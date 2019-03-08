FuelCell Energy - On The Verge Of Bankruptcy

Even if FuelCell Energy successfully overcomes its short-term challenges, prospects remain bleak for common shareholders due to ongoing, massive dilution, an upcoming reverse stock split and the requirement to repay or refinance almost $40 million in near-term debt maturities.

"Price Failure" under the provisions governing the recent Series D toxic financing transaction has occurred. Negotiating another waiver might be required.

Company in danger of tripping debt covenants under its term loan facility with Hercules Capital within the next couple of weeks.

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

FuelCell Energy reported its Q1/FY19 earnings on Thursday and things have started to look really bleak:

Table: Key Financial Metrics 2016-2019 - Source: Company Filings

The company continues to burn large amounts of cash from operating activities, with unrestricted cash down to multi-year lows at the end of Q1. Even worse, without raising fresh funds, the ongoing losses will likely lead to a breach of the minimum unrestricted cash balance covenant under its recently amended $25.5 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC) in early April.

Photo: Bridgeport 14.9 MW Fuel Cell Park currently in the process of being reacquired from Dominion Energy - Source: Company Website

And while the number of outstanding shares already increased by 13.2% quarter-over-quarter, the requirement to obtain waivers for so-called "equity condition failures" and ongoing conversions under the company's recent toxic financing agreements resulted in another 19.5% increase in the company's share count until March 4 to 129.5 million. Since the end of FY18, outstanding shares have increased by an eye-catching 35% and dilution is expected to continue unabatedly going forward. In fact, FuelCell Energy is looking to obtain shareholder approval to increase the number of authorized common shares from 225 to 335 million on its annual meeting on April 4, mostly to satisfy its obligations to the Series C and D convertible preferred equityholders.

Investors should keep in mind that the company might be required to negotiate another waiver agreement with holders of the Series D convertible preferred equity given the recent occurrence of another "equity condition failure" as the stock price has fallen below the minimum $0.50 threshold as defined under the provisions governing the agreement.

The company will also be required to obtain approval for the issuance of "common stock exceeding 19.9% of the number of shares outstanding on August 27, 2018, upon conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock issued in an underwritten offering in August 2018 " in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(NYSE:D). Failure to obtain approval would result in the requirement to repay the majority of the Series D obligations in cash, which the company won't be able to afford.

Adding insult to injury, the company is also looking to obtain approval for another reverse stock split in a range of 1:3 up to 1:12 at the board's discretion given FuelCell Energy's ongoing failure to comply with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The 180-day grace period will expire on May 28.

The reverse stock split would almost certainly lead to increased shortselling activity with resulting pressure on the company's share price as also evidenced by the 95%+ loss common equityholders have suffered since the company's last reverse split at the end of 2015.

Even worse, the reverse stock split will have no impact on the number of authorized shares as stated in the company's proxy materials:

Source: Company's Proxy Materials filed with the SEC

In consequence, the company's authorized common shares won't go up by 44.4% as suggested by the proposed increase from 225 to 335 million shares, but rather by 925% to 3,725% depending on the reverse stock split ratio.

The company's overview of commitments and significant contract obligations doesn't look encouraging either, particularly the required repayment or refinancing of $39 million in short-term debt maturities appears worrisome:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing

Moreover, the company still hasn't obtained financing for the recently announced acquisition of the Bridgeport Fuel Cell Park from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D):

As of and subsequent to January 26, 2019, Dominion Energy has the ability to terminate the membership interest purchase agreement without penalty, although we continue to work with the Connecticut Green Bank to source financing for the potential acquisition of the 14.9 MW Bridgeport fuel cell park. If we are able to secure financing and Dominion Energy agrees to sell the Bridgeport fuel cell park, the Bridgeport project would be incremental to our Generation portfolio. We are working to utilize term debt financing and would fund the balance of the $36.6 million purchase with $15 million of restricted cash on hand that is tied to the project and would be released at closing.

That said, there has been some encouraging news out of the most recent board meeting of Connecticut Green Bank as of late:

For the Bridgeport FuelCell Park Acquisition; FuelCell Energy is re-acquiring a fuel cell project they built in Bridgeport and sold to Dominion in 2012. The Green Bank is assisting and providing financing for the re-acquisition. A facility totaling $31 million (including $6 million from the Green Bank) has been committed. The closing is set for March 2019.

Bottom line:

FuelCell Energy is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy as the company is very close to violating the minimum unrestricted cash covenant under its recently amended term loan agreement with Hercules Capital. In addition, there's considerable uncertainty with regards to the company obtaining shareholder approval for the proposed increase in authorized common shares, compliance with a particular Nasdaq marketplace rule and a reverse stock split. Failure to obtain approval could result in the requirement to redeem the outstanding amounts under the recent Series D toxic financing in cash.

Moreover, the company is facing significant short-term debt maturities.

Without securing new funding or selling assets, the company could be forced to file for chapter 11 rather sooner than later. Under a bankruptcy scenario, I do not expect any kind of recovery for holders of the company's publicly traded common and preferred shares.

Even if the company manages to avoid tripping debt covenants by raising non-dilutive new funds within the next couple of weeks, Series D holders waive the currently existing "equity condition failure" without consideration and shareholders do approve management's proposals on April 4, the prospects for common shareholders remain bleak given ongoing massive dilution from recent toxic financing transactions, additional pressure from the upcoming reverse stock split and the requirement to repay or refinance $39 million in short-term debt within the next 12 months.

Common shareholders should sell existing positions and move to the sidelines for now. That said, the vast majority of the company's common equityholder base is most likely sitting on 90%+ losses anyway, so very little of the original investment would be recovered by a sale at current prices. Even the holders of the company's high-yielding perpetual preferred stock (OTCPK:FCELB) which remains shielded from ongoing dilution would, most likely, not receive a recovery in case the company ends up in bankruptcy.

The next couple of weeks will be crucial for the survival of FuelCell Energy. I will continue to update investors, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.