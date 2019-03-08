9.4%-Yielding Hercules Capital Remains A Strong Buy For Income Investors

Shares are not cheap, but the price tag is justified.

The business development company once again covered its dividend payout with both net investment income and distributable net operating income.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) remains a "Strong Buy" for investors seeking exposure to a high-yield business development company that produces high, recurring dividend income for its investors. Hercules Capital reported solid financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter in February, and the BDC once again covered its dividend payout with both net investment income and distributable net operating income. Hercules Capital further retains considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment which could yield a dividend raise or a special dividend. An investment in HTGC yields 9.4 percent.

Hercules Capital - Portfolio Overview

Hercules Capital is structured as a business development company which means the company needs to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

At the end of the December quarter, Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was valued at $1.75 billion and included 91 different debt investments with an average yield of 13.5 percent. The BDC also regularly invests in warrants and in the equity layer of innovative companies which boosts Hercules Capital's earnings upside in case of successful equity exits.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

2018 proved to be another record year for the BDC as demand for new capital remained high in Hercules Capital's core sectors technology, life sciences, and renewable technologies.

Hercules Capital has seen a steady increase in portfolio assets and associated (net) investment income over time, and the BDC reached new records in terms of total investment income and net investment income in 2018.

See for yourself.

Source: Hercules Capital

Portfolio Quality

Importantly, Hercules Capital's growth did not come at the expense of deteriorating portfolio quality, which is the main reason why I consider HTGC to be an above-average BDC play for income investors.

Hercules Capital has a top-performing credit portfolio. The BDC's non-accruals (non-performing loans) remained at 0.00% at the end of the December quarter (based on fair value), unchanged from the previous four quarters. Non-accruals are loans where the payment of interest and the repayment of the principal are uncertain.

Hercules Capital's non-accrual ratios are, in fact, excellent.

Source: Hercules Capital

NII-Upside

Hercules Capital has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment thanks to its large investments into floating-rate debt. Each 25 basis point increase in interest rates is set to improve Hercules Capital's net interest income by $0.04/share annually. Higher interest rates, therefore, have the potential to improve the BDC's distribution coverage going forward and could point to a special dividend down the road.

Source: Hercules Capital

Distribution Coverage

Hercules Capital reported convincing financial results for its fourth quarter that continues to support the investment thesis. The business development company earned $0.32/share in net investment income and $0.35/share in distributable net operating income in Q4-2018, which easily covered Hercules Capital's stable quarterly dividend rate of $0.31/share.

Hercules Capital pulled in an average of $0.31/share in NII and $0.34/share in DNOI in the last twelve quarters, which means the company managed to cover its dividend payout, on average, in the last three years.

Here are Hercules Capital's distribution coverage stats, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Hercules Capital's dividend stream is not cheap: Investors seeking access to the BDC's covered 9.4-percent dividend yield pay ~10.4x Q4-2018 run-rate NII and ~9.5x Q4-2018 run-rate DNOI.

Hercules Capital's shares are also priced at a 34 percent premium to the last reported net asset value of $9.90/share. Hercules Capital's shares have regularly sold for a large premium to the company's reported NAV thanks to its consistently good financial results and high portfolio quality.

Source: Hercules Capital

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Hercules Capital is vulnerable to an economic downturn which could, theoretically at least, increase the BDC's troubled loans and non-accrual ratio. This, in turn, could put the payout under pressure. As long as Hercules Capital's portfolio quality remains robust, however, there is little reason for concern, in my opinion.

A slower pace of rate hikes or a decrease in interest rates is another risk factor that investors have to account for as this would limit the company's NII-upside and reduce its special dividend potential.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital's dividend stream is not cheap - on a run-rate NII or net asset value-basis - but the price tag is justified based on the company's excellent financial results, solid distribution coverage, special dividend potential, and impressive portfolio quality. Shares sell for a considerable premium to NAV but have done so for a while. The risk/reward is still attractive, in my opinion, and HTGC is a preferred income vehicle for investors seeking NII-upside in a rising rate environment. Strong Buy for income and capital appreciation.

