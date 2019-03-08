Union Pacific: It Looks Like Top Of The Cycle For The Rails

UNP's stock price has galloped ahead of the market but now might be the time to think about protecting your profits.

Union Pacific is the largest of the listed rail companies (given that BNSF is a division of Berkshire Hathaway).

Operating margins have improved over the cycle through improved pricing but primarily through internal cost reductions.

The rails are mature, cyclical businesses with revenue growth in line with GDP.

As regular readers of my articles know I am on a journey of cycling through the valuations of my universe of stocks. Most of these stocks I own in various quantities (some are a full allocation whilst others are a partial almost always due to the prevailing prices).

Today's article is on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). This is a stock that I own but I have never been able to achieve a full portfolio allocation because of price - it tends to be expensive.

Company Description

The Union Pacific Corporation is an American-based Class 1 railroad company. It operates 32,396 route miles of track which winds its way through 23 states linking the Pacific and Gulf Coast ports with the midwest and eastern US as well as some key corridors into Mexico.

Union Pacific’s freight traffic consists of bulk goods (agricultural products such as grain, coal, rock, soda ash, ethanol, crude oil, etc.), commodities (such as lumber, steel, paper, food and chemicals), automobiles, car parts, truck trailers, and intermodal containers.

The original Union Pacific railway is thought to have begun in 1862 when the US forefathers began the first transcontinental railroad project - later known as the Overland Route. The history of US railroads is an important element of the history of the US. The early to mid part of the twentieth century was the peak of passenger railway traffic (as the car became affordable for the average person) and since then until recently the passenger networks have been in decline. The traffic on the freight network traffic has grown in-line with the US economy but has now become quite mature. This has led to the amalgamation of many of the railroads over the years.

Union Pacific currently has 4 reportable operating segments (the proportion of total 2018 FY revenues is shown in parentheses):

Premium (31%).

Industrial (27%).

Agricultural Products (21%).

Energy (21%).

It is noted that in the last year the company has changed its reporting segments. Call me cynical but I don’t believe that the changes have provided any additional insights into the Union Pacific business and, in fact, may have been an attempt to disguise some worrying trends in some segments.

Business Overview

Union Pacific is a major component of the US Railroad Transportation sector. This sector is relatively mature and has historically been very cyclical. The sector’s commercial revenues are heavily influenced by the state of the North American economy.

According to the Association of American Railroads, there are seven Class 1 railroad companies operating in the US. In 2017, these Class 1 railroads had combined revenues of $70 Billion and accounted for an estimated 94% of all freight revenues (there are other smaller railroads which connect to the main networks which account for the remainder of the freight task).

Union Pacific has grown through a combination of natural sector growth, strategic acquisitions, and mergers (although not for some years due to the concentrated nature of the Sector). Union Pacific is thought to be the second largest operator behind Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF.

The railroads’ main competitor is generally the road network. For some commodities, such as petroleum products, it can also be a pipeline. The road network is not an effective competitor for bulk products such as coal and grain because of the sheer volumes involved. Nevertheless, the road network will often influence the prices charged by rail operators.

There appears to be only marginal competition between individual railroad companies. This is because there are limited network overlaps between the companies. There is some customer shifting between companies but this generally only occurs when the customer is located close to both networks.

Union Pacific has a strong competitive position with the size of its “moat” varying depending upon which sector of the freight market it is competing against. The moat is based on:

Its regulatory licenses and approvals.

The uniqueness of its asset (the location of the railway).

Its relatively low operating cost due in a large part to scale.

I think that it is unlikely that Union Pacific’s moat will be breached for many years for bulk commodities, but the road network will always apply competitive pressure to its intermodal tasks. This should ensure that Union Pacific’s future returns on invested capital will be mildly above its cost of capital.

Union Pacific’s management’s focus is on improving customer service, asset utilization and employee productivity through:

De-bottlenecking the major choke points on its network through targeted infrastructure expenditure.

Improved scheduling of rolling stock and crews in order to increase utilization.

