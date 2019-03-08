Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Seeks $18 Million U.S. IPO

Quick Take
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) intends to raise gross proceeds of $18 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm specializes in Augmented Reality [AR] entertainment products in China.
BHAT has posted solid financial results and presents investors with an opportunity to gain access to the augmented reality software space in China.
Company & Technology
Xiamen, China-based BHAT was founded in 2010 to develop and commercialize AR and interactive games, products that combine physical toys and mobile videogame features.
Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaodong Chen, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously general manager of Guangzhou Taihao Trading.
Blue Hat's technology enables it to connect its toys with mobile devices through wireless technology, providing the user with an enriched user experience.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, BHAT owned 161 authorized and 40 currently reviewed patents, 14 applications for Patent Cooperation Treaty international patents, 56 registered trademarks, 645 artwork copyrights, as well as 25 software copyrights.
The company's AR products line includes AR Racer, AR Need a Spanking, AR 3D Magic Box, as well as AR Picture Book.
AR Racer, accounting for 57% of the company's revenue in 2017, is a mobile vehicle racing game and is played by playing a small car onto the screen of the mobile device. Using photosensitive recognition technology, the car will respond with actions when the player encounters an obstacle.
The AR Need a Spanking is a combat game with an electronic ladybug-shaped toy that uses infrared induction technology to move along a designated area on the mobile device screen. The game accounted for 31% of BHAT's revenue in 2017.
Customer/User Acquisition
BHAT focuses on developed areas in China, such as Jiangsu and Zhejiang, has a marketing team of 35, and four subsidiaries - based in Chongqing, Hunan, Fujian, and Shenyang - that are responsible for marketing the company's products.
The firm's primary user age range is between 3 and 23 years old.
The company is in the process of transitioning from offline promotional marketing to various online sales channels, including e-commerce and digital marketing. The company intends to increase brand awareness through online communities, social media, and television.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are low but have been increasing, per the table below:
|
Selling
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To Q3 2018
|
6.0%
|
2017
|
4.4%
|
2016
|
3.3%
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Future, the global mobile augmented reality market is projected to reach about $70 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 61% between 2017 and 2023.
The main factor driving market growth is the rising adoption of mobile technologies and the emerging Internet of Things.
The North-American region accounts for the largest market share while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the growing adoption of technologies, increase in smartphone users, launching of AR-compatible, and integrated handsets at cost-effective prices.
Major competitors that provide or are developing mobile AR technologies include:
- Qualcomm (QCOM)
- SAP (SAP)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Infinity Augmented Reality (OTCQB:ALSO)
- Apple (AAPL)
- DAQRI
- Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (SSUN.F)
Source: Sentieo
Any info on how the company's offerings are different, superior, etc. can be found in the filing by using 'Ctrl F' and enter 'competition' to see what management says about it.
Financial Performance
BHAT's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Increasing top-line revenue
- Growing gross profit but at a decelerating rate of growth
- Increased gross margin
- Growing EBITDA but uneven EBITDA margin
- Swing to negative cash flow from operations
Below are the relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$9,632,860
|
52.5%
|
2017
|
$14,144,894
|
51.2%
|
2016
|
$9,352,650
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$6,096,100
|
61.8%
|
2017
|
$8,844,807
|
85.2%
|
2016
|
$4,775,331
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To Q3 2018
|
63.28%
|
2017
|
62.53%
|
2016
|
51.06%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
EBITDA Margin
|
To Q3 2018
|
$3,634,094
|
37.7%
|
2017
|
$5,944,458
|
42.0%
|
2016
|
$2,818,223
|
30.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
To Q3 2018
|
-$1,102,713
|
2017
|
$6,989,680
|
2016
|
$2,273,913
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
As of September 30, 2018, the company had $11.8 million in cash and $8.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was $5.1 million.
IPO Details & Valuation Metrics
BHAT intends to raise $18.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO from the sale of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $4.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $140.3 million.
Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use approximately 40% of the net proceeds of this offering for research and development, including expanding our research and development team and continuing to invest in and develop our products, approximately 40% for selling and marketing, particularly strengthening our sales channels and establishing physical experience stores, and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The listed underwriter of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$150,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$140,355,731
|
Price / Sales
|
8.59
|
EV / Revenue
|
8.04
|
EV / EBITDA
|
18.70
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.15
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
0.35
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
12.00%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$5,114,127
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.