently the case with massive projects like this, the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline is a joint venture between a few different midstream companies. In this case, those companies are Energy Transfer (ET), Magellan Midstream, MPLX (MPLX), and Delek (DK). The primary reason for conducting this project as a joint venture is due to the cost of the project. If only one of these companies were to put up the entire investment, it would very easily prove to be a "bet the company" decision as a huge portion of their total assets would be tied up in this one project. As a rule, master limited partnerships are conservatively run due to their emphasis on providing sustainable distributions to their investors over the long term. Thus, it makes more sense for each company to commit a smaller portion of the resources needed and then share in the profits so that no single company has too many eggs in one basket, so to speak.

Those readers that follow my articles on midstream companies are undoubtedly aware that there are several other projects underway that follow a similar course to the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline. These projects include the Permian Gulf Coast Express pipeline being worked on by Kinder Morgan (KMI), DCP Midstream (DCP), Targa Resources (TRGP), and a few others and the Jupiter pipeline, which is being worked on by a privately-held operation. Magellan Midstream recently disclosed that its joint venture partners are in talks with some of these other groups to see if there is a way for them all to coordinate their efforts and thus capture some efficiencies. If this proves to be the case, then it could help to improve the overall return from the project. This is something that is always nice to see.

Another one of the major stories in the energy space over the past year has been the rise of the United States as an energy exporting nation. Magellan Midstream is working on a few projects that are meant to take advantage of this. Perhaps the most significant of these is the Pasadena Marine Terminal, which is a joint venture with Valero Energy (VLO) to construct a 200-acre marine terminal in Pasadena, TX. In fact, this terminal is already operational, but it is a very small operation compared to what it is envisioned to become. Currently, the facility consists of a dock capable of handling up to a Panamax-size tanker and one million barrels of storage. The expansion that is under construction consists of an Aframax-size dock, a three-bay truck rack, and an additional four million barrels of liquids storage. In addition, the facility will be connected to Valero's refineries in Houston and Texas City, which provides easy accessibility to refining capacity and a ready source of refined products for export. Ultimately, the facility could be doubled in size from even this should the demand for it prove to be strong enough. As we can clearly see, the completion of this facility should have a positive impact on Magellan's income and cash flow as the facility starts collecting fees from the companies using it.

Another project that Magellan is working in in order to profit from the growing export trade is Seabrook Logistics. This facility is a joint venture with LBC Tank Terminals that currently consists of an Aframax-size dock and 2.4 million barrels of crude oil storage. The partners are currently adding a Suezmax-size dock and an additional 800,000 barrels of crude oil storage to the facility, which should be operational early next year. This expansion will allow the facility to serve more vessels and thus allow the export trade to expand with demand. It will also help to stimulate revenue and cash flow growth at Magellan Midstream.

Magellan Midstream has a long history of delivering growth, which translates into per unit distribution growth. This is easily one of the most important things for investors in master limited partnerships such as Magellan Midstream because the generation of income is generally a major reason why investors seek to buy into these companies. As we can see here, the company has grown its per unit distribution at a 12% compound annual growth rate since 2001.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

The growth projects that we just discussed along with the other ones that the company has under construction will help it continue this growth streak. Magellan believes that it will be able to boost its per unit distribution by 5% in 2019. While this is not to the historical 12% level, it is something that is still nice to see. As is the fact that Magellan should be able to deliver this increase while still maintaining a 1.2 coverage ratio. We are certainly likely to see a further boost in 2020 and beyond as the company's new growth projects come online.

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream is a very well positioned pipeline company that is moving to take advantage of some of the most significant developments in the North American energy space over the past few years. The firm certainly has some ambitious plans here and they are ones that should help it maintain its historical per unit distribution growth. This is something that should appeal to income-focused investors.

