Apple: The Trade Peace Dividend

Rethink Technology business briefs for March 8, 2019.

An end to the trade war

On Feb. 27, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the U.S. had suspended the “scheduled tariff increase until further notice.” The increase in question had been planned to go into effect March 2 pending the outcome of the trade negotiations, raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% from the current 10%.

My interpretation of this announcement is that the trade war is effectively over. And although the U.S. ambassador to China told the Wall Street Journal this morning that a trade deal hasn't been finalized, both sides recognize that they're close to an agreement.

The WSJ previously reported on March 3 that important issues remained to be settled between the U.S. and the P.R.C. The ambassador's statements cast doubt on whether a trade deal could be concluded in time for a summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping later this month.

The key concessions of the Chinese appear to be a willingness to lower tariffs on U.S. goods and to buy more, including an $18 billion natural gas purchase. But the key issues for the U.S. always have been needed structural reforms by China, including government support of state-owned enterprises, the requirement for joint ventures when U.S. firms want to do business in China, and the protection of U.S. intellectual property.

China considers these matters of national sovereignty. The March 3 WSJ article seemed to confirm this:

There has been less progress on other issues dividing the two nations, especially China’s industrial policies and subsidies. Beijing considers that support crucial to its state-led development plan and maintaining the Communist Party’s rule. Yang Guangpu, an associate research fellow at the Development Research Center, a think tank under China’s State Council, said Beijing is taking steps to enable state companies to operate more like commercial entities. “China is carrying out (state-company) reforms in an orderly fashion, and won’t change the pace because of the trade tensions with the U.S.,” Mr. Yang said. Beijing has pledged to remove “market distorting” subsidies, people tracking the talks said, but some in the administration consider that insufficient because Beijing doesn’t specifically enumerate its subsidies, at the central government and local level, and specify which ones it will eliminate.

It seems likely at this point that some form of agreement will be reached in order for the U.S. to claim victory. Historians will argue the impact and value of the trade agreement, and we may well wonder if it was all worth it.

But the impact of the trade war on the stock market, particularly on technology companies such as Apple (AAPL) that have most of their manufacturing in China, has been very dramatic. The trade war, combined with criticism of U.S. companies for manufacturing in China, combined with the paranoia regarding Chinese spying that was evidenced in Bloomberg's The Big Hack, contributed to a panic sell off of many technology companies.

Anticipation of an end to the trade war has produced a partial recovery for many of those companies, including Apple, but now the question becomes, can Apple reap the benefits of trade peace in China?

The China problem

Apple had a terrible December quarter in China. Was this due to the trade war, or did Huawei just have better phones? It can be hard to pick apart the various causes and effects. Most of the tech media have chosen to ignore the trade war impact, preferring instead to write the epitaph for the iPhone, and by implication, Apple.

All the talk about Apple “post iPhone” is more than a little premature. Mac revenue reached an all time high in the December quarter. So after 35 years and numerous reinventions, including three different processor architectures and two different OS architectures, we still haven't seen “peak Mac.” I question whether there is even such a thing as “peak iPhone.”

Apple's geographic revenue information perhaps provides the most definitive picture of what happened in fiscal Q1. Revenue was up 5% year-over-year in the Americas, which is Apple's single largest revenue source, to $36.94 billion. The fact that Apple still is performing well in the world's most sophisticated and mature smartphone market, the U.S., is something that Apple doomsayers tend to overlook. Apple's iOS continues to have a higher share of mobile device users than all other brands combined according to statcounter:

By “market share,” statcounter really means “usage share” since these statistics are derived from smartphone carrier data. Usage share always has been the more important battleground and it will receive increasing emphasis as Apple grows its services business.

Greater China was the heavy hit to revenue, down 26.6% year-over-year to $13.169 billion. Cook pointed out that despite the sudden downturn in the December quarter, revenue from Greater China was up for the calendar year.

I think these results speak volumes and don't support the bear case that there's something fundamentally wrong with Apple's business model or the way it does business in China. Yes, Apple faces competition from Huawei, but it always has. Did the competitive landscape suddenly shift in the December quarter? Huawei's market share certainly did.