Source: Morningstar

The chart indicates that over the last year, the Union Pacific share price has increased by almost 32% and has exceeded the S&P500 index by over 27%. A large part of the divergence has taken place since the general market decline last December.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

The data from Morningstar shows that Union Pacific and the Railroad sector have consistently out-performed the S&P500 index over the last 10 years. The data also shows that recently Union Pacific has outperformed its Sector although over the longer term it has performed pretty much in line with the Sector.

It’s fair to say that long term Union Pacific shareholder returns have been quite good.

US Rail Freight Market Overview

There was a slow but steady increase in freight volumes of around 2.3% compounding from the early 1980’s until the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 - 2009. Since the GFC there has been relatively little increase in the aggregate freight task. Some of this decline in volume has been driven by the steep reductions in coal shipments (historically the largest consumer of rail freight in the US).

The following chart summarizes the size of the US rail freight market since 1980:

Source: Chart prepared by author using data from US Department of Transportation

The chart measures the size of the freight task in ton-miles which is a common transport metric. It describes how many miles one ton of product is hauled.

The growth in rail freight from 1980 coincided with the globalization of many markets as the US became a major exporter of commodities and manufactured goods. In recent years, the growth of the US economy has tempered and this is reflected in the freight task.

A more granular chart of what has been happening since 2008 is shown in the following charts.

The first chart shows the volume of commodities shipped on US railroads since 2008:

Source: Association of American Railroads

The market for commodities has declined primarily because the shipments of coal have declined by almost 300 million tons per year since the GFC.

The following chart shows the volume of intermodal traffic on the US rail network:

Source: US Federal Reserve

The volume of intermodal traffic has progressively increased since the GFC but has now begun to flat line and grow in line with the economy. The compound annual growth since 2008 has been 2.9% - which is essentially the stable growth rate of the economy.

I think that we can reasonably conclude from the data that the US rail freight task is mature.

The annual volume growth rate can be expected to be similar to the growth rate of the economy although volumes can be significantly impacted by any major movements in demand for key commodities such as coal, chemicals, and grain in particular.

What is happening with prices on the railroad?

Although it is difficult to forecast prices into the future with any certainty, we can get a good handle on historical prices. Union Pacific publishes a document annually called a Fact Book. This document contains all of the key statistics for the UNP business. From this document we can derive what customers, on average, are paying per ton-mile for each segment in its business.

The data does require a small amount of manipulation but essentially I have divided the reported revenue for each segment by the number of reported ton-miles. The result is the average revenue per ton-mile for each segment.

The total ton-miles is an important guide to profitability for transportation companies (particularly railroads) - it calculates the volume of freight carried (tons) by the distance carried (miles). These businesses are very volume sensitive.

We have been fortunate that Union Pacific has had a very stable mix of reported operating segments for many years. Sadly, this has recently changed. In 2018, Union Pacific’s management changed the composition of its reported segments – although I have searched I cannot find a stated reason for this change. Admittedly, being a cynical type, I usually conclude that the change is being made to disguise something. I will leave that for you to conclude but I think that the data from 2002 to 2017 leaves us with some clues as to why the changes were made.

The first chart shows the total ton-miles by segment for the years 2002 to 2017.

Source: Author’s compilation from Union Pacific’s publications

The next chart shows how much revenue Union Pacific collected per ton-mile for each segment over the same period. This chart was prepared by dividing the reported segment revenue by the reported segment ton-miles:

Source: Author’s compilation from Union Pacific’s publications

So what can we conclude from the charts?

Since 2014 UNP has been progressively carrying less product, in aggregate, as a result of the steep decline in Coal haulage.

The non-Coal segments are showing negligible volume growth.

UNP has been able to cover the loss of Coal revenues through subtle changes in product mix and pricing but there appears to be evidence to suggest that it is becoming more difficult to raise prices in most segments.

Pricing for the Industrial, Autos, and Intermodal segments appears to have rolled over and may be declining.

