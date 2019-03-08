Could Treasury Yields Make A Comeback?

7-10yr treasuries have been facing some downward pressure lately as yields have been rising again. As recession fears have eased lately, partly due to a dovish Fed, 7-10yr yields have climbed higher as future interest rate expectations improve. This article assesses the outlook for treasuries at the 7-10yr section of the yield curve.

More dovishness from the Fed

Eric Rosengren is the latest voting Fed member to express the need to be ‘patient’ with further rate hikes this year. In fact, Rosengren claimed that the Fed may need “several meetings” to assess the economy and decide whether more rate hikes are needed. This marks a notable shift from January, when he claimed that two more rate hikes may be required if the economy performs strongly. In 2018, Rosengren had also been warning of tighter labor market participants raising the risks of higher inflation, though he now acknowledges that this did not materialize as expected. Given that former hawkish Fed members like Rosengren are now turning more dovish is a positive development for investors who felt that the Fed may be hiking too far to the extent that they end up hurting the economy.

Rosengren’s comments follow recent remarks from Fed chairman Powell who also addressed the absence of stronger inflation despite strong jobs growth and wage growth. Therefore, dovishness from the Fed’s top monetary policy makers has been easing long-term economic concerns, which has allowed treasury yields, such as the 7-10yr section, to rise and consequently cause inversely correlated bond prices to move lower.

In fact, one of the best indicators for market’s perception of the economic outlook and gauge for recession fears, has also been reflecting optimism lately. Several weeks ago, FedWatch (representative of fed funds futures), was reflecting around a 30% probability of a rate cut in January 2020. Since then, it has collapsed down to 8.8%, while the possibility of rate hike currently stands at 4.2% (at time of writing). This narrowing in the spread between the probabilities of a rate cut and rate hike increases uncertainty for market participants, but also exhibits a significant drop in recession fears among investors. Hence, given that the 10yr is also considered a good indicator of market’s perception of future economic conditions, we could witness continuous rising yields for this section of the yield curve, which does not bode well for bond prices.

Global growth still slowing

While recession fears in the U.S. are easing, investors should keep in mind that the outlook for global economic conditions still remains concerning, particularly in China and Europe. In fact, China recently cut its growth forecasts for 2019 to range of 6% to 6.5%, after growing at 6.6% in 2018. They also increased stimulus measures, such as more tax cuts, to boost economic growth. Furthermore, the end of the trade war between China and the U.S. should also support the Chinese economy. Although investors should not expect a drastic turnaround given that the Chinese economy faces more structural and fundamental issues that can not simply be addressed through monetary and fiscal policy easing.

Moreover, other trade hurdles for the global economy still remain present, given that once the U.S.-China trade war is over, trade tensions with Europe and Japan over auto imports will also need to be overcome. In fact, the Trump administration also seems to be igniting a trade dispute with another major economy, India, which is already facing economic struggles and uncertainty amid an upcoming election. Therefore, a weakening global economic outlook may undermine the improving outlook in the U.S., and hence hinder 7-10yr yields from rising much higher, which is supportive for treasury prices.

Bottom Line

An increasingly dovish Fed has played a vital role in easing recession fears among market participants and allowing 7-10yr treasury yields to climb higher. However, keep in mind that the U.S. is not completely immune to deteriorating global economic conditions, which means 7- 10yr treasury yields may not be able to persistently rise higher going forward, which in turn will inhibit treasury prices from declining too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.