A Predictor Of Recession Goes Haywire

RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana. Source: RV Share

Due to concerns over future economic growth and volatility in financial markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could end the Fed's balance sheet unwind fairly soon:

Volatility in financial markets and an inability to meet the Fed's inflation targets could be the catalysts for the policy change. I have long held the suspicion the economy would slow after central bankers ended their stimulus measures. RV shipments could be another predictor of a faltering economy; falling shipments preceded the previous two recessions. According to the Atlantic, RV shipments are a pretty good predictor:

RV sales turn out to be a pretty good predictor too: When RV sales are doing well, the economy follows; when RV sales tank, the economy is soon to tank too ... The RV industry has repeatedly fallen in advance of more widespread economic troubles. RV sales started dropping in 1999; the economy did not crash until 2001. Between 2006 and 2007, RV sales again dropped-this time 9.5 percent. The GDP still grew in that period, at an annual rate of 4.5 percent. But between 2007 and 2009 GDP growth slowed to 1.7 percent, and dropped 2 percent between 2008 and 2009. In fact, RV sales track closely with the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, an oft-used measure that pulls together a series of factors, including average weekly hours in manufacturing, building permits issued, average weekly claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, stock prices, and average consumer expectations, to predict how the economy will fare.

RV shipments for January 2019 were 25,540, down 40% Y/Y. Towables fell 41%, while motorhomes fell 33%. This follows a 22% decline in December 2019 and a 4% decline for full-year 2018. The continued fall in shipments could debunk the notion that (1) the 2018 decline was an anomaly due to irrational exuberance in the first half of 2018 and (2) the trend could reverse itself in 2019.

The fall in shipments does not bode well for the U.S. economy. When consumers are uncertain about the future, discretionary items like RVs are the first to get cut from household spending. Who is to say other discretionary items like autos or luxury goods will not be cut next?

In Thor's (THO) most recent quarter, its revenue of $1.29 billion fell by over 30% Y/Y. Thor also suggested dealers were rationalizing inventory levels to compensate for large inventory balances on dealer lots. The slow inventory pare down could hurt RV shipments for most of 2019. Eventually, that decline in shipments could hurt RV manufacturers and companies that sell parts/ancillary services to the RV industry.

Unemployment In Elkhart, Indiana, Trending Up

Elkhart, IN, is known as the "RV Capital of the World," as the lion's share of RVs sold in the U.S. comes from Elkhart and the surrounding area. Elkhart has about 55,000 residents; unemployment in the region could be the canary in the coal mine.

December 2018 unemployment for Elkhart was 2.8%, up from 2.1% in the year earlier period. Unemployment for the U.S. was 3.7%, down from 3.9% in the year earlier period. RV manufacturers oftentimes respond to falling RV shipments by reducing the work week for employees. The spike in the Elkhart unemployment rate could be another data point that suggests RV shipments and revenue for RV manufacturers are faltering. That does not bode well for the rest of the country.

Conclusion

Free-falling RV shipments suggest another recession is upon us. Cyclical names like General Electric (GE) and Honeywell (HON) could fall hard over the next few quarters. Investors should also avoid RV stocks like THO, LCI Industries (LCII), Camping World (CWH) and Winnebago (WGO).

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, THO, LCII, WGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.