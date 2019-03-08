Informa's (IFPJF) CEO Stephen A. Carter on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Informa Plc (OTC:IFPJF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Stephen A. Carter

Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for coming. For those of you who are in the room and for those of you who have dialed in either to the call or the webcast, thank you very much for joining. This is the presentation of our 2018 results. I have to say, on a personal point of view, I’m genuinely excited about this morning because it’s the first opportunity for us to be able to talk about what we’ve been doing inside the company, and there’s been a lot going on. Creating a combined company has been a challenging and rewarding activity, not necessarily in equal measure. But nevertheless, broadly, we feel good about where the combined company has got to, and today is an opportunity to try and bring that to life for you.

This slide is the official health warning disclaimer, but I’m also going to offer a, sort of, personal apology for those of you who I know spend a considerable amount of time following our company, which we’re extremely grateful, and when we’re not grateful, we hand you over to Richard. I’m conscious that we – in our efforts to put the company together into a highly functioning, compelling and, hopefully, powerful future engine for growth, it requires us to make decisions about where brands operate and how the business functions.

The net consequence of that is that means we’re presenting the company to you in a way that’s slightly different. I’m conscious that that means if you’re running a model on the company, you’re trying to rewire where X bit is going to Y bit. So we’ve tried to lay it out today in the deck, and we’ll try and give you a bit of color to bring to life the decisions we’ve made, why we’ve made them and how the company – the new company is going to operate. In the book that you’ve got, which I know you’re not reading ahead on, if you’re in the room, there is a set of appendices which try to give you more color and context on the detail of the operating structure. So with that, apology, I will crack on.

So for us, 2018 was all about combination and creation, bringing together the combined company as a result of the combination with UBM, which started factually on June 16, although we’ve been planning for pretty much since the beginning of the year. And that activity during 2018 came on the back of a program of change across the company, which has been running for quite some time. I think we made no secret back in 2013, 2014, that what we were seeking to do was to improve the operational fitness of our business, give it more capability, build a platform for future scale and then develop a strong market position, particularly in the global exhibitions market.

We wanted to make the business more international. We specifically wanted to expand both in the United States of America and in Asia. We wanted to get the company into a regular cadence of investment for growth rather than running for profits, and we wanted to drive more towards industry specialization because that’s where we believe we would have long-term strength. That’s what we set out to do. And for us, the combination with UBM is a natural next step in that process.

This slide may actually be slightly different in your book. I think this is the one where we made – this is the one where we made the deliberate error just to check if the people are paying attention. Actually, you’ll notice in the book that we transposed the bottom circle on the right into the top, but really this is just designed to show the revenue change by region and by mix. And really, it highlights the point that our exposure to North America and Asia has increased significantly in revenue mix, and the nature, the quality of our revenue by either subscription-based revenue or forward visible Exhibitor revenue is considerably different from what it was quite some time ago. And that progressive improvement in mix and predictability was another key tenet of the growth acceleration plan.

This summarizes the trend growth, and my personal headline about how I would describe 2018 is sort of steady as she grows. We’re moving the business forward on every measure. We’re not trying to drive exponential growth in any particular metric. We want revenue growth. We want conversion. We’d like to see that profit conversion improve a bit in 2019 on a going-forward basis. We’re committed to keeping our margins above 30%. We’re committed to increasing our dividend on a progressive basis. And we’ve made quite a focus on driving our cash flow, and Gareth will talk about that in quite some detail. And that’s a powerful engine for the company, both in terms of delivery and giving us future optionality for further development.

The summary here of where we’ve gone over the last few years starts on the growth line. We did 3.7% underlying growth in the year. The profit conversion wasn’t quite one for one, and that’s an area that we’ll focus on going into 2019. The margin was consistent, just below 31%. Our operating free cash flow, as I said, was high both at the absolute level and on conversion. And we’ve now done this 3x at different scales, whether it be Penton, Hanley Wood or UBM. And each of those are designed to give the company more depth and capability, particularly around market verticals, which I’ll come and talk about after Gareth has taken you through the detailed financials.

Our leverage, as we predicted it would end, ended the year just below 3x. We’ve done some work on our long-term financing to give ourselves some forward comfort. There’s no concerns there. And we will see the company delever through the year. Our recommendation is an increase in the dividend of just over 7% growing in line with earnings.

How does that break down by the businesses? You see what we called in 2018, Global Exhibitions, growing at nearly 7%, 6.7%, comfortably ahead of the market. Our old conference business, now a much more content-led specialist business, growing just above 2%, strong performance on the revenue line, some issues there on profit conversion, largely due to depreciation and catch-up because that’s an area where we really had underinvested. UBM, in the stub period, in toto, doing about 3.7%, business Intelligence growing again just above 2.5% to 2.6% and another very steady growth year for our research and publishing business at 2.2% and then you see how that tumbles down below that.

Where are we on what we call the accelerated integration plan? We’re slightly late in the result season, I suspect, in the calendar for some of you, but it’s early March. The good news as it relates to this is the one-year anniversary of the AIP is in June, so that’s coming at pace and rate, and the headline is we’re making, I would say, good progress on the commercial side of combination. So what do I mean by that? What I mean by that is brand alignment, portfolio management, leadership appointment, sales platform, pricing, scheduling, we are very well advanced on combining these two businesses.

We’ve moved fast. I think if you’re inside the company and I know some of you know many people inside the company and some of you who have been around the company, we’ve moved at pace. We’ve made no apology for that. And I think that has been beneficial. Inevitably, when you’re doing these things, it causes some human disruption, and we’ve tried to be as respectful as possible to those colleagues who’ve ended up leaving the combined company. But it has allowed us to come into 2019 with a unified business where people know where they are, who they are, who they’re working with and have a shared set of targets and ambitions for the year.

There’s more work to do, still much work to do on the back end, whether it’s sales order processing or marketing automation or even the important areas of general ledger and standard ERP platforms. And that work will run through the back end of 2019 and all of 2020. But at the front-end of how this business operates commercially, it feels like one business, and we feel very good about that.

I’m just going to highlight a couple of bits of the AIP because it comes in a series of different areas. On the operating model, as you’ll see from the way in which we’re shaping the combined company, we’re moving it more and more to a business organized around end-market. So I’m going to talk about that because that’s where we see the future of the company. Our colleague, Patrick Martell, who used to run the business, intelligence business is now firmly in the driving seat as the Chief Operating Officer, and he has end-to-end responsibility for the systems operation, shared service side of the business. As he says, he now doesn’t have a revenue line, he just has a very large cost line. And his responsibility is to work through the back-end consequences of creating this business of scale and how do we drive benefits from that.

On portfolio management, which I’ll come back and talk about, we have already announced the disposal of the Life Sciences Media business that should come as no surprise. It was much trailed historically by UBM either implicitly or explicitly. Again, we moved pretty fast on that. It wasn’t about business at all. It was a good business as evidenced by the price we got, but it wasn’t a business where we were going to have a long-term position.

So we spent quite a bit of time ensuring that we were handing that business over to a new owner in a good way for the colleagues who were leaving with that business, but it leaves us, I think, much cleaner on the portfolio than it would have been otherwise.

We are looking at some other businesses up to about GBP 120 million in value, and we’ll continue that process through 2019. None of them bad businesses, all of them in growth, but not areas where we’re going to invest for further scale.

On the cost synergies side, we’re confident where we are on target, ahead of target, and thereby, facilitating the much-needed investment in the Fashion portfolio, which we’ll deep dive on later. And as a small point of record, the UBM brand will, as a trading brand, be retired by the end of the AIP program, and inside the company, we’re well underway in that process. And you see a little bit of it in the brand identity for the individual operating divisions.

Now this slide, which, for those of you who have ever spent any time covering or working in the networking business, looks like the inside of a telephone street cabinet. This is to try to bring to life how do you put these businesses together because it explains how we go from what was us, what was UBM to what is the combined company.

And essentially, what we’ve done is made a series of judgment about where we want to specialize and where there is portfolio overlap and what makes most sense in terms of operating model. And so if you start on my right-hand side of the chart, so what was the UBM portfolio?

For those of you who follow that, imagine the UBM portfolio absent Life Sciences and what we have done there is, in the main, as you can tell by that sort of larger line, in the main, the vast majority of what was the UBM portfolio ends up inside what we’re now calling Informa Markets, right, what was GE, so our market-facing exhibitions business. That’s the way we think about it. Yes.