Let's take a look at the Strategy Analytics data for the China market:

Hauwei's year-over-year unit shipment increase for 2018 was 14.3 million, reflecting in part the overall year-over-year decline in the China smartphone market. Fully 40% of that gain, 5.7 million units came in the December quarter alone, according to the SA data.

I really doubt that Huawei's surge in the December quarter and increasing tensions in the U.S./P.R.C trade war are mere coincidence. The arrest of Hauwei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1, with subsequent reports of boycotts in support of Huawei, also appears to have fueled a backlash against Apple.

Were there other factors? Almost certainly, and Apple management were quick to point to these during the fiscal 2019 Q1 conference call and avoid any mention of a boycott. Foreign exchange headwinds and the slowing Chinese economy were emphasized as the main factors.

To these I would add that Huawei introduced new phones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, that, among other things, feature Huawei's custom designed Kirin 980 system on chip (SoC). Like the processor in the iPhone XS and XR, the 980 is fabricated on TSMC's (TSM) 7 nm process. Huawei's new phones have often been cited in the tech media as reasons for Apple's iPhone sales decline in China. The Huawei phones feature more rear facing cameras, and this in particular has been claimed to be an example of Apple “falling behind” its competition.

But such claims have been made for years about iPhone and generally involve ignoring the advantages that Apple enjoys in processor performance, features such as the FaceID system, and better iOS support over the life of the phone. The fact that Apple provides free updates to the latest version of iOS helps iPhone maintain excellent resale value and lowers the cost of ownership. Ongoing operating system support continues to be uneven in the Android world.

Wearables leadership

There was an article not too long ago in the Wall Street Journal titled Polaroid. Walkman. Palm Pilot. iPhone? The thesis of the article is that popular consumer devices inevitably become obsolete, and so, eventually will iPhone.

I found the article ironic because it excluded from the list of devices an obvious one, the MP3 player or, in Apple's case, the iPod. This was done for a reason. Everyone knows what happened to iPod. It morphed into iPhone and went on to a second life far more successful than its first.

This process already is happening with iPhone, but the tech media determinedly ignore it. America's favorite mobile device is transforming once again, into the Apple Watch. According to IDC, Apple shipped 16.2 million wearable devices in the December quarter, of which 10.4 million were Apple Watches. For calendar 2018, Apple had the largest market share of wearable devices at 24.5% with unit shipments of 46.2 million for year-over-year growth of 30.5%.

The tech business media have tended to ignore the Apple Watch because it hasn't enjoyed the same explosive growth that iPhone did in its early years. I consider that technology limitations have constrained the growth of Watch.

The introduction of the Apple Watch Series 4 with LTE has relieved some of those limitations, but the Watch continues to be not quite fully independent from iPhone and not something that most consumers would want to rely on exclusively for personal communications. This will change, I believe, with continuing innovation in electronics miniaturization, battery improvements, and the introduction of 5G wireless.

During the conference call, Apple was able to claim that wearables bucked the downward revenue trend in Greater China, with revenue up 50% y/y.

Investor takeaways

Although I can't prove it, I happen to believe that the trade war was the most important impact for Apple. If I'm right, then iPhone revenue from China should start to recover for Apple, once a trade agreement is reached.

But I admit that there's a counter argument to be made that Huawei simply fielded a very strong lineup of phones and took share from Apple. If this is the case, then a trade peace may make little difference, except insofar as improving macro economic conditions in China and globally.

The trade war seemed to have chilling effect on growth in China, as consumers and businesses became more cautious, and in turn this also affected global macro conditions to some degree. At the very least, trade peace should improve conditions in China and help stimulate Apple's sales.

So, really, the question in my mind is just what the magnitude of the trade peace dividend will be for Apple. Here, I don't claim to know the answer, although I'm leaning in favor of a strong resurgence in revenue in China that reflects more than just improving macro conditions.

At the moment, the markets seem to be pulling back from initial optimism regarding a trade deal to a more cautious attitude toward tech stocks, and this is not unreasonable. Apple still needs to prove that it can resume growing after last quarter's y/y revenue decline.

Those of us who have been following Apple for some time know that its growth is not a straight line. Apple suffered a y/y revenue decline in fiscal 2016, but posted an all-time revenue record just two years later for fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 looks to be a year of retrenchment for Apple, but I continue to be confident in Apple's ability to innovate and grow in the long run. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.