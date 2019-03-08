Walgreens Boots Alliance: Good Entry Point Close To 5 Year Low

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is one of the major players in the pharmacy sector in the USA. It is a component of S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ 100 and part of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of companies that has raised their dividend consecutively for 25+ years.

The business itself has been thriving recently. Revenue has increased 11.27% from 2017 to 2018 and a total of 72.19% during the past five years. Diluted EPS has had the same direction but at a significantly faster pace, growing from $3.78 in 2017 to $5.05 in 2018 (33.60%) and from $2.00 to $5.05 (152.50%) over the past 5 years. WBA also boast a very respectable 43 year dividend growth streak. While history is not guaranteed to repeat itself, WBA certainly seems to have done things right in the past. (All data from their 2018 annual report)

Yet somehow this history of executing well hasn't translated to their share price. Recent negative performance has pushed the share price all the way down to $61.10 (closing price of Wednesday, 6th of March 2019). WBA hasn't been this cheap in the past five years except for the fall of 2014 and a very short period around end of June & beginning of July 2018. Their 12 month trailing P/E is currently a very attractive 11.27.

(Chart from yahoo finance)

Pharmacy Sector Headwinds

WBA is certainly not alone in this situation as there are several headwinds that affect the pharmacy sector as a whole. And WBA isn't the only company whose share price has suffered as their largest competitor CVS (CVS) is already trading at a 5 year low.

Most recently WBA's Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe noted reimbursement headwinds as well as price deflation of generics will have an effect on future results. This statement alone was enough to cause a huge dive in the share price of WBA as well as its competitors.

On a slightly longer time scale, investors should also keep an eye on the price of medication in the USA. Several people, President Donald Trump included, have noted that prices are simply too high. We will have to wait to see what comes of this but one thing is for sure: There is pressure to push down medication prices in the USA and that could be harmful for business.

Investors are also worried about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the pharmacy space with their Amazon Basic Care which offers consumers another way to acquire over-the-counter health products straight to their home. This is definitely another thing to keep your eyes on though Amazon Basic Care has been active for well over a year now without causing significant damage to brick and mortar pharmacies.

Conclusion

In their most recent quarterly report WBA maintained their 2019 guidance of "7 percent to 12 percent growth in fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS at constant currency rates." This report was released on Dec 20, 2018 so it is not very recent. In light of their CFO's recent comments, once could doubt if they are going to reach their goals in 2019. There are certainly a lot of headwinds right now and many of them could turn out to be long-term ones. I would argue that with the recent decline in share price, most of these headwinds are already factored into the price.

The stock is very cheaply valued in an expensive market. They have a great history of growing the company and returning capital to their shareholders in the form of dividends. And while these headwinds may be stronger now than they were in the past couple of years, none of them are exactly new and none of them have prevented WBA from growing. As I said earlier, history is not guaranteed to repeat itself, but if WBA can execute as well as they have in the past then the future is not all doom and gloom.

While the stock could go either way in the short-term, I believe the current price represents good value for the long-term investor, especially in a market where it is an increasingly difficult task to find quality stocks trading at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA, CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.