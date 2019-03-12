High Yield Of 7.1% And Insiders Buying At Cedar Fair

This is a battle-tested company with a superior track record and has survived several recessions.

While most of the market has ripped higher in the past month, Cedar Fair was left behind and remains in the bargain bin despite strong momentum going into 2019.

Amusement parks are simple yet predictable businesses. Cedar Fair is one of the world’s largest amusement park owners and it's currently on sale.

Co-produced with PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

The equity markets are always fascinating. It's amazing to watch how an asset class can go from being avoided like the plague to becoming the hottest place to invest in a matter of a few months.

This is pretty much what happened to several high-yield sectors including midstream MLPs and property REITs since the turn of the year. The discussion went from “avoid REITs and midstream MLPs due to rising interest rates” to “buy REITs and MLPs due to slowing economic growth.” Let us have a look at the results of the midstream MLP ETF (AMLP) and the property REIT ETF (VNQ):

YTD performance of AMLP and VNQ

Interestingly, this change in market leadership is happening just months after we posted an article arguing that investors will become less confident about future growth and will see greater value in high-yielding stocks with stable cash flow rather than growth stock. There's no doubt that high dividend stocks are back in favor in 2019, and we are likely to see continued strength in the next two year.

This is why investors have to be patient and take a long-term view. If you are in fundamentally solid companies that trade based on attractive valuations, you are likely to be very handsomely rewarded. With high-dividend stocks, waiting for a recovery has a big advantage. You get paid a high dividend for waiting, and time is on your side. This is the beauty of investing in high dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, and this is our objective at High Dividend Opportunities.

Now, after the recovery in share prices, we are faced with a new challenge. It's becoming increasingly difficult to find true bargains in the high-yield sector.

In order to target higher upside, we step outside of the sectors that have outperformed such as REITs and MLPs. We have identified one particular company that owns a ton of real estate, but yet, did not participate in the latest market recovery. In other words, this company is a quasi-REIT, but since it is not “officially” structured as a REIT, it was left behind for bargain hunters.

The Opportunity in Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair (FUN) vs. the REIT market (VNQ) over the past 12 months:

The share price of FUN has clearly underperformed. We consider this massive 40% divergence to be a contrarian opportunity to buy shares of FUN on the cheap. At the current share price of $52, FUN is trading at its lowest level in over three years and offers cheap real estate exposure that's becoming increasingly rare in this market environment.

Below we explain why we expect this trend to reverse in the coming years and anticipate Cedar Fair to make a big comeback to patient investors.

Cedar Fair In the "Bargain Bin"

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is one of the world’s largest owners of amusement parks with a portfolio of 11 properties located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario.

source

The parks entertain more than 26 million visitors annually, have more than 850-plus ride and attractions, and 115-plus roller coasters at present. In addition to amusement parks, Cedar Fair also owns two water parks which are similar businesses targeting a slightly different clientele as well as five hotels with more than 1,600 rooms that are associated with the amusement parks.

The company’s flagship amusement park, Cedar Point located in Ohio:

source

There are many reasons for investors to like this particular asset base, but the most obvious one to us is that the business has a simple and yet resilient model. This is because:

It's very simple: It does not take a genius to understand the business model of amusement parks. You need land and you need improvements to entertain. Then you charge people a fee to come enjoy this entertainment and sell them additional products such as food and lodging. It has a high barrier to entry: Since it is very challenging (or even impossible) to develop new competing parks from a legal, geographical, and economical point of view, the current ones enjoy high-barrier-to-entry to protect their businesses over the long haul. It has brand-name: The parks that Cedar Fair owns have been operated for decades and are generally well known to most residents of their catchment areas. It makes the job of advertising much easier as there's no need for educating people, but rather simply creating that curiosity to keep former clients coming back. It generates high cash flow: The simple business model is based on real estate and it creates relatively stable and high cash flow over a full cycle. Once the major capital investment in building the park has been made, the investors can enjoy the fruits of the investment and collect daily passes and lodging revenue for decades to come.

