Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Seeks $18 Million U.S. IPO

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) intends to raise gross proceeds of $18 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm specializes in Augmented Reality [AR] entertainment products in China.

BHAT has posted solid financial results and presents investors with an opportunity to gain access to the augmented reality software space in China.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based BHAT was founded in 2010 to develop and commercialize AR and interactive games, products that combine physical toys and mobile videogame features.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaodong Chen, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously general manager of Guangzhou Taihao Trading.

Blue Hat's technology enables it to connect its toys with mobile devices through wireless technology, providing the user with an enriched user experience.

As of Jan. 31, 2019, BHAT owned 161 authorized and 40 currently reviewed patents, 14 applications for Patent Cooperation Treaty international patents, 56 registered trademarks, 645 artwork copyrights, as well as 25 software copyrights.

The company's AR products line includes AR Racer, AR Need a Spanking, AR 3D Magic Box, as well as AR Picture Book.

AR Racer, accounting for 57% of the company's revenue in 2017, is a mobile vehicle racing game and is played by playing a small car onto the screen of the mobile device. Using photosensitive recognition technology, the car will respond with actions when the player encounters an obstacle.

The AR Need a Spanking is a combat game with an electronic ladybug-shaped toy that uses infrared induction technology to move along a designated area on the mobile device screen. The game accounted for 31% of BHAT's revenue in 2017.

Customer/User Acquisition

BHAT focuses on developed areas in China, such as Jiangsu and Zhejiang, has a marketing team of 35, and four subsidiaries - based in Chongqing, Hunan, Fujian, and Shenyang - that are responsible for marketing the company's products.

The firm's primary user age range is between 3 and 23 years old.

The company is in the process of transitioning from offline promotional marketing to various online sales channels, including e-commerce and digital marketing. The company intends to increase brand awareness through online communities, social media, and television.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are low but have been increasing, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 6.0% 2017 4.4% 2016 3.3%

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Future, the global mobile augmented reality market is projected to reach about $70 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 61% between 2017 and 2023.

The main factor driving market growth is the rising adoption of mobile technologies and the emerging Internet of Things.

The North-American region accounts for the largest market share while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the growing adoption of technologies, increase in smartphone users, launching of AR-compatible, and integrated handsets at cost-effective prices.

Major competitors that provide or are developing mobile AR technologies include:

Qualcomm (QCOM)

SAP (SAP)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Infinity Augmented Reality (OTCQB:ALSO)

Apple (AAPL)

DAQRI

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (SSUN.F)

Financial Performance

BHAT's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Growing gross profit but at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross margin

Growing EBITDA but uneven EBITDA margin

Swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are the relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $9,632,860 52.5% 2017 $14,144,894 51.2% 2016 $9,352,650 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $6,096,100 61.8% 2017 $8,844,807 85.2% 2016 $4,775,331 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 63.28% 2017 62.53% 2016 51.06% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To Q3 2018 $3,634,094 37.7% 2017 $5,944,458 42.0% 2016 $2,818,223 30.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 -$1,102,713 2017 $6,989,680 2016 $2,273,913

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $11.8 million in cash and $8.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was $5.1 million.

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

BHAT intends to raise $18.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO from the sale of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $4.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $140.3 million.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately 40% of the net proceeds of this offering for research and development, including expanding our research and development team and continuing to invest in and develop our products, approximately 40% for selling and marketing, particularly strengthening our sales channels and establishing physical experience stores, and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The listed underwriter of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $150,000,000 Enterprise Value $140,355,731 Price / Sales 8.59 EV / Revenue 8.04 EV / EBITDA 18.70 Earnings Per Share $0.15 Total Debt To Equity 0.35 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $5,114,127

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