And I’m going to take you down a notch on that in a second. So the vast majority of that portfolio ends up in what we are now taking to market as Informa Markets. Some of that portfolio has grown into what we call Informa Connect, what was our old conference business, which has gone through a four or five-year process of being repurposed to focus itself around end verticals. And there, what we’ve done is those brands and businesses that were much more content heavy and much more about either meetings or connections or communities.

So for example, the CBD conference business, for those of you who know that business from the UBM portfolio, has ended up inside Informa Connect. It’s a much smaller portion of the portfolio. But the product set is much more naturally fit in that more content-curated events business than in the more transaction-led Exhibitions business.

We have made a decision to carve out and create a stand-alone business called creatively Informa Tech, which is facing the technology markets. It’s largely a North America business, and in that business, we are putting all of our products and services that provide products and services to the technology markets, whether it be the enterprise markets or security markets or the gaming markets or the service provider markets.

And there we have a range of assets, whether they be high-value conferences, curated brands, traditional exhibitions, ticketed exhibitions, research, data or subscription services. We’re putting those together in a business called Informa Tech because we want to examine what the capabilities are for us to create unique stand-alone market-facing businesses, which are neutral on the product, but very determined by what the end-market is demanding, yes?

So in a way, it’s an experiment. It’s a trial. We’ve done it in tech because we think it’s a very dynamic market. We think it’s a market by definition because of the customers there are perhaps more open to innovation and change in some more traditional markets. And we’re doing it because we’ve got a very nice portfolio set. And so some of what was inside the UBM portfolio, particularly the San Francisco-based tech portfolio, which really was very much a separate business inside what was previously called UBM Americas, sits now firmly inside that technology business.

Informa Intelligence is what was Business Intelligence minus the technology assets and, conceivably, minus some other businesses that were previously in BI that we’re currently reviewing whether we’re going to be a long-term holder of. And in the main, what you’re going to see us focus on in that business is Pharma and healthcare, Retail Financial and Maritime because we believe those are areas where we’ve got good market position, strong brands, and we think there are the capability for further growth.

Taylor & Francis, for the purposes of the front-end of this combined business, is not affected. Obviously, at the back-end, it benefits from the savings and the efficiencies that are created through scale and, therefore, that’s the kind of ancillary benefit.

Similarly, on the left-hand side of the chart, we’ve also used this as an opportunity to make some very minor changes in some of the portfolios. So as I said, some things that were in Business Intelligence are now in Informa Tech. And there are a couple of smaller brands that were inside Global Exhibitions that we’ve moved into Informa Connect because they’re much more content-led curated businesses rather than transaction businesses. The net consequence of all of that, if you want to run numbers, produces this. It produces 5 businesses using pro forma numbers for 2018, not 2019, 2018.

It produces an Informa Markets business at nearly GBP 1.4 billion. It produces the Informa Connect business at just over GBP 200 million; Informa Tech business, similar same-ish size; Informa Intelligence business, a little bigger; and the Taylor & Francis business in revenue doesn’t change.

For those of you who can do rapid maths, and I know many of you in this audience can, these 2 sets of numbers don’t add up. And the reason why is because you’ve got to take out the Life Sciences business on a going-forward basis, which was about – I am looking at Richard. He’s on his e-mail. Between GBP 50 million and GBP 60 million in revenue.

So that picture is just to try and help people understand, when we talk about the Accelerated Integration Plan, combining the two companies, the AIP, behind the numbers, behind the name, there is an enormous amount of work that has gone on and is going on to create, on a going-forward basis, five very market-focused businesses with a clear sense of identity and difference in what they do and who they do it for. So I’m going to pause there and hand over to Gareth to take you through the detail of the 2018 financial outcome. Thanks, Gareth.

Gareth Wright

Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming to our 2018 year-end results. I think, I’d say, in terms of financials, the headline of what we’re reporting today is a set of financial results that demonstrate a further year of year-on-year improvement in the financial performance of the group. Against the backdrop of the year, it’s been a very full and busy year for Informa in which we’ve really achieved a lot.

So here are the financial highlights for the year. Reported revenue growth is almost 35%, increasing to GBP 2.4 billion. And underlying revenue growth was 3.7%, a further acceleration over the 3.4% growth we reported for 2017. Interestingly and possibly slightly confusingly, the underlying revenue growth for the legacy Informa business was 3.7%. The growth for the UBM business in the stub period we owned it is 3.7%., and the overall growth for the group is 3.7%. So if you get your head around that, the answer is always 3.7%.

Adjusted operating profit increased by 34% to GBP 732 million, and this increase in operating profit drove a 7% improvement in adjusted diluted earnings per share to 49.2 pence. Free cash flow was strong, increasing over 25% to GBP 503 million. And this cash flow has begun to bring our leverage back down towards our target range with leverage at 2.9 times at year-end. And in response to the earnings growth and the free cash flow generation, the board is recommending a 7.1% increase in the full year dividend, which is covered 2.25 times by earnings.

So walking down the income statement below operating profit, the interest charge for the year was GBP 82 million, with the year-over-year increase being driven by the increased debt following the combination with UBM. Our effective interest rate going into 2019 is about 3.7%, which implies interest charge in the region of about GBP 100 million before IFRS 16, which I’ll come back to in a minute. The effective interest rate of 3.7% is a slightly lower rate year-on-year, reflecting the EMTN bond issuance in the middle of 2018.

The effective tax rate decreased to just under 18% for 2018, primarily reflecting the changes in the U.S. tax law. And we previously communicated that the effective tax rate over the medium term for the enlarged group would be 19%, and that’s what you should be expecting for 2019 and going forward in terms of the numbers. So overall, that adds up to 7% increase in EPS, which covered the 7.1% increase in the dividend.

So just focusing on the revenue growth, let me walk you through how the 35% increase in reported revenue builds up. The most important thing for us on this chart is the 3.7% growth added through underlying revenue growth, increasing above the 3.4% delivered last year. Our combination with UBM added 35% year-on-year to the revenue. And the currency headwind of a weaker U.S. dollar cost us about 3.8% in terms of reported growth. The impact of biennial phasing cost us 0.4% in the reported growth, and those four elements add up to the overall increase of 35% overall.

On the subject of biennial phasing, on the top right-hand side of the slide, we’ve sized the effect for you if you’re looking to model it. You’ll remember that biennials weren’t a key dynamic for Informa, but they were, actually, a bit more of an important dynamic if you’re trying to model the UBM results. And this slide here gives you a clear steer on how you should be thinking about it for the combined group. But what we would note is that biennials across the enlarged group are, actually, a relatively small effect in terms of the overall revenue number.

So focusing on how the group results break down by division. Global Exhibitions delivered underlying revenue growth of 6.7%, delivered by a strong performance from the top 30 events, which, in GE, in 2018, represented about two thirds of the revenue. And that revenue growth increased operating profit by 6%.

Academic Publishing delivered a constant and consistent underlying revenue performance overall, delivering 2.2% revenue growth, and that growth was split evenly between books and journals, which represented an improved performance year-on-year by the Books business.

Business Intelligence continued its trend of improving year-on-year underlying revenue growth, delivering 2.6% growth in 2018. This improvement reflects the benefits of investments in products and platforms for our revenue streams. And the OP increase of 0.9% also reflects the year-on-year cost increase from those investments, which partly offset the benefit of the revenue drop through.

Knowledge and Networking delivered a further year of improvement in underlying revenue growth, delivering 2.3% for the full year, and this revenue improvement over the 1% reported in the third quarter IMS represents a strong trading performance in November, which is by far the largest revenue month of the year for K&N.

And finally, for the period that Informa owned UBM, underlying revenue growth was 3.7%. For the full year 12-month period, UBM growth was 2.8%, which was driven by a 4.1% increase in what in UBM parlance would have been called Events revenue.

Okay, I’m just going to talk through five specific areas. I think they’re directly relevant to results and I also think will help add color and understanding for you in terms of our numbers and also help you a bit with modeling the group going forward. So as you remember from previous results – former results presentations, free cash flow is a key financial metric for us in terms of the performance of the group. We delivered another strong year of cash flow results, increasing free cash flow by 25.5% to just over GBP 500 million. That’s a free cash flow yield of 7.6% for 2018.

