The Market Underestimates TriState Capital

An expansion of interest margin and potential unexpected contributions from its investment management business provide further upside from current estimates.

Financial results are based predominately on earnings growth and not changes in the yield curve, as TSC is “interest-rate neutral.”.

Management recently provided guidance of 15-25% of pre-tax income growth for 2019, and TSC’s stock should climb much higher if it reports results that match estimates.

Investment Thesis

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is a regional bank with an impressive growth trajectory. What makes TSC unique is its focus (and ability) to grow earnings organically, as opposed to focusing on the net interest spread between its assets and liabilities. In fact, TSC markets itself as “interest-rate neutral”, as 92% of its loans are variable and 94% of its deposits are variable. Therefore, TSC increases shareholder value by growing its loan portfolio in an aggressive, yet cost-efficient manner.

TSC’s stock price over the past couple of years has reflected said earnings growth. Since the beginning of 2015, TSC has tripled in value up until its 52-week high during 3Q18. Since then, TSC has traded down approximately 25%. This pullback has coincided with the overall market, as well as slowing expectations regarding future interest rate hikes. As previously mentioned, TSC’s business model is to grow earnings through loan volume regardless of the interest rate environment, and management expects 15-25% pre-tax income growth for 2019. Because the market seems to disregard this anticipated growth, the current share price provides an attractive opportunity for investors.

Please note, company financial data referenced throughout the report is based on TSC’s 2018 10-K. Management commentary is based on its most recent earnings call.

Business Model Overview

TSC is a branchless financial institution with three business segments: Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Investment Management. Its private banking segment operates nationally and underwrites loans that are collateralized by marketable securities. Its commercial banking segment underwrites loans within the mid-Atlantic region for middle-market businesses and real estate ventures. Its investment management business revolves around the Chartwell investment strategies that are marketed to retail and institutional investors nationwide. Please review TSC’s recent IR presentation for further detail.

Mispricing

[source: S&P Capital IQ]

As shown in the chart above, TSC’s stock price peaked in Sep-18 and dropped over 25% since. This pullback coincided with the overall stock market, as well as diminishing expectations of future increases in the fed funds rate for the foreseeable future. Currently, TSC’s fwd P/E ratio hovers near its 5-year low. This recent pullback presents an opportunity for new investors, especially since the yield curve has little effects on TSC’s business model while expectations for future earnings growth remains strong.

Valuation

During its most recent earnings conference call, management provided 2019 guidance of 15-25% pre-tax income growth from 2018. Below is a simple financial model depicting TSC’s value based on said guidance:

The ‘Bear’ case scenario assumes 15% pre-tax income growth, the ‘Base’ case scenario assumes 20% pre-tax income growth, and the ‘Bull’ case scenario assumes 25% pre-tax income growth.

Bear Case – assumptions

In this scenario, TSC would not utilize many NOL carryforwards or tax credits and would assume an effective tax rate similar to prior years, adjusted for the new federal tax rate. Diluted shares outstanding increases modestly to reflect possible dilution from employee divestures and is the same assumption for all three scenarios. The P/E multiple of 12 reflects slower earnings growth and is based on its present multiple. Based on these assumptions, TSC’s ‘Bear Case’ scenario provides minimal investment returns over the next 12 months.

Base Case – assumptions

In this scenario, TSC’s effective tax rate is lowered to reflect NOL carryforwards and/or tax credits. The P/E multiple of 15 reflects reasonable earnings growth of 14% Y-o-Y, continuing indefinitely. Based on these assumptions, TSC’s ‘Base Case’ scenario provides an approximate 35% investment return over the next 12 months.

Bull Case – assumptions

In this scenario, TSC’s effective tax rate remains constant to reflect NOL carryforwards and/or tax credits; anything below 18% is likely too aggressive. The P/E multiple of 17 reflects substantial earnings growth of ~20% Y-o-Y, and the market remains optimistic on future earnings growth. Based on these assumptions, TSC’s ‘Bull Case’ scenario provides an approximate 60% investment return over the next 12 months.

As depicted by these three different scenarios, the risk/reward investment opportunity for TSC is quite attractive, as its downside scenario is limited while its upside scenario provides substantial returns. As a disciplined investor, the ‘Base Case’ scenario should be the expectation and the discussion below provides further insight towards why investors can expect such results.

‘Base Case’ Scenario – Insight

In order to gain confidence in the ‘Base Case’ scenario, it is prudent to dive into deeper detail towards management’s guidance on pre-tax income, and why 20% growth is its median forecast. The discussion will be focused on loan and deposit growth, subsequent net interest income, and insight surrounding non-interest items.

Loan & Deposit Growth

[source: 2018 10k]

As shown is the chart above, TSC’s loan and deposit portfolios have grown from $2.4b in 2014 to $5.1b in 2018 – which equates to a 21% CAGR. During its recent earnings call, management guided for 15-25% loan growth for 2019. Therefore, expecting 20% loan growth seems reasonable, as supported by past results and management’s guidance. Based on this growth figure, TSC should report about $6.1b of loans (and subsequent deposits) on its balance sheet by 2019 year-end.

Net Interest Income

Since TSC manages its balance sheet as “interest-rate neutral”, net interest margins have remained constant over the years, as shown below:

[source: 2018 10k]

Applying an “interest-rate neutral” spread of 2.20% to $6.1b of loans equates to $134mm of net interest income.