Sector Comparisons

When I value companies I always like to compare the key valuation metrics of the company with typical values for the Sector in which it competes. In the case of Union Pacific, there are so few competitors we can in fact compare them all:

CSX Corporation (C SX )

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC )

Kansas City Southern (KSU )

Burlington Northern – a division of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)

I developed the following table using each company’s 10-K filings:

Source: Author’s summary table from individual company 10-K filings.

The data confirms that:

the Sector is mature.

revenue growth has been reasonably in-line with the economy’s GDP growth.

Using the same data sources, I developed a table showing the reported pre-tax Operating margins:

Source: Author’s compilation from individual company 10-K filings.

The data indicates that:

operating margins across the Sector have been rising over a number of years.

operating margins for all players is reasonably similar.

It is arguable that CSX Corp has become a high outlier but once again I’m not sure that we can read into this recent number.

From here on I am unable to include Burlington Northern in the comparative analysis because I don't have access to sufficiently granular information given that it is subsumed within Berkshire Hathaway.

How have the Railways been able to increase margins?

It may be interesting to understand whether the increase in margins has been driven by rising prices or the reduction in costs. Once again, I will rely on the Revenue per Revenue-Ton mile and Operating Expenses per Revenue-Ton mile ratios to provide an insight into this (note that for simplicity I have used the total reported revenue to calculate this ratio):

Source: Author’s compilation using individual company Q4 Earnings’ Reports

The data indicates that CSX Corp and Union Pacific have been able to increase their revenues per freight ton-mile mainly through mix changes (a more granular view of the segment data is required to reach this conclusion – I have verified this but not shown it here for reasons of brevity) with some minor unit pricing changes.

In essence both railways have been able to report a higher average revenue per ton-mile by carrying less coal. This reflects the fact that the coal haulage price is very low relative to other commodities.

Now on the expense side:

Source: Author’s compilation using company Q4 Earnings Reports

The data shows that all of the railways, except Union Pacific, have been able to reduce their operating expenses per revenue ton-mile. This suggests that management at Union Pacific have some work to do.

These tables particularly demonstrate how CSX Corp has been able to develop positive “jaws” on its operating margin. It has been able to increase its revenue per mile-ton whilst at the same time reducing its cost per mile-ton. This naturally leads to increasing operating margins and probably explains their recently reported margin increase.

Sector Capital Efficiency

Before we start some valuation work there are a few more piece of Sector information required.

I need an estimate of the Sector’s capital efficiency in order to determine how much needs to be reinvested into these businesses in order to support their future operations.

A quick way to look at a company’s capital efficiency is by calculating the ratio of Sales Revenues to Net Capital (where net capital is book equity plus book debt plus operating leases less cash, marketable securities and equity investments).

We can now pull all of this together by looking at the following table which is based on information published in each company’s 10-K filing:

Source: Author’s compilation from company annual filings.

We can see from the data that the Railway Sector only generates around 50 cents in revenue for every dollar of capital invested. The Sector is very capital-intensive. Most of the railways have an unsurprisingly similar level of capital efficiency (there is very little proprietary technology) except for Kansas City Southern which probably suffers as a result of its relatively small scale.

Restatement of Union Pacific’s Operating Income

Union Pacific’s reported Operating Income requires a very minor clean up. Operating leases are a disguised form of off-Balance Sheet financing. This Discounted Cash Flow valuation is based on the Free Cash Flow to the Firm – because we do not include Interest Income received in our cash flows we must be consistent and eliminate any Interest Expense as well.

Union Pacific’s reported Income Statement contains an interest expense component in the operating rents that it pays. For this reason we need to re-state the Operating Income in order to ensure that we are being consistent.

At the same time, we need to add back any one-off expenses which have been included in the reported Operating Income.

Operating Lease Restatement

This adjustment requires the creation of an Operating Lease Asset which is equivalent to the present value of the Operating Lease Debt. The value of the asset is then amortized over the life of the operating lease.

The value of the Operating Lease Asset can be calculated:

Source: Author’s calculations from Union Pacific’s 2017 10-K.

From Union Pacific’s 2018 10-K we can now calculate the restated Operating Income:

Source: Author’s calculation

I really like working with companies in this Sector - their financial statements are very "clean". The operating leases only have a minor impact on the Operating Margin, increasing it from a reported 37.4% to 37.6%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

A key part of Valuation is confirming the historical return on invested capital and then projecting it forward into the future.

