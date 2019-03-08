Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/6/19

Includes: CTL, ETM, MEET, MRSN, RDUS, SKY
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN);
  • Meet (MEET);
  • Entercom Communications (ETM); and
  • CenturyLink (CTL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Union Acquisition (NYSE:LTN.U); and
  • Skyline Champion (SKY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schneider National (SNDR);
  • SBA Comms (SBAC);
  • Pfizer (PFE); and
  • Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL.U); and
  • Kaleido Biosciences (OTC:KLDO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Mersana Therapeutics

MRSN

JB*

$15,000,000

2

Flagship Ventures Fund V General Partner

DIR, BO

Kaleido Biosciences

KLDO

JB*

$13,999,995

3

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$3,705,933

4

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$2,469,660

5

Storey Jeffrey K

CEO, DIR

CenturyLink

CTL

B

$991,261

6

Dev Indraneel

VP, CFO

CenturyLink

CTL

B

$587,500

7

Olague Michael

VP

Sierra Bancorp

BSRR

B

$403,289

8

Sartori Juan

DIR, BO

Union Acquisition

LTN

B

$317,736

9

Cubbage Vincent T

PR, CEO, CB

Tortoise Acquisition

SHLL

JB*

$250,000

10

Hopfield Jessica

DIR

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$246,190

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Centerbridge Capital

O

Skyline Champion

SKY

JS*,S

$87,175,795

2

Tang Wai Chong Eldee

CEO, DIR, BO

Noble Vici

NVGI

JS*

$55,000,000

3

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,009,068

4

Read Ian C

CB, DIR

Pfizer

PFE

AS

$25,081,176

5

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,781,778

6

Bernstein Steven E

CB, DIR

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$5,525,348

7

Thero John F

CEO, DIR

Amarin Corp Plc

AMRN

AS

$5,327,234

8

Lofgren Christopher B

CEO, PR, DIR

Schneider National

SNDR

S

$5,294,286

9

Knight Kevin P

CB, DIR

Knight-Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$4,858,858

10

Cordani David

CEO, DIR

Cigna

CI

AS

$4,749,231

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

