Clearfield Inc. Is Coming Of Age

However, we think for now the smart money is made, but we think another leg up is likely when the 5G build-out gains track.

CLFD has solid growth, a large cash flow increase, and a good deal of operational leverage, which are a bit hidden from sight.

The company's shares doubled from the lows in December and have surprised investors on the upside for three consecutive quarters.

There is clearly something going right for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), as the stock has been on a tear in the last couple of months:

As 5G, which is the next opportunity for the company, is about to arrive, the growth can continue. We do think potential investors should wait for the shares to digest the current gains.

They should also keep in mind that 5G will only trickle in this year, this is really much more a 2020 story, so we don't advise to jump in right now.

Clearfield, Inc. is a supplier broadband service providers like community broadband providers and national carriers. They sell a whole host of products (see here) and also have a legacy segment (build-to-print). Here is a short video introduction.

The community broadband market is by far their biggest segment, good for $13M out of $20M revenues in Q1. This is a sort of bottoms-up local broadband initiative in under-serviced areas.

Here is a five-year overview which shows that while revenue has trended up, operational metrics haven't:

Data by YCharts

Growth

Much of the growth came from the sales of so-called active cabinet solutions (here is one, to get some idea what these are). The company acquired this business in February last year from Calix.

The company initiated its 'coming of age' plan some time ago, here are the main pillars, from the earnings deck:

Given the Q1 results, one can argue that they're on track with the first two plans. 5G is the next growth opportunity, crucial for the third part of the coming of age plan. Among the company's products, 5G has a number of distinct phases:

The densification of 4G (in preparation for 5G), starting Q3 2019

Wireline and wireless demark

5G electronics

Central to these is the advent of so-called small cells, which start right away in the first 4G densification phase. The demark phase occurs more or less concurrent with the 4G densification phase (Q1CC):

Then stage two is going to be more of the wireline and wireless demark and an opportunity for us to be able to put fiber management and optical components at that demarked location, again probably a late 2019 fiscal year. So our build season is also late summer kind of months.

A little further out (2020 and beyond) is the third stage when 5G is in full swing (Q1CC):

Longer-term and the massive opportunity that I referred to is going to be more associated when 5G electronics are actually hardened and placed in the outside plant and when that happens, we're going to be looking at what we do best and that's the need to be able to provide fiber distribution point that's going to be managed and protected alongside the power of distribution and our acquisition of the active cabinet line and allowing us to have voice of customer conversations with those providers to identify what are you not seeing, what are you not getting, what can we provide with our nimble agile approach to fiber management and product innovation to help you get there.

Q1 Results

From the earnings deck:

And here is a nice breakdown of the different segments:

Their community broadband segment and national carrier segment are where the growth came from, although the legacy build to print segment also had a strong quarter. What helped, in particular, was their acquisition of the active cabinet line (Q1CC):

When we required the active cabinet line, we indicated that was a $10 million avenue revenue opportunity for us. We think that actually it's going to go up from there. I think our opportunity to work closely with those organizations and be able to provide a more diligent approach a more focused approach via active cabinet solution is allowing us to service or restore our customer as well as get some really good visibility for other opportunities and where additional active cabinet solutions could be put into place.

Backlog increased 84% to $4.4M with backlog outside of active cabinet solutions up 62%. Is this growth going to continue? Despite an 82% increase in income from operations, net income only increased 7%, due to tax changes (Q1CC):

Income tax expense increased 246% from a benefit of $203,000 in the first quarter of 2018 to an expense of $296,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included a one-time benefit of $384,000 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017.

Guidance

The $83M-87M revenue guidance is up from the $77.7M of revenues in 2018, presenting a 9-14% growth. Net income at 3-5% of revenues amounts to $2.5M-4.35M in profit guidance.

Margins

Again, from the earnings deck:

These are GAAP figures above. Despite the biggest growth contributor (those active cabinets) generating somewhat lower gross margins compared to the company average, gross margin held up fairly well (declining from 42.1% in Q1 2018 to 39.6% in Q1 2019).

Operating cost increased to $6.8M (from $6.5M a year ago) in Q1 but still producing considerable operational leverage with a whopping 82% increase in income from operations in Q1, rising to $1.17M from $644K last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the improvement was even better as there was $529K of amortization and depreciation and another $544K in stock-based compensation.

Cash

The company generates quite a bit of cash:

Data by YCharts

Q1 was a bumper quarter for operational cash flow up to $6.8M from just $2M a year ago in Q1, from the 10-Q:

And they use the cash they generate mostly for buybacks and an increased balance sheet (Q1CC):

As of December 31, 2018, we had repurchased an aggregate of 523,794 shares for approximately $6.6 million, leaving approximately $5.4 million available within our $12 million stock repurchase program.

The buybacks have resulted in a declining share count in the last couple of years:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

After the strong rally of the last couple of months, the shares have experienced a notable increase in valuation. Analysts expect EPS to reach $0.38 this fiscal year (ending in September) and $0.50 in 2020.

Note that $0.38 is beyond the top end of management guidance ($0.32), but the company has been exceeding expectations by quite a margin lately, from SA:

Conclusion

The company showed good growth and strong operational leverage and cash flow generation, despite lower gross margins due to product mix. Much of this didn't appear in top-line figures due to tax changes, which produced tailwinds last year and headwinds in Q1.

We think the stock has to digest the recent gains for some time to come, but when the 5G build-out starts in earnest towards the end of the year, we think the shares have another leg upwards in them.

