Natural Gas Weekly: Total Demand Has Reached A Near-Term Peak. Expect Looser Balance In April And May

This report covers the week ending March 8, 2019. Daily data for March 2 to March 7 is estimated. Daily data for March 8 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) will total around 920 bcf for the week ending March 8 (up 9.0% w-o-w and up as much as 26.8% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and should rise from +22% to +31% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country - but particularly in the Southeast and Midwest parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree days (HDDs) will surge by 24.0% w-o-w in the week ending March 8. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads are adding 400 MMcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to March 2018), while the level of hydro inflows is some 300 MMcf/d weaker compared to the previous year. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 11,050 MW this week, only slightly below the historical average. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree days) should be above last year's level by as much as 46%.

Total exports dropped by 4.0% w-o-w - primarily, due to weaker LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point and Corpus Christi) served seven LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 25 bcf. However, total flows to liquefaction reached a new all-time high - 5.5 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 40.0% y-o-y.

Total Natural Gas Demand Growth and Deviation

Norm defined as simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 92 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 88.7 bcf/d in March, 89.4 bcf/d in April, and 89.3 bcf/d in May. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) should average around 96.2 bcf per day for the week ending March 8 (down 0.2% w-o-w but up 8.7% y-o-y). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -35.3 bcf/d.

Total Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a two-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows. In the week ending March 15, we expect natural gas balance to be looser (relative to 2018) by around 3.0 bcf/d.

Storage

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 149 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,390 bcf, which is 464 bcf (or 25.03%) below the five-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 205 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -114 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -464 bcf (or -25.03%) today to -610 bcf (or -36.80%) for the week ending March 22.

