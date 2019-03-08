Lithia Motors - Up 30% Since The End Of December 2018, But Still Reasonably Cheap

The stock is still trading at a reasonable price currently, and is expected to reach new highs by the end of 2019.

In 2019 and 2020, Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is expected to show consistent growth in earnings, even if there is a softening in U.S. economic growth and consumer spending. As of the end of December 2018, the stock is up by almost by 30%. I believe there is further room for price appreciation within 12-15 months, with a price target at $123, from its current price $89.57. Although LAD operates in a cyclical industry, 75% of its margins derive from modestly cyclical segments that have a slight impact on changes in economic cycles. Management has taken initiatives to scale up these high-margin segments, which is a positive indicator for consistent growth in EPS. Current macro trends in the automotive retail industry - such as consolidation, declining new vehicle sales, a potential pause in the rate hiking cycle, and progress in the U.S./China trade talks -- will be supportive to Lithia's earnings and management's strategy.

Note: I opened a position in this stock at $69.15 on Dec. 24; at the time of this article it was trading at around $83.

Revenue segment analysis and trends

Lithia Motors is an automotive franchise retailer that sells new and used vehicles across the U.S. The company sells domestic and import vehicle brands ranging from economy to light trucks, minivans, SUVs, crossovers and luxury cars.

LAD has shown a steady increase in margins over the past five years within an average five-year gross margin at 15%, operating margins at 4.16%, and five-year average diluted EPS growth at 22%. Also, it showed an improving trend in operating ratios (this data can be found on Morningstar). I expect these ratios to maintain an improving trend going forward, because management's strategy to focus on scaling up high-margin segments is ideally positioned to navigate through a potential slowdown in the U.S. automotive sector and the economy as a whole.

Lithia has four key revenue generating segments: new vehicles, used vehicles, service, body and parts (repair and service), and vehicle financing/service contracts (finance and insurance). New vehicles sales represent more than 50% of revenue, but only account for less than a quarter of gross margins, while remaining segments constitute around 75% of the gross margins (data taken from the Q4 earnings presentation and Q4 2018 8-K). It is most likely that automotive sales within the U.S. remain uncertain from now on, which could affect new vehicle margins. However, LAD's high margin segments (used vehicle, F&I, and repair and service) are expected to bring consistent revenue growth, irrespective of the trends in the automotive sector.

Used vehicle

My analysis has shown that Lithia's high-margin revenue segments are minimally cyclical. If consumer spending declines, people defer new vehicle purchases and tend to prefer used/pre-owned vehicles and cars with low mileage. According to The Wall Street Journal, the gap between "the price of a new and pre-owned car prices has also widened and is now at one of its largest points in more than a decade," creating an incentive for consumers to buy used/pre-owned vehicles.

Management is taking advantage of this trend by establishing a goal to sell 85 vehicles per store annually on average, aggressively pursuing customer trade-ins to diversify its used vehicle product mix along with extending the availability of financing for customers to fund vehicle purchases.

Repair and Service

The same applies to the repair and service segment. Earnings from this segment have historically been more resilient during economic downturns when owners have tended to repair their existing vehicles rather than purchasing new ones. Price increases are accepted by the customer, as the cost of deferring repair/servicing of an individual's vehicle could be high. Thus, it is a non-discretionary purchase, as opposed to new car sales.

In addition, Lithia's management has changed its strategy by focusing on small job services such as oil changes and service. Surprisingly, this business is shunned by other dealers/competitors as not profitable. I believe it is an effective long-term strategy for Lithia by taking short-term losses to gain more market share and improving its higher-margin repair and service segment. Lastly, the repair and service segment further benefits from long-term secular trends within the automotive industry with an increasing older-vehicle population. The average vehicle on the road in the U.S. is now 11.7 years old, an industry record. This trend should contribute to the repair and service segment.

Finance and Insurance

The finance and insurance segment is a significant profit center because it includes all commission products, such as extended service plans or facilitating a loan. A potential increase in used car sales is a positive indicator, as 76% of used cars are sold through financing. Investors are worried about the impact of raising rates on new vehicle sales, used vehicle sales, and the finance and insurance segment. My research has shown that a 100-basis-point increase in rates would only increase customers' monthly payments around $15-$20, on average. Mostly, these increases aren't significant enough to affect the consumer financing the purchase of a new or a used car. Only a much more substantial increase would affect consumers' purchasing decisions. However, the probability of this occurring is low based on the recent dovish tone from the Fed chairman, potentially ending the rate hike cycle.

Another decisive factor for Lithia is that the automotive retail industry is slowly consolidating with no shortage of acquisition targets. Lithia has been acquiring smaller dealerships across underserved rural areas, where the target company is the leader in one particular car brand. Pursuing an acquisition strategy for growth has proven to be successful, as the firm increased its market share and customer base. Interestingly, franchise laws exist that say a vehicle brand cannot have a competing store within 100 miles of an existing one, further increasing Lithia's competitive position. These factors should give Lithia pricing power in those particular regions over the long term while improving revenue for all the high-margin segments.

Based on the industry trends mentioned above and management's long-term strategy, I believe that LAD's diluted EPS should continue to increase at 22% in 2019 and 2020, including a steady growth in gross/operating margins and strengthening operating ratios.

Price Target and Valuation

Considering all the factors mentioned above, I have used an average 2019 EPS estimate of $10.33 from 11 analysts covering Lithia Motors, which can be found on Thomson Reuters.

Using the five-year average forward P/E of 12x, the stock could potentially trade at around $123 (12x $10.33) by the end of 2019. This is a very conservative estimate. The P/E is way below the automotive retail industry's average five-year P/E of 31x. The P/E represents a late cycle discount to the industry's five-year average P/E, also considers uncertainty in regards to trade, consumer spending, interest rates, e-commerce competition, and vehicle sales within the U.S.

Key Risks

Lithia would need additional capital to fund expansion, increasing leverage and borrowing costs. Also, it will face increased competition for acquisitions as it will operate in large cities, along with Berkshire Hathaway seeking auto dealer acquisitions. If gas prices ever get severely high, Lithia could suffer because its rural customers favor pickups and SUVs. There are economic factors to consider, such as rising wages, unemployment, availability of consumer credit, slowing economic growth, consumer confidence, stock market volatility and raw material prices.

Lithia has a slightly above-average industry LT debt to equity. Based on the above-mentioned positive trends, the firm is expected to generate enough cash flow to pay the interest. However, the current interest coverage ratio is strong at 7.5x. Lastly, uncertainty in regard to gas prices and other economic factors remains low, at least in the near term.

Conclusion

I believe the management's strategy to improve used car sales, the repair and service segment, and the finance and insurance segment is realistic and achievable based on the favorable industry trends mentioned above. As of now, key risks remain reasonably low. I would expect the stock to appreciate as long as U.S. economic growth remains persistent in 2019 and 2020, positive progression in the U.S./China trade talks, and no immediate supply shock or sharp rise in inflation in the near term. By the end of 2019, I expect the stock to trade at around $123 and EPS should continue to grow at 20%-22% in 2019-20.

