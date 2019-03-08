Don't Follow Warren Buffett's Investment Managers Into Synchrony Financial

We are nowhere near the bottom of the credit cycle, so there is no reason to think that charge-offs have peaked.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is the largest provider of private label credit cards in the US. The company provides private label credit cards for a number of major brands such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). Synchrony Financial is a part of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) investment portfolio, with one of Buffett's investment managers likely to have been the one making the $750 million investment.

Synchrony makes credit cards for retailers and healthcare providers, allowing consumers to pay off purchases over time and is a very profitable financial institution. Return on assets was 2.9%, which is nearly triple a regular bank, and Synchrony has an efficiency ratio of 30%, which is nearly twice as good as a regular bank. SYF has also recently initiated a $2.2B buyback program and boosted its annual dividend to $0.56 per share, which shows that management seems to have a good degree of faith in the company's future. Synchrony also seems to trade at what seems like a rock-bottom valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.

A deeper analysis though reveals that the company may not be as much of value as it initially appears to be. In fact, I am very skeptical about the company in general.

My major point of concern is the quality of the company's loan book. Delinquencies are approaching 6% and the number of loans 30 days past the due date is approaching 5%. As Synchrony has grown its loan book, its allowance for loan losses has skyrocketed. The allowance for loan losses is now around $6B per year, and given the worsening quality of the receivables, this does not look like it will slow down anytime soon.

What has taken place with Synchrony Financial is that despite a massive increase in its loan receivables, profit margins have simply remained flat. The reason for this being that any excess net interest income has simply been washed away by the charge-offs. Given the fact that the economy is currently very strong, interest rates are low, consumer confidence is high, and there is almost full employment, it seems like there could be a lot of room for these metrics to worsen significantly if we experience a sharp economic downturn. In all likelihood, delinquency rates could reach right up to the high 20s.

Source: Annual Report

The company's financial metrics are also not that impressive when you compare them to competitors in the same industry. American Express (NYSE:AXP) earns well in excess of 3% on assets, with the company having earned close to 4% back in 2014. Even more importantly, delinquency rates are far more controlled, meaning that the underwriting standards have been better. Accounts receivable grew at a more moderate pace and American Express has been able to confidently allocate massive amounts of capital to share repurchases and stock buybacks. In short, I think American Express has a more profitable and less risky economic model.

Synchrony Financial was also recently involved in a lawsuit with Walmart (NYSE:WMT), in which Walmart accused Synchrony of having moved clients from Walmart-only cards to co-branded cards, not applying appropriate underwriting standards and denying the appropriate number of clients access to store cards. This ultimately resulted in Synchrony Financial its losing business with Walmart. I followed this lawsuit closely, and loan losses were estimated to be around 9 percent of the outstanding balances on the cards. That is a very high percentage of loans to write off and a worrying sign in terms of the company's attitude toward risk. Walmart has since dropped the lawsuit, but that is nevertheless a very concerning sign regarding underwriting standards generally.

Moreover, Synchrony had previously acquired $7.8B of loan receivables for $7B from the PayPal U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio. This transaction closed recently. I'm not encouraged by a company having acquired such a large loan portfolio from a different financial institution, as the quality of underwriting standards can be extremely difficult to measure if it is not coming from in-house. Generally, the best financial institutions in the country such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) or US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) look to underwrite their own loans as much as possible. As a potential investor, it's difficult for me to evaluate if this was a good acquisition or not, so I would prefer to remain on the sidelines. The risk of a significant misjudgment on the part of Synchrony could also cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Overall, given the deteriorating nature of Synchrony's loan receivables and the increasing amount of capital that needs to be allocated toward loss provisions, I think that there is considerable uncertainty regarding the future of the company. Sure, the valuation is on the lower end, but an investment seems risky. Additionally, given that net income isn't increasing consistently, I don't see any reason to believe that profits would suddenly soar as a result of lower delinquency rates. I would advise waiting on the sidelines for the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.