With Cedar Fair, we are very confident that this is a solid business model, will keep standing for decades to come because:

Supply-constrained: despite ever increasing demand over the long run, the supply of new amusement parks is constrained by the natural limits of individual locations and the difficulty to gain permits. Technology resistant: Everybody likes Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), but Internet entertainment are not direct competitors to amusement parks. Parks provide a very different level of entertainment. It's difficult to foresee any technology that could harm the viability of amusement parks in the long run. The thrill that one gets from roller coasters and the entertainment from a beautiful sunny day in the park with friends is hard to replicate. Booming “Experience-Economy”: Millennials have gained a reputation for their tendency to prioritize experiences over products. A recent report on Fortune magazine pointed that a staggering 74% of Americans prioritize experiences over products. The focus on experiences is closely related to the growth of the sharing and experience economy, and amusement parks provide just that. Humans are social beings and need entertainment. As a niche of the “experience economy,” amusement parks are set to enjoy superior long-term growth:

Source: US Census Bureau

source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analytics

The business of FUN has proven to be particularly resilient over the long run and produced market-beating returns to investors over multiple economic cycles:

Revenue has increased in 19 of the past 20 years.

Adjusted EBITDA has grown by ~4% CAGR since 2009.

$2.6 billion in total distributions paid to unitholders over a 32-year period.

15% compound annual total return to investors since going public in 1987.

So it's hard to deny that there's a strong case to be made for a long-term investment. Cedar Fair has beat the average equity market (SPY) returns by a very long shot while paying very sizable income to its investors.

Solid Business in Good and Bad Times

First to be clear, in case of economic recessions, most equities tend to suffer, and FUN is no exception. However FUN offers advantages in tough economic times: The demand for amusement park entertainment tends to be more resilient regardless of the general economy. People trade down from cruise ships and other more costly trips and replace with visits to regional amusement parks. People still want entertainment even when undergoing some financial difficulty, and amusement parks are budget-friendly alternatives to other more costly forms of entertainment during times of recession. For instance, we could well imagine a middle-class family canceling a long vacation which includes flights, hotels, and rental car to instead visit a close-by amusement park for a few days.

Entertainment is never perfectly resilient to recessions, but amusement parks and especially Cedar Fair appears to have assets that enjoy great demand across all cycles of the economy. This is a proven business model with a superior track record. FUN has survived through several severe recessions and recovered fairly quickly. Just look at the chart below.

Source

As seen above, during recessions, the profits (adjusted EBITDA) of FUN were not extreme during periods of recessions, and the profitability quickly recovered following the recession periods.

The Long-Term Growth Plan Continues

While the company underwent some growth issues in the past years, it remains strongly committed to its long-term growth plan and recently reconfirmed its five-year guidance once again:

source

In just five years, the company expects to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 23% supporting annual distribution increases of 4%.

This growth is set to be catalyzed by focusing on three value-creative initiates:

Broaden the guest experience: Improve the inventory of thrill rides, increase the focus on family experiences, attract more regular events and extend the length of stays thanks to hotel investments. Expand the season pass: Increase the promotion of advance purchase commitments to create consistent traffic that reduce the impact of disruptive events such as bad weather. Pursue adjacent developments: Cedar Fair owns more than 1,300 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its parks. It currently seeks to expand hotel developments and seeks permits for other special uses such as retail, dining and entertainment.

It really does not seem a stretch to expect ~4% annual growth when you consider that Cedar has (1) high ROI opportunities to deploy capital, (2) it is coming off two difficult years, (3) it has a committed management with one of the best track records of its entire industry.

2019 To be a Strong Year

The reason for the latest stock under-performance can be attributed to a slight decrease in attendance in late 2018. There has been ample speculation for the underlying causes of this decrease, but the general consensus is that the intense heat of the past two years may have negatively impacted attendance. Moreover, delays in new construction projects, rising labor costs, and the lack of targeted marketing may have also contributed to the decline.

With all that said, it looks like Cedar Fair is finally turning the corner and returning to its long-term streak of consistent growth, which is very positive news to investors.

So far in 2019, attendance growth has turned back positive at 1%.

Similarly, average guest spending is also on the rise at 1%.

Even more impressive: The sales to date for advance purchases in 2019 are up by 25% compared to last year at the same time!

The CEO gave a very optimistic spin for 2019 in the latest conference call:

The success and expansion of these events has created momentum heading into 2019 as we are seeing strong sales activity in our advance purchase channels across all categories and all parks… We are confident we will entertain a record number of visitors again in 2019.”