The ROIC is trying to estimate the after-tax return on the company’s operating assets. This can then be used to determine whether the company is allocating capital efficiently.

Return on Invested Capital = After Tax Operating Profit / Invested Capital

We have already adjusted the Operating Income. The Operating Income now needs to be taxed. For the 2018 year, Union Pacific’s reported effective tax rate was 22.9%. I think that this should be reasonably close to Union Pacific’s long run tax rate. So I am happy to use this rate in this calculation.

Now we need to clean up the Invested Capital.

First we start with the premise that it is the Invested Capital reported at the end of the previous year that generates the earnings in the current year. We do not use the invested capital reported at the end of the current year (2018) but instead use the reported 2017 numbers.

We need to establish the book value of the invested capital used to fund the operating assets. In this instance, we take the total equity in the company’s Financial Statements and add the total debt plus the operating lease debt.

We also need to subtract the non-operating investments from this total because the benefits from these investments are not include in the Operating Profit. This means that the value of the Cash, Marketable Securities and Equity Investments are all eliminated from the Invested Capital.

We also need to look at what acquisitions the company has recently made. Invariably these acquisitions create an item on the Balance Sheet called Goodwill. There is an argument that Goodwill represents the over-payment for productive assets but there is also a counter-argument that elements of Goodwill also represent future growth investments. I think that there are merits on both sides of this argument so I am hedging my bets.

If a company has Goodwill on its Balance Sheet, I eliminate 50% of it and subtract that value from the company’s total capital. However, I then progressively add-back the discounted Goodwill to the Invested Capital over the remaining forecast period in my model as the growth benefits are consumed.

Finally, we need to check what asset write-offs the company has made over recent years. Companies attempt to expunge the record of their past mistakes by writing down the value of their operating assets. Unfortunately, shareholders have funded these investments and they need to be accounted for. I estimate the after-tax total of these write-offs and add it back to the Invested Capital.

In the case of Union Pacific there has been no acquisitions (hence no Goodwill) and no write-downs over the years. Excellent!

You may ask why I have gone to all of this trouble in making these adjustments. The answer is - in Valuation one of the key questions to be answered is - what is the difference between the company’s return on invested capital relative to its cost of capital and if there are excess returns – how long will they last?

The invested capital to use for Union Pacific’s 2018 Return on Invested Capital is calculated as follows:

Source: Author’s calculations.

I estimate that Union Pacific’s adjusted Return on Invested Capital for 2018 is 16.1%.

Union Pacific’s historical adjusted Return on Invested Capital as shown in the following chart has been quite good:

Source: Author’s calculations.

Union Pacific has been able to increase its return on invested capital through the economic cycle. It is noted that at the lower end of the recent economic cycle (around 2009) the return on capital was barely acceptable.

Total Adjusted Book Value of Debt / Market Value of Equity

There is one important metric left to consider. In order to develop a long term Cost of Capital for Union Pacific it is often insightful to understand what the typical capital structures are for comparable companies in the Sector.

A useful metric, which is relatively easy to calculate, is the Adjusted Book Value of Debt to Market Value of Equity ratio. This metric is calculated by adding the Book Value of Debt to the Book Value of Operating Leases and dividing by the company’s Market Capitalization:

This metric is used to estimate the amount of leverage that a company is applying to its Balance Sheet.

Source: GuruFocus.com

The data shows that in this Sector each of the companies has a similar level of leverage and this level of leverage appears to be appropriate for a relatively high fixed cost, cyclical sector. I suspect that there is relatively little room to increase the level of leverage in the Sector.

Issues Facing Union Pacific

Management has relatively few issues to focus on. The railway is a relatively simple business. Very little effort is devoted to growing the business. The business is mature and although the addressable market is large (if you include all freight being transported by road) I suspect that it would require quite significant shifts in costs and customer service in order to move marginal traffic from road to rail.

