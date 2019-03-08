Horizon's Past Biotech Purchase Has Paid Off In A Great Way

Recently, Horizon Pharma (HZNP) announced that it had achieved positive results from a phase 3 study using teprotumumab in treating patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). Not only did this late-stage meet on the primary endpoint, but it also met on the secondary endpoints as well. It certainly was a good day for Horizon Pharma, especially since it purchased River Vision Development Corp. and its teprotumumab asset a few years ago. This was the necessary outcome to prove that the acquisition it made a few years ago was not made in vain. I believe that this is a good opportunity for Horizon because TED is a rare disease. That means no competition and an addressable population that needs intervention before any surgery. Especially because there are no currently approved FDA drugs for treating this indication.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as OPTIC and recruited a total of 83 patients. These patients were randomized to receive either teprotumumab or placebo over a 21-week period. The primary endpoint was looking to see the responder rate of ≥ 2 mm reduction of proptosis in the study eye at week 24. Why is this primary endpoint an important one? That's because patients with TED causes the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye to become inflamed. This leads to proptosis or the eye starting to bulge out. Therefore, the primary endpoint was looking to observe if teprotumumab was able to reduce the inflammation of the eye. In order to achieve this endpoint, a greater amount of patients on treatment had to respond compared to those on placebo. This was accomplished with 82.9% of the patients meeting the primary endpoint as responders on the drug, while only 9.5% in the placebo group were responders in the same time period. The response rate of patients on teprotumumab was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.001. I would like to point out that the success of teprotumumab is good for Horizon and for the patients who need treatment for their disease. However, this drug was not developed in house. About a few years ago, Horizon paid $140 million upfront in order to buy River Vision Development Corp. and its monoclonal antibody teprotumumab. This is what I consider to be a wise purchase for a biotech company. Of course, it is always risky for them to buy assets still in clinical development. In this instance, it greatly paid off for Horizon.

FDA Approved Products

With the highly positive results from the phase 3 OPTIC study, Horizon has another potential indication to benefit from the potential of increased revenue. Of course, that's if the FDA ultimately approves the drug. In the meantime, Horizon is in good shape. That's because it already has many other drugs in the pipeline that have already been approved for marketing. About a week ago, the biotech reported its financial results for Q4 of 2018. The most notable item out of the report was revenues, which came in at $355.5 million for the quarter. This beat out estimates by analysts that only expected revenues to come in at $334.19 million. The biggest driver of growth was the company's drug KRYSTEXXA, which is approved to treat patients with chronic gout who are refractory to standard therapy. This drug is the most important to Horizon Pharma's earnings. Especially, if you consider that net sales for KRYSTEXXA grew by 65% in 2018. That is very good, but the biotech is looking to expand the drug for other indications. It is set to initiate a study known as MIRROR in Q2 of 2019. This study will use KRYSTEXXA to treat patients with uncontrolled gout. Then, there is another study that will begin in the second half of 2019. This is another study using the same drug to treat kidney transplant patients. Both of these studies have the potential to expand the market opportunity for KRYSTEXXA.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Horizon Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $958.7 million as of December 31, 2018. With all the products Horizon has in its pipeline, it expects full-year 2019 net sales to be between $1.23 billion and $1.25 billion. With the potential approval of teprotumumab for TED, along with a host of other late-stage studies in the pipeline, the cash wasn't enough to fund operations. In addition, the company had to focus on reducing its outstanding debt. That's why just a few days ago, the biotech offered to sell 12.2 million ordinary shares of common stock at a price of $24.50 per share. This is expected to generate $284 million after deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses. The underwriters were also offered a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares as well.The biggest reason for doing so was to help pay off $550 million of its outstanding debt.

Conclusion

The positive results achieved in phase 3 study using teprotumumab to treat patients with TED will allow the company to move onto a potential regulatory filing. The first event is for Horizon to meet with the FDA for discussion about these results. If everything goes according to plan, then the biotech expects to possibly file an NDA for teprotumumab in TED by mid-2019. With no approved competition upon approval, this will be another solid indication for Horizon. Especially because its revenues continue to grow from the products that have already been approved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.