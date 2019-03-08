Coffee, Burgers, Chicken And Growth - Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Background

When the economy has uncertainty, I tend to look at necessities, inexpensive products and something that most people will tend to purchase. Food is definitely one of the higher priority areas, inexpensive and convenience also strikes the balance.

I noticed that there aren't many public brands. Of course you have Wendy's (WEN), McDonald's (MCD), Subway, but you have this younger-combined company in Restaurant Brands International (QSR). Who is QSR? They were formed in 2014, from the merger between Tim Horton's and Burger King; after 3G structured the deal, due to ownership in the entities.

Therefore, they brought together one of the top fast food restaurants from a "burger and fries" standpoint in Burger King to the treasured and loyal-customer based coffee shop in Tim Horton's. The deal was to provide efficiencies and resources amongst the combined entity, as well as to allow the companies to expand internationally. I know in Northeast Ohio, they were to open not one Tim Hortons, but... 105 shops (article)! Further, QSR did not end there.

In 2017, QSR closed on the acquisition of the finger-licking, Louisiana-made Popeyes Chicken. Therefore, they now have a top-coffee shop in Tim Hortons, fast-food burger-free combination in Burger King and one of the best fried-chicken restaurants in Popeyes. However, are they suited for a position in your portfolio and do their financial results demonstrate a sound merger amongst the companies? I am looking to invest and increased performance from the acquisition and a dividend picture of an above average yield, growth rate and below a 60% payout ratio, would be ideal.

Restaurant Brands International Performance

Since December 31, 2018, QSR's stock price has popped over 19%! Further, their performance in 2018, from a stock movement perspective, was actually quite the opposite, as they declined over 16% during that year. Fairly mixed results, if you ask me.

When reviewing their 10-K annual filing, top-line revenue did increase. From a pure year-over-year (with no adjustments), revenue was up $781 million or 17%. However, operating costs went up by $600 million, due to a tremendous increase in SG&A. This was primarily due to the Revenue Recognition standard (see page 93-94 of 10-K) and that caused a higher increase in revenue but caused the company to incur higher costs, today, as well. Income from operations was still up by $182 million or 10%, exceeding my expectations. However, instead of an income tax benefit they received last year, this year they had an expenditure that they felt, reducing their overall net income and earnings per share to $2.46. The income tax benefit last year was due to a benefit from stock option exercises as a result of the required adoption of a new share-based compensation accounting standard, as well as differing tax rules applicable to certain subsidiaries outside Canada.

What does this mean to a potential investor? They are earning more revenue, yes. However, it comes at a steep cost, but the margin, evident in operating income, is strong, at over a 10% growth. Page 32 of their 10-k breaks down their segment revenue, or revenue by restaurant and all 3 had increases across the board. Popeyes is skewed, as only 1/2 of the year of 2017 was included due to when the acquisition closed that year. Segment operating income was solid across Burger King and Popeyes but was slightly less in Tim Hortons. The largest impact this year was the revenue recognition adoption. Therefore, I do believe it to be difficult to find the true performance of how QSR, overall, is performing. There are many moving pieces with the recent acquisition, accounting adoptions and the TCJA (Tax Cuts Jobs Act), that performance is difficult to review. That is partially why I am sticking to Operating Income from their income statement.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend

What about their Dividend? Since they have been public, they have increased their dividend every year. That represents 5 years. I am looking for an above average dividend growth, which, to me is 5%. QSR currently pays a quarterly $0.50 dividend, which is up 11% than 2018. Rewinding further back, 2018's dividend increase compared to 2017 was a staggering 67%! In fact, in 2017, they went from $0.20 per share, to $0.21 and then to $0.45. Talk about delivering back to shareholders. The growth rate prior to this is skewed a little bit due to them increasing their dividend every quarter. However, in December of 2017 they had a dividend of $0.20 per quarter and the direct year before that, was $0.16 per quarter. Therefore, that is a 25% dividend increase for that time period. On average, across that 3-year period, their dividend growth rate is 37.7%. Yes, this is above average folks!

How about their payout ratio? I am hoping for a below 60% payout ratio. Why 60%? This shows that they retain earnings to develop the business and also want to share their profits with shareholders. At $2.46 earnings per share, per their annual report or 10-k, this represents an 81% payout ratio. This is high for my liking. Not to call me out by trying to find a way to see if it works, their earnings release displays that when you adjust earnings for one-time items, such as the adoption, tax cuts/jobs act, etc., QSR recognized a $2.68 earnings per share figure. This still represents a 75% payout ratio, too high for my liking. They do not get a pass here, even when going the extra step.

Lastly, their dividend yield will receive a review by me. At a close of $62.38 (3/5/19) with a yield of $2.00, on an annual basis, this equates out to a yield of 3.20%. This is greater than the average S&P 500 yield, which is approximately 1.94% (Source: Multipl). Due to the significant increases, the yield is superior to their 5-year dividend yield average of 1.39%. Further, the yield is higher than McDonald's (MCD), currently at 2.51%, and Wendy's (WEN), currently at 2.31%. Thus, they are offering a superior yield to their competitors.

Overall, their dividend wins 2 of the 3 categories. I do not anticipate the growth rate to continue at the pace they have been over the last 3 years, on average. This is a tough call that will require encompassing financial performance and dividend metrics.

Summary & Conclusion

After taking the financial performance, which includes a full-year of post-acquisition, the decision is difficult for a stock purchase. They are striving to piece together a food behemoth - but one could argue that not one of the entities is the superior brand. One could say McDonald's beats Burger King. Or that Kentucky Fried Chicken beats Popeyes. Lastly, one could argue Starbucks (SBUX) is greater than Tim Horton's. The financial performance that was reviewed above does not paint a clear picture. The combination of merger expenses, not a full-year of Popeyes in 2017, the Tax Cuts Jobs Act, ASC 606 accounting standard adoption, etc., has caused results to have a significant amount of complexities to the equation.

Further, from a dividend history perspective, it appears that they grew the dividend extremely fast, but yet, they did not allow earnings to keep pace. Now, their payout ratio is unusually high and remains high, even when considering non-GAAP adjusted earnings.

Therefore, though it's hard to say no to a cheeseburger, fried chicken and a nice cup of Joe, I will be passing on an investment in Restaurant Brands International, until 1 of 2 items occurs. The first, price would have to decline into the upper $40's to low $50's or earnings would have to increase into the low-to-mid $3.00 range with limited stock price movement. I will remain on the sideline, on this one.

Did I miss anything from my analysis of Restaurant Brands International? Would you or do you have an investment in them? Are you looking for something else, outside of better performance? Thank you all for reading and, as always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.