Thus the main focus for management is to keep driving costs down whilst improving system safety. I won’t devote any time to discussing rail safety but the way forward in this area probably comes from increasing automation both on-board and on the wayside.

I showed earlier that Union Pacific has not kept pace with the rest of the Sector in reducing costs. As Union Pacific has lost volume from Coal it has not been able to reduce costs at the same rate. Hence the impetus for management’s Unified Plan 2020. Successful execution of this plan without major business disruption is the key opportunity for Union Pacific.

I know from experience that railway folks are very reticent about workplace change and they are very protective of the traditional ways of operating. It will require great skill from management to convince the workforce to cooperatively implement the significant changes required in order to drive further productivity change.

My Investment Thesis for Union Pacific

Union Pacific’s relatively strong operating margins and returns on invested capital demonstrate the strength of its competitive advantages or “moat”.

Union Pacific has a wide moat that will remain intact for many years to come. The moat’s strength has several elements:

Regulatory licenses and approvals.

Relatively unique operating footprint and scale.

The company has benefited from excellent management over many years. They have made sound decisions regarding the company’s strategy and capital allocation.

It must be noted that the company operates in mature, cyclical markets which are heavily dependent upon the health of the US economy.

My Key Market Assumptions

I have assumed that sales revenues will be able to grow marginally faster than the economy for the next 3 years and then slide to the same rate as the economy by year 5. There may be some volume shifts within the composition of Union Pacific’s freight mix (coal may continue to decline) but it will have negligible impact on margins.

At some point in the future the economy will slide into recession. When this happens it is inevitable that Union Pacific will lose revenues and operating margin.

I expect that Union Pacific will have some success in the implementation of its Unified 2020 Plan and this will result in the mid-cycle operating margins being increased by 3 to 5% from the current, low mid-cycle 30’s.

I believe that the investing opportunity in Union Pacific is to be able to identify the company's long run intrinsic value and patiently accumulate it in the bottom half of the economic cycle.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straightforward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth, and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Being a cyclical company, the valuation margins are pitched at the mid-cycle level otherwise I would over-value the company.

Key Assumptions in Union Pacific’s Valuation

Revenues will grow at 4 ± 1% for the next 2 years before growth begins to decline to GDP (2.66%) at the end of year 5.

Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses) are expected at mid-cycle to be in a range of 37.9 ± 3% into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will remain at the current level of 0.54 ± 0.05.

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 16%) will slowly decline over time before settling at 12 ± 1% in perpetuity. This will be above the cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of Union Pacific’s moat.

The long term tax rate for the company is expected to settle around 23%

The assumptions relating to the Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model are: The unlevered beta was determined by running a screen for Rail Transport companies on GuruFocus and adjusting for individual company leverage in order to determine a Sector average. The result, after correcting for cash, was 1.44. This is quite high but not surprising for a cyclical sector with high fixed costs. The current Cost of Equity is estimated to be 11.82% based on a US dollar risk-free rate of 2.66% and an Equity Risk Premium of 5.53% (I have used Damodaran’s February mature market ERP of 5.53% ). The company’s pre-tax Cost of Debt is estimated to be 3.79% based on an S&P credit rating of A3/A- with a corresponding default spread of 1.13% Based on these inputs, the current Cost of Capital is estimated to be 10.37%. I expect that Union Pacific mature Cost of Capital to decrease to 9.5 ± 0.5% (this is around the 60 th percentile for all US companies).

I have used a Black-Scholes pricing model to value the management options at $365 M.

I have revalued the Equity Investments from their book value to a market value using a Price / Book ratio of 3.56 (the ratio was supplied by Damodaran in his 2019 Sector averages).

I have noted that Union Pacific’s long term net pension obligations are unfunded and at the end of 2018 were stated to be $592 M.

The output from my DCF model is:

Source: Author’s model

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 40,000 iterations.

Source: Author’s model.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation:

56% of the valuation spread comes from the Cost of Capital forecast.

37% of the spread comes from the long run Operating Margin.

