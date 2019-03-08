A Closer Look At The Shareholder Makeup Of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Starboard Value continues its activist campaign at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). First order of business is to try and kill the Celgene (CELG) deal. We've been discussing this possibility for quite some time now. The very fact they decided to "go-for-it" means they estimate they have a shot at killing the deal. However, as their letter clearly demonstrates, they also have a plan B in case they don't get the merger voted down (they oppose the equity issuance required to execute the merger). One of the largest shareholders, Wellington, has also come out with a statement saying they are opposed to the deal. Their arguments did not impress me very much perhaps because they aren't a seasoned activist shop. Thanks to one of our subscribers, we found out Wellington can't easily vote all of its shares. Wellington can only directly vote 2% of its shares. The other 6% are in funds where Wellington is subadvisor. They may be able to advise voting against.

I just combed through shareholder information from the aggregated tables on Morningstar to compare shareholder bases between Celgene and Bristol-Myers. This is an interesting exercise for several reasons:

Parties that are shareholders of both Bristol-Myers and Celgene are far less likely to vote down the deal. Parties that are major shareholders in Bristol-Myers and have no Celgene exposure will be most easily swayed by Starboard/Wellington. This should also give us an idea how much unknown funds there are that Starboard can try and convince and whether potential activists bought in to try and kill the deal.

I've put all BMY shareholders with a 0.3% stake (prior to the shareholder registration date for the April 12 vote) or above present in the Morningstar data in the following table and then cross-checked the MS data on the Celgene side. The resulting picture looks like this:

CELG % of the company owned BMY % of the company owned Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Mgmt Co.,Ltd 10.14 Vanguard Group 7.49 Vanguard Group 8.07 BlackRock 7.42 BlackRock 7.02 Wellington Management Company 8.29 State Street Corporation 4.16 State Street Corporation 4.04 Vanguard Investments Australia 2.7 Vanguard Investments Australia 2.71 Dodge & Cox 2.61 Blackrock Fund Advisors 1.95 BlackRock Fund Advisors 2.92 Ameriprise Financial 1.47 Northern Trust Corp. 1.28 Northern Trust Corp. 1.38 Columbia Mgmt Investment Advisers 1.33 Northern Trust Investments N A 1.29 Northern Trust Investments N A 1.32 Geode Capital Management 1.42 Geode Capital Management 1.24 JPMorgan Chase 1.21 Capital World Investors 1.15 PRIMECAP Management Company 1.14 State Street Global Advisor 1.12 State Street Global Advisor 1.12 State Street Global Advisor AUS 1.11 State Street Global Advisor AUS 1.11 Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 1.06 Amvescap PLC 1.02 Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC 0.56 Invesco Advisers 0.66 Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.81 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 0.43 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 0.38 SSGA Funds Management Inc. 0.63 TIAA-CREF Investment Management LLC 0.75 TIAA-CREF Investment Management LLC 0.81 Winslow Capital Management, LLC 0.37 Millennium Management LLC 0.85 Millennium Management LLC 0.44 Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) 0.42 Teachers Advisors LLC 0.36 Teachers Advisors LLC 0.45 Massachusetts Financial Services Company 0.58 MFS Investment Management KK 0.58 Prudential Financial Inc. 0.3 AQR Capital Management LLC 0.95 AQR Capital Management LLC 0.52 Deutsche Bank AG 0.42 Morgan Stanley Brokerage Accounts 0.92 T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc 0.71 T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 0.49 Renaissance Technologies Corp 0.43 UBS Group AG 0.35 Jennison Associates LLC 0.85 Jennison Associates LLC 0.68

The big wild card is the new BMY owner out of Japan; Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Mgmt Co., Ltd. I've mentioned them yesterday. I wouldn't think they are the type of owner that comes in to kill deals. Supposedly, they were aware of the deal before buying in and therefore support it. I've included them among the parties likely to vote FOR. In practice, you don't really vote FOR or AGAINST the deal, but we may as well consider that to be the case. If they are on the Starboard side, it changes things in a major way, assuming they are able to vote their shares, which is not a given.

If I tally up the shareholding numbers, I can put together the following graph:

34.9% of shares are held by parties that should be unlikely to vote down the deal. These parties own both companies in size. If they vote down the deal, they are potentially losing the full premium of 50%+ and CVR to gain ~15% (less now) on the BMY side. That's not how it works out from current share price levels but reflects the economic difference from a pre-deal standpoint versus closure.

That's out of all the institutions I was able to get out of the MS data. They show only the top 20 owners in certain categories. That means there are likely many institutions that have sub 0.5% positions and fall in this category. Overall, the number of Bristol-Myers shareholders that also own Celgene is really large.

For the BMY vote to be successful, it only requires 50% of the votes cast to be FOR.

Since only votes that are actually cast count, that means you don't actually need 50% of all votes. Just the votes that will be cast. Institutional ownership of BMY is quite high.

This works in favor of the deal going through because 1) they cast votes 2) there are so many parties that hold both Celgene and Bristol-Myers. These are incentivized to ensure they will cash in on their Celgene shares and thus cast votes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.