We turned 91% of our operating profits into operating cash flow, but that result included an adverse phasing effect from the timing of the UBM completion. And if UBM had been owned for the full year, full 12 months, the operating cash conversion would have been around 100%. Of note, also, if UBM had been owned for the full year, the free cash flow for the combined group would have been GBP 600 million plus for 2018.

So in terms of the balance sheet, we’ve done a lot of work on the balance sheet this year, refinancing the UBM acquisition borrowings and also improving the maturity of the group’s debt. Leverage was 2.9 times at the end of the year. You’ll remember that through the UBM combination, we looked to use the balance sheet effectively and efficiently, and as a result of that, leverage increased to 3.1 times at completion. But we started to reduce our revenue back down to our target range, which is 2 times to 2.5 times, and by the end of the year, we had reached 2.9 times leverage.

In terms of our financing, we’ve got balanced mix of funding sources of maturities. Our most recent years is the refinancing of the revolving credit facility, which completed in February. That’s now in two tranches maturing in 2022 and 2024. The refinancing was secured on more favorable terms than the existing credit facility, and we brought in two new syndicate members who increased our exposure to the – exposure and coverage in the Far East.

While covering financing and refinancing, I’d also like to note that in 2018, the group initiated – issued its inaugural public bond to refinance the UBM acquisition borrowings. This issuance was oversubscribed in June and has traded well in the markets since issuance. So the result, as you can see from the maturity graph, is that we now have no maturities until the fourth quarter of 2020, leaving us with a secure and flexible financing structure for the group.

We have a group that delivers an attractive, robust and resilient 30%-plus margin. I want to just take a moment to explain the year-over-year progression in the margin in the underlying Informa business, which, principally, relates to two specific dynamics: around FX and around investment. The FX effect principally rises from the weaker U.S. dollar on the operations in Global Exhibitions and Academic Publishing, and we’ve also invested in the group to upgrade our technology platforms and our digital capabilities through the growth acceleration plan, which completed in 2017, and the year-on-year full year effect of the depreciation has had an 0.9% drag on margins for the group overall.

Going into 2019, with the revenue approaching GBP 3 million and a profit margin consistently above 30%, the full year effect of UBM will be a slightly lower margin than where we finished 2018, but this would be more than offset by the benefit of the synergies coming through in the results.

Another area I know that you’ll focus on a lot is foreign exchange, where the legacy Informa business had an exposure to the U.S. dollar. In the enlarged group, this continues to be the case, with U.S. dollar a large portion of our revenues at roundabout 56% of the combined group for 2018. I wanted also to highlight that for operating profit, the effect is even more marked, with around 70% of the group’s OP generated in dollars or currencies pegged to the dollar because our costs are weighted to sterling.

I suspect you’ve had an IFRS 16 slide in every results presentation you’ve seen this earnings season, so here is ours. The key message is that the impact on our reported income statement results is minimal. OP will increase by about GBP 4 million to GBP 6 million.

The net interest charge will increase by about GBP 11 million to GBP 15 million. And the net-net effect on earnings is a decrease of somewhere roundabout 0.5p. There have been no backward adjustments for IFRS 16 into our 2018 results. This will be a going-forward dynamic only, and to confirm, we’ll be reporting under IFRS 16 at the half year results for 2019.

So coming back out of those focus areas, I just wanted to talk about the UBM AIP synergy targets, which are consistent with what we’ve discussed previously. That’s GBP 50 million in-year benefit in 2019, which we have a clear visibility over. We’re targeting GBP 60 million on a run-rate basis by the end of 2020 and GBP 75 million on a run-rate basis by the end of 2021.

So if you’re looking to model these benefits, what we say is roundabout half of the benefits arise in Informa Markets, which are when most of the duplication between the business occurs – businesses occur, and the remaining half of the benefit is generated in central corporate functions and, therefore, is passed back to the divisions in the form of lower cost allocations.

While I’m talking about the new operating structure, I would just like to point you towards the appendices that Steve mentioned, where we’ve provided you with a clear basis for 2017 and 2018 revenue and OP results on the new basis. As Stephen said, this is excluding Life Sciences, but also I’d like to note it excludes IFRS 16, so as such 2017 and 2018 sort of numbers. But this slide should give you a good basis for modeling the group going forward on a division-by-division basis.

Before I wrap up, I just want to paint a picture of the enlarged group from a cash flow and a capital perspective. The enlarged business would generate revenue of almost GBP 3 billion at an attractive 30% plus margin, generating roundabout GBP 900 million plus of OP. With strong cash conversion, we turned the OP generated into GBP 600 million plus of free cash flow, which gives us optionality and scale.

Currently, a key focus of free cash flow is paying down our borrowings. We’ve already reduced the leverage to 2.9x at year-end. But we remain committed to consistent investment for growth, allocating in the region of 3% to 4% of revenue each year to CapEx. The markets in which we operate are attractive and highly fragmented, allowing a continuing pipeline of opportunities potentially in organic growth across all our divisions to be considered. And as you know, we have a clear focus on shareholder returns, growing our dividends consistently over the last couple of years from 2% growth to 4% growth to 6% growth, and this year, 7% growth. This is now an annual cash commitment of roundabout GBP 300 million, but that is readily affordable with our free cash flows.

So wrapping up, going into 2019, our revenue streams give us great forward visibility, with over 65% of revenue from forward-booked exhibition contracts, subscriptions and sponsorship contracts, with cash received in advance for all those revenue streams. As I said before, we’re delivering a solid resilient 30% plus margin generated off a revenue base of almost GBP 3 billion.

With strong cash conversion, we turned the OP generated into over GBP 600 million of free cash flow, which gives us optionality and scale, and we’ve reduced leverage at the year-end to 2.9x, down from 3.1x at the completion of the UBM combination. Consistent investment in our businesses resulted in increased underlying revenue performance over the last couple of years, and we think that’s a dynamic for us going forward that will continue. And overall, it results in a progressive dividend policy, delivering increased returns to our shareholders.

And now I’m going to pass you back to Stephen, who is going to take you through the remaining couple of slides.

Stephen A. Carter

Thanks, Gareth. All right. Okay, so just to step out of our business for a little and look at the world that we operate in. We talk about what we call the knowledge and information economy, I’m not going to dwell on this other than to say that there are a plenty of people better qualified than I to give you a view on the left-hand side of the chart. Needless to say, there’s much going on in the world, much commentary, much news flow, much macroeconomic discussion.

Broadly, with the exception of the specific impact of foreign exchange volatility, which Gareth has spoken to and a little bit of softness in terms of Chinese participation as a result of the mood music at the back-end of last year, broadly, our business is relatively steady regardless of most of this. The great strength of our business is that it doesn’t operate in the macro, it operates in the micro, which doesn’t mean it’s immune, but it does mean that it is much more resilient than I think many people often give it credit or comfort for being.

And that really takes you to the right-hand side of the chart. Our view has been, which is not very revelatory but is driven what we’ve done, that the world increasingly rewards specialism, and in specialism comes security because specialism gives you expertise, and in expertise, you can deliver value. Some of that is driven by technology, some of that is driven by connectivity, whether that be digital connectivity or the increasing ease of travel.

Some of it is driven by an exponential rise in information demand and some of it is driven by the fact that you can find out everything, but can you find out what you want to find out? The net consequence of that is, we have taken a view that if you build market positions in robust, resilient B2B markets, there’s a long-term opportunity for the company, and that’s where we choose to spend our time.

This looks across all five of our businesses, and I’m just going to pick out the three that are highlighted in the boxes. I’m sure we’ll get into some more of it in the Q&A. If you take our biggest business now, by size or today, although I am struck by how many people now say to me, now that you’re a very large events company, what does it mean for the rest of the group? I remind them that five years ago, this was our smallest business. But nevertheless, it is now our biggest business.

And what are the real strengths of this business? Well, the main strength is around the specialist B2B brands, and I’m going to take that down a notch in a second. The international spread of the business is a much more diversified business, both in reach and location and the depth in those markets. And that gives us a lot of confidence about the future resilience and opportunity if we deliver what we believe our customers want.