Non-Interest Income & Expenses

[source: 2018 10k]

As shown above, the primary source of non-interest income stems from the Chartwell investment management business. This segment, along with other non-interest income projects, have barely grown over the past couple years – and minimal growth moving forward should be expected. Management expects double-digit organic growth from Chartwell in 2019; this optimistic guidance is a bit aggressive for the ‘Base Case’ scenario. Therefore, an assumption of $48mm of non-interest income should be reasonable based on the trend over the past couple years.

Management guided for single-digit operating expense growth for 2019; though that seems a bit aggressive. Assuming an increase of 10% in non-interest expenses seems reasonable and in-line with the Y-o-Y increase in 2018. Based on non-interest expenses of $101mm in 2018, the 2019 projection equates to $111mm:

[source: 2018 10k]

Pre-Tax Income

Per the discussion and accompanying projections presented above, pre-tax income for the ‘Base Case’ scenario would be calculated as follows:

This “back-of-the-envelope” calculation of pre-tax income is equivalent to the ‘Base Case’ Scenario calculation based on an estimated pre-tax income growth rate of 20%. Therefore, management’s guidance seems reasonable based on how the company has performed in recent years.

Potential Catalysts for the ‘Bull Case’ Scenario

Decrease Funding Costs. TSC offers depositors very competitive rates within its banking accounts, thereby allowing TSC the ability to substantially grow that side of the ledger. If TSC can lower its cost of funding (relative to market rates) through strategic initiatives, this in turn can expand margins and grow the bottom line even further. On its earnings call, management expects to grow its treasury management deposits by $500mm+ in 2019.

TSC offers depositors very competitive rates within its banking accounts, thereby allowing TSC the ability to substantially grow that side of the ledger. If TSC can lower its cost of funding (relative to market rates) through strategic initiatives, this in turn can expand margins and grow the bottom line even further. On its earnings call, management expects to grow its treasury management deposits by $500mm+ in 2019. Increase Earning Asset Yields. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans dropped from 1.26% in 2014 to 0.04% in 2018. TSC’s underwriting staff focuses solely on high-quality loans and significantly minimizes credit losses. However, if TSC can increase its earning asset yield by underwriting slightly lower credits, this in turn can help expand margins. Obviously, this is a risky strategy, but with NPLs basically zero, there is a bit of potential of margin expansion without sacrificing too much credit.

[source: 2018 10k]

Maintaining Low Efficiency Ratio. One of TSC’s 2019 goals is to limit operating expense growth to single-digits. The ‘Base Case’ scenario projects 10% non-interest expense growth, based on TSC’s past results. If TSC can attain this goal and limit operating expenses accordingly, then pre-tax income can grow closer to the ‘Bull Case’ scenario.

One of TSC’s 2019 goals is to limit operating expense growth to single-digits. The ‘Base Case’ scenario projects 10% non-interest expense growth, based on TSC’s past results. If TSC can attain this goal and limit operating expenses accordingly, then pre-tax income can grow closer to the ‘Bull Case’ scenario. Unexpected Investment Management Contributions. As previously discussed, management expects 10%+ organic growth in its Chartwell Investment Management business. Based on prior income statements, it is difficult to find confidence in this particular estimate. However, the stock market rebound since the beginning of 2019 provides a bit of optimism towards unexpected contributions from the Chartwell business.

As previously discussed, management expects 10%+ organic growth in its Chartwell Investment Management business. Based on prior income statements, it is difficult to find confidence in this particular estimate. However, the stock market rebound since the beginning of 2019 provides a bit of optimism towards unexpected contributions from the Chartwell business. Share Repurchase Agreement. As of 12/31/18, TSC had approximately $2mm available in its authorized share repurchase program. Management expressed optimism in obtaining board approval to increase this amount. Any further stock repurchases will be accretive to shareholders.

Risks

Sensitivity To The Economic Cycle. Since TSC’s investment proposition is through earnings growth via organic loan growth, its performance will be highly correlated to the economy. Any struggles in growing the loan portfolio as management expects will have drastic consequences on its stock price, at least in the near-term. Furthermore, a deterioration in the economy will likely affect the credit quality of its loans, thereby increasing loan losses for the company.

Since TSC’s investment proposition is through earnings growth via organic loan growth, its performance will be highly correlated to the economy. Any struggles in growing the loan portfolio as management expects will have drastic consequences on its stock price, at least in the near-term. Furthermore, a deterioration in the economy will likely affect the credit quality of its loans, thereby increasing loan losses for the company. Regulation. Like its banking peers, TSC is subject to intensive regulation that is ever dynamic.

Like its banking peers, TSC is subject to intensive regulation that is ever dynamic. Competition. The banking industry is highly competitive, and TSC’s strategy in significantly increasing its loan portfolio can be stifled by other banking institutions.

The banking industry is highly competitive, and TSC’s strategy in significantly increasing its loan portfolio can be stifled by other banking institutions. Capital Requirements. As of 12/31/18, TSC was categorized as well capitalized based on its regulatory capital ratios. Any deterioration in said ratios will increase the cost of equity and negatively affect its stock price.

Conclusion

Due to the recent pullback in its stock price over the past several months, TSC provides investors with an attractive risk/reward profile moving forward. It is trading near its 5-year lows based on its fwd P/E multiple, which can be interpreted as slower predicted growth than management expects. However, an attractive ‘Base Case’ scenario seems attainable based on the detailed insight previously discussed. Even if TSC reports 2019 results that coincide with the low-end of management’s guidance, downside risk should be manageable. And reporting results near the upper-end of guidance should provide investors with substantial investment returns closer to the ‘Bull Case’ scenario. The market seems disinterested by TSC’s potential, and the current stock price provides investors with an enticing opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.