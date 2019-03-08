Superior Industries: Where Is The Superiority?

The issue is simply too much debt, expensive preferred dividends and charges, as this remains an inherently interesting business with sufficient earnings power.

Deleveraging power is modest in generally reasonable economic times as 2019 will not be an exception to that, casting continued doubts on the prospects for equity holders.

Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) is a name which attracted my interest in 2017 after it made a very large deal to expand into Europe. I was critical on the deal when it was announced in March of 2017 as shares traded in the mid-twenties at the time, yet became a bit more constructive in March of 2018, a year after the deal was announced as shares had fallen to $15 at the time.

That cautious optimism means that I bought a small position, yet that position has been too early as shares have continued their collapse, now trading at $5 and change, as the release of the 2018 results provides a great opportunity to revisit that thesis.

The Original Deal And Thesis

Early 2017, Superior Industries announced that it would acquire Uniwheels AG in an effort to create diversification from its core North American business, as well as deliver on cost synergies. While that made sense, I noted that a high acquisition price and, as a consequence of that, a high leverage ratio made me cautious despite modest earnings accretion projected at the time.

By serving customers in Europe on top of the core US business, it furthermore allowed for some real diversification away from its main clients in the US, of course being GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F). With greater market power, the aim was to transform this business from a high volume, low differentiation, and low margin business, which furthermore was quite cyclical, to one which offers differentiated products at higher margins.

That thesis has not really played out. Superior posted value-added sales of $733 million ahead of the deal with Uniwheels on which it reported solid operating margins of 7.5%. Operating with a net cash position ahead of the deal, the business was valued at 0.8 times sales, 6.5 times EBITDA, and 14 times earnings.

The $715 million purchase of Uniwheels, a German/Polish company, looked expensive. Uniwheels generated value-added sales of EUR 464 million at the time, representing a 1.5 times sales multiple and 10 times EBITDA. Even if projected $15 million synergies were delivered upon, that would still make it an expensive deal.

Based on pro forma EBITDA of $165 million, Superior operated with a net leverage ratio of 3.7 times following the deal. With EBIT seen at $97 million, interest seen at $30 million and applying a 30% tax rate, I pegged after-tax earnings at $47 million. With 31 million shares outstanding (25 million common shares ahead of the deal and expectation that some 6 million shares would be issued in connection to the deal), that could result in earnings of $1.50 per share and $1.80 per share if synergies would be delivered upon.

2017/2018 Has Been Rough

Shares fell to $15 in early 2018 as the company issued its guidance for 2018, the first year in which Uniwheels AG was fully consolidated. Sales were originally seen at $1.45-1.50 billion, with value-added sales at $800-835 million and adjusted EBITDA running at $185-200 million. With D&A charges and capital spending running at $95 million, I noted that earnings power remained intact.

With shares trading at $15 in early 2018, leverage gradually coming down a bit and the guidance for 2018 being solid, I noted that earnings could over time rose from nearly $2 per share to $3 per share in the years to come, creating compelling earnings multiples, even for a cyclical company.

The company started 2018 on a solid note as it reiterated the full year guidance upon the release of the first quarter results. The resignation of the CFO was a bit worrying, yet the company actually hiked the 2018 guidance alongside the release of the second quarter results in August, prompting shares to rise towards the low-twenties. Sales came in stronger than expected as the company hiked the EBITDA guidance by $5 million to $190-205 million.

It all went very wrong in October as the company reported third quarter results. After raising the guidance alongside the second quarter results, it cut the guidance in a far bigger way upon the release of the third quarter results, with EBITDA seen at $170-180 million, as cash flows from operations took a great beating as well, prompting shares to fall to just $10. Softer production schedules across the globe, rising energy rates for the key Mexican plant, and higher launch costs were the reasons behind the EBITDA shortfall.

The CEO retiring by the end of 2018 continued to cause a greater overhang on the shares, with shares down to as much as $5 in early 2019. The actual results for 2018 were a bit stronger than feared as EBITDA for the year hit $186 million, above the guidance.

About The Earnings

The $186 million adjusted EBITDA number reported compares to GAAP operating earnings of $86 million, as Superior reported GAAP earnings of $25 million or just $0.29 per share for common equity holders. GAAP earnings include a few charges, including $12 million in M&A charges and $26 million in amortisation charges. The reason why GAAP earnings differ so much from net earnings to equity holders is the preferred stock component following the deal with Uniwheels AG.

This preferred stock component is very expensive to Superior's common equity holders as the bottom line was impacted by $17 million from the preferred stock construction (consisting out of $17 million in preferred stock accretion, $15 million in preferred stock dividends, minus a $15 million preferred stock modification).

Based on adjusted EBITDA of $186 million, leverage is coming down a bit, although net debt of $637 million still makes for a high 3.4 times multiple. This is not expected to come down a lot with adjusted EBITDA seen at $170-185 million in 2019, with cash flow from operations seen at $125-145 million. With conversion of the $150 million preferred stock being pegged at $28 per share, this will continue to hit the bottom line for some time to come as these shares will not be converted anytime soon.

With adjusted EBITDA at $170-185 million and capital spending seen around $85 million, we end up with $85-100 million in actual underlying cash flow in terms of EBIT this year. Accounting for $15 million for preferred stockholders, and $50 million for interest, it is evident that there is just $20-35 million left for common shareholders, which still represents $0.80-1.40 per share.

Investors are skeptic of the high leverage (certainly with expensive preferred debt accounted for) as 2019 will be a softer year than 2018 with leverage ratios up to roughly 5 times if preferred equity/debt is included, and limited potential to deleverage quickly.

This disappointment is not just shared by myself, as Uniwheels might be doing okay-ish currently but simply has been bought at a too steep valuation. Of interest is that former CEO Steven Borick dialled into the last earnings call, expressing his appointment with the deal and the losses over the shares held by his family. While upside could emerge if sales and margins improve for the better, and earnings power would improve dramatically in such a case, the road to recovery for common equity holders is long and uncertain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long a modest position