Cisco: Well Positioned For The Future

Cisco Systems (CSCO) operates a formidable technology enterprise with vast operations across networking, hardware, and service industries. The stock provides investors with substantial dividends, buybacks, and continued share price appreciation. Despite CSCO being a decades-old tech company, the business is readjusting itself toward lucrative tech segments and will ultimately reap the benefits of a continuously expanding "Internet Of Things" industry. This article delineates my bullish investment thesis on CSCO, discussing the company's business, growth trajectory, financials, and current valuation.

Investment Thesis

With digital technologies being integrated into every facet of everyday existence, digital network and technology companies are well positioned to capitalize on increasing technological integration. After languishing for over a decade after the 2000 tech bubble, CSCO has demonstrated a business resurgence over the past couple of years as the company transitioned to a recurring revenue generation model and diversified its product offerings beyond traditional hardware items. CSCO displays a number of growth and business developments that reinforce a promising outlook. CSCO's recurring revenue model, penetration into high growth tech segments, and formidable shareholder rewards remain key motivations for investment.

Historically, CSCO has exhibited a significant revenue concentration in hardware-related sales including routers, switches, and other network hardware products. For over 30 years, CSCO experienced steadily increasing revenues from its hardware product lines; however, the advent of new competitors such as Artista Networks and changing enterprise demands caused CSCO to readjust its product offerings toward more software and service-related products. As a result, CSCO's portfolio readjusted to a 43% weighting in service/software offerings and 57% weighting in key network hardware products. Although hardware items still account for a large portion of operating revenues, CSCO has significantly diversified its product portfolio over the past number of years. CSCO's broadened revenue diversification better positions the company for success by reducing cyclical exposure to the hardware sales segment, enabling recurring service revenues, increasing profit margins, and offsetting market share erosion in CSCO's hardware segment. The company offers businesses a single source for all their networking and cloud systems.

CSCO demonstrates a promising growth trajectory as a result of strategic acquisitions, efficient cash flow generation, and secular growth tailwinds. CSCO has been in the process of transforming its business away from low growth hardware offerings to higher growth services, software, apps, and security software products. Across 2017-2018, CSCO performed 8 strategic acquisitions to retransform its product portfolio, acquiring Viptela (software solutions), Observable (cloud network), Springpath (server storage solutions), Perspica (machine learning), cmupute.io (software solutions), Broadsoft (cloud calling), Skyport (cloud management), and Accompany (AI technologies). CSCO's litany of acquisitions appear very well-placed as management is focusing on high growth digital solutions ranging from AI, cloud, and server technologies. CSCO also recently finalized its $2.35 billion acquisition of Duo Security, helping to bolster CSCO's security service offerings.

CSCO's business transformation into high growth service segments facilitates an encouraging business outlook and also enables bottom line revenue expansion. CSCO's income statement reveals an already phenomenal gross margin of 62%, expanding net profit margin of 25%, and high cash return on invested capital of 17%.

Fundamentally, CSCO's business is well-positioned for future growth as a result of secular growth trends. It's no secret that we live in an ever-increasing technological age with tech integrations appearing in vehicles, everyday devices, and online services. Over the next five years, IP traffic is expected to skyrocket, with usage increasing to levels greater than the entire 30-year history of the internet combined. CSCO's Visual Networking Index suggests soaring network utilization over the coming years as a result of increased tech integrations: by 2020, 60% of the total global population will be internet users, more than 28 billion devices and connections will be online, video will comprise 82% of all IP traffic, and global IP traffic is expected to reach 396 exabytes per month by 2020, nearly 3 times more than it was in 2017.

From a returns perspective, CSCO displays a number of enviable investment characteristics ranging from extensive share buybacks, elevated distributions, and a solid 2.71% dividend yield. CSCO has consistently elevated its dividend distributions over the past 8 years, increasing its quarterly dividend fivefold to $0.33 a share. With a payout ratio of only 50%, CSCO demonstrates a stable trajectory to sustain dividend growth expansion and even with a high 2% yield, CSCO draws significant investment appeal. In addition to elevated dividends, CSCO offers a robust share buyback program. Over the past 12 months, CSCO has engaged in an astounding $22 billion share buyback program, resulting in significant share price appreciation. As depicted by the graphical representation below, extensive buybacks, and a high dividend growth rate enable considerable monetary rewards for shareholders. CSCO's previous investment performance is likely to be perpetuated in the future as the company has the financial flexibility to sustain such a robust shareholder return program. CSCO is awash with cash; the company has $41 billion in liquidity reserves providing significant flexibility in capital deployments whether it be acquisitions, share repurchases, or business investments.

CSCO demonstrates strong financial characteristics. An examination of the company's balance sheet reveals substantial liquidity reserves of $40 billion, positive shareholder equity, and a very manageable debt load. CSCO's on hand liquidity reserves eclipse total debt obligations of $25 billion and furthermore, debt is well-covered by operating cash flow at 54% coverage. CSCO's stable financials allows for continued capital flexibility throughout various aspects of its business. Taking a look at CSCO's balance sheet reveals a fair valuation. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, CSCO appears to be moderately priced. The company's current share price $51.67 only slightly exceeds its future cash flow value of $46.01.

Final Determination

CSCO appears to be a capable investment opportunity within the technology space. The company's great operational oversight, significant financial flexibility, strong investment returns, and strategic business initiatives reinforce an encouraging trajectory ahead. CSCO's already strong market position coupled with management's pursuit of high growth tech categories ensure the company is on the right track of revolutionizing its business to better cater to future technological demands. Although moderately priced, I typically try to find stocks that are undervalued in order to provide an even greater margin of safety. If a pullback occurs in the forthcoming months, I'll definitely initiate a position.

