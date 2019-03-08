Goldman Sachs BDC: What's Not To Like About This High-Quality 9%-Yielding BDC?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is a well-managed business development company that investors with a desire to capture high, recurring dividend income should take a closer look at. Goldman Sachs BDC once again widely outearned its dividend with net investment income in the quarter ending December, and the BDC has one of the best dividend coverage ratios in the sector. Shares are moderately valued and have an attractive risk/reward. An investment in GSBD yields 9.0 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC is structured as a business development company which means the company has to pay out the majority of its taxable income to shareholders. Hence, GSBD is a preferred income vehicle for dividend investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a defensively positioned debt investment portfolio and largely invests in relatively secure first and second lien debt. At the end of the December quarter, first and second lien debt combined accounted for 89 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC’s investment portfolio, which helps protect the company in the event of an economic downturn.

Here’s a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC’s investment portfolio was valued at $1.38 billion (on a fair value basis) and included 72 different portfolio companies. The majority of Goldman Sachs BDC’s debt investments, 96.6 percent to be precise, are linked to floating rates, which sets the company up for net interest income gains in case the Fed lifts short-term interest rates throughout the year.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Investment Activity

Goldman Sachs BDC’s net (funded) investment activity in the fourth quarter was $77.3 million ($154.2 million in gross originations compare against $52.9 million in sales/repayments), which was slightly less than the $78.4 million in net investments in the previous quarter. New investments imply higher net interest income in the coming quarters.

Here’s an overview of the BDC’s investment activity over the last five quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Distribution Coverage

Goldman Sachs BDC is one of the better business development companies in the sector thanks to its exceptional distribution coverage.

Goldman Sachs BDC earned an average of $0.52/share in net investment income in the last twelve quarters, which means the BDC widely outearned its stable dividend rate of $0.45/share. In fact, Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio averaged a solid 115 percent in the last three years. As a result, investors, in my opinion, can sleep well at night and don’t have to be concerned with the BDC’s dividend sustainability.

Here are Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage stats, updated for Q4-2018.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC’s shares are moderately valued: Today, income investors wanting to access the BDC’s 9.0 percent covered dividend yield pay ~9.0x Q4-2018 run-rate NII and ~1.14x net asset value.

Since Goldman Sachs BDC is one of the higher-quality BDCs in the sector in terms of distribution coverage, shares have consistently been priced at a premium to net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Goldman Sachs BDC is vulnerable to an increase in bankruptcies and loan defaults in the event of a major economic downturn. In this case, the company’s loan defaults could rise, potentially putting the distribution at risk. Goldman Sachs BDC may be a higher quality BDC choice in the sector based on the defensiveness of its debt investment portfolio (high representation of first lien debt) and distribution coverage, but investors nonetheless have to monitor the company’s financial performance going forward in order to react timely to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a promising income vehicle in the increasingly crowded BDC space. The company outearned its dividend with net investment income once again in the fourth quarter which suggests that the dividend is sustainable…unless there is a major deterioration in the company’s fundamentals. Shares are not cheap, but have regularly sold for a premium to net asset value. Goldman Sachs BDC is a better-than-average BDC based on distribution coverage and has a defensively positoned debt investment portfolio with NII-upside in a rising rate environment. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

