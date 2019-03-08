Cloud Peak: Debt Downgrades, Capitulation On Asset Sale?

In a quick update to my December coverage on the firm, Moody’s announced yet another downgrade in all of distressed coal miner Cloud Peak (CLD) late in February. Just as was the case last time, I believe it is pretty universally accepted – at least by most market participants – that the common equity will most likely end up worthless. Shares remain at just a fraction of prior highs and just a sliver of market cap remains.

With the common stock on its last breath, bulls have transitioned to seeing value in the debt. The 12% Second Lien lien bonds 2021 trade at 46 cents on the dollar and the 6.375% Senior Notes – subordinate to the 12% Second Liens – trade at a 72% yield to maturity. This is a discount compared to the last time I looked at Cloud Peak yet coal pricing in the Powder River Basin (“PRB”) has not moved materially. Outlook shouldn't have changed much. Given I once viewed the bonds as fairly priced 20% higher, is this an opportunity? Perhaps, but the math has changed somewhat as a sale now looks firmly off the table.

Nuanced Changes In The Strategic Review

In November, Cloud Peak Energy announced that it had begun a “ strategic review”, hiring JP Morgan as its financial advisor and Allen & Overy as legal counsel. Both of these firms are often tapped for corporate M&A advice and the potential sale of the company was explicitly called out in that press release. Speculation ran rampant that the firm could be shopped to Peabody Energy (BTU) or Arch Coal (ARCH). While I always viewed this as unlikely, it was nonetheless an upside lift to overall company valuation. This, however, does not appear to have bore any fruit.

In January, the company the announced that it had instead hired FTI Consulting to assist in a review of the “capital structure and restructuring alternatives”. JP Morgan and Allen & Overy, previously likely hired to find a buyer, appear to be no longer in the picture. My interpretation of this is that it seems like an outright sale does not seem to be card and that instead a debt restructuring is around the corner. Rather than make scheduled payments for the next years and wait for recovery, Cloud Peak will likely try to get bond investors to agree to a recapitalization today rather than down the road. This appears to be the feelings of Moody’s analysts which stated in their downgrade that “…given its weakened performance and high debt levels, Cloud Peak is expected to pursue a debt restructuring”.

What haircut could bondholders take? After all, as Moody’s notes, interest coverage (measured by EBIT/Interest) fell below 0x in the last reported quarter of 2018 and even on an adjusted basis, things are not looking great. EBIT was just $13mm thus far this year ($60mm in adjusted EBITDA less $47mm in depreciation and depletion). Yes, there has been some weather-related impacts and 2019 is likely marginally better than 2018. Remember that 2x EBIT coverage is probably about the minimum that I think lenders would expect to see coming out of the other side. At 2x EBIT coverage, the company could only really afford to be able to pay $10mm or so in annual interest if results improve; it is paying $34mm today.

Adding to the headaches are the surety bonds which are held outstanding to secure that Cloud Peak will clean up its mines at the end of their useful life. This has become a lightning rod topic in the mining space, especially coal, as these bonds had historically been self-bonded and were basically the equivalents of IOUs. Beginning in 2016, management began having discussions on moving towards third party bonding to eliminate the potential that regulators tighten the screws on self-bonding and make substantial changes to regulations; Cloud Peak fully eliminated self bonding in Q1 of 2017. See the below from the most recent 10-Q:

As of September 30, 2018, we had $407.6 million of reclamation and lease bonds with underwriters backed by collateral of approximately 5%, or $22.0 million, in the form of letters of credit under our A/R Securitization Program. The terms and conditions with the issuers of the surety bonds allow for collateral calls to mitigate their exposure. The amount of collateral that could be required under these collateral calls would be based on the underlying bonded assets and their risks, our credit profile, and overall market conditions. Should further collateral for these obligations be called, this could utilize a significant portion of our existing liquidity or potentially exceed our existing liquidity. If we are unable to obtain or retain required surety bonds, we may be unable to satisfy legal requirements necessary to conduct our mining operations.

When Peabody went through bankruptcy, 15% of its bonding was secured in debtor in possession ("DIP") financing. This was eased as the company emerged from Chapter 11 but it could be a potential handicap. As mentioned above, the terms and conditions of the surety bonds allow for collateral calls. Could a return to self bonding not be off the table if third party bonding does not work? Wyoming remains the most accommodating state when it comes to this. However, it remains a gray area of the recapitalization story at Cloud Peak for me and I’m curious what readers following this story think.

NOTE: Tired of buying into distressed situations in your portfolio far too early? While the economy has been strong, there are always value traps and distressed firms that go belly up. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio away from firms that destroy capital value. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.