Looking to the other side of the slide, what was our biggest business five years ago is still a very significant part – an important part of the group, the academic research publishing business. There – that’s a business in an industry going through much discussed change, particularly as it relates to journal-based research publishing, although there’s nontrivial amount of change going on in reference book, content consumption as well.

There are definitely library budget constraints in the more developed world, but actually – and there’s a material transition going on, as we’ve seen in the last five years, open access has gone from effectively none of our business to 10% of our business, and that transition is ongoing but the fundamentals of that business, the end-market fundamentals, is there an expansion in knowledge? Yes. Is there an expansion in learning? Yes. Is there an expansion in institutions? Yes. Is there an expansion in advanced learning second degrees, postgraduate degrees?

All of those things are true. But the product that we’re needing to offer is changing. No doubt about that. And we’ve taken the market position, the approach to that that minimizes your ability to serve your office and your institutions is to be flexible about how you deliver your products and service. And that flexibility is serving us very well.

In tech, I’ve touched on this. Here, we believe we’ve got, really, some very strong customer relationships that cut across products. We think that provides across marketing opportunity, and we believe there’s an opportunity, therefore, for us to develop some integrated solutions. And for that set of reasons, we’ve set tech up as a stand-alone business with a plan to try and double the size of that business over a period of time. Much else we can talk about, but it gives you a little bit of a sense of how we feel about it.

Just taking it down into industry specialization by the markets. These are the key verticals that we’ve built or bought positions in. And most of them, not all of them have a very similar set of characteristics. Some of them are very significant businesses on a stand-alone basis. Our healthcare and pharmaceuticals business in that market is north of GBP 200 million in revenues, nearly the same size as our tech business, which we’ve just talked about. We have some extremely strong and longstanding brands in those markets, and they operate in multiple geographies, operating and servicing different parts of the value chain in those industries.

What I’ve done here or what we’ve done here is tried to break down how should you think about these businesses and why have they got some fundamental resilience as opposed to, kind of, up and down cycle concerns. And these are probably, in our now still learning experience, the five features that it helps to be guided by, not to be determined by, but to be guided by. Fragmentation in the market helps.

If there is a significantly large community of buyers and a significantly large community of sellers, the product that is a trade show satisfies a clear market and customer need. So high levels of fragmentation creates a fertile environment for a scale trade show proposition. If the buyers and sellers in that community are operating in high-end value markets, that also creates a very fertile ground for a sustainable product and market proposition. If the market is international, so the buyers and the sellers trade in a relatively open and free way across borders and boundaries, at some point in the supply chain, that also creates very fertile environment for a trade show.

And self-evidently, if the end-market has got long-term structural growth, so to pick two, Health & Nutrition and healthcare, fundamentally, we all want to live longer, we all want to live healthier, and we all want to eat better. And for all those reasons, the structural growth characteristics of those markets are really very attractive. One that’s not so often commented upon, and the older I get, the more I believe this, is age is a virtuous thing because the longevity in this market doesn’t give you the gifted right of permanence, but it gives you a structural position in the industry calendar.

And as long as you’re not complacent about that or you don’t underinvest in the business as we’ve discovered in the fashion industry, then you earn the rights to be the default meeting place for the market. The question is, what you then do with that? How do you invest to innovate and refresh? And if you can align all of those things up in each of these markets, you build a very strong market platform from which you can drive growth and returns.

Talking about fashion, not that it is my job to be a research salesperson, but there’s a very detailed and rather fine note from Malcolm, which I’m sure many of you have seen on the fashion industry, and the trade show is not just our own, but other players in the market. We spotted this early on. We went into the UBM transaction knowing that this was an issue. It had been much discussed by the management of UBM. I think if we had a surprise, and I don’t think this is a cheap criticism of the previous management, I think we have a surprise – the plan to solve for it was essential to manage the margin.

Now I might have made the same decisions in the context of the UBM portfolio, but in the context of the Informa portfolio, that’s not why we own businesses, we own businesses to grow them. And you can’t grow a business by managing its margin and taking costs out, you have to invest in it. And so we made a very early decision that if we wanted this to be a sustainable business, you have to invest in it; to invest in it, we would have to up the level of synergies.

So the price of the investment came from the benefit of the combination, which seemed a fair quid pro quo to shareholders. And we put an early estimate that the likely cost of that would be between GBP 10 million and GBP 50 million, and there’s nothing we’ve learnt since then that convinces it needs to be more.

We’ve made some significant change in leadership, and we discovered two operating gaps, lowercase g-a-p, in the way in which that business was being run. One was that the date and the scheduling on a forward basis for the portfolio at a minimum had been under-managed. And in the Events business, this is a statement in the obvious, you don’t want to under-manage your dates and your scheduling, that’s the first thing you’ve got to get right. So we’ve done a lot of work on looking at the dates and the scheduling of that portfolio.

And the second issue was that, in the main show, the magic show, there was, literally, a practical logistical disconnect in the way in which that show was being housed on the ground in Vegas. And that split location in Vegas was creating a high level of discontent and inefficiency for both attendees and exhibitors. We’ve put a lot of work into changing both the dates and scheduling. And actually, that’s one of the hidden benefits of the combination because it’s allowed us as a scale operator to go and have conversations with the major venue operators to reschedule and rework the dates in a way that makes sense for the end-market and for the venues and the location.

There’s work to be in the brand architecture. There were too many brands. It’s too complicated, and we need to do that. There had been little work done on integrating the BJI portfolio into the Fashion portfolio, and we will get that done. And the database had been overworked and under-refreshed and, ultimately, that is the key thing you own as an operator beyond the dates and the brands. And so there’s work to be done there, and there’s some investment that needs to be done in price.

Then at a very practical level, this is a fashion trade show. I’m not a fashion expert, as is probably obvious, but nevertheless you want it to look good, you need it to feel good, this is an experiential product, and you can’t do that on the cheap, or you can, but, ultimately, your customers will notice it. So there needs to be some investment in the theater and in the quality of the experience. That is the Fashion GAP program, and we’re making good progress on it.

We’ve had more questions on Fashion than we’ve had on open access in the last six months, which is saying something, and I’m sure we’ll get into it in the Q&A. The three that I would pick up in this session are, is this a structural cyclical problem? And I think the answer is, yes, it is both a structural and a cyclical issue. We are setting about the structural and operational challenges with pace and focus, and I am confident that as we go into 2020, we will begin to see the benefits of that.

The cyclical changes, well, we don’t control that, but do we believe that it is fundamentally an ex-growth product or service? No, we do not. There is no reason to believe that this product and portfolio cannot adapt to stem the decline. Do we believe moving a magic show to one single venue will make a difference? We believe it will make a significant difference, and we’ll report back on that after we’ve had that experience this year. How long before you can start to see improvements? I would be disappointed if we’re standing here next year talking about 2019 going into 2020 where we don’t have some forward visibility on how that business is improving. And I’m sure we’ll get into it in a lot more depth in the Capital Markets Day in May.

Beyond fashion, beyond tech, below the brand radar of Informa Markets, this march to industry specialization is increasingly how we are running the business, whether it’s in Health & Nutrition, in infrastructure what we call ICRE within Informa Markets, aviation and aerospace, and Maritime and transportation. In each of these markets, we are building often around the show brands, the event brands, the exhibition brands and the media properties that we kept because we believe they are to have a value as a marketing proposition or to drive traffic or to give us information about what customers want and need or the data products we see surrounding the market as a place to build moats and strength and resilience in our business.

Tech, we’ve up talked about. What’s gone into tech is at the top of this, it’s a mixture of what came out of, UBM tech, K&N, TMT and Ovum. So a mixture of different communities. We’ve put a new leader in that business who ran half of what was the Business Intelligence business. So he knows the Ovum business pretty well. And he’s had a long career history in the tech industries, both in the networking world and in the enterprise software world. We’ll watch this space on this, but we’ll do a deep dive on this at the Capital Markets Day to give people more sense of what we’re doing in that business.

In 2019 going into 2020, as we get even more certainty around the delivery or the over-delivery of the cost synergies, the question then becomes, so where is the growth? Show us the revenue synergies. And that, as we have talked about before, is a series of different steps. Some of those we’re beginning to see already, some of those we’re doing already, some of those we’re definitely using in the development of the portfolio and the digital product, particularly the directory product. And some of it will take a little bit more time to cook for 2020.

