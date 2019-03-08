Biogen: Adding To The Pipeline

I see value at these levels but are in no rush to pick up a large position just yet at these levels.

Shares look cheap, as investors undoubtedly price in some profit and sales decline post-2019, with growth coming to a standstill already.

I like such moves being made by the business as real pipeline build-out and conversion are needed given the still large reliance on the MS franchise.

Biogen (BIIB) made its small contribution to the M&A party which is happening in the wider pharma and biotechnology sector. Early March, the company announced the purchase of Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) in a deal which can be labelled as bolt-on transaction with a value of $800 million.

The deal makes sense to bolster the pipeline as real pipeline conversion is needed with many research programs focusing on "risky" trajectories as real replacement of revenues is needed at it seems that MS sales have certainly leveled off and might be coming down. Nonetheless, a very clean balance sheet and modest valuation multiple provide some real comfort at these levels, yet I am in no rush to buy just yet.

About Nightstar

Biogen has reached a deal to buy Nightstar for $25.50 per share in cash, valuing the UK clinical-stage gene therapy company at $800 million. Nightstar focuses on the so-called adeno associated virus treatments for inherited retinal disorders. While the near 70% premium is very impressive on a percentage basis, reality is that the deal tag is equivalent to little over a percent of the total valuation of Biogen itself.

Biogen rationalised this deal by stressing that the wider ophthalmology sphere is an emerging growth area for Biogen, as it adds to the multi-franchise neuroscience pipeline.

The deal is mostly about lead asset NSR-REP1 which could be used to treat choroideremia, a rare so-called X-linked inherited retinal disorder causing blindness with no approved treatments to date. This disease mostly affects males as a result of lost function of the CHM gene, as the progressive disease ultimately results in complete blindness.

Phase 1/2 trial data of NSR-REP1 has demonstrated a potential meaningful slow decline of the visual acuity compared to natural progression, as the drug is currently in Phase 3 testing in the STAR trial, with data expected to be released in the second half of next year.

Nightstar, furthermore, has NSR-RPGR in the pipeline, for treatment of another rare retinal disease with no approved treatment to date as well. Similar to the lead candidate, Phase 1-2 data shows some encouraging results with Phase 2-3 expansion currently ongoing.

About The Vision

Originally founded in the late 1970s in Switzerland, Biogen has steadily grown to become a large biotechnology name. The company has largely become a blockbuster on the back of its very large and now somewhat stagnant MS business with a product revenue base with over $9 billion in annual sales.

These sales and retained earnings from this business allowed Biogen to grow from a $2 billion revenue base in 2005 to $13 billion by now, as it allowed for diversification in the pipeline, actual business growth, shareholder payouts, and great returns for the shareholders. After all, Biogen was a $40 stock in 2010 and just five years later traded at levels more than 10 times that number.

Ever since investors have seen real stagnation, having traded in a $200-400 range, currently trading around the midpoint of that range at $320 as pipeline conversion and halt of the growth in the MS business made them more cautious, they have seen compression of valuation multiples as well after multiples rose quickly in the years 2010-2015.

The Current Numbers

Biogen reported record revenues in 2018 with sales up nearly 10% to $13.45 billion, although growth slowed down to a little less than 7% in the final quarter of the year.

The MS franchise is by far the largest segment with product revenues from products like TECFIDERA, Interferon, TYSABRI, FAMPYRA, ZINBRYTA, and OCREVUS royalties totalling $9.07 billion in 2018, down a percent on an annual basis.

The real growth driver was SPINRAZA, the spinal muscular atrophy drug which reported a 95% increase in full-year sales to $1.72 billion. That, however, was the good news as fourth quarter revenues of $470 million were up just two million on a sequential basis. High pricing of this drug has put Biogen in some countries in a bad light. After all, it reported that 6,600 patients are on therapy in Q4, suggesting a realistic price tag of $300k per annum! Fortunately, approval within China rolled in after the release of the full-year results, providing a potential growth driver.

RITUXAN/GAZYVA has seen full-year sales increase by 7% to $1.50 billion as the company furthermore has two other important growth categories. This includes a 44% increase in full-year sales of biosimilars to $545 million and a 63% increase in "other" revenues to $586 million. Growth was held back to some extent as Biogen has spun-off the haemophilia segment which contributed a relatively modest $74 million in sales in 2017.

The company has an incredibly profitable business with GAAP operating profits totalling $5.9 billion for margins far in excess of 40%. This number even includes a three-quarter of a billion amortization charge, among others. With tax rates being fairly high around 25%, the company still reported GAAP profits of $4.4 billion or $21.58 per share. After incorporating some adjustments (mostly amortisation charges), earnings totalled $5.4 billion or $26.20 per share!

Trading at $318 per share, it is evident that multiples are not that elevated at roughly 12 times adjusted earnings as the balance sheet is quite clean as well with merely a billion in net debt standing on the books.

Despite some modest diversification away from the MS franchise (67% of sales in 2018 vs. 74% in 2017), it is evident that growth is slowing down as was already the case in the fourth quarter. For 2019, sales are seen at $13.7 billion, plus or minus hundred million, suggesting a mere 2% increase in sales. Despite the growth slowdown, earnings are expected to see even quicker growth thanks to undoubtedly some price hikes as well as share repurchases and a lower tax rate, with adjusted earnings seen at $28-29 per share this year.

About The Pipeline

With revenue growth coming to a near standstill, focus on pipeline build-out and conversion is key as the latest deal certainly adds to this, on top of the recently announced collaboration with Skyhawk to expand expertise and pipeline further in MS and also SMA and Alzheimer's, very difficult areas of course. Other key priority areas include strokes, other movement disorders, pain, neurocognitive disorders, and ophthalmology, among others.

The big hopes and potential disappointments in the near term are the phase III trials in Alzheimer's as many have failed in this area, having the real potential to create real volatility later this year and early 2020, both to the up and downside, depending on the outcome of the results, of course.

It goes without saying that timing of approval of new drugs, their contribution and eventual decline in MS sales (coming off patents over time and competition kicking in) will result in sales trends becoming much more volatile than they have been in the past. Yet, at 11 times forward earnings, with a clean balance sheet, some of these concerns are clearly priced in already, as Biogen undoubtedly has some other nice drugs as well, yet more diversification is welcomed.

Nonetheless, it is very clear that real success is needed in some other areas in the coming years as guessing on this outcome is always tricky and, at best, an educated guess. For now, shares seem to offer reasonable value, although I am not chasing to buy the shares at these levels at all.