The simulation clearly demonstrates that the value driver in Union Pacific’s valuation is the long term Cost of Capital estimate and the Adjusted Operating margin. These variables most affect the valuation and are the greatest sources of risk in the valuation.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 9.5%, the valuation for Union Pacific’s equity per share is between $68 and $98 per share with an expected value around $82.

Now it should be noted that the valuation is arrived at after making an adjustment to the discounted cash flow for the unfunded pensions ($592 M) owed by Union Pacific to its retired employees.

This adjustment is worth about 80 cents per share on the valuation so it is not material.

What Valuation inputs need to change to justify today’s price?

Now I recognize that the current share price is a lot higher than my valuation. It is often insightful to reverse engineer the current share price in order to attempt to understand what assumptions might be "built in" to the current price.

As I discussed earlier, the key value drivers in Union Pacific’s valuation are the long term cost of capital and the operating margins.

I developed the following table by changing the terminal cost of capital and the expected, adjusted mid-cycle Operating Margin:

Source: Author’s DCF model calculations.

The Valuation Sensitivity table indicates that in order to justify the current market price the operating margins would need to be above 41% and the cost of capital would need to be around 6.5%.

You may look at this and say so what?

Well the current Operating Margin is at a historical high of 37.9% for the company. Although Union Pacific has been improving its operating margin, I think that it is extremely unlikely that they will be able to increase it to 44% through the economic cycle.

Similarly, in January of this year, Damodaran estimated the Cost of Capital for all US-listed companies. The results were in his blog post on 24 January 2019. Damodaran estimated that the median cost of capital for all US companies was 8.8% with the first and third quartiles being 6.6% and 10.0% respectively.

Given the cyclical nature of Union Pacific’s business, coupled to its high level of fixed costs, I think that it is unlikely that Union Pacific’s cost of capital is below the US market median let alone less than the first quartile of all companies.

For this reason, I think that the scenario required to justify the current market price for Union Pacific is implausible. The only conclusion that I can reach is that the stock is currently significantly over-valued.

What does the current relative valuation indicate?

If we look at the chart of Union Pacific’s historical trailing Price / Earnings ratio:

Source: GuruFocus.

The chart shows that the current P/E ratio is close to post-GFC highs. This also would suggest that the stock is expensive and that we are at levels where investors should take great care.

Conclusion

The purpose of this report is to value the equity in Union Pacific. The estimation of the company’s intrinsic value is not overly challenging but is highly dependent upon the assumptions behind a small number of key inputs. The company’s published financial statements require a small amount of manipulation in order to prepare the financial information for analysis.

My intrinsic value model, based upon my expected future scenario, shows that the key value drivers for Union Pacific are the long-term cost of capital and the expected long-term operating margins. I estimate that the potential spread in the cost of capital and the operating margin generates 94% of the spread in the valuation.

My estimate of Union Pacific’s current intrinsic value is between $68 and $98 per share with an expected value of $82.

Union Pacific and the Railway sector have had tremendous share price appreciation over the last 12 months relative to the S&P500. Union Pacific’s share price is currently at an all-time high for the company.

An important question to ask is where are we in the current economic cycle?

I suspect that the global economy is closer to the peak of the current expansion (if it hasn’t already peaked). This would suggest to me that now is not the time to be buying cyclical stocks unless they are very cheap. We should be buying cyclical stocks in the bottom half of the economic cycle when they are cheap.

Final Recommendation

Union Pacific is an excellent company. It is well-managed and it has a strong competitive moat – but it currently doesn’t represent good value. I think that it is time to think about taking some profits from Union Pacific or to at least institute some protection around some of the profits that you may have made over the last year or so.

I have been and I want to continue to be a long-term holder of Union Pacific stock but I will be selling a portion of my holdings (probably around 20%) if the stock begins to lose its current momentum. Union Pacific’s share price may continue to rise (I have no way of knowing) but I think that it is time to prepare to take some profits.

I am a firm believer that cyclical stocks should be harvested for profits during the peak of the economic cycles and bought during the down-legs of the cycle.

Thanks for reading my article. All questions and comments will be responded to. Best wishes and good investing - Rob Barnett.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.