We’ve got a dedicated team we’ve set up inside Informa markets, led by an ex-UBM executive called John van der Valk, running what we’re calling Informa Advance which is a series of digital service products in order to provide additional service delivery, inside information and hopefully therefore for us add revenue and delivery from our portfolio.

The PPM, I’m not going to dwell on. The two businesses that we are in intense discussion with at the moment are IGM and Agribusiness portfolios. I’m always very conscious that I’m having both an internal and external conversation at these events and this involves colleagues who work inside and for Informa. And until we make a decision where we are confident that there is a home for the business that is a good home in every sense of the word, it remains within the Informa portfolio. But we are clear where we want to invest for further scale and that is largely in this market around Pharma Healthcare, Retail Financial and Maritime.

For 2019, this is the theme of 3.7%. Just to sort of rack up how that looks from 2018 going into 2019 to reprise Gareth’s point, if you, therefore look at, what did old Informa, if you want to call it that, do in the 2018 or deliver in 2018? We delivered 3.7% underlying growth in that old Informa portfolio, coincidentally and conveniently because it makes it easier to remember, so did the UBM business in the stub period that we owned that, delivered 3.7%. They have a more back-end weighted portfolio by volume of revenue.

Therefore, in 2018, new Informa with that stub period delivered 3.7%. But the full year of UBM was near 2.8% and that was largely a function of the fashion decline and the underperformance in life sciences, which therefore if you want to look at a pro forma comp, it would be around 3.4%. And what we’ve laid out here is what we want – what we are selling as ambitions for each of the divisions on a per division basis with an ambition of taking the combined group in a full year to north of 3.5% growth in 2019.

Hopefully, some of you have got this date in the diary, Friday the 10th of May. It will be in London this year. We haven’t yet determined the location, which we are clearly failing our own dates are important test and location and scheduling is important test, but I’m sure there’s a good reason for that, but we’ll get the location out to you in short order. I do hope as many of you as possible will be free to join us. There will be a full lineup of the management teams from the different businesses. It’ll be a first outing in full for Annie Callanan from Taylor & Francis to give a sense of what we’re doing in that business. That allows us to bring to life the tech business and to display our other businesses and in particular, Informa markets in its full glory.

Thank you very much for listening. Slightly longer presentation. We are trying to help bring to life the anatomy of the new company. I hope it was useful and we’d really welcome some questions.

A - Stephen A. Carter

Three questions in the front please and then three questions on the left.

Will Packer

Hi. It’s Will Packer from Exane BNP Paribas. Three questions, please. Firstly, my understanding is that the world’s largest exhibition venue is opening in Shenzhen in July, you have a business there, you have – you are now the biggest player in China. Could you just – and I understand you have some wall-bound shows there and nearby, could you just talk about how big an opportunity Shen – the new venue in Shenzhen is for you.

Secondly, within the new Informa markets, back of the envelope, 20% of revenue is from the old UBN marketing services business and about 10% of profits is. This has been a long-term challenged asset. Could you just talk about – of those bits going into global markets, what’s the underlying operating performance to help us with our modeling? And then finally, back of the envelope again, it feels like in both academic and BI, despite another year of improving growth, there has been almost negative operating leverage. How should we think about the growth and profitability going forward as you continue to deliver good growth there? Thanks.

Stephen A. Carter

Okay, why don’t I take the last and the first and I’m not sure until I entirely understood the second, but I’m going to give you some time to work out an answer. On the last, I think the BI margin was steady, I would say. But I think you’re right, we would be keen to see that as that business is – that business focuses in its new guise as Informa Intelligence on markets where we believe we’ve got better brands, better market position and a long-term growth opportunity that you would see that margin stabilize and then, over time grow.

I think in AP, that was mainly an FX effect in the main and combined with the fact that we’ve invested – we invested actually very well or very effectively in our Books platform in particular, three or four years ago, and that’s produced some quite significant benefits. So there is a depreciation kicker in that business. I’m not sure we’re driving the business for any more profitability, Will. It’s a highly profitable business as it is. And I think, we are trying to keep the balance right between steady revenue growth and I think acceptable and attractive profitability and so I wouldn’t particularly look for more profit conversion in that business.

I think, more broadly, in the group, I think, there are opportunities in Informa markets and then opportunities in and in our central cost structure as a result of scale. So I think net, we would like to see some progression on the profit line. Shenzhen, 100% right. It’s a thing to behold. The investment and infrastructure in Shenzhen. And as you know as well as I do or possibly better, one of the great strengths of the Chinese market is that it’s very, very suited to the trade show product. It’s a – manufacturing is a key part of that economy. And we are in quite significant discussions with Shenzhen about both the portfolio we have got, how we could get more extensions and other brands that we might bring to Shenzhen. So yes, that’s a good opportunity. The marketing services question, apologies, I didn’t quite catch?

Gareth Wright

In terms of the marketing services question, I think the percentage of markets that will be Marketing Services going forward is a bit lower than perhaps you’ve estimated. I wonder if the fact that actually a lot of the Life Sciences portfolio is Marketing Services and that’s now come out perhaps reduces that number in terms of the overall impact. But in terms of the going forward view of our operation there which is 4.5% plus underlying growth, that accommodates the dynamic around the remaining Marketing Services in that number. And obviously, if you take fashion out of there on the back of the envelope, that gets you back closer to 6% growth from former markets closer to where the GE business was historically.

Will Packer

Clarify one comment you made around BI. Can the underlying margins of BI improve in FY 2019?

Stephen A. Carter

As you know, I’m very reluctant to give specific margin guidance, but I’m very happy to be overruled by the Finance Director.

Gareth Wright

We have longer-term ambition for our profit growth to become closer to our revenue growth. That is absolutely where we want to be as we come out of growth acceleration plan investment period. But beyond that into specifics, as you know we never go into specifics, year-on future guidance on margins.

Will Packer

Thanks.

Ian Whittaker

Thanks. It’s Ian Whittaker from Liberum. Again, three questions. First of all just in terms of academic. When RELX had their results, they were very helpful in providing a breakdown of their customers, their total number of customers to their types. And so then that sort of was helpful in for us not getting panicked as there were a couple of contracts that were in dispute. I just wondered if you could give a similar sort of breakdown, just sort of number of total contracts you have in academic – so split the types of organizations and maybe any other detail that would be quite useful?

Second question is just in terms of the new structure. I mean obviously in terms of the organization, it has gone through a lot of change over the past couple of years, and now again, we have got another change in terms of the divisional structure and how people will be allocated. Can you just give us a feel for how you will make sure there’s no disruption to the business yet making sure you handle things for example in incentive plans the tied into existing organizational structures, and how you manage those.

And the third thing just in terms of markets is that if you look in terms of – there’s a lot of talk about value added services in markets, for example, extra services for optimization in terms of attendees and you seem to have two approaches. You seem to have a RELX approach which is to say we’ll include that within the price so we won’t try to drive organic revenue growth upwards. Through those you have some other peers who are suggesting they see it as a good opportunity to get further organic revenue growth within that market. I just wondered where you stand in terms of that debate?

Stephen A. Carter

Okay. Those are very good questions and they take quite a lot of time to answer them properly. On AP, I’m not sure – I mean, I can’t comment on other people’s business, but I’m not sure without being glib I hope, there is enough detail that we could give that would satisfy everybody. I mean in, I suspect you were talking mainly about the journals business rather than the books business. I mean, I think we have been reasonably open. We publish circa 3,000 journals. We have – I don’t know, I’m looking at Richard – 14,000, 15,000 institutional relationships around the world. We work with 65, 70, 75 consortia around the world. We renew them on a probably a 40% a year basis because some of them are one-year contracts, some of them are two-year contracts, some of them are three-year, some of them are longer. It’s a very granular business. I think the difficulty from – and easy for me to say – from an outside in is the headline conclusion doesn’t apply on a granular basis. And I think that’s part of the challenge in the policy debate is that people are trying to come up with a single-point solution for a very multifaceted market.

We’re taking a very clear position internally which we don’t spend a lot of time making headlines about externally, which is we’ll be flexible. We’re flexible on products, we’re flexible on pricing, we’re flexible on contracts. And that flexibility is because we believe that’s what the authors and institutions want. And that seems to be serving us pretty well. I love your question on business disruption. And if I’m allowed a very, very brief moment of congratulation of the business, I think one of the achievement of the company in the last 12 months is that we’ve delivered, I think a really strong, solid performance, whilst doing a major transaction and combining it in real time.

