DBL: No Risk, No Reward

We think a recent distribution cut will force DBL to adjust to the existing sector pattern of discounts to yields and its discount should continue widening further.

All indications are that the fund has not taken sufficient risk in what has been a conducive environment to earn carry in credit markets.

DBL has had a tough run in the last few years, settling into the bottom rung of the Multi-Sector corner of the CEF space.

In 2017 Jeffrey Gundlach said that CEFs should perform poorly when the yield curve flattens. He was right - but only about his Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL).

DBL has had a tough stretch of performance, underperforming the sector for the third out of the last four years.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

After a stellar 2014-2015 when it reigned as the top performing fund in the sector, it has been a quick way to the bottom and it has not strayed far from the bottom for long.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Even on a volatility-adjusted basis, the fund's relative performance has been poor.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Overall, it has been a wildly inconsistent life for the fund going from the worst (2012-2015) to the best (2016) to, once again, the worst-performing fund in the sector. To date its total return performance is not significantly above that of the high-yield benchmark JNK.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

What Gives, Jeffrey?

One thing that possibly explains the fund's lackluster performance is the lack of risk the fund has taken in recent years. Its allocation to investment grade securities is above 40% and its leverage is below 20%, both of which are on the conservative side of sector funds.

Source: DBL

Another way to check the fund's risk is via a beta to JNK, the high-yield ETF benchmark. DBL has one of the lowest betas, again suggesting that it has not taken as much risk as the other funds in the last 3Y period.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The NAV volatility of the fund suggests the same, showing that except for a period in 2017-2018 the fund's volatility has been well below that of the rest of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Find It In The Heavily Discounted Aisle

The recent distribution cut has pushed the fund's discount to its historic lows, although it has recovered a bit recently.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The discount sector spread clearly captures that the fund used to trade at a tighter discount than the sector since 2015 but that has changed in 2018 and currently the fund's discount is nearly as wide to the sector as it has been historically.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

If we take a broader sector view, we can make the following observations:

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Despite the recent underperformance, DBL does not have the widest discount in the sector by a longshot (although it does have the lowest 3Y Z-core). Given that its 12M yield will drift lower with the recent cut, we think there is room for the discount to widen

The fund has the second-worst net NAV trend (3Y NNAV %ch column) which goes some way to explaining the recent cut

The fund's alpha, measured as the 5Y volatility-adjusted excess NAV return is the second worst in the sector

Oddly, the fund has a negative correlation to the (AGG), despite using it as its benchmark and the highest beta to BND which is positive, while the other funds' betas are mostly negative, suggesting the rest of the sector is largely short duration. This is confirmed by the high empirical duration (EMPR DURN column) - the highest in the sector.

A Fading Star

We recently introduced a star-rating framework for closed-end funds which is based on the following 6 criteria:

Tactical: short-term mean-reverting measure of attractiveness using the DSSP metric.

Valuation: medium-term measure of value using an average of YSSP and 3Y Z-Score.

Yield: stability and potential sustainability of the distribution, measured as the historic distribution percentile and 3Y Net NAV trend.

Alpha: how well the fund has delivered risk-adjusted excess returns measured as volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV excess sector return.

Risk: market risk of the fund, measured as the average of 1Y drawdown, 1Y NAV volatility and traded volume.

Portfolio: diversification metric of the fund, measured as the average of benchmark correlation, SPY and BND betas.

Each criterion is calculated in rank terms i.e. a measure of 90% means this fund is above 90% of all sector funds in this particular criterion.

We sum up and round the six numbers, and the result corresponds to the number of stars. Theoretically, it is possible to get 0 to 6 stars, although realistically the top score is around 4 stars.

Running the framework through the sector gives us the following table - we include only the top 10 funds. DBL actually ends up in the top half of the sector, despite its woes. The ratings gets a positive contribution from a historically wide discount spread to the sector and a historically high yield spread. Negatives come from yield sustainability and alpha with the risk component being neutral.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Overall, we think the positive boosts to the rating are likely to be a value trap and the valuation will likely get better over the coming months as we expect the discount to widen in line with the rest of the sector relationship as the past 12-Month yield adjusts to the recent cut.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

Despite a decent start, the last few years have not been kind to DBL as the fund has settled in the bottom rung of the sector from a total return perspective. The key warning flags to us are its wildly inconsistent performance as well as the tendency to not take sufficient risk through what has been a great number of years for credit risk. We think further widening in the fund's discount is likely as the fund adjusts to the sector yield/discount relationship.