Yet, despite the strong momentum, the valuation remains depressed – providing an exceptional opportunity for new investors to ship in.

Source: FUN

Valuation in the Bargain Bin

At the current share price, Cedar Fair is trading at its highest dividend yield in over five years:

The yield is presently at 7.1% which is very unusual for FUN. Historically, as seen from the chart above, FUN has traded at around five to 5.5% dividend yield, and still managed to significantly outperform broader markets in the long run.

Now at over 7% dividend yield, we smell opportunity because management remains strongly committed to hiking the distribution by 4% per year and the fundamentals appear to support that.

Only based on this and assuming zero additional appreciation, we would be set to earn:

7% + 4% = 11% total annual return (with no multiple expansion).

This in itself is very attractive in today’s market, but then when you consider that the stock is unusually cheap based on its valuation multiple, we also can expect some additional upside as the company posts strong results in 2019.

Currently, at $52 per share, the company is priced at 6.24x adjusted EBITDA which is the most commonly followed metric in the case of Cedar Fair. We make additional adjustments to deduct taxes and interest and come to 8.39x “EBDA” (EBITDA – interest expense – taxes).

source

Either way, we see great value given the positive guidance for growth, the historically high dividend, and the defensive nature of the business.

Assuming that the shares eventually return to their historic yield of about 5.5%, the shares could have an additional 30% upside. If the company successfully executes on its 2023 growth target in the coming quarters, it's not unrealistic to expect the appreciation to materialize already in the near term.

Fair Value Yield 2019 Distribution Expected Upside 5.5% $3.70 29.8%

Increasingly Bullish Market Sentiment

What helps Cedar Fair even further is that the market is slowly turning more and more optimistic on its investment prospects.

Just last week, the company received another upgrade to OUTPERFORM by analysts at Macquaries:

Cedar is now enjoying the following ratings from professional analysts:

6 Buy ratings

2 Hold ratings

0 Sell ratings

It's rare to find a case where the consensus is so clearly in favor of an investment and we fully agree with the above ratings as we currently rate it a “strong buy.”

Source: FUN

Risks to Consider

We identify two main risks to consider in an investment in Cedar Fair:

Short-term growth: While Cedar Fair has historically done very well and the current growth guidance is bullish, we could be in for another negative surprise in the near term. The management guided for a return to positive growth in 2018 and it did not materialize. Will 2019 be the right year this time? We believe so, but if we are hit by intense heat once again, we could be in for another miss on the growth guidance. That said, we are optimistic here because (1) first off this appears to be already priced in the shares which are trading at cheap valuations, (2) the evidence points out to a recovery. Recession risk: we have discussed at length with members of “High Dividend Opportunities” that recession risks may increase in 2021 and beyond as we approach the final years of the current economic cycle. In such a scenario, all equity investments are likely to lose temporary value. This should not be a great concern to long-term-oriented investors who can take comfort in knowing that Cedar Fair has shown exceptional resilience in its fundamentals during the past recessions.

Insiders Are Buying

There was some notable recent insider activity at Cedar Fair. In November and December of 2018, insiders were loading up on their own shares. Directors purchased $1.9 million worth of shares. Check out the insider activity:

Source

It seems that insiders also believe that the stock is undervalued at the current price.

Bottom Line

Cedar Fair a simple and yet resilient business model and high cash flow generation potential. It has high barriers to entry that limits competition as there are natural limits that local markets put on the construction of amusement parks from a geographical, economical and technical standpoint. Despite a fantastic long-term track record and strong momentum behind the business, the stock market continues to be highly pessimistic – pricing the company at a historically low valuation. At a 7.1% dividend yield, and a reaffirmed 4% annual growth expectations for the next five years – we expect market-beating results for patient shareholders. Most financial analysts are bullish as the company earned six buy ratings vs. zero sell ratings. Insiders seem to be bullish too as evidenced by recent buying activity.

Nothing beats a simple investment story. Cedar Fair is just that, and while our returns are yet to be seen on this investment, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the business. We will continue to recommend FUN as a defensive investment and may even add to our position.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-preferred stock portfolio for conservative income investors. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Due to high demand, our membership rates will increase soon. Beat the price increase and take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" SIGN UP HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN, LMRK, BPR, LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.