And that’s easy to say in these meetings and presentations on PowerPoint, but as you know well, they are hard to do on the ground in 40 locations around the world with multiple colleagues, with history and background and culture and human input. And a large part of that has been around aligning leadership roles, responsibilities, compensation incentives, targets and spending time with people in the business to ensure – no, I’m not holding out that it’s perfect for every single business inside the company. Far from it. But all I can tell you is, across the business. we put a lot of time into this. And many leaders in the company, that has been a big part of their year. And I think we see that in our performance and I believe will see that again in 2019.

Extra services, that’s an interesting one because it depends on what you mean by an extra service. I mean, an obviously extra service is, I don’t know, let’s take an example – a digital storefront product or a research analytical product that you tack on as part of a space sale or a stand sale. But actually you can do extra services on a traditional lease sale, either in quality or location or value or tracking traffic or doing a quality analysis on traffic. So extra services comes, I think, in lots of dimensions. And I think one of the great strengths of this business, partly because it’s been doing very well for the past few years not just ours but the industry is that the opportunity to add more value to the core product as well as do other things still remains. And that is what is driving growth in this business. It’s not a business like other media businesses I’ve been in or seen where there is a market price for inventory which is set as either high, medium or low. I think there are other things you can do around the core product as well as other services. And that’s, I think, what gives us real confidence.

Ian Whittaker

Could I just ask a quick follow-up. One of your peers in academic, J. Wiley, so their view on the journals part was essentially – if you combine so that they can do the traditional journals, flat revenues sort of moving forward, open access providing the growth. And the totality of journals growth, we should consider probably around 2% to 3% growth. So does that sound a right figure to you?

Stephen A. Carter

I think that’s broadly sensible. I mean, there’s more growth in open access than there is in the traditional paywall model. But the volume of the market today is still in subscription. And the proportion of research funding that’s going to APC-funded open access is small today. I mean it’s 11, 12, 11, I don’t know, what is it, 12% of our revenue? But it was zero, five years ago. So even if you just do a straight line extrapolation, it’s going to grow. But I think your number is broadly right.

Chris Collett

Good morning. It’s Chris Collett from Deutsche. Just a few questions. One was, sticking with Taylor & Francis. I think in 2018, you had a really good performance on e-books so just wondering is that something that we should factor in on a more recurring basis? Was there some one-offs there? Second question – when you think about some of the more vertical specializations that you’re moving towards and think about some of the verticals within Exhibitions, are there any that you think particularly lend themselves to the addition of more content – particularly more subscription and information content. And then lastly, just a quick question for Gareth. UBM had some pretty expensive bonds maturing in 2020. Just wondering what your plans are for them?

Stephen A. Carter

Do you want to take the bond question, Gareth?

Gareth Wright

Yes. So you can see that bond maturity on the debt maturity graph that I talked to earlier, it’s in Q4 2020. So we’ve got about 18 months of runway leading up to needing to refinance that. At the moment, we’re open-minded about what we’re going to do, but the two obvious options are to either use our – ignore our public bond issuance we made in 2018 as a platform for further public bond issuance. But I think we’ll also price test the USPP market at the same time to make sure we’re getting the cheapest financing that we can secure.

Stephen A. Carter

E-books, you’re right, we did, we had a very strong year in e-books. And the trend lines seem consistent, although even in my time, over the last five or six years, I’ve seen it go up and down, Chris, as have you. So I’m not predicting an end to the physical artifact. But if one were looking at forward trends, I think that will continue. And I think one of the things that served us very well is that the Books platform that we essentially built ourselves, what we call UBX platform has made it materially easier for users to be able to find, discover and use our e-book product and that has really driven volumes. And so much of this, if you’re running an archive based reference business so much of it is about discoverability. And ease-of-use. But I think you’re right on your forward predictions.

Categories – I just brought this slide back up. I mean, probably the top three on your question would be health care and pharmaceuticals, H&N and beauty and aesthetics. I think those would be the three categories where, at scale, you would see kind of an obvious market need and we do a bit of it already. If I were self-critical, I would say we are not doing enough of it, because we sort of don’t need to. If I was optimistic, I would say we are now much more organized around verticals and spending time and management effort looking at what are the ancillary products and services that people want and how do we use the information. I mean, we are sitting here today, and I’m very glad to be here but if I wasn’t here, I would be in Anaheim and – where we’ve got our Natural Products Expo.

I mean, that is a vast gathering of a community in an industry which is changing at incredible – and that’s like a technology business in the pace and rate at with trends are moving and there’s a real opportunity for us there. And we’re taking advantage of it to provide customers with analysis, report, data, forward trends and we’re uniquely positioned to see that and access that information. So those would be the three I would pick out. There’s one more question just behind you and then I’ll go to the left-hand side of the room, if I may.

Patrick Wellington

It’s Patrick Wellington at Morgan Stanley. Do you want to talk a bit about the rebooking in the Middle East? Because you talk about rebooking in real estate – in property, rather, being quite strong. And in health, I think that you miss out healthcare and pharmaceuticals and we’ve had a couple big shows in the Middle East. So do you want to talk about that? On Fashion, I noticed you have that slide up. You’ve generously given one tick for structural growth. I’m not sure what the value of those ticks is. It does kind of raise the question of can we make fashion a growth business as opposed to just a less bad business? And I suppose the third one is shape of the groups.

So we’ve got the new shape of the group here. So you’ve got five divisions, four of which are kind of growing 2% to 3% organic. That’s roughly 0.5% of sales. And then you’ve got exhibitions growing slightly slower than it used to at 4.5%. So, I’m just kind of thinking about the future growth generation of this business. It’s a little bit tricky to ask exhibitions to grow faster. Can we get those businesses growing at 2% to 3% to contribute more highly? And then just to complete our models, you always talk about doing a balance of 30% margin. What is the boundaries of your margin ambition? Is the 30% – about 30% – does that go up to 32%, 33%? Where do we see that going once we’re through the UBM process?

Stephen A. Carter

I’ll let Gareth take the last question, Patrick, but let me be clear it won’t go to 33%. Good question on the Middle East. We have had some major shows already this year, and we had a really very strong performance in both Arab Health and MEDLAB, which as you recall was the breakout show that we took out of – it was the kind of technology subset show that we broke out of Arab Health three years ago, two years ago – three?

Gareth Wright

Two years.

Stephen A. Carter

Two years ago. And in both those show, perform well and reboot well. I think we are sort of slightly more cautious on Middle East electricity and on cityscape, but I don’t have any data to share with you. I’m not flagging a problem, but I think we’re slightly more cautious on it and for a long time, viewers of our exhibitions business – one of the things that I think gives our portfolio much more strength is that even if I look at the business that we call inside Informa Markets, Middle East and Africa because we do run that on a geographical basis, it’s much more diversified.

We now have a very nice business in Egypt, which is going extremely well. We have a nice business in Turkey, which is going well. We have a nice business in Bahrain, which is doing well. We have a nice business in parts of the United Kingdom and Europe, which are actually spot shows but are solid. So we’re much less dependent solely on the Dubai engine, which five, six years ago, really was the core of our exhibitions business. So as we go forward into 2020, one of the other things that gives us some confidence is that, of course, 2020 is the expo year in Dubai. And so we look into 2020, I think, reasonably confident that will be fine. I think the question then is, what happens in 2021 in that part of the world?

On fashion, fair cop on the single tick. My only defense – our defense would be, we talk about fashion. But of course, our fashion portfolio is not a generic thing. There’s a show and a brand that operates in the women’s apparel market, in the footwear market, in the men’s market, in the off-cut market. And actually, some of those brands and shows are doing quite well, are growing. Sourcing has been a real headache. So in that market, you wouldn’t even give it a no tick. You’d give it a minus tick. So part of the reason why we put one tick was, when we were debating the slightly arbitrary judgments on the tick analysis, our view was that there were some parts of the fashion market which are not structurally out of growth, and that does give us some confidence to your, probably on point question, which is, short-term, we want to stop the decline. Do we believe that there is a route to getting this business back into growth? We do. Margins, Gareth?

Gareth Wright

So we’ve reported 31% as the margin for 2018, including a stub period for UBM. On the GBP 50 million of synergies, you can do the maths on that, and that should improve the margins by roundabout 1.5% to 2% going forward. But you’d also remember that UBM, on a full year basis, generated an operating margin in the high 20s. And so we bring in the full year effect of UBM in 2019. That like as a bit of headwind on the margin. So net-net, what you’d expect is the margins come out somewhere between 31% and 32% to slightly up year-on-year in terms of the modeling.

Patrick Wellington

I suppose, it’s a bit of a medium-term question because you’ve also got the UBM biennial year. I mean, I’m – I just see Informa’s, it’s a quite high margin, 30-plus is a high margin, and we shouldn’t really expect, ex synergies from acquisitions, much underlying margin improvement multiyear, I guess, is the question.

Gareth Wright

Yes, I think we haven’t really guided out into the medium terms in terms of margin. Again, we’ve given you the quite specific numbers on the biennials if you want to model that out and have a look at it. But I think what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to get a balance between consistent growth through investment in the business and making sure the underlying revenue growth hopefully continues to improve but certainly stays where it is in terms of the range. And the margin is around about 31%, 32% – as you say, as you say, very attractive margins, and we’re comfortable with them at that sort of level.

Stephen A. Carter

Okay, should we move – do you mind if we just move to the left-hand side just for a – I don’t want to half the audience feeling neglected.

Adam Berlin

It’s Adam Berlin from UBS. Three questions for you today. First question is, could you just clarify what was the organic growth in 2018 in the new Informa markets business? And then can you summarize for us what are the reasons that could go up in 2019, and what are the reasons that could come down? The second question is, you talk about GBP 120 million of assets you still want to sell. Are the margins in that group of assets above 30 or below 30 so do they have a positive or negative effect on the group margin, and as those are disposed off? And the third question is, you talked about around 70 consortia that you negotiate with and on the journal side. Can you give us some idea in how many of those consortia negotiations you’ve reached some form of dealing where you include the open access and the subscription in these publish and read type deals like the Wiley have done publicly in Germany? Is that just one or two, or is that more common?

Stephen A. Carter

Okay. Let me try and take the second and the third and I might let you answer the first because I don’t have that pro forma number in my head, I’m afraid. On the GBP 120 million, I’m not just picking you up on your question, Adam, but I did not say that there was GBP 120 million of revenue we were going to sell. I said there was GBP 120 million of revenue that we were reviewing. And the reason why I draw that distinction is, might we end up either retaining some of it, possible. Might we end up in a joint venture with someone, possible. Might we end up disposing of it, possible. So I’m just being precise.

Actually some of those businesses are very nice margins. So I wouldn’t counsel so you to reset the margins on the basis of – if we did end up in a disposal of all of them, would it materially change the margins? It would probably improve the growth rate for our intelligence business, but I don’t think it would reset the margin. You’ll forgive me if my answer on your question on the consortia is no. I wouldn’t choose to give you any information. I personally – we have always taken the view that we’re not a commentator on our contractual negotiations with our customers.

Gareth Wright

The final question. I think what we’ve done is we have been very clear on the guidance for 2019 so we have given you kind of a sense of the revenue numbers for 2018 and our view on the growth for 2019. And that should give you a clear idea of how to model it out. What we have intentionally done is try to simplify the message because I know there is a lot of moving parts and it is quite complicated. And so we’re not looking to go through a whole lot of historic data on principal – on previous growth numbers. But obviously, the guidance we’ve given is absolutely informed via the previous numbers in the past. So I think we’ve given you a good basis to go ahead and do the modeling on by giving you the 2018 number and then 2019 growth expectation.

Katherine Tait

It’s Katherine Tait from Goldman Sachs. First question from me. On the open access reaching 10% of your business from zero five years ago. Can you talk us through how that, if at all, has impacted the margin profile of that business? And how this sort of economics of open access versus the more traditional subscription journals plays out? Secondly, just on the technology – Informa Technology, you talked about two times – this potentially being the two times the size over a medium-term period and through cross marketing solutions etcetera, etcetera.

Could you just flesh that out a bit, help us understand how much of that really is just from cross-selling opportunity versus incremental investment that might be needed in the business? And then finally, just on fashion, if you could just give us an update on how the sort of client mix of that business is changing? Are you seeing more and more participation from the online players and how you see that going forward?

Stephen A. Carter

Okay. I’ll have a go. On OA – I mean, look – if you look at our academic business over the last period, I think we have seen, what I would say, a very marginal reduction in the margin over the period. I don’t carry in my head whether that’s directly attributable on open access because it’s not an apples to apples comparison, but our experience today in open access, whether it’s a hybrid contractual structure – slightly to go back to your question, Adam – or whether it’s a standalone dedicated OA journal is that the market is finding a price for those services. And some of those are spot arrangements and some of those are bundled arrangements of some of those are combined separately with the subscription arrangement and some of those are priced together.

So it’s quite difficult. When you aggregate it up, we still believe we are getting the balance right between price and revenue and margin. And we’ve invested more in capability, both on the open access side and on the group side and that has been sensible. So we’re not ringing an alarm bell on it, is how I would describe it. But we are being, I think, sort of sensibly flexible with individual customers which is why we don’t get into kind of public discussion about contract X or contract Y, because they’re very different. And they’re very different depending upon which part of the world you are in. They’re very different depending on which scholarly community you’re dealing with. And I think often in the open access debate, people do under-recognize that the percentage of research finding for academic research in humanities and social sciences that comes from public funds is very small. It’s very small.

So the dynamic of the source of the funding, the author, the institution, and the price is quite different than it is in STEM. It’s quite a different market. On Tech, I don’t know yet. The team are fresh in the driving seat. We’ve set an ambition over, I think, a sensible time period that we see it’s a growth market. We have some very nice brands and market positions. We have an enormous amount of traffic, both through our shows, through our research products and through our media products in that portfolio and we think that gives us a very nice position. Might we deploy some targeted acquisition company in that market to fill out our footprint in those parts of the tech community where we see opportunities? We might over time.

But I think, in 2019, we want to turn it into a functioning combined business so that our customers can see a sense of the value. Fashion, I don’t know if we’ve traded enough to be able to answer it. I mean the temptation if you do, if you do what I’m doing for a living, at events like this is to try and to provide good news. And we have traded some of the fashion brands under our watch this year. And we were – I think, it would be fair to say somewhere between reassured and pleasantly surprised that the attendee level in the February shows was actually pretty strong. We were even more pleasantly surprised that the mix in that attendee was equally diverse. But 1 swallow doesn’t make a spring, as they say, so give us time. And then we’ll go across to the other side of the house.

Natasha Brilliant

It’s Natasha Brilliant from Citi. Three questions. Firstly, just on the revenue synergies. You gave us a bit more color on that. But I wondered if you could maybe quantify the impact what were the benefits for this year and next year? And secondly, on your, sort of, acronym-based programs, we’ve had the GAP, we’ve had the AIP and now the PPM. Is that an indication that beyond the, sort of, GBP 120 million of revenues that you’re looking at the moment, we should expect to see ongoing, sort of, portfolio management? And then finally, looking at the five new divisions, four of them are rebranded with Informa within the title, the last one isn’t. Should we read anything into that?

Stephen A. Carter

Good. Well we were wondering if someone would ask that question. Natasha, thank you for asking it because it allows me to say no. You shouldn’t read anything into it other than in that world, we have – one of our strengths I think as a research publisher is that we have strong brands. I’m sure some of you here and others will know our Routledge brand well, the Taylor & Francis brand, the CRC Press brand. And it seemed to us that just imposing the Informa brand on that market for corporate neatness was not necessarily the right answer. So I would read nothing into it.

The Director in Charge of Acronyms is – and project names is at the back of the room so I don’t know what the sequel to GAP, AIP and PPM is, but – well joking aside, I think we’ve become much more disciplined as a company about regular portfolio management in the business. The PPM, we did as a more group-run process because post the acquisition of UBM, it seemed an appropriate time. And when you’re making these decisions, as I was trying to lay out earlier about how do you combine two companies, there is no point in putting people through an awful lot of pain, if then six months later, actually you’ve got a different view of the future of that business. So part of it was to trying to deal with the human consequences so we had a more structured program. But on an ongoing basis, portfolio management, I think, is a key part of the discipline. The revenue synergies for 2019 are in the growth numbers that we’ve put out. Putting a specific number on it, you will forgive me if I don’t. Nick?

Nick Dempsey

Nick Dempsey from Barclays. Two questions left. I’m surprised Patrick didn’t ask this question. There is an 0.4 point impact from phasing between reported and organic growth. Can we think about how that’s – how that works next year? So are there some in form of Global Exhibition biennial drags in there, which you count inside that which will unwind in 2019? Are there things that fell out of December into January that will help you? So how can we think about that number when we are modeling for 2019? And second question, in terms of cash restructuring, we’ve got GBP 74 million of acquisition and integration cost in cash, in 2018. And there is often some timing differences between cash and P&L. How can we think about that kind of number in 2019 and 2020?

Stephen A. Carter

You’re on point, mate.

Gareth Wright

So the phasing point on the revenue graph, the way we do the underlying revenue growth numbers that we don’t – [indiscernible] we do adjust for biennials to make it a proper like-for-like comparison. And therefore, when you’re bridging across that sheet to get to the reported growth, you need to take into account the fact that 2017 was an up year in terms of biennials, and therefore, to adjust between the underlying growth – reported growth is to take out the effect that actually the comp from 2017 is harder in the reported numbers, so that’s why it is minus 0.4 on that revenue bridge and therefore in 2019, you expect to see it go the other way around, because in 2019 it is an up year and therefore reversed.

In terms of the sizing it, I think you probably do that off the GBP 75 million and GBP 95 million revenue numbers that are on the top right-hand corner of that revenue chart. In terms of the cash costs for restructuring and integration costs, there is certainly an ongoing cost of that program into 2019, 2020. I think we’ve previously talked about a GBP 100 million total cost of that program and you can see what we’ve done in 2018 in the balance. I think it predominantly would be in, I would say it’s pretty much split half and half in 2019, 2020 I think in terms of balance of the remaining costs to be expended in that area.

Nick Dempsey

So a quick follow-up. So GBP 100 million total. There was GBP 74 million done. But some of that GBP 74 million isn’t part of the GBP 100 million, right, it’s more kind of other one-offs, right?

Gareth Wright

Yes, exactly. Some of that GBP 74 million is the transaction costs. About half transaction costs and about half integration costs in 2018. So yes, half of that isn’t related to the GBP 100 million.

Nick Dempsey

So we still got GBP 60 million.

Stephen A. Carter

[Indiscernible]

Nick Dempsey

If we take half of GBP 74 million, it’s GBP 37 million [indiscernible] less that, we’ve still got 60-ish to go.

Gareth Wright

Yes, that’s how I was thinking about it in terms of modeling. We can pick up on the details in terms of getting the numbers spot on there. But that’s broadly how you want to think about it in terms of shape over the next couple of years.

Stephen A. Carter

So question just on the left-hand side. Two questions here.

Matthew Walker

Thanks. Matthew Walker from CS. Two questions. First one is again is on free cash flow. Just to clarify. So that free cash flow number is not including – is including ordinary restructuring costs so GBP 13 million or so, but is not including acquisition integration costs. So I guess, my question is you said, it was roughly GBP 600 million for a full year in 2018. That included a negative working capital swing of GBP 50 million. Also, you should have some natural growth in free cash flow roughly in line with operation profit growth, whatever. So really, that sounds pretty conservative. What are you baking into your GBP 600 million plus free cash flow guidance for 2019? Because in theory, you should be getting GBP 50 million benefit from working capital plus 5% growth in that number so it sounds a bit conservative.

Second question which Stephen may like more is, in the private markets, exhibition companies are going for extremely high multiples, anywhere between sort of 12 times 15 times EBITDA. What do you think explains the big difference between public market valuations of companies like yours and the exhibition companies in the private markets? Is the private – are the private equity people overvaluing these businesses or is the market undervaluing these businesses?

Stephen A. Carter

Good question. I mean you tell me. We had this discussion at our board meeting just this week. I think there have been five, maybe six transactions in the private markets, effectively the private markets. Since we closed the UBM deal, I think the average multiple is materially higher and there are no synergies to speak of in any of those transactions. So if you do a post synergy comp, they are at least two, maybe even three terms higher, on average. I think what’s my envy, I mean, here, I’m massively editorializing, there is a lot of capital out there, it’s looking to be put to work and there aren’t many assets of quality.

But the fundamental resilience of these businesses is very strong. I think the public markets still see these businesses as media cycle businesses. I think the private market sees them as resilient predictable businesses. I think that’s the fundamental difference in nuance. That’s my own personal view. But some of it is, I think, is to do with a significant supply of capital and a relatively lower supply of assets. And if you’re a seller that’s a beautiful thing. On your first question, which I’ll give to Gareth, but I don’t think we guided to GBP 600 million plus for 2019, did we?

Gareth Wright

We talked about GBP 600 million plus from the combined group and I believe in the opening you said – the one thing that you didn’t mention there was the cost of interest. So in working out the combined group number, we took into account a full year of the cost and acquisition financing to combine the group. That therefore is an extra cash outflow that you [indiscernible] the numbers so that is one of the reasons why it felt slightly lower than you were expecting.

Matthew Walker

So much would you attribute to that?

Gareth Wright

Well, broadly looking at numbers that you can see, we had about GBP 640 million payment to shareholders of UBM was the number. If you take that out and say 3.7%, which I said is the 2019 interest rate. You can do the math on that. You do something about GBP 25 million I think would be in interest cost. So that sort of thing is what you have to take into account as well, as just the growth.

Stephen A. Carter

Okay, is there a burning final question? I don’t want to close it down, but I’m conscious we’ve taken – there’s one more question just over there if you may, and then a nice gentle last question.

Giasone Salati

I’ll try my best. It’s Giasone Salati from Macquarie. Two questions, please. In Academic Publishing, have you had any talks ended with any of the institutions? Or have you had any contract ended without naming it of course? And secondly, we spoke a lot about potential disposals and multiples in the Exhibitions segment. And what do you think is the right size of Informa? Do you feel like you’re now at scale? It’s a peculiarly fragmented global landscape of B2B Exhibitions and you have been leading the consolidations. So where do you want to go?

Stephen A. Carter

Thank you for those, those two last questions. I think for the contracts, we try not to get into public dispute territory because it’s just – it’s not – we don’t find it helpful. Have we taken a position in any of these contractual negotiations where sadly in the metaphorical week by Tuesday we can’t come to terms and therefore we have had to walk away? Yes. More often than not, by Thursday, we are back talking again. And we find that not being public about it makes that a lot easier. I am not sure in these transition markets having theologically public views helps. I don’t think it helps the customer and it certainly doesn’t help us. But we are firm about what we will do and what we won’t do and that combination of being clear on our own terms is part of what contributes to our commercial performance but not being inflexible is I think what has helped us avoid major large-scale contractual walkaways where there is no rapprochement later in the week.

On exhibitions, interesting question. I mean, it’s a very difficult market to size to do it sort of total addressable market but if you try to do one, we’re maybe 10% of it. So as Richard knows, one of the words that I tend to redline whenever I see it written down is scale. I don’t think we are a scale player. I think we have depth and breadth and I think that helps us. And I think in some markets, Shenzhen, which I will – talked about earlier – or Dubai or Vegas. These are the major centers of this market. We are now a very material customer for those major centers. That’s very helpful.

Do I believe there are other opportunities for us? Yes, I do. Do we look at them all? We do. But slightly to Matthew’s question, I would say and maybe some people in the room would disagree, I think we’ve been pretty disciplined about what we’ve acquired but we’ve been equally disciplined about what we haven’t acquired. And some of that is driven by price, but most of that is driven by is it a portfolio of brands that has got gone long-term resilience in markets where we can build specialization. And that’s the key I think for us going forward is how do we infill either geographically or in categories where we can see that being beneficial. If you can’t do that, it’s just market share and that’s not valuable. So that’s how we think about it.

Stephen A. Carter

Can I thank you very much for your attendance? I apologize for the slightly longer slide presentation. But it was designed to try and explain the combined company. Thank you very much for your interest in our company, and we’ll see many of you, I hope, at the capital markets day